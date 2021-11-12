Celebrities
Ciara Miller on Dating Austen Kroll, Why It Didn’t Work After Winter House, Where They Stand Today, Plus Love Triangle
Ciara Miller may have claimed she and Austen Kroll weren’t dating just months ago. But now, after the couple was seen engaging in a hot tub hookup on Winter House, she’s coming clean about her attraction to him and revealing where they stand today.
Before addressing her love triangle with Lindsay Hubbard and sharing her thoughts on co-star Paige DeSorbo‘s romance with Southern Charm cast member Craig Conover, the Summer House star explained why she was initially dishonest about what was going on between her and Austen.
“I genuinely liked [Austen],” Ciara told Entertainment Tonight on November 9.
But she wasn’t ready to go public with her admiration after filming wrapped on Winter House earlier this year because she wasn’t sure if their new romance would stick.
“I kind of knew I needed to take a step back from it for a second and realize that we’re not filming. We’re not living together anymore and the dynamic is definitely going to be different,” she explained. “Whenever you’re filming with someone, it does speed up your relationship and you get to know them on a deeper level.”
Although Ciara developed feelings for Austen over the course of production, that wasn’t to say it was love at first sight. In fact, it was quite the opposite.
“Initially, I didn’t really like him,” she admitted. “I tell him this all the time. I was like, ‘I thought you were just way too much.’ But he definitely grew on me in the most positive way. There were so many moments where I felt like I could trust him, and feeling safe and secure is something that’s so important to me That definitely catapulted me really liking him.”
Following the end of filming, Ciara ventured to Charleston, South Carolina to spend more time with Austen. And, while in town, despite having “a lot of fun,” Ciara realized that neither she, nor Austen, was ready for a committed relationship.
“I still kind of have these feelings towards him,” she shared, also adding that while they are not currently dating, she’s not shutting the door completely on a future reunion.
As for the drama that went down between her, Lindsay, and Austen on Winter House, Ciara admitted that she wasn’t fully in the loop with what had been going on between Lindsay and Austen.
“Honestly, I wasn’t privy to a lot of what I’ve been seeing. At that time, I was never upset with Lindsay,” she explained. “I never said anything to her that was negative. My issue was with Austen and I told him multiple times. I just kept like, reiterating, ‘You need to clear up this situation because you’re involved in it.’”
Although there was some clear tension between Lindsay and Austen when they were seen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live last month, Ciara said she and Lindsay are currently “cordial and friendly.”
Also during the interview, Ciara said she was “here for” the romance between Paige and Craig.
“It’s very fun. I love them together. They have a lot of fun and they can just kind of be kids and be themselves,” she gushed.
Winter House season one airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
“Ready To Love” Exclusive: Move Over Aisha? Frank Cozies Up To Mumen On Their First Date!
Y’all… “Ready To Love” is really taking some unexpected twists and turns.
Happy Friday y’all. We’ve got an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of “Ready To Love” for your viewing pleasure. In the clip we watch as sparks fly on Mumen and Frank’s date, and Frank opens up about really liking her energy and personality.
Check out the clip below:
Not the “Lady and the Tramp” though! Frank knows he was trying to put his lips on Mumen’s!
Here’s a synopsis of what to expect from tonight’s episode:
Midway through the process, the power shifts back to the men as Tommy calls upon them to step outside the box and date women they haven’t connected with yet. The assignment helps expose unexpected romances, dying sparks and fresh jealousies.
We’re excited to see who else is making new connections. Do you have any predictions? We can’t wait to see where this is going. Do you like Frank and Mumen as a pairing?
Tune in to Ready To Love on Fridays at 8/7c, only on OWN.
Will you be watching? The pressure is on for this season to be the one where love actually lasts! Do you see any couples with long term potentia? We’re thinking Cornelius and Kamil might be the ones.
‘A Picture Perfect Holiday’ Preview: Tatyana Ali Is Surprised By A Sexy Shirtless Man
Tatyana Ali stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie ‘A Picture Perfect Holiday,’ and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the film.
Tatyana Ali plays Gaby Jones in the Lifetime holiday movie A Picture Perfect Holiday, which premieres November 13. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Gaby gets an unexpected surprise when she shows up at the cabin she rented. She’s minding her business when a man named Sean, played by Henderson Wade, comes downstairs in just a towel.
“Can I help you?” the man asks. This catches Gaby off guard. She has no idea who this man is, and he is thinking the same thing about her. Gaby asks what he’s doing at the cabin.
Turns out, they both rented this cabin. Gaby thinks there must be some mistake, while Sean believes this to be a hilarious prank. Gaby tells Sean she’s going to make a call to the woman who booked this cabin for her. Sean replies he’ll do the same on his end.
Gaby truly believes she’s the one who should be the only person in this cabin. “I think you’ll see you’re the mistaken one,” she says to Sean. Could this situation prove to be the ultimate holiday meet-cute?!
Gaby is a fashion photographer who is eager to make a name for herself and finally gets her chance when she lands a coveted job at a magazine. Encouraged by an editor, played by Dina Meyer, to attend the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in the small town of Pine Falls to ramp up her skills, Gaby reluctantly signs up despite not being a huge fan of the holidays. When she arrives, she learns her rental has been double-booked with wildlife photographer Sean but soon discovers there’s more to a photo than what you see through the lens. As the two fall for each other, their life choices start to get in the way and the two must decide if they’re willing to take a risk in order to share a picture-perfect holiday together. A Picture Perfect Holiday is part of the It’s A Wonderful Lifetime lineup and will air at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum After Two Years of Dating
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in Los Angeles on Thursday, and as expected, many of her family members and friends were in attendance.
According to a series of reports, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards looked on as the couple, both 40, said their “I do’s.” They were also joined by a number of famous faces, including Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, and Evan Ross.
“My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝,” Paris wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself in a wedding veil on November 11, also adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.
In a photo, Kathy was seen arriving at the event in a white wrap dress with red hearts and nude heels.
Kyle wore a green silk dress as her husband, Mauricio Umansky, looked handsome, as per the usual, in a white button-down with black prints and a black suit and pants.
Kim wore a black sparkling gown and black booties as she was seen hugging daughter Brooke Wiederhorn.
According to PEOPLE, Paris and Carter’s wedding festivities will continue with two additional parties in the coming days, both of which will be filmed for her new Peacock series, Paris in Love, which premiered on Thursday.
Paris and Carter began dating in November 2019 after meeting through mutual friends, and they got engaged in a beachside proposal in February.
“We just had this incredible chemistry,” Hilton told the magazine in 2020. “We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”
“Before, I don’t think I was ready for a good relationship. If you don’t know yourself fully, you can’t let someone else in. I feel so grateful to have found the perfect match. And this feels like it was always meant to happen. I feel like this is meant to be,” she added.
According to a second report from TMZ, the event was held at Paris’ late grandfather’s sprawling Bel-Air estate.
Last month, Kathy and Kyle were joined by their RHOBH castmates, including Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, to celebrate Paris’ bridal shower.
New episodes of Paris in Love begin streaming every Thursday on Peacock.
Photos Credit: ABACA/INSTARimages, APEX/MEGA
