Collinsville police search for suspect after woman found dead in her home

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A 67-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Collinsville, Illinois, Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive around 3:45 p.m. The woman died from physical trauma, according to Collinsville Police.
Chief Steve Evans said the woman may have known the person who attacked her and officers have a person of interest that they are searching for.
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 19-year-old woman.
Kaia Danielle Meier was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near 9010 Huiskamp Avenue. She was wearing a green scarf around her head, a black and white scrub top, burgundy scrub pants, and purple shoes.
Police said Meier left the area on foot and has a “diminished mental capacity.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately dial 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
ARVADA — Tried, tested and true worked wonders for Columbine in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Utilizing their power ground game, the Rebels beat Arvada West 38-21 Thursday night at North Area Athletic Complex. Columbine avenged a last-second, 24-21 loss to A-West earlier in the season.
“We’re healthy now,” coach Andy Lowry said. “The first time we played them we shot ourselves in the foot, but now we are healthy. That’s not an excuse, but we were so beat up for like three or four weeks straight.”
Senior running back Seth Cromwell bulldozed his way to 157 yards rushing with three touchdowns on 26 carries. Tyree Hayes-Trust, his junior backfield mate, added 103 yards on 23 carries.
“We dominated, so give credit to the guys up front,” said Cromwell, who is finally getting healthy after struggling with an ankle injury.
The Rebels (9-3) advanced to next week’s quarterfinals where they will face the winner of Friday night’s game between top-seeded Valor Christian and No. 16 Fort Collins. Before Covid-19 struck, Columbine had reached the 5A quarterfinals every year between 2015-19.
Arvada West’s offense, behind flashes of talent from freshman quarterback Vince Vigil, at least early on, had its moments. But the Wildcats rarely had possession of the ball after the first quarter. Columbine’s clock-eating ground game, combined with three Vigil interceptions, saw to that.
A patented no-frills drive gave the Rebels a 21-14 lead at halftime and also gave them control for the rest of the game.
With their offensive line slugging open big holes, the Rebels drove 80 yards in 13 plays, with all of the yards coming on the ground. Cromwell and Hayes-Trusty took turns busting up the A-West defense. Cromwell carried the ball seven times for 52 yards, including a 3-yard TD plunge. Hayes-Trusty had six carries for 28 yards.
“A drive like that takes a lot of heart and a lot of stamina and our guys just bowled them over the whole game,” Cromwell said.
From the start of the third quarter through midway through the fourth, Columbine had the ball for 33 plays to just four for the Wildcats.
“Our offense was a good defense tonight,” quipped Lowry.
A-West scored the game’s first TD on the opening drive on a gorgeous 27-yard pass into the end zone from Vigil to Drew Martinez. Vigil made his first start at QB, replacing the injured Ethan Cook.
Columbine rebounded to take a 14-7 first-quarter lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Cromwell and 26-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Brock Zanetell, who found James Cillessen cutting across the middle of the A-West defense.
The Wildcats tied the game 14-all on the first drive of the second quarter on a 26-yard run by Cade Russell. The key play of the 59-yard drive was a 21-yard pass from Vigil to Ean Lee.
But that was the high-water mark for the Wildcats, who finished their season 8-3 and returned to the playoffs after winning just two games combined the past two seasons.
Conditions on Thursday night were windy and raw. In other words, perfectly suited for the Hutchinson offense.
The Tigers ran on first down, ran again on second down. And for the few times on third? They handed the ball off once again.
Perennial Class 4A power Hutchinson racked up 358 rushing yards to beat sloppy Simley 40-0 in a state tournament quarterfinal at Hopkins High School.
AJ Ladwig ran for 175 yards and four scores for the Tigers, who did not attempt a pass.
Alex Elliot rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble for Hutchinson (10-1), which next gets Orono in a semifinal matchup at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Tigers have won seven straight by an average of 31.1 points.
Elliot was more impressed with the Hutch defensive performance. “It’s tough to get a shutout in the third round of the playoffs,” he said.
A common chant from student sections after an opponent’s miscue is, “You can’t do that.”
That well describes the opening three Simley drives.
Each ended with a fumble in Hutchinson territory, stymieing an offense that was having some success moving the ball.
“We knew the first half was critical in starting fast and sticking with a team like Hutch,” said Simley coach Chris Mensen. “They’re experienced in playoff football. They know how to pound the rock and we knew we had to score often and early to keep up.”
Ladwig scored from 2 yards out in the first quarter for an 8-0 lead, but the 11-play drive could be costly because Levi Teetzel, the Tigers’ leading rusher, left with a lower right leg injury.
“That just shows how good our line is. No matter which back is in we’re still getting the job done and moving the ball. That’s all it came down to,” Ladwig said.
A bone-crushing fourth-down hit by Gavin Nelson stopped Hutchinson’s second drive, but after the third Simley fumble, Ladwig capped a 12-play drive with his second scoring burst from the 2. The drive, with a few flurries in the air, took more than half the quarter.
“I could probably count on one hand the number of fumbles we’ve had … we’re not characteristically putting the ball on the ground,” Mensen said.
Elliot scored from 35 yards away on fourth down for a 24-0 Hutchinson lead midway through the third quarter, and after a three-and-out by Simley (7-4), and a “Let’s Go Hutch” chant coming from the black-and-yellow clad fans, Ladwig scored from the 16 to make it 32-0 after three quarters. He added a 3-yard score late.
“Our defense played well, got those early turnovers and with our run game made it really tough on them,” said Tigers coach Andy Rostberg.
