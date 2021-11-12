News
Columbine runs over Arvada West, advances to 5A quarterfinals
ARVADA — Tried, tested and true worked wonders for Columbine in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Utilizing their power ground game, the Rebels beat Arvada West 38-21 Thursday night at North Area Athletic Complex. Columbine avenged a last-second, 24-21 loss to A-West earlier in the season.
“We’re healthy now,” coach Andy Lowry said. “The first time we played them we shot ourselves in the foot, but now we are healthy. That’s not an excuse, but we were so beat up for like three or four weeks straight.”
Senior running back Seth Cromwell bulldozed his way to 157 yards rushing with three touchdowns on 26 carries. Tyree Hayes-Trust, his junior backfield mate, added 103 yards on 23 carries.
“We dominated, so give credit to the guys up front,” said Cromwell, who is finally getting healthy after struggling with an ankle injury.
The Rebels (9-3) advanced to next week’s quarterfinals where they will face the winner of Friday night’s game between top-seeded Valor Christian and No. 16 Fort Collins. Before Covid-19 struck, Columbine had reached the 5A quarterfinals every year between 2015-19.
Arvada West’s offense, behind flashes of talent from freshman quarterback Vince Vigil, at least early on, had its moments. But the Wildcats rarely had possession of the ball after the first quarter. Columbine’s clock-eating ground game, combined with three Vigil interceptions, saw to that.
A patented no-frills drive gave the Rebels a 21-14 lead at halftime and also gave them control for the rest of the game.
With their offensive line slugging open big holes, the Rebels drove 80 yards in 13 plays, with all of the yards coming on the ground. Cromwell and Hayes-Trusty took turns busting up the A-West defense. Cromwell carried the ball seven times for 52 yards, including a 3-yard TD plunge. Hayes-Trusty had six carries for 28 yards.
“A drive like that takes a lot of heart and a lot of stamina and our guys just bowled them over the whole game,” Cromwell said.
From the start of the third quarter through midway through the fourth, Columbine had the ball for 33 plays to just four for the Wildcats.
“Our offense was a good defense tonight,” quipped Lowry.
A-West scored the game’s first TD on the opening drive on a gorgeous 27-yard pass into the end zone from Vigil to Drew Martinez. Vigil made his first start at QB, replacing the injured Ethan Cook.
Columbine rebounded to take a 14-7 first-quarter lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Cromwell and 26-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Brock Zanetell, who found James Cillessen cutting across the middle of the A-West defense.
The Wildcats tied the game 14-all on the first drive of the second quarter on a 26-yard run by Cade Russell. The key play of the 59-yard drive was a 21-yard pass from Vigil to Ean Lee.
But that was the high-water mark for the Wildcats, who finished their season 8-3 and returned to the playoffs after winning just two games combined the past two seasons.
News
State football: Hutchinson runs away from Simley in Class 4A quarterfinal
Conditions on Thursday night were windy and raw. In other words, perfectly suited for the Hutchinson offense.
The Tigers ran on first down, ran again on second down. And for the few times on third? They handed the ball off once again.
Perennial Class 4A power Hutchinson racked up 358 rushing yards to beat sloppy Simley 40-0 in a state tournament quarterfinal at Hopkins High School.
AJ Ladwig ran for 175 yards and four scores for the Tigers, who did not attempt a pass.
Alex Elliot rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble for Hutchinson (10-1), which next gets Orono in a semifinal matchup at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Tigers have won seven straight by an average of 31.1 points.
Elliot was more impressed with the Hutch defensive performance. “It’s tough to get a shutout in the third round of the playoffs,” he said.
A common chant from student sections after an opponent’s miscue is, “You can’t do that.”
That well describes the opening three Simley drives.
Each ended with a fumble in Hutchinson territory, stymieing an offense that was having some success moving the ball.
“We knew the first half was critical in starting fast and sticking with a team like Hutch,” said Simley coach Chris Mensen. “They’re experienced in playoff football. They know how to pound the rock and we knew we had to score often and early to keep up.”
Ladwig scored from 2 yards out in the first quarter for an 8-0 lead, but the 11-play drive could be costly because Levi Teetzel, the Tigers’ leading rusher, left with a lower right leg injury.
“That just shows how good our line is. No matter which back is in we’re still getting the job done and moving the ball. That’s all it came down to,” Ladwig said.
A bone-crushing fourth-down hit by Gavin Nelson stopped Hutchinson’s second drive, but after the third Simley fumble, Ladwig capped a 12-play drive with his second scoring burst from the 2. The drive, with a few flurries in the air, took more than half the quarter.
“I could probably count on one hand the number of fumbles we’ve had … we’re not characteristically putting the ball on the ground,” Mensen said.
Elliot scored from 35 yards away on fourth down for a 24-0 Hutchinson lead midway through the third quarter, and after a three-and-out by Simley (7-4), and a “Let’s Go Hutch” chant coming from the black-and-yellow clad fans, Ladwig scored from the 16 to make it 32-0 after three quarters. He added a 3-yard score late.
“Our defense played well, got those early turnovers and with our run game made it really tough on them,” said Tigers coach Andy Rostberg.
News
St. Paul City Council member Mitra Jalali diagnosed with COVID-19
St. Paul City Council Member Mitra Jalali was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, she said.
Jalali, who has continued to participate remotely in council meetings, said on Twitter that she had been battling symptoms of an upper respiratory illness for several days before testing positive for the coronavirus.
“I am vaccinated and had just gotten my booster shot, but unfortunately still contracted it, & am grateful that my body is in a much better position to fight it,” she wrote.
I am sad to share I tested positive today for COVID-19 after several days of battling upper respiratory virus symptoms. I am vaccinated and had just gotten my booster shot, but unfortunately still contracted it, & am grateful that my body is in a much better position to fight it
— Mitra Jalali, St. Paul City Councilmember – Ward 4 (@Ward4STP) November 10, 2021
Jalali added in subsequent tweets that she will isolate for at least 10 days since the onset of her symptoms, and that she has notified everyone with whom she has been in close contact.
“My staff and I are working remotely as usual, but my individual availability is limited to what my health can permit so I can focus on recovering while still advancing the important work facing our city as I am able,” Jalali wrote. “I appreciate your understanding & hope for a timely recovery.”
She also noted that Minnesota is in the midst of a fourth surge of COVID-19 cases, which has primarily affected the state’s unvaccinated population.
“If you have not gotten vaccinated yet, I urge you to get it & minimize community spread,” Jalali wrote. “The COVID vaccine is free, accessible, & can save your life/lives of those you love.”
Jalali isn’t the first council member to come down with the coronavirus. Council member Dai Thao, who is also vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer.
News
St. Anthony sees a surge in apartment projects
St. Anthony has four redevelopment projects on the horizon that will bring 610 apartment units and 135 units of senior assisted living.
For a built-out town with just under 9,300 residents in both Hennepin and Ramsey counties, the projects amount to a boom in multifamily housing.
“These will help revitalize the city, for sure,” City Manager Charlie Yunker said. “I don’t recall having several projects like this all at one time. But certainly the market demand was there, and I’m sure our proximity to both big cities helps.”
The largest project, by far, is off 37th Avenue and Silver Lake Road in Ramsey County, where a Walmart closed in 2014 and later was demolished. Doran Cos. now is constructing the first of two four-story apartment buildings that will bring 496 units in total. A pedestrian path will cut through the buildings and lead to existing retail directly to the north.
Walmart abandoned the site for a new store in neighboring Roseville, leaving behind a gaping commercial hole in Silver Lake Village, a mixed-use shopping center the retailer had co-anchored with Cub Foods.
Yunker said the apartments are bound to bring increased foot traffic to local businesses and perhaps help fill open commercial space. He noted that Steele & Hops Kitchen/Bar has opened in a remodeled former Applebee’s building that was vacant for years.
“These are all great things for us, the area in general,” he said.
Just to the west, and still in the Silver Lake planned-unit development, Interstate Development is constructing a 38-unit, three-story apartment building at 3725 Stinson Blvd.
Meanwhile, on four acres next to a Bremer Bank branch on the city’s southwest corner, Development 65 is building a 135-unit senior-living facility. The four-story building will have 24 units of memory care, 28 assisted living and 83 independent living.
BANK TO RELOCATE
The latest project, approved last month by the city council, is a three-way deal involving Interstate, Bremer and the city.
Plans call for the developer to build a new 5,800-square-foot Bremer branch on a one-acre, city-owned site at 2654 Kenzie Terrace, where St. Anthony Lanes bowling alley operated for decades before closing in 1993.
Once the bank is up, Bremer will vacate its branch at 2401 Lowry Ave., enabling Interstate to begin work there on a four-story apartment building with 30 one-bedroom units, 17 one-bedroom/alcove units, 26 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units. Monthly rent will range from $1,300 a month for a one-bedroom unit to $2,350 for three bedrooms, according to city documents.
The city will get back a sliver of land for a welcome area at its border with Northeast Minneapolis. The half-acre, triangular parcel, now owned by and across the street from Bremer’s current branch, will bear a city monument sign and landscaping.
Columbine runs over Arvada West, advances to 5A quarterfinals
Taylor Swift Channels Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’ On The Day Before ‘Red (TV)’ Release
State football: Hutchinson runs away from Simley in Class 4A quarterfinal
Travis Scott AstroWorld Lawsuits May Cost ‘Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars’, Texas Attorney Says
St. Paul City Council member Mitra Jalali diagnosed with COVID-19
Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Black Dress With Massive Cutouts At Friend’s Wedding — Photos
St. Anthony sees a surge in apartment projects
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Bailey Makes A Life-Altering Decision While Mourning A Devastating Loss
Dan Wilson, Brian Setzer and Sisqo among acts on ‘Minnesota Holiday’ charity CD
GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political rhetoric
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19