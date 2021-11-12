News
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Massachusetts, experts warn to brace for ‘viral’ winter
The highly contagious delta variant is once again driving up coronavirus cases in the state, fueling disruptive outbreaks across the Northeast and sending hospitalizations surging in the Mountain West.
It’s a worrisome sign of what could be ahead this winter as the nation’s battle against COVID-19 continues.
“A significant surge is inevitable and the delta variant is the reason why,” Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health.
As the United States braces for its first winter alongside the transmuted virus, signs of what’s to come are already evident in Massachusetts where the seven-day average of daily reported cases spiked by 299 in a single week. On Nov. 3 the average number of new cases daily stood at 1,182. As of Nov. 10, it had jumped to 1,481, state health data show.
“Delta is three to four times more contagious than the original virus so combine that with fact that we’re moving indoors and shutting windows, the fact that not even 60% of the country is vaccinated and pandemic fatigue — all of that combined with increased mobility around the holidays, it’s essentially a guarantee that COVID is going to go viral,” Ellerin said.
Trends are improving in hard-hit Florida, Texas and other warm Southern states, but the delta has headed north for the winter as people head indoors, close their windows and breathe stagnant air, prompting experts to underscore the importance of vaccines and wearing masks inside.
The tiny Vermont liberal arts college St. Micheal’s put the lid on social gatherings this week after a spike in cases was tied to Halloween parties.
Boston health officials on Tuesday shut down a Jamaica Plain elementary school for 10 days due to a coronavirus outbreak across several grade levels and classrooms.
The delta variant dominates infections across the U.S., accounting for more than 99% of the samples analyzed. Experts like Ellerin attribute the surge in cases to “COVID fatigue and waning immunity.”
Even states like Massachusetts with above-average vaccination rates should prepare for a hard winter, Ellerin said.
“There’s no question that there’s going to be a surge in Massachusetts. There’s going to be surge in hospitalizations in Massachusetts and there is going to be a significant amount of deaths,” he said.
News
ACLU Boston Methadone Mile suit heads to lower court as tent city moves
The ACLU’s lawsuit aimed at stopping the city from dismantling the tent city in the South End’s Methadone Mile will head to lower courts with instructions to make decisions quickly as enforcement continues — and the encampments migrate to a new location.
The Supreme Judicial Court essentially told both sides that a Suffolk Superior Court judge needs to sort out the truth in their conflicting claims before the state’s high court can make a final ruling on the legal issues around it.
“During the hearing, it became apparent that the parties’ views of the situation on the ground at the encampments in the area known as ‘Mass and Cass’ (near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, including Atkinson and Southampton Streets), which is a particular focus of the order, differ significantly,” SJC Associate Justice Frank Gaziano wrote in an order late Wednesday.
He sent the case to Suffolk Superior for hearings and to take a first crack at ruling on a preliminary injunction, as the ACLU is seeking, before the SJC wrestles further with the “complex legal questions” of the case.
The ACLU, which has maintained that the crowds of homeless who live in the dirty and violent open-air drug market shouldn’t be forced to leave, filed suit before the SJC last Friday on behalf of three people living in tents there. The group sued the city, seeking for a judge to step in and forbid officials from ousting people from tents.
Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s administration has been putting up notices for the past couple of weeks that people have to take tents down or face possible criminal charges. The city’s policy is to urge people multiple times to take the city’s offer of free treatment, and that officials won’t remove tents unless there are beds available.
Janey in an address on Wednesday had touted a claim that the city hadn’t made any arrests of people on charges of refusing to take down tents. She said the city had hooked up more than 70 people on the street with treatment or housing beds.
In the SJC order, Gaziano said that’s one of the areas of disagreement that a lower judge must work through — the two sides give different answers as to whether anyone’s been arrested or threatened arrest for this. Other points of contention include the process of enforcement, eligibility requirements for shelter beds and what “reasonable accommodations” the city’s making for people.
The ACLU portrayed the ruling as a positive for them, with Massachusetts executive director Carol Rose saying in a statement, “This order reflects the seriousness of this lawsuit, and the City should take it as a moment to pause its enforcement actions so that the Superior Court can consider these critical issues.”
As of Thursday evening, much of what had been the tent city at Methadone Mile was gone from its original location, particularly along the main drag of Southampton Street. People still wandered around, but the busy roadway is no longer lined by dozens upon dozens of tents. The true concentration of people and tents has shrunk to just the side road, Atkinson Street.
But now there are dozens of tents elsewhere in the South End area, lining the triangle known as Newmarket Square.
Sue Sullivan of the Newmarket Business Association, which counts many of the myriad shipping, food and industrial businesses in the square as members, said this is a growing problem, with more tents popping up by the day.
“There are more businesses where they are now than where they were before,” Sullivan said. She said she credits Janey and the city tent-removal plan, though, said, “The ACLU hitting the city with a lawsuit has made it harder for the city to do the right thing.”
News
State reps call for public hearing on closures at Saint Vincent Hospital amid ongoing strike
Two state representatives are calling upon Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders to host a public hearing on service closures at Saint Vincent Hospital amid the ongoing strike that has lasted eight months and left neighboring hospitals in the lurch.
“To allow these serious service closures with a blind eye to the implications of other flaws in management by Tenet is bordering on being complicit,” wrote Rep. Mary Keefe, 15th Worcester district, to Sudders in a Wednesday letter.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation owns Saint Vincent Hospital and has been in deadlock negotiations with nurses there since they went on strike in March.
A spokesman for Saint Vincent’s confirmed that 89 beds have been closed since last week in addition to a reduction in some services including the cardiac catheterization lab, endoscopy and interventional radiology, and wound care and cardiac rehab, which were announced in July.
“The actions we have taken are temporary, and we are prepared to reopen services when staffing is available, or when the strike is over,” read a statement from spokesman Matthew Clyburn.
Keefe said “Tenet’s decision to take these steps has left our partnering healthcare providers and regional efforts, specifically those belonging to UMass Medical, scrambling to meet the needs that have been presented between September through November.”
Keefe asked Sudders to hold a public hearing on the matter, echoing a letter from Rep. David LeBoeuf from earlier in the week. They are both pushing for a “determination of need” hearing for people outside the corporation to discuss the impact of the closures.
“We are in a public health crisis in Central Massachusetts, and St. Vincent’s hospital’s decisions, without any public input or oversight, are exacerbating the challenges we face,” LeBoeuf wrote to Sudders.
But in a statement, Clyburn said the hearing isn’t necessary because the closures aren’t permanent.
“If Representatives LeBouef and Keefe want to see Saint Vincent Hospital back to normal operations, we respectfully recommend they ask the Massachusetts Nurses Association to tell us which nurses are coming back so we can work on a solution to end this strike,” Clyburn said.
State health agencies are monitoring the situation at Saint Vincent’s and the Department of Public Health has been on site frequently, according to a spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Per state regulations, a hospital can remove beds from service temporarily, and if they will be removed for more than six months, DPH must be notified in writing. The hospital has not provided such a notice to DPH.
News
Hot Property: Beacon Street digs exemplify the Boston experience
Does it get more Boston-y than a handsome stone facade across the street from the Common?
Boston-area buyers looking for uber-luxe digs that combine single-family-like square footage with the ease of a concierge building are going to swoon over Unit 1, currently on the market in The Tudor — a 19th century boutique condominium building in a primo Beacon Hill locale.
With this coveted address come all the usual perks of living in the middle of everything, as well as valet parking, a private entrance and a heavenly private patio.
Arriving at a whopping 2,620 square feet — we told you it had single-family heft — the condo enjoys elegance and high-end touches at every turn, starting with a grand entrance into the sunlit foyer. From there, the home unfolds with a family room on one side and a formal living room on the other, with light streaming in from the south-facing shuttered bay windows.
While the craftsmanship in the home is outstanding, it pops in the gourmet kitchen. Set under dramatic coffered ceilings, the kitchen and dining area are pleasantly roomy, with custom storage and a built-in banquette for casual meals.
Officially listed as a two-bedroom, unit 1 adds two bonus rooms — an intimate office with a Murphy bed tucked into the wall, as well as a brick-walled den for kicking back for a cozy night. Anything but an afterthought, both bedrooms are well appointed with en-suite bath, built-ins, and detailed millwork. The primary suite dazzles with a pair of walk-in closets, a lush en-suite bathroom with deep standalone soaking tub, and direct access to the restful patio area.
To learn more about the property, on the market for $3,995,000 and located at 34½ Beacon St., contact Rebecca Davis Tulman of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-510-5050.
