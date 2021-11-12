News
Court temporarily delays release of Trump’s Jan. 6 records
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the release of White House records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, granting — for now — a request from former President Donald Trump.
The administrative injunction issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit effectively bars until the end of this month the release of records that were to be turned over Friday. The appeals court set oral arguments in the case for Nov. 30.
The stay gives the court time to consider arguments in a momentous clash between the former president, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and President Joe Biden and Congress, who have pushed for a thorough investigation of the riot. It delays the House committee from reviewing records that lawmakers say could shed light on the events leading up to the insurrection and Trump’s efforts to delegitimize an election he lost.
The National Archives, which holds the documents, says they include call logs, handwritten notes and a draft executive order on “election integrity.”
Biden waived executive privilege on the documents. Trump then went to court arguing that as a former president, he still had the right to exert privilege over the records and releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday rejected those arguments, noting in part, “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.” She again denied an emergency motion by Trump on Wednesday.
In their emergency filing to the appeals court, Trump’s lawyers wrote that without a stay, Trump would “suffer irreparable harm through the effective denial of a constitutional and statutory right to be fully heard on a serious disagreement between the former and incumbent President.”
The Nov. 30 arguments will take place before three judges nominated by Democratic presidents: Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, nominated by former President Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, an appointee of Biden.
Given the case’s magnitude, whichever side loses before the circuit court is likely to eventually appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The White House on Thursday also notified a lawyer for Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, that Biden would waive any executive privilege that would prevent Meadows from cooperating with the committee, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The committee has subpoenaed Meadows and more than two dozen other people as part of its investigation.
His lawyer, George Terwilliger, issued a statement in response saying Meadows “remains under the instructions of former President Trump to respect longstanding principles of executive privilege.”
“It now appears the courts will have to resolve this conflict,” Terwilliger said.
The committee late Thursday threatened to begin contempt proceedings against Meadows if he doesn’t change course and comply.
“Simply put, there is no valid legal basis for Mr. Meadows’s continued resistance to the Select Committee’s subpoena,” the committee wrote to Terwilliger, saying it would view Meadows’ failure to turn over documents or appear at a scheduled deposition on Friday as “willful non-compliance.”
The House has already referred former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution for contempt of Congress.
___
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Mark Sherman contributed to this report.
Police investigating racist video targeting Prior Lake frosh
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Police said Thursday they have been investigating a racist video targeting a Black freshman at a suburban Twin Cities high school.
The announcement came after hundreds of students and community members showed up to Prior Lake High School to support the 14-year-old girl. School leaders had cancelled classes early, citing safety concerns with the protest.
The video, which had been shared widely on social media early this week, appears to include two girls making racist remarks mixed in with obscenities.
“Late Monday evening I was advised of a horrific, hateful, racist video,” Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said at a news conference, adding that his department has been investigating all week. He declined to comment on potential charges.
Nya Sigin, the target of the video, said another classmate shared it with her on Monday night. She said it was the “most disgusting thing” she has ever witnessed.
“To think that they could even say such things about another human being, it’s beyond me,” she said.
“Nobody wants a racist video in their community,” said Teri Staloch, superintendent for Prior Lake-Savage Schools. “What I hope collectively everyone in this room is concerned about is the impact on our students, and how together continue to embrace, share and listen and elevate their voices to hear what they need.”
Police said threats made towards family members of the girls who posted the video are also being investigated.
Thomas Rhett books New Year’s Eve tour stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center
Country star Thomas Rhett will return to St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center for the third time for a special New Year’s Eve show with support from Cole Swindell and Conner Smith.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 through Ticketmaster, with prices to be announced.
The son of country singer Rhett Akins, Rhett grew up surrounded by some of the genre’s biggest names. He started playing drums in junior high and later joined his father in concert. After high school, he studied communications in college, but dropped out at the age of 20 to pursue a career in music.
Rhett landed his first gig as a songwriter and penned hits for Jason Aldean, Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line. In 2012, he released his first single, “Something to Do with My Hands” and hit the road opening for Lady Antebellum. His second single, “Beer with Jesus,” went gold, kicking off a string of smashes including “It Goes Like This,” “Get Me Some of That,” “Make Me Wanna,” “Crash and Burn,” “Unforgettable,” “Marry Me,” “Look What God Gave Her,” “Beer Can’t Fix” and “Country Again.” His songs “Die a Happy Man” and “What’s Your Country Song” hit No. 1.
Local audiences first saw Cole Swindell when he opened for Luke Bryan at the X in 2014. The following year, he spent a two-night stand supporting Kenny Chesney at Target Field. He has since headlined the Myth in 2016, Treasure Island Casino in 2017 and the Armory in 2018. His hits include “Chillin’ It,” “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory,” “Break Up in the End” and “Single Saturday Night.” Newcomer Conner Smith recently released the single “I Hate Alabama.”
State volleyball: Wayzata continues its unbeaten run into Class 4A final
Rogers was playing high-level volleyball in the first set of its Class 4A state tournament semifinal match Thursday against unbeaten Wayzata.
“That was the best I’d seen them play,” Wayzata setter Stella Swenson said. “They played phenomenally. Really well.”
The Royals led the top-seeded Trojans 23-22 in that set. But then Wayzata does what it always does — find a way to win. The Trojans scored the final three points of the set to take a 1-0 lead, clearing the way for a 25-23, 25-11, 25-15 semifinal sweep at Xcel Energy Center to advance to Saturday’s state final.
Wayzata (33-0) hasn’t lost a match since the 2019 season.
“When we took that first set, it felt like we crushed their spirit a bit. They had a lot going and were like ‘Alright, let’s go. Let’s beat them. Let’s win,’ ” Wayzata libero Ella Voegele said. “But when we took that, it kind of felt like we just crushed their hope, and from there we just took it and we ran with it.”
Rogers (28-5) did in the first set what teams have done all season against the Trojans — give them its best shot.
“We’re used to it, and we really like it,” Swenson said. “We really like when people try their hardest.”
When that best shot doesn’t lead to a set victory, it’s tough to not feel a little down.
“To take that first set was just huge for us,” Swenson said. “The first set is kind of a big deal in volleyball, because it can take momentum to either team. It was really big for us to take that first set. It was very exciting.”
Fifth-seeded Rogers finished with as many errors (27) as kills. The Royals have a couple of fierce jump servers, but they were negated by Wayzata’s top-tier serve-receivers. The Trojans have no real weaknesses, which make holes all the harder to dig out of.
“I certainly wouldn’t say we played our best volleyball,” Rogers coach Bo Schmidt said. “We had a lot of errors. And when you play a team like Wayzata with a huge block and great defense, you try to do more than you usually do, and I think that led to a lot of our mistakes. And then with a team like Wayzata, if you give them three or four points, it’s a real uphill battle.”
Wayzata is now one win away from finishing a perfect season, but Trojans coach Scott Jackson wasn’t all that interested in looking ahead to anything past Saturday’s state title match.
“I’m hungry, I know they’re hungry. We want to finish,” Jackson said. “Let’s get after it one more time. I don’t want to think about finality until it’s final. I want to get after it. I don’t want to take it for granted. We’ll have a lot of time to enjoy what happens, but we’ve got to make it happen first.”
