Denver compacts trash routes, forcing 70% of residents to switch pickup days in January

Suggest a Correction
Denver officials grappling with a shortage of trash collectors and helter-skelter routes have begun an overhaul that will shift trash pickup from five to four days a week starting in January.
They’re also offering $2,500 bonuses to try to lure trash truck drivers, aiming to fill 30 empty positions — 22% of the total 131.
New compact routes mean “we’ll need six fewer trucks,” city spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn said. “Each truck drives about 10,000 miles annually, so that’s a reduction of 60,000 miles driven.”
City transportation and infrastructure officials announced the change Thursday and are preparing to notify residents with postcards and at meetings over the next two months. The new system will begin Jan. 3, officials said
Trash collectors will cover shorter distances and 70% of residents will be asked to set out their bins on different days of the week, officials said.
Denver Councilman Chris Hinds, who has been fielding complaints about trash pickup from his 70,000 constituents, said problems worsened over many years as routes were adjusted “in a duct tape and baling wire fashion,” leading to overtime payouts and missed pickups.
“We’re trying to re-do the routes to make sense. It is so inefficient right now that it is a huge drain on our resources,” Hinds said. From an environmental perspective, “the fewer miles we drive, the better.”
Council members also researching a potential shift to electric trash trucks.
Denver trash collectors have been keeping up by working overtime and on weekends. City officials said crews miss less than 1% of total scheduled pickups. And the city has increased pay based on years of commercial driving experience to try to retain drivers.
Total trash is increasing along with Denver’s population. Despite robust recycling, residents last year sent about 193,988 tons to landfills, or 500 pounds per person, an increase by more than 5% since 2019.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Linebacker JoJo Domann, one of the top tacklers in Nebraska history, announced Thursday that his career with the Cornhuskers is over following surgery on his left hand.
Domann, who made the announcement on his podcast, said he injured a finger early in the Oct. 30 game against Purdue.
The sixth-year senior from Colorado Springs, Colorado, played one of his best games last week against Ohio State. He made nine tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up two others.
Domann played in 51 games and finished his career with 209 tackles. His 133 solo tackles rank 11th on the school’s all-time chart.
The Huskers (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) close the season at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 and against Iowa at home on Nov. 26.
Authorities in Weld County made a big drug bust on Wednesday south of Greeley, seizing hundreds of Fentanyl pills, six ounces of methamphetamine and 12 grams of heroin.
The drug suspect, a Hill-N-Park man, was wanted on an outstanding first-degree assault warrant in a domestic-violence case. Investigators focused on the suspect following the alleged Friday night assault and got a tip that he frequently went to storage business, according to a Weld County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Investigators, with an arrest warrant, and the SWAT team staked out the business at about 2 p.m. Wednesday and the suspect showed up about two hours later, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested without incident and authorities seized the drugs he was carrying.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) released this year’s annual Trouble in Toyland report ahead of the holidays.
It lists recalled toys from the past year, including toys that may be available for sale online. The group also says supply chain concerns should have shoppers paying special attention to what they are buying.
The Illinois PIRG 36th annual Trouble in Toyland report shows that many of those toys are counterfeit or recalled products, but still make their way into consumers’ shopping carts.
“The handful of greedy Grinches who are putting children at risk to put more money in their pockets have hearts two sizes too small,” said Abe Scarr, Illinois PIRG Education Fund Director in a press release.
The Illinois PIRG says the Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 13 toys and the PIRG Education Fund researchers found two additional recalled products that many would consider toys.
Abe Scarr with Illinois PIRG says more Illinois residents may opt not to shop in person this year. He says they need to make sure they know the risk of potentially buying a recalled toy.
The report also says the supply chain issues have affected manufacturing and distribution for the upcoming holiday season. They are stressing consumers can expect to have more difficulties shopping for the perfect toy this year, especially from the genuine, original manufacturer.
The group discussed concerns with knockoff toys, especially companies selling the popular pop toys. They say some are made out of less expensive materials and have not gone under the same safety testings. They also may not include age warnings.
The report also notes concerns with smart toys. They say some have privacy issues because they can easily be connected by Bluetooth without requiring any passwords. They shared the example of a Bluetooth singing machine that had no privacy protection to gain access to the device.
Here are the main categories in this year’s report:
The Illinois Attorney General released his annual Safe Shopping guide highlighting hazardous toys, children’s products, and household items that have been recalled in the last year. You can find the entire Safe Shopping Guide here.
The Toy Association released a statement saying the PIRG’s report fails to mention that U.S. toy safety requirements are among the strictest in the world.
The Toy Association agrees that counterfeit toys lurking online have the potential to be unsafe and should be avoided at all costs. The Toy Association continues to urge parents to shop only from reputable brands and sellers, whether in stores or online, whose toys comply with over 100 different safety standards and tests required by law.
However, the Toy Association says the inclusion of many items that have been voluntarily recalled or discontinued by companies and are no longer available for purchase from legitimate sellers. The toy industry has a remarkable record of producing safe products – typically, only 0.003 percent of the three billion toys sold in the U.S. each year are recalled. Nonetheless, recalls remain a critical safety net that is part of a robust system designed to keep children safe.
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19