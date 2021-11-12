Bitcoin
Discord Planned To Integrate Ethereum. Huge Backlash Made Them Cancel Everything
At least Discord knows where it’s standing now. And, with this story, we know how early into the cryptocurrency game we all are. And how misunderstood all of this is by the general public. Discord’s founder and CEO Jason Citron hinted at possible integration with the Ethereum ecosystem, with NFTs, and with the incumbent Web3. And all hell broke loose.
Discord fanatics spammed Citron’s answers and canceled their subscriptions to their Nitro premium service. Their own employees took to social media to express their discomfort. Video game culture influencers rallied the masses and gathered hundreds of Likes and Retweets. What were their reasons? Environmental concerns. And they consider NFTs a scam. And that they’re ruining video games somehow.
Sight…
Let’s unpack all of this.
How Did Discord Unveil Their Web3 Plans?
Content creator Packy McCormick wrote an incredibly long article about Discord’s history and how it could evolve. Of course, it ended with cryptocurrencies, NFTs, their own multichain wallet, and an ill-advised new token. How could it not? It’s obvious that should be the direction that a successful but not entirely profitable company like Discord should go, right? The article concluded:
“We strongly believe that the company should follow its users’ pull into web3. The company’s biggest successes to date came when it decided to build the communications infrastructure for gamers; now, it has the opportunity to build a more complete set of tools for this game that we’re all playing all across the internet.”
Apparently, McCormick overestimated the crypto movement. Not everybody is playing the game. In fact, some people hate it with a passion. Discord’s Jason Citron replied with an image that showed some kind of integration between the service, Metamask, and WalletConnect. It also featured the Ethereum logo accompanied by the popular meme phrase “probably nothing.”
probably nothing pic.twitter.com/p4P6MoNGgd
— Jason Citron (@jasoncitron) November 8, 2021
The tweet received hundreds of replies. Most of them bashing their plans, denouncing NFTs, and citing environmental concerns. Which is really funny, if you think about it. Discord’s logo is a videogame controller, and that community was their original audience. And playing video games use orders of magnitude more electricity than all of the blockchains combined.
BTC price chart on Bitbay | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Are Discord And Web3 A Match Or Not?
They seem to be. If you read the article that started it all, it’s hard to argue with its logic. McCormick said:
“The last of these gestures at Discord’s grip on web3. It has undoubtedly become the coordination platform of choice for all manner of projects including NFTs, DAOs, crypto investing groups, and crypto startups. It’s genuinely startling how quickly this has become a norm in the sector.”
A huge number of DAOs and NFT projects run their communities on Discord. This seemed like a foolproof bet. Techcrunch even took it a step further:
“With MetaMask support, Discord could become a place where people display their NFTs in galleries linked to user profiles or choose “verified” avatar images, with ownership backed up through the blockchain.”
So probably nothing = actually nothing pic.twitter.com/IlzIFSWnnL
— cobie (@CryptoCobain) November 11, 2021
This is something Twitter Crypto seems to be working on without complaints. How could this have gone so wrong? What makes de Discord community different? McCormick asked:
“What would it look like if Bored Ape holders could buy and sell within the same channels they host conversations? What if members of the Bankless DAO could buy new tokens in-line with a discussion about them?”
We’ll probably never know.
The Aftermath
People are severely uninformed about cryptocurrencies. Those articles about the environmental risks that blockchains supposedly pose really did a number on them. However, there’s something else going on here. Casting a wide net, the Discord community seems to be technologically driven and one that appreciates art. They should be on the side of NFTs, but they are wildly against the movement. Almost manically.
This is the reaction of a 3D artist that works for Discord:
I hope leaders can humbly listen the chorus of vehement moral disgust this teaser has already invited. this sincerely does not have to happen.
https://t.co/JZZBI2npVs
— Kevin Tang (@Yolo_Tengo) November 9, 2021
And this is another Discord employee, who also retweeted these two terrible-terrible takes on the event:
kinda cringe ngl https://t.co/hceLj105UN
— Kaara ➡️ Forge Ahead (@kaara_raven) November 8, 2021
Where is that rage coming from? Is this just about the environment? Because they work in a tech company, and technology uses dirty electricity. Is this just about scams and money laundering? Because the art world, in general, is built upon scams and money laundering. No, there’s something else here. The crypto world arises a rage in them that shouldn’t be ignored. Check the replies under Citron’s tweets and you’ll see.
Just remember how many furries use your platform, and how much money furries have,and how they almost universally hate NFTs and crypto.
I would genuinely be surprised if you could show me 5 furries without discord accounts.
You do have competition in the market.
— Logan Mish 🗝️ (@Mishaniz) November 11, 2021
Speaking about Discord’s CEO, he backpedaled his company’s whole Web3 plan with a PR friendly: “Thanks for all the perspectives everyone. We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we’re focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale.” And to drive the point home, they told Techcrunch that the screenshot came from a hackathon: “We’re always exploring and hacking away at things we think will improve Discord for all the communities we serve.”
Yeah, sure Discord. We believe you.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Consolidates Losses, Why 100 SMA Holds Is The Key
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $65,000 against the US Dollar. BTC must climb above the 100 hourly SMA and $66,500 to start a fresh increase.
- Bitcoin started a downside correction below the $66,000 and $65,000 levels.
- The price is now trading below $66,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $65,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if there is a clear break above $66,000 and the 100 hourly SMA.
Bitcoin Price Consolidates Below $66K
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below the $66,000 pivot level. BTC broke the $65,500 support level and the 100 hourly simple moving average to move into a short-term bearish zone.
There was a clear break below the $65,000 support and the price even spiked below $64,000. A low was formed near $62,700 before the price corrected higher. There was a break above the $64,000 resistance level.
Bitcoin climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $68,990 swing high to $62,700 low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $65,200 level. There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $65,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $65,850 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $68,990 swing high to $62,700 low. The main resistance is now forming near the $66,500 level and the 100 hourly SMA.
A clear break above $66,500 resistance may possibly call open the doors for a fresh increase. The next major resistance sits near the $67,500 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $66,500 resistance zone, it could extend its downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $64,200 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $63,500 level. The next major support is near the $62,850 level, below which the price could even decline below the $62,000 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $63,500, followed by $62,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $65,200, $65,800 and $66,500.
Bitcoin
YouClout Lists on AscendEX
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the You Clout token (YCT) under the trading pair (YCT/USDT) on AscendEX starting on Nov 12 at 1 p.m. UTC.
YouClout is a community-driven TikTok-style NFT Marketplace that runs on mobile and other web-enabled devices including desktops. It is a single cross-device decentralized platform bridging the gap between influencers and their community. This marketplace allows creators to tokenize their creations for use in the Metaverse.
YouClout allows creators to share knowledge with their followers, they can build genuine connections with their fanbase, spread their message, and monetize valuable content through their community.
YouClout’s state-of-the-art conferencing platform is a focal point of the YouClout platform. They have already developed it, empowering creators to communicate directly with their community, amplifying their message across the platform. Using YouClout Conference, influencers can easily reach thousands of fans in an intimate setting.
On YouClout, users can buy assets in the form of NFTs and receive discounts from their favorite artists. There will be the ability to tip hosts, creators, and artists fans love. Users can also buy lands in the Metaverse or pay a land rental fee. Users can stake YCT to earn interest on their assets. Another method users can utilize to put their money to work regarding YCT holdings is Liquidity Mining. Liquidity mining will be available on the YouClout site and partner sites. YCT Holders can also participate in governance, where YCT is used in a Voting function. In the Metaverse, user governance will be core to building the future of the ecosystem within the.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.
AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.
To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About YouClout
YouClout is a community-driven TikTok-style NFT Marketplace that runs on mobile and other web-enabled devices including desktops. It is a single cross-device decentralized platform bridging the gap between influencers and their community. This marketplace allows creators to tokenize their creations for use in the Metaverse.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: www.youclout.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/NftTik
Telegram: https://t.me/youclout
Bitcoin
What Went On In The Secret Meetings Between Cardano Developer IOHK And Zanzibar Officials?
The Cardano Africa tour had been in full gear for a couple of weeks now, ending when Hoskinson had returned back to the States. Founder Charles Hoskinson had announced the tour after the successful launch of smart contracts capability on the blockchain and last month, the tour had kicked off.
Hoskinson and the Cardano Foundation plan to meet and liaise with developers of Cardano-based projects and officials of various countries to discuss the acceleration of blockchain adoption on the continent.
Related Reading | Shiba Inu Beats Out Cardano, Dogecoin On Top 10 Watch-Listed Tokens
Judging by Hoskinson’s Twitter feed, the tour has been going as planned as he has met with a number of project leads and officials in various countries so far. One thing that remains a mystery is the secret meetings. Cardano developer IOHK has met with Zanzibar Officials but these meetings have been kept private from the general public. Here’s what we know.
Mapping The Future For Zanzibar
Finding ways to grow interconnectedness around the continent had been one of the goals of the Cardano Africa tour. The foundation had gone into this full-swing once Hoskinson had touched down in Zanzibar. Talks of technological advancement in the region have dominated this leg of the tour.
ADA price trading at $2.126 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Charles Hoskinson himself had personally inspected solar battery modules and telecom station installations in the country. This was in an effort to bolster social advancement and help businesses succeed.
IOHK and Zanzibarian officials had discussed how to bring to fruition a more connected future for the citizens in a meeting hosted by World Mobile Team. The meeting which was held on November 8 saw both the Zanzibarian government and IOHK align values for the future, pointing out that empowerment efforts being carried out by officials to give fishermen their own boats was the kind of work the developer was interested in.
Cardano Pushing Growth In Africa
The Cardano Africa tour is only another in the series of steps that the developer has taken to help promote innovation on the continent. Crypto enthusiasts have always looked to Africa as being a hotbed for blockchain adoption and Cardano has made sure to help foster the growth in the region. Particularly the growth of Cardano-based projects.
This is why millions of dollars have been spent by the foundation to fund African projects. While there, Hoskinson had made strides for Cardano to lead blockchain development in African countries and one of the ways had been education.
Related Reading | Cardano Flips Solana, Tether To Reclaim Spot At 4th Place
Cardano Foundation provides financial and educational support when needed for startups in Africa. Furthermore, a deal had been struck with the Ethiopian government to launch digital IDs that would help track the academic performance of students in the region on the Cardano blockchain. The idea is that if students’ performances can be tracked, then the quality of education can be improved based on the needs of the students.
Hoskinson has lauded the potential which the African continent holds for blockchain development and plans to expand the operations of Cardano on the continent in the coming years.
