Celebrities
Draco Vs. Dolph: Soulja Boy Says Young Dolph Making $100,000 Per Show Is ‘Big Cap’
Soulja Boy doesn’t believe Young Dolph’s claim that he brings in $100,000 per show.
Dolph took to his Instagram Story this week to brag about how much he was making for each of his live performances.
“How da f**k I’m a independent artist and gettin’ 100rax plus for a show?” the rapper wrote. “How da f**k @KeyGlock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?”
DJ Akademiks reposted Dolph’s story, as DJ Akademiks does, which is when Soulja Boy decided to hop into the conversation and give his thoughts.
“That’s big cap 🧢 They signed to @empire 😂 I’m really 100% Independent no cap 🧢,” he commented under the post.
According to reports from Complex, while Dolph has released music with Empire in the past, Empire is a music distribution company, not a label. Dolph’s own record label, Paper Route Empire, also signed a partnership deal with Empire for distribution in 2018.
Soulja Boy went on to reference this interaction in a follow-up post on his Instagram Story, saying, “Young Dolph if you don’t get your b***h-a** artists out my motherf**kin’ DMs, n***a,”
He continued, “F**k Paper Route, f**k Key Glock, f**k Young Dolph, f**k all y’all n***as.”
Soulja tagged both Key Glock and Young Dolph in the post, which prompted Glock to reply with just laughing emojis.
“What u wanna do?” said Soulja in the DMs. “Nothing!! I’m scared,” replied Glock.
Later, in an Instagram Live, Soulja referenced one of Key Glock’s claims that he was the first rapper to have a 3D billboard, also refuting those claims.
“You really copied the same thing I did!” he claimed, saying the post from Dolph is what really set him off. He continued to suggest that Dolph isn’t really independent, and even claimed he “exposed” him as signed.
“This n***a is mad cause he signed to a motherf**kin’ record deal, and his whole thing is, ‘I’m independent, I’m independent.’ N***a, you dead-out lying, n***a,” he continued. “You signed to Empire, stupid-a** n***a. … It wasn’t no secret, f**k n***a. I’m just the famous-a** n***a who said it. You shoulda shut the f**k up and [not] kept saying you were independent like that.”
Celebrities
‘RHOSLC’ Preview: Meredith Reveals Why She’s ‘Not Surprised’ By Jen Shah’s Arrest — Watch
Meredith Marks literally giggles while discussing Jen Shah’s arrest in the sneak peek of the Nov. 14 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’.
The Nov. 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will pick up right where last week’s left off — just moments after Jen Shah‘s arrest. But because Meredith Marks wasn’t with the group when authorities showed up outside Heather Gay‘s Beauty Lab + Laser, Lisa Barlow thought it might be a good idea to share the news with her co-star.
“Do you think Mary [Cosby] and Meredith know about this?” Lisa asks Heather, Whitney Rose and Jennie Nguyen in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. Jennie says it’s “all over the news” so they must already know, but Lisa isn’t convinced. So she call Meredith, who’s already at the Vail, Colorado rental they’re heading to.
When Meredith answers, she seems completely oblivious to what’s going on. She claims she hasn’t been looking at her phone because she’s been setting up the house for the ladies’ arrival.
“What?!” Meredith says after the ladies reveal Jen’s “been arrested for fraud.” But once she gains her composure, she says, “Honestly, I’m not surprised by this.”
When Jennie asks her why she’s not surprised and whether she “knows something”, Meredith replies, “Too many things didn’t add up, and I’ve suspected that something was going on for a while. And now it’s kind of validated that I was right — I’m not crazy. That’s the bottom line.”
“I’ve had a lot of open question marks with Jen. Is it beyond comprehension that this would happen? No. But to hear that somebody in your social circle has been arrested with multiple authorities descending on the Beauty Lab parking lot? Yeah, that’s shocking,” Meredith concludes in her private confessional as she begins to laugh.
Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Sundays at 9pm on Bravo.
Celebrities
Pump Rules’ Scheana Shay Claps Back at Charli Burnett After She Posts About Brock’s Failed TV Installation, Brock Reacts
Scheana Shay and Charli Burnett were involved in an online dispute earlier this week after Charli revealed that the TV Brock Davies was seen hanging on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules had fallen off of her wall.
After Scheana and Brock were seen visiting Charli’s new home with boyfriend Corey Loftus, Charli admitted she and Corey were alarmed and thought someone was breaking into their home when the TV plummeted from the wall to their floor in the wee hours of the morning.
“Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in,” Charli tweeted on November 9, along with a couple of crying emojis.
Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in 😭😭 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/rmh47EpvE0
— Charli Burnett (@CharliBurnett_) November 10, 2021
The following day, after seeing what her Pump Rules castmate had shared, Scheana posted a message of her own, making it clear that the fall was not the fault of her fiancé but rather the lack of tools and attachments he was provided with.
“And you knew y’all didn’t have the proper tools or anchors for him to do it that day. He got it up quickly and did all the steps for the vlog. It was never secure,” Scheana explained to Charli.
While Scheana took Charli’s tweet as a diss, Charli quickly fired back at her message, telling her co-star that her comments about the television were nothing more than a joke.
“Oh god scheana it’s a joooookkeee,” Charli replied. “Did you sit all night mad about this and we did… but legit its funny! Not that deep boo.”
Still wanting to ensure that Brock’s television-hanging skills weren’t talking poorly of, Scheana said she was stating “facts” and encouraged Charli to check her text messages.
“I don’t do Twitter fights with my friends. Only state facts. Check your texts,” she wrote.
Following the drama, Charli returned to her Twitter page, where she defended her sense of humor with a TikTok video.
“That’s my sense of humor. My mistake was thinking everyone was going to understand my joke,” her video explained.
Don’t make jokes about hanging TVs ✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/6x6QadLtnJ
— Charli Burnett (@CharliBurnett_) November 10, 2021
As for Brock, he also addressed the feud on his Instagram Story.
Along with a screenshot of Charli’s tweet, Brock said, “Hahaha, I’m surprised it lasted so long…”
He also added, “PSA. Take a minute to find your studs first, use AP appropriate screws… Love ya guys.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Gender Fluid Fury: Kid Cudi Wearing A Wedding Dress To The CFDA Awards Caused ‘Hmm Mmmyeeeah’ Hysteria Online
Kid Cudi’s recent red carpet look has sparked a commotion on social media!
The 37-year-old music artist and fashion connoisseur pushed gender norms by rocking a lacey wedding dress to Wednesday’s CFDA awards. The high-fashion look attracted widespread praise from fashion outlets, with Vogue calling it the “boldest” look of the night. The dress, custom-designed for Cudi by designer Eli Russell Linnetz, also sent shockwaves through social media platforms. Cudi complemented the lacey formal gown with a Black Jesus piece and pink hair.
Are YOU feeling Mr. Mescudi’s wedding gown look?
Lots of people weren’t feeling the look and were actually bothered by Cudi wearing a dress. “So, Cudi is a drag queen now?” one fan of his asked under of video of Cudi looking unbothered in his wedding gown. Another fan called the look “ugly.”
Some fans went even further, sharing conspiracies that Cudi “sold his soul” and is officially “coming out.”
Whatever the case is, the dress designer and Cudi clearly understood the assignment since the bold look for one of fashion’s biggest nights has been the most talked-about online. The CFDA Awards celebrates some of fashion’s biggest names and Zendaya took home the Fashion Icon Award that evening. Despite Zendaya getting the evening’s highest honor, Cudi and his wedding gown have made an equal amount of headlines.
Cudder and his gown’s designer appeared on the red carpet together for a few photos and held hands stirring up even more controversy with folks questioning whether or not the rapper was “coming out” as gay.
We seriously doubt he’s making any official statements here.
A fan of Kid Cudi’s noted that he has been pushing gender norms for a while now Mr. Rager famously wore a dress in tribute to Kurt Cobain during his SNL performance earlier this year.
What are YOUR thoughts on Kid Cudi’s bold CDFA look?
Draco Vs. Dolph: Soulja Boy Says Young Dolph Making $100,000 Per Show Is ‘Big Cap’
Denver compacts trash routes, forcing 70% of residents to switch pickup days in January
‘RHOSLC’ Preview: Meredith Reveals Why She’s ‘Not Surprised’ By Jen Shah’s Arrest — Watch
Nebraska Cornhuskers to be without LB JoJo Domann for rest of season
Pump Rules’ Scheana Shay Claps Back at Charli Burnett After She Posts About Brock’s Failed TV Installation, Brock Reacts
Domestic violence assault investigation leads to drug bust near Greeley
Gender Fluid Fury: Kid Cudi Wearing A Wedding Dress To The CFDA Awards Caused ‘Hmm Mmmyeeeah’ Hysteria Online
Trouble in toyland: Illinois group warns to watch for counterfeit toys this holiday
‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Erika Storms Off After Vinny Calls Her The Wrong Name
What should you do if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and you’re vaccinated?
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19