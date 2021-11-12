Duane Chapman’s Grandchildren: Meet Dog The Bounty Hunter’s 7 Grandkids

Reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter has been married six times and is a proud dad to 12 kids. Get to know his seven grandchildren!

Dog The Bounty Hunter, 68, born Duane Chapman, has made a name for himself thanks to his A&E reality show and work as a bounty hunter. However, the former bail bondsman has had an equally colorful life off the screen! He has been married six times, and is a proud dad to 12 kids from four of his marriages. Dog most recently celebrated his sixth marriage to Francie Frane in September 2021. He is now a grandfather to seven little ones. Learn more about all of Dog’s grandchildren here!

Duane Lee Chapman

Dog’s second son, Duane Lee Chapman II, was named after him and is the first child from his first marriage to La Fonda Sue Darnell. He is the father of Dylan Chapman, one of Dog’s eldest grandchildren. Little is known about him, as his father does not have social media.

Duane Jr. has worked as a bail bondsman like his dad, and appeared on episodes of Dog The Bounty Hunter until 2012. Unfortunately, Duane Jr. has had a strained relationship with his father since making his exit from the show. He allegedly felt like he was being underpaid by Dog’s late wife Beth Chapman, who died in 2019, Yahoo TV reported. He is now believed to be working as a financial advisor.

Leland Blane Chapman

Dog’s second son from his marriage to La Fonda was Leland, 44, who was born in 1974. He has since welcomed three children with his first wife. They were together from 1995 to 2005 and welcomed sons Dakota and Cobie, both in their 20s, as well as one daughter, Leiah Breanna, who is now a teenager.

Like his dad and older brother, he also went into the bail bonds and bounty-hunting business. Leland quit working with his dad in 2012, at the same time as his brother Duane, but he and Dog have seemingly reconciled, according to The Sun. Dog posted a photo of himself and his mini-me son in December 2020, as part of a birthday tribute to Leland. The father of three is now married to Jamie Pilar Chapman. The couple have been together since 2016, and now live in Hawaii. He also regularly shares happy snaps with his kids on his Instagram page.

Lyssa Rae Chapman

Lyssa Rae, 34, is the third child from Dog’s second marriage. Named after her mom, Lyssa has shared a close bond with her parents and appeared in a number of episodes of her dad’s series. She was also seen in the spinoff which starred her stepmom, titled, Dog & Beth: On The Hunt. Lyssa was married to Braham Galanti from 2009 to 2011 and the couple share two daughters Abbie Mae and Madalynn. The pair later divorced and Lyssa came out as a lesbian. It has been reported that she’s engaged to her partner Leiana Evensen, via InTouch.

The proud mama regularly shares snaps to Instagram of her two daughters. She even re-posted a TikTok of her youngest daughter dancing, which featured a brief cameo of their grandfather Dog. “Happy Father’s Dad !!! One of my favorite memories, I love watching you be a grandpa to the girls and thank you for all you have given us. I’m a brat and I apologize but you made me ! Love your favorite child,” she captioned the sweet post.

Barbara Katie Chapman

Dog welcomed his first daughter during his third marriage to Lyssa Rae Brittain. Their eldest Barbara Katie Chapman was born in June 1982, and she welcomed a son named Travis, who was born in Alaska in 2002. Tragically, Barbara was killed in a car crash in 2006, when she was only 23 years old. Police said that she and her boyfriend Scott Standefer II both died while driving on an Alaska road, a local NBC affiliate reported. On the 15th anniversary of her death, Dog shared a photo of his daughter. “15 years ago today My Barbara Katie went to be w/ JESUS,” he wrote in the caption. Her son now lives with his dad in Hawaii.