Evrynet Joins Standford’s Future of Digital Currency Initiative And Incorporates SPEEDEX Into Its DEX Dapp
Road Town, BVI, 12th November, 2021,
Evrynet is pro ud to announce it will join the Stanford Future of Digital Currency Initiative (FDCI) as a member. Evrynet joins other members such as IBM, Ripple, Celo, and others to help develop universal digital currency APIs. Moreover, the SPEEDEX technology will make its way to Evry.Finance’s decentralized exchange dApp.
The Stanford Future of Digital Currency initiative welcomes Evrynet as its latest member. The objective is to collaborate with Stanford’s FDCI and incorporate the SPEEDEX technology into the upcoming Evry.Finance decentralized exchange DApp. Through SPEEDEX, the DEX will improve its overall transaction speed and achieve a theoretical throughput of up to 100,000 transactions per second.
By joining Stanford’s FDCI, Evrynet joins members Algorand Foundation, Celo, Polkadot, Ripple, IBM, and the Stellar Development Foundation.
Additionally, Evrynet appoints Muharem Hrnjadovic as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Muharem has filled the CTO role for Monetas and Sygnum AG in the past. He is also a former Senior Software Engineers for the Kraken Digital Exchange.
Together with technical lead Sam Wong and advisory board member Geoff Ramsayer, Evrynet will enter its next phase of development and traction. Moreover, Sam and Geoff have worked closely with Professor David Mazieres on developing the SPEEDEX technology.
Professor David Mazieres adds:
“The Stanford Future of Digital Currency Initiative (FDCI) is working to ensure digital currency APIs are open to innovation and can benefit the greatest number of people. A key part of this is enabling everyone to participate in the global economy on equal footing, regardless of their native currency. SPEEDEX takes a giant step in this direction by providing fast, fair, and economically efficient asset exchange at layer-1 in decentralized blockchains. We are delighted that Evrynet has embraced this technology and will be deploying it in a production setting.”
Evrynet continues to attract attention from without and outside of the blockchain space. The project works with MIT to expand its reach in the financial world. Evrynet brings the necessary infrastructure to developers and businesses looking to build centralized, decentralized finance (CeDeFi) applications through a set of intelligent financial services. Evrynet is interoperable with many blockchain ecosystems, allowing for exploring numerous products, services, and use cases.
Geoff Ramsayer comments:
“If digital currencies are to benefit the greatest number of people, they will need to be built on high-performance infrastructure, and in particular, will require a high-throughput distributed exchange where any user can freely trade one currency for another at a fair exchange rate. Conventional wisdom holds that the only path to blockchain scalability lies in Layer-2 networks; SPEEDEX, by contrast, shows that it is possible to construct a scalable DEX that runs directly within a replicated state machine. And in doing so, SPEEDEX eliminates internal arbitrage, risk-free front-running, and treats users fairly, regardless of their access to capital and computing resources. I am beyond excited to see Evrynet deploying the technology based on SPEEDEX.”
Earlier this year, Evrynet raised $7 million in private funding. That funds will allow the team to develop its DeFi application for institutional investors. Its Evry.Finance application will serve as a decentralized exchange, but also encompasses liquidity pool and staking solutions.
About Evrynet
Evry.Finance is the first DApp developed by Evrynet. It aims to provide features friendly to institutional inventors to allow them to participate in DeFi. Individual investors will also be able to enjoy the simple user interface where Evrynet aims to bring a more diverse yield product through bridging real-world assets and DeFi.
ASPO WORLD Eyes IDO After Closing $2 Million Fundraising Round
ASPO is a game universe backed by a strong and talented Vietnamese team with the hope of turning P2E games into the future of digital assets. ASPO is currently developing its very first project called ASPO World, a tactics-based game allowing people to interact with one another in the virtual world they create. ASPO World is incubated by Icetea Labs and has recently closed $2 million in funding from notable VCs. These include Icetea Labs, Hashed, Raptor, Gate.io, DaoMaker, Everse Capital, CoinCu Ventures and more than 20 other partners. ASPO’s team has also been working very closely with GameFi and Red Kite for its upcoming events, one of which is the IGO on 14th November.
The upcoming IGO on GameFi and Red Kite will mark a milestone for ASPO World in its journey to becoming the giant in the field of blockchain-based games. The ASPO team is here to redefine the purpose of gaming. They strongly believe that not only professional players can have fun and make money but ordinary gamers also can do the same.
About ASPO World
ASPO World is being developed by an experienced Vietnamese Game Studio behind many successful games that have been released in 7 Asian countries, in association with ROXCE Capital – a Singapore-based company specializing in technology research and development as well as financial consulting in the fields of AI, Crypto/Blockchain, Cloud, Data Science and VR Metaverse.
ASPO World, with its great graphics and designs, will take players across the world of the greatest sorcerers. In this world, the powerful reign supreme and everyone is eyeing the “King of Sorcerers” title. Players joining ASPO World are required to choose one of the three classes ASPO has designed (Fighter, Hunter and Witch) as their main character along with 4 four other companions (spirits) to form a strong team in the arena.
By engaging in the battles and activities, players can claim NFTs that can be traded on the game’s Marketplace. Players in ASPO World do not individually go on the journey on their own but with other companions. In particular, we are developing the “Guild” feature to create better player connections. In the future, we expect to organize tournaments for the whole community of ASPO to join, making the game as interactive as possible.
ASPO World was created with the aim of promoting Vietnamese NFT games to the global playing field and we hope to put players as the center of this and all of our next games. Specifically, ASPO World is created by a team with ten years of expertise in game creation and publishing in Vietnam, with the help of prominent professionals in the fields of online games, technology, and finance, with the goal of transforming traditional games into the digital assets of the future.
Play, Earn and Have Fun
Players are required to invest a tiny sum to build a team of 5 members (1 main character and 4 spirits). ASPO World is planning to launch its in-game token to upgrade characters, buy stuff on the marketplace, and participate in PVP activities.
ASPO World creates and maintains a market economy based on a semi-automated method that is fair to all players. All in-game items earned through grinding can be converted into NFTs and traded with other players or investors via the marketplace. The price of these NFT products will be determined by the supply-demand mechanism of the in-game market, and who knows, maybe one day while exploring ASPO World you’ll come across a rare drop and hard-to-find item worth “millions of dollars.”
Product Roadmap
ASPO’s team has carefully planned every single step for the future development of our game universe, and with the support of Icetea Labs and some other great ventures like Hashed and Raptor, we’re very confident we’re going to make it a reality.
ASPO World will release its beta test in late November before organizing the first tournament for ASPO World’s players next year, probably in Q2 or Q3 2022. The team is also launching their side-chain (developed by our block chain advisor, Mr.Thanh Le) to smoothly handle all transactions.Lastly, ASPO expects to launch a new game when everything is ready, but they will also constantly review ASPO World on an ongoing basis to make sure players can have the best gaming experience.
Keep up to date with ASPO’s latest developments on their official social media channels like Twitter and Telegram.
Interesting Crypto Battle- Cardano (ADA) vs Binance Coin (BNB)
- Binance Coin (BNB) have been climbing upward in recent months.
- Its Bullish trend has overtaken Cardano (ADA) in the market.
- BNB coin ranks third with a market cap of $102 billion.
Binance Coin (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency of Binance, world’s largest crypto exchange for its high trading volume. BNB coin achieved a significant success ranking third overtaking the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA). Also, Binance Coin beats Cardano with a difference of $36 billion in terms of market capitalization.
However, the crypto market always fluctuates changing its trends either to bull or bear depending on the cryptocurrencies. With such ups and downs both BNB and ADA are competing with one another. As per today’s market status, Binancians are excited as BNB coin climbed to third position in the ranking score.
Binance Coin (BNB)
Binance Coin (BNB) is already popular with a high rate of investors who are part of Binance exchange community. BNB coin holds an important integral part supporting many of the Binance sub-projects. Also being a local currency of Binance, BNB successfully functions to project its name in global finance.
In addition, the current market status of Binance Coin is $615.42 with a high trading volume of more than $2 billion in the last 24 hours. Moreover, surpassing the other altcoins, BNB is ranking third with an overall market cap of $102 billion. Thus, BNB holds a pride for listing one line below the top digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Cardano (ADA)
It might be a hard time for ADA, but it was rocking the entire crypto market in recent times with its massive rise. Notably, Cardano (ADA) is expected to hit the moon with its new hydra update and developments. Moreover, Cardano empowers its network with innovative updates remaining competitive for the entire blockchain platform.
In mid of October, crypto analysts predicted Cardano (ADA) to reach $15 recording a primary bullish signal in its price. Thus, Cardano was performing a bullish trend surprising it’s investors and remaining competitive for other altcoins.
More so, the live market status of Cardano (ADA) is $2.03 with a notable trading volume over $3 billion in the last 24 hours. Also the market trend is down 3.62% in one day. However, it might be a pullback time for ADA capturing a downside momentum.
Thus, both BNB and ADA are good competitors with strong potential to survive in the challenging crypto market. And the life of cryptocurrencies are always curious and unpredictable. So it will be interesting to watch the market performances of these digital currencies in the near future.
ADA Finance Builds The First DeFi Ecosystem On Cardano With Affiliate Incentives
The decentralized finance (DeFi) community has long awaited the arrival of heavy duty DeFi protocols on Cardano. With the Alonzo hard fork, Cardano is making progress to release smart contract deployment on its blockchain, and the stage has been set for revolutionary new financial services to build on the network.
Over its short history, DeFi has expanded into a behemoth community with a total value locked (TVL) that stands at around $275 billion today. However impressive these numbers may seem, the total AUM of traditional finance (TradFi) still looms large over DeFi, and for many this represents an exponential room for DeFi’s growth.
DeFi represents a people powered financial community that is built for the community to benefit the community. In the spirit of building a greater DeFi community, ADA Finance has introduced an affiliate rewards program that incentivizes users to refer their friends and family to the protocol and earn an increased share of passive income for helping build its user base.
ADA Finance Builds Momentum on Awards Nomination
ADA Finance was recently nominated “Best DeFi Project of the Year” by the AIBC Summit, potentially the largest blockchain summit in Europe. The prestigious nod places ADA Finance in the running with five other projects noted for their outstanding work towards making DeFi the next big disruption in industry, and awards will be decided on November 16th.
The AIBC Summit has opened voting for their awards, and other nominees include the artist whose NFT sale was heard round the world, Beeple. In March of this year, Beeple broke records by selling a work of NFT art through the auction house Christie’s for $69 million.
Since the beginning of this year, DeFi and NFTs have been on a course to make history as the explosion of new users into each sector has been tremendous. ADA Finance’s referral program creates an innovative and lucrative way for its users to further this growth and introduce more people to the DeFi community and the services ADA Finance has to offer.
How ADA Finance Makes DeFi Easy for Everyone
The DeFi world is an evolution within the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry as it brings a whole new opportunity for earning multiple passive income streams. The incentives, rewards, and blockchain-enabled security DeFi provides its community are tipping the balance in DeFi’s favor as the traditional finance industryi struggles to offer percentage yields on savings accounts that edge into whole numbers.
The numbers don’t lie: DeFi is shaping up to be the ultimate in financial services. DeFi as a whole has bloomed into a vast array of services within its ecosystem, and ADA Finance is making DeFi easier for everyone by developing multiple services that can be accessed in one place.
ADA Finance delivers DeFi services that have become commonplace for the community to find across multiple protocols, spreading wallets thin across networks and reducing the ability for these services to easily work together.
By offering services for borrowing and lending, yield farming, staking, swapping tokens, and even margin trading on one protocol, ADA Finance lets users take advantage of opportunities for growing wealth that arise when these services can be used in tandem.
Additionally, users can yield even greater gains by participating in all of these services in one place, because ADA Finance’s address milestones rewards users who are active within the protocol, something that’s impossible to do when users are forced to interact with different smart contracts on different protocols.
ADA Finance Builds the DeFi Community From the Ground Up
The ease of finding everything one needs to participate in DeFi is a huge draw for many users, and providing a referral rewards program and incentives to use all of ADA Finances services sets the protocol apart from the competition. However, making DeFi better for those already involved is only half the battle.
In a bid to draw even more users to DeFi and help the community grow, ADA Finance has begun an airdrop rewards campaign to further increase the number of users who can leverage $ADAFI tokens to better their financial situation.
The airdrop will reward 100 lucky users with a prize pool of $5,000 worth of $ADAFI, and all entrants need to do is perform several tasks in order to register. As the ADA Finance community continues to grow, DeFi will benefit in the long run.
