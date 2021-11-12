News
EXPLAINER: Who has the Jan. 6 panel subpoenaed — and why?
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued almost three dozen subpoenas as it aggressively seeks information about the origins of the attack and what former President Donald Trump did — or didn’t do — to stop it.
The panel is exploring several paths simultaneously, demanding testimony from Trump’s inner circle about his actions that day as well as from outside advisers who organized the rally he spoke at the morning of Jan. 6 and allies who strategized about how to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory. They are also turning toward former Vice President Mike Pence’s orbit and questioning witnesses about efforts to pressure him to stop the congressional electoral count.
The committee is expected to issue more subpoenas as some witnesses, especially those closest to Trump, have indicated they won’t comply or refused to answer questions. But lawmakers on the panel have already talked to more than 150 people, most of them voluntarily, about what led up to the violent siege by Trump’s supporters.
While the committee doesn’t have the power to charge or otherwise punish anyone for their actions, the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the panel say they hope to build the most comprehensive record yet of what happened when hundreds of Trump’s supporters brutally pushed past police and broke into the Capitol, interrupting the certification of Biden’s victory.
A look at who the committee has subpoenaed, and what is to come in the panel’s investigation:
TRUMP’S INNER CIRCLE
The committee’s first subpoenas in late September went to four men who were among his most loyal allies: former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House strategist Steve Bannon, longtime communications aide Daniel Scavino and Kashyap Patel, a White House national security aide who had moved to the Pentagon in the weeks after Trump lost the election.
Bannon immediately told the panel he wouldn’t cooperate, citing a letter from Trump’s lawyer claiming that his conversations should be privileged and shielded from the public. The committee balked at that reasoning and the House voted to hold Bannon in contempt, referring the case to the Justice Department. No decision has been made yet by prosecutors on whether to pursue criminal charges.
Meadows could also be held in contempt after his lawyer indicated Thursday that he would not testify, saying in a statement that the courts would have to decide, after the White House notified him that Biden would waive Trump’s claims of executive privilege over the testimony.
The House has since subpoenaed several other well-known members of Trump’s circle, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and top aides Stephen Miller and Jason Miller. The committee said all three participated in efforts to spread false information and may have been with Trump as the attack unfolded — a key area of investigation, as little is still known about what he did to try to stop it.
PENCE’S ORBIT
The committee has also moved to find out more about the effort to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the certification and resisted aggressive attempts from Trump and many of his allies to get him to try to upend the official process in Trump’s favor.
The panel has subpoenaed Keith Kellogg, who was Pence’s national security adviser, writing in the subpoena that he was with Trump as the attack unfolded and may “have direct information about the former president’s statements about, and reactions to, the Capitol insurrection.” The committee wrote that according to several accounts, Kellogg urged Trump to send out a tweet aimed at helping to control the crowd.
Pence’s former spokeswoman Alyssa Farah has spoken to Republican committee members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and provided documents, according to a person familiar with the conversations who requested anonymity to discuss the confidential conversations. In a series of tweets on Jan. 6, Farah urged Trump to condemn the riots as they were happening and call on his supporters to stand down. “Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump,” she tweeted. “You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!”
The committee is likely to have interest in talking to more of Pence’s aides, many of whom were frustrated at how the vice president was treated as Trump publicly urged him to try to overturn the count — a power he did not legally have — even after the rioting started. Some of the rioters chanted Pence’s name as they broke into the Capitol and called for his hanging.
THE STRATEGISTS
The panel on Monday subpoenaed several of Trump’s associates who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn the election and who huddled in a so-called “war room” leading up to the siege.
Those Trump allies include lawyer John Eastman; former national security adviser Michael Flynn; Bernard Kerik, who the committee says paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers ahead of Jan. 6; Bill Stepien, manager of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign; and Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to Trump’s campaign.
In the letter to Flynn — who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was pardoned by Trump — the committee cited a December 2020 meeting at which Flynn and other participants “discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers and continuing to spread the message that the Nov. 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud.”
Eastman, too, strategized about how to overturn Biden’s legitimate win and reached out to states.
OTHER WHITE HOUSE AIDES
On Tuesday, the panel subpoenaed multiple White House aides. Some were top aides and others were lower or mid-level staff who may have witnessed Trump’s activities as the rioting escalated.
The White House aides subpoenaed were personal assistant Nicholas Luna, who the panel said may have witnessed a phone call from Trump to Pence pressuring him not to certify Biden’s win; special assistant Molly Michael, who the committee said sent information about election fraud to “various individuals at the direction of President Trump”; and deputy assistant Ben Williamson, a senior adviser to Meadows.
Also subpoenaed were deputy chief of staff Christopher Liddell, who was in the White House on Jan. 6 and considered resigning, according to reports; and personnel director John McEntee and special assistant Cassidy Hutchinson, who the committee said were also in the White House and at the rally that day.
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT
The panel this week also subpoenaed former Justice Department official Kenneth Klukowski, who Thompson said communicated with Jeffrey Clark, a former assistant attorney general, about a letter Clark had drafted urging officials in Georgia to delay certification of the voting results in that state because of purported fraud.
The letter said Clark and Klukowski spoke before a Jan. 3 meeting at the White House in which Trump openly contemplated replacing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Clark. Rosen and other leaders at the department had pushed back on the false fraud claims.
The committee subpoenaed Clark in October, and he appeared for a deposition last week but declined to testify, partly based on Trump’s claims of executive privilege.
RALLY ORGANIZERS
As part of its probe into the origins of the Jan. 6 riot, one focus of the panel has been the massive Trump rally on the National Mall that was held that morning and went on even after the Capitol breach began.
Included on a list of 11 subpoenas in September were Amy and Kylie Kremer, founders of Women for America First, a group that helped organize the rally; Cynthia Chafian, an organizer who submitted the first permit for the rally; Caroline Wren, who the committee says was listed on permit paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as a “VIP Advisor”; and Maggie Mulvaney, who the panel says was listed on the permit as “VIP Lead.”
Several of those connected to the rally have cooperated.
___
Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.
News
Gunman who killed Arvada officer in ambush “warped” by watching hours of anti-police YouTube videos, documents state
The gunman who ambushed and killed an Arvada police officer in June planned an attack on officers after developing an obsession with law enforcement and police misconduct while watching hours of YouTube videos every day, investigative documents show.
Ronald Troyke, 59, shot and killed Officer Gordon Beesley on June 21 in Olde Town Arvada, prompting mid-day chaos in the busy commercial district. Johnny Hurley, a man with a concealed weapon who was shopping nearby, killed Troyke before being shot and killed by a responding Arvada police officer who mistook him for an active shooter.
A 1,090-page report outlining the investigation into the shooting provides more details about Troyke and the circumstances that led to the bloodshed in Olde Town Arvada.
The report, obtained by The Denver Post through a public records request, was released this week after prosecutors cleared the officer who killed Hurley of wrongdoing. It includes interviews with Troyke’s family and details of Troyke’s previous law enforcement encounters.
Two weeks before he killed Beesley, Troyke screamed at Arvada police officers as they arrested a man on felony warrants, the documents show.
Troyke yelled at the officers — members of the department’s Community, Outreach, Resource and Enforcement team — challenging their right to arrest the man and insulting them. He referenced his anger at the death of Elijah McClain in the custody of Aurora police officers. Investigators later found a recording of this encounter on Troyke’s phone.
The officers tried to speak with him and told him they were not involved in McClain’s death, but Troyke did not calm down.
The members of the Community, Outreach, Resource and Enforcement team were the first to call in Troyke as an active shooter the day he ambushed and killed Beesley. He shot Beesley near the team’s unmarked office and walked through the adjacent parking lot soon after.
Beesley was in the square responding to a call of a suspicious person after returning from a welfare check at Troyke’s unoccupied apartment. Troyke’s siblings, who lived out of state, called 911 to request a check on their brother prior to the shootings. They told dispatchers that Troyke earlier that day made suicidal statements over the phone and that he might try to instigate a “suicide by cop.” They also said he owned guns.
After the shootings in Olde Town, officers found two notes written by Troyke that espoused hatred for police officers. One note was a page long and was found taped to a wall in his apartment and the other was three pages long and found inside Troyke’s wallet. The notes described a planned attack on Arvada police officers and “provided a motive of law enforcement officers acting without integrity and not being held accountable.”
The writing in the notes prompted the FBI to open a domestic terrorism investigation into Troyke and the June 21 shooting, according to an Arvada police report in the case file.
Troyke had little criminal history besides a drunk driving conviction in 1994 and an arrest for third-degree assault in 1992. Troyke called the Arvada police department in 2016 as a complainant to report a road rage incident and in 2018 to report an attempted break-in to his truck.
Troyke’s family told investigators that Troyke began to express hatred toward police nearly a decade ago and that since approximately 2015 he’d spend hours every day on YouTube watching videos about police and that’d he’d become “warped” by them, police interview transcripts show. It was the only thing Troyke wanted to speak about, they said, though they weren’t aware of any negative interactions Troyke personally experienced with law enforcement.
“He gets up early in the morning and calls my sister up and tells her about all this negative police stuff that YouTube always shows and all the lies and crap they give out and he just, I don’t know, he just kept watching it and watching it and just, so I think this is part of it,” one of Troyke’s relatives told law enforcement.
Investigators searched Troyke’s internet history after he was killed and found “an extensive YouTube history which consisted of almost exclusively of anti-police / police misconduct / 1st Amendment auditor videos.”
“Through the YouTube history it appeared Ronald watched hours of these videos each day,” an investigator’s report states.
Troyke’s family told law enforcement that he did not hold a steady job after 2015. Investigators found that he worked for a Walmart in the Denver area from June 1 to June 16 but walked off the job. Family and neighbors told police Troyke had no significant friendships.
They said Troyke had owned guns for years. Documents obtained by police show that he purchased the guns used in the attack years prior.
When he was killed, Troyke had more than 100 rounds of ammunition on his person and more rounds in his truck parked nearby.
News
International travelers could provide a boost to Colorado’s tourism recovery
About a million international visitors a year came to Colorado in more normal times, before pandemic-related travel restrictions kept many would-be visitors out of the country. The easing of those restrictions on Nov. 8 could provide a timely boost to the state’s tourism economy, although one expected to be felt more this summer rather than in the upcoming ski season.
“Our international tourists are very important to us because they are Colorado’s highest value travelers. In terms of economic impact, sustainability, they are an incredibly important market for us,” said Andrea Blankenship, director of international tourism at the Colorado Tourism Office.
Visitors from Canada and Mexico on average spend three times what a domestic tourist will spend on their visits to the state. International tourists from other countries spend on average about five times what domestic tourists do on their visits, she said.
Stated another way, although international tourists only represented 2% of visitors to the state, in normal times they accounted for 8% of tourism spending — and their absence has left a void the past 19 months. They are a small but mighty crowd, Blankenship said.
International visitors are important to tourism and tourism is important to the Colorado economy, representing about $1 out of every $20 in economic activity in the state, according to the Pew Trust. Although not as tourism-dependent as Nevada or Hawaii, Colorado is up there with the next tier of states such as Arizona, Montana and Florida. And tourism is especially important in many rural areas of the state.
Restrictions on non-citizens entering the U.S., implemented at the start of the pandemic, were lifted last week for vaccinated travelers from 28 European countries, as well as South Africa, Iran, Brazil, India and China. Land borders with Canada and Mexico have also just reopened to vaccinated travelers.
But don’t expect a mad rush. The unvaccinated still can’t enter and vaccines used in Russia and China also aren’t on the approved list for entry into the U.S. Domestic restrictions in place in China and Japan, two important sources of U.S. visitors, also make it difficult for residents there to return if they do leave. And with U.S. consulate offices not operating at full capacity, getting a visa can be daunting.
Blakenship said international visits to Colorado this winter should return to about 30% to 50% of pre-pandemic levels and by next season get back to 85% to 90% of prior levels. The summer rebound will be more noticeable, with international visits back to 70% next year, due in part to pent-up demand in places like the United Kingdom and Germany.
“The pandemic had an obvious and huge impact on international visitations, pushing them down to their lowest level in 25 years,” said Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA, an industry trade group. Despite a sharp rise in visitors from other states, the lack of international traffic drove a 3.7% decline in overall ski visits last season to the group’s member resorts.
Mills said at some Colorado resorts, international visitors represent a fourth or more of the guests. Those who have been to the state before, representing about half of the international visitors in any given year, are expected to lead the wave of returning foreign skiers. Blankenship adds that Japan became a Colorado alternative for Asian and Australian skiers due to U.S. travel restrictions. But Japan has clamped down in response to a COVID-19 surge this summer, which could work in Colorado’s favor.
Mills said given the long lead time involved with planning ski trips, resorts aren’t expecting a full recovery in international visits, aside from Mexico, which is closer and hasn’t faced the same restrictions on air travel. Where looser travel restrictions may help resorts the most this season is in securing foreign workers who come in on temporary visas.
“They make up a really important component of our seasonal workforce and we have hired a lot of folks to come over this winter,” Mills said. Resorts are trying to bring in 2,000 to 3,000 foreign workers, trying to fill a gap in available workers that has existed in mountain counties long before the pandemic.
Those foreign workers were missing last season, but limits placed on dining and other activities reduced staffing needs. And while the number of foreign workers likely to arrive this year will be down from the past, every bit helps.
“Things are looking better in some countries than in others in terms of folks being able to get appointments in their consular affairs office, but we are optimistic we will have a good solid turnout,” she said, noting the picture should become clearer over the next three to four weeks.
Having enough help will be vital if the state’s tourism industry is to avoid the reputational hit Hawaii took when it struggled to accommodate a surge in visitors, eventually causing Gov. David Ige to ask the public to postpone trips, which travelers started doing.
Colorado’s leisure and hospitality sector, which covers hotels and restaurants, is plagued with severe labor shortages and has a high number of unfilled job openings, similar to other states. But Blankenship said she doesn’t see a Hawaii scenario playing out.
“We are a large, large state with a lot of places that people can visit, and we have a variety of things that we can offer people from camping to luxury stays. We hit on all levels,” Blankenship said.
As international travel opens up more, travelers from other states who visited Colorado during the pandemic may decide they want to go overseas. That could reduce some of the pressure that a continued increase in domestic visits combined with a return of international visits would generate, Blankenship said.
Reduced international visits since the start of the pandemic have cost one million U.S. jobs and $300 billion in lost spending, according to the U.S. Travel Association. That is a big reason the travel industry pushed hard to have the restrictions lifted, as did governments in Europe and other countries being blocked.
“It was very important in both personal and political terms,” Belgium’s ambassador to the United States, Jean-Arthur Régibeau, said in Denver Wednesday after a lunch meeting hosted by the World Trade Center Denver.
It was important in personal terms because families and loved ones were being kept apart. Those individuals are filling the early waves of arrivals to the United States from abroad. In political terms, Europe opened to vaccinated U.S. travelers on July 1 and concerns were growing about why the U.S. was taking so long to reciprocate, Régibeau said.
“We were insisting that they open,” he said.
There are some other ways the easing of travel restrictions could help out. United Airlines, the largest carrier at Denver International Airport, relies heavily on its international routes and is planning to add a new nonstop flight between Denver and Munich next year, which should fare better with recent changes.
Colleges and universities in the state are also expected to start welcoming more international students once again. The University of Colorado Denver is seeing a four-fold increase in applications from abroad, said Catherine Ebert-Gray, director of global education at the university’s Anschutz Medical Campus.
Likewise, some of those international tourists may decide to buy property in the state, especially in resort areas, although Gretchen Rosenberg, CEO of Kentwood Real Estate, said she doesn’t expect that trend to be as pronounced in Colorado as it is in states such as New York, California or Florida.
News
Aspen Skiing Co. concerned that housing, worker shortages will affect guest experiences
Aspen Skiing Co. executives say they are battling the worker shortage by raising wages, renting a hotel in Glenwood Springs and doubling up on duties — but still doubt they will fill all positions this ski season.
The culprit is the lack of housing. Even with the addition of 150 new beds at Skico’s new employee housing complex called The Hub at Willits, chief human resource officer Jim Laing said the company would not be able to house all employees who apply to work.
“It’s really at a critical level,” Laing told the Basalt Town Council Tuesday night. Skico executives hold a near-annual preseason discussion with elected leaders of local governments.
Skico has 1,013 beds in its inventory that it owns or manages. That includes about 750 beds for seasonal employees.
“We’re going to need about double that number of seasonal beds just to maintain our current business model,” Laing said.
Read the full story from our partner at aspentimes.com.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
EXPLAINER: Who has the Jan. 6 panel subpoenaed — and why?
Gunman who killed Arvada officer in ambush “warped” by watching hours of anti-police YouTube videos, documents state
Paula Abdul Slays In Plunging Ruffled Jumpsuit While Attending Paris Hilton’s Wedding
International travelers could provide a boost to Colorado’s tourism recovery
Evrynet Joins Standford’s Future of Digital Currency Initiative And Incorporates SPEEDEX Into Its DEX Dapp
MJF Explains Why He’d Go Farther On ‘DWTS’ Than The Miz Or Chris Jericho: ‘I’m Better Than Everybody’
Aspen Skiing Co. concerned that housing, worker shortages will affect guest experiences
Beyoncé Sings About How Good It Feels To ‘Be Alive’ In New Song For ‘King Richard’ Film
Denver Fashion Week, MCA birthday goodies, comedy picks and more things to do in Denver this week
Kansas mom returns home to find apartment completely cleaned out due to ‘clerical error’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper