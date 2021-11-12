News
Family, activists seek answers in Black Missouri man’s death
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — A puzzling, broad-daylight shooting at a small-town trailer park is renewing concerns among activists about how justice is doled out when a Black person is killed in Missouri.
A neighbor killed Justin King, 28, on Nov. 3 at the neighbor’s mobile home in Bourbon, a town of 1,600 residents 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. While police say the initial investigation indicates the shooting was justified, King’s relatives and civil rights leaders on Thursday pressed for a more thorough probe.
“I just think this is a nightmare and I’ll wake up,” King’s mother, Eva Bruns, said at a news conference. “He didn’t deserve to die like this.”
Racial injustice activists cited other killings of Black men in Missouri that failed to result in criminal charges. Among them: Tory Sanders, who died after a white sheriff pressed a knee to his neck in a manner similar to George Floyd’s 2020 death in Minneapolis; and Derontae Martin, a teenager shot inside the rural home of a man with a history of racist comments.
“When it’s a white assailant and a Black victim, it is so hard to get answers,” St. Louis activist leader Darryl Gray said. “It is hard to get justice.”
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department didn’t respond to interview requests but said on Facebook that “it appears that King was shot and killed after forcing entry into a neighbor’s residence where an altercation took place. The homeowner stated that he feared for his life and shot King.”
But two of King’s neighbors, in phone interviews, questioned the police account. They said King was a friend of the shooter, a white man in his 40s who lived across the street. Breaking into his house, they said, would be out of character for King.
Katie Bosek said that when her car wouldn’t start around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 3, King and the shooter worked together to connect a loose wire and had the car going within minutes.
“They were laughing when they walked off,” Bosek said. “They were getting along.”
Less than 15 minutes later, “I heard three gunshots,” Bosek said. “Bam bam bam! I went outside and Justin was dead.”
Lesa Stiller, who manages the trailer park, was outside drinking coffee when she saw King leave the shooter’s property, then turn around and go back. Seconds later, she heard three gunshots and saw King — dressed only in pajama bottoms — stagger backward, falling against a car. The shooter yelled out for Stiller to call 911.
“I said, ’You shot him!” she said. The man didn’t respond.
King grew up in St. Louis County. He moved into the trailer about a year ago, to be closer to his young daughter, who lives with her mother in a nearby town, his father, John Alexander King, said.
Stiller called Justin King “an amazing person” who insisted on hanging her Christmas lights so she wouldn’t risk a fall. Bosek said King helped find her dogs after they got loose the morning of his death.
Missouri’s “castle doctrine” law allows for deadly force against intruders. Peter Joy, a professor at the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, said the law requires the homeowner to “act in a reasonable way.”
“Prosecutors have discretion,” Joy said. “If the police report says the individual who was killed was trying to break into the house, even if they know each other, that might be considered reasonable.”
Activists believe the criminal justice system also failed Martin and Sanders.
Martin, 19, was among several young people at a party near Fredericktown in April when he was felled by a single gunshot. Investigators determined Martin killed himself, but a subsequent coroner’s inquest jury found he died by “violence,” not suicide.
One witness said at the coroner’s inquest in July that the homeowner told him he killed Martin, saying, “he didn’t like Black people.” But another witness said he saw Martin shoot himself.
The homeowner, on Facebook, has mocked foreign accents and defended the Confederate flag. He testified he was on the main floor of his house when the gunshot rang out. Some of the young people, in testimony, backed up his account.
As for Sanders’ death, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced in February that no charges would be filed. The 28-year-old Black man from Nashville was driving through southern Missouri in 2017 when he went to police in Charleston saying he needed psychiatric help. Hours later, as police held him while waiting to get him to a mental health facility, he created a disturbance, prompting then-Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson to lead a team of officers into the cell.
A lawsuit filed by Sanders’ family said Hutcheson kept his knee on Sanders’ neck for up to three minutes, even as a police officer urged him to stop.
Sanders’ death was pivotal in the Missouri NAACP chapter’s 2017 decision to issue travel advisory warning people that civil rights won’t be respected in Missouri. The advisory remains in effect.
The chapter’s president, Nimrod Chapel Jr., said the criminal justice system in Missouri “creates ridiculous excuses for murder” when a Black man is the victim.
“This is part of Missouri’s legacy,” Chapel said.
By JIM SALTER, Associated Press
Ellume-brand COVID-19 home tests recalled by FDA over false positive results
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall of the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test after determining that about 2 million of the tests have the potential for false positive results.
On Wednesday, the FDA announced that it has classified the recall as a Class I, “the most serious type of recall,” according to a Safety Communications post on the FDA’s website.
“The FDA is continuing to work with Ellume to assess the company’s corrective actions, such as additional manufacturing checks and other corrective steps, to address the reason for the manufacturing issue, and to help ensure that it is resolved and will not recur,” the FDA statement said.
The public, including test users, caregivers, and health care personnel, was first alerted of the problem, “potential for false positive results with certain lots of the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test,” on Oct. 5, stemming from a “manufacturing issue.”
A false positive is an incorrect test result that “indicates that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it,” the FDA statement said. “Negative results do not appear to be affected by the manufacturing issue.”
The FDA continues to work with Ellume to assess the company’s manufacturing checks and other corrective measures.
Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on coronavirus in Colorado.
‘Prioritize yourself’; Mizzou football player shares depression diagnosis, encourages others
ST. LOUIS–As the University of Missouri football squad tries to get its season turned around this coming weekend with a home game against South Carolina, a member of the team’s defensive line is stepping forward in hopes his story off the field can help others.
Cannon York, a redshirt junior from Lebanon, Mo., arrived at Mizzou as a walk-on and redshirted as a freshman in 2018. In 2019, he saw the field in one game, but in 2020, he saw the field against Florida where he recovered a fumble, and then saw his first start the following week, he started for the first time. It led to getting put on scholarship soon after.
On Wednesday, York shared on social media that despite the highs that came with achieving a dream of getting on scholarship at his home state school after he rejected offers elsewhere, there was still an emptiness.
“I kind of lost myself in a way. I was diagnosed with depression. I was going through all these different struggles and really just struggled to get back on my feet,” he said in a video message.
He says he reconnected with those around him and found help, and in the process, “found a new purpose and more fight/drive than I have ever had,” he tweeted.
His message for others? You’re not alone.
“I promise you’ve got somebody on your team, somebody in your family somebody that you work with that are going through the same problems so I encourage you to reach out, get that help…Get that help you need put yourself first, prioritize yourself because life is precious, you only get one life. Reaching out for help, putting yourself first is a decision you’ll never forget.”
Upcoming CNN Headline News program focuses on Kelsey Berreth murder
Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth, who was brutally murdered by her fiancé, was last seen publicly on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2018.
On Sunday, Nov. 21, the docuseries “Lies, Crimes & Video,” on CNN Headline News (HLN), will air an episode — “Deal with the Devil” — on Berreth’s murder.
In November of 2019, Patrick Frazee was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of Berreth’s murder. Prosecutors in the nationally followed case relied on a key witness, Idaho nurse Krystal Lee Kenney, who Berreth’s family felt was complicit in the murder.
“We did a deal with the devil,” said Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May on the day of the conviction. The HLN program will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT, check local listings.
