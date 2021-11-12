FINALLY: Federal Judge Approves More Than $600 Million In Settlement Money For Flint Water Crisis Victims

Authorities in Flint, Michigan, still appear to be trying their damndest to make amends for allowing the city’s citizens to go years without access to clean water.
In 2019, $77.7 million in federal funding was allocated to making improvements in Flint’s water infrastructure, but that gesture didn’t put coins directly into the pockets of the victims of the crisis. Well, on Wednesday, a federal judge approved a massive settlement that will provide $626.25 million to tens of thousands of Flint residents who were impacted by the city’s essentially poisonous water supply.
According to CBS News, United States District Judge Judith E. Levy approved on Wednesday what is one of the largest settlements in Michigan’s history.
“The settlement reached here is a remarkable achievement for many reasons, not the least of which is that it sets forth a comprehensive compensation program and timeline that is consistent for every qualifying participant, regardless of whether they are members of a class or are non-class individuals represented by their own counsel,” Levy said in a statement.
Not only are adults and children who can prove injury after being exposed to lead eligible to receive compensation, but any of the city’s residents who paid water bills during the crisis are eligible as well.
After all, how are you going to make people pay a utility bill when they’ve been drinking water turned into poison like it was anointed by some kind of anti-Jesus?
Anyway, the settlement was first announced last year by Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who acknowledged in a statement that “this settlement may not completely provide all that Flint needs, and that many will still feel justifiable frustration with a system and structure that at times is not adequate to fully address what has happened to people in Flint over the last six years.”
So basically, this money doesn’t undo all the harm caused by the water crisis, but it’s a damn good and long-overdue start.
The ‘Home Alone’ universe is growing with 12-year-old Archie Yates at the helm. Here’s what you need to know about the precious actor starring in ‘Home Sweet Home Alone!’
The Home Alone movies are near and dear to our hearts, and millions watch them every single year around the holidays. This year, Disney+ is adding one more to your collection with Home Sweet Home Alone, out November 12. The film stars Archie Yates as a 10-year-old who finds himself alone for the holidays.
So, who is Archie Yates? He’s a young actor to keep your eye on. From his first role to where he’s from, here’s what you should know about Archie.
1. Archie stars as Max in the ‘Home Alone’ reboot.
Archie plays Max Mercer in the Disney+ original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, the sixth movie in the Home Alone franchise. According to the movie’s synopsis, Max is a “mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.” Archie stars alongside Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney.
2. Archie is from England.
Archie is from the town of Edenbridge in the Sevenoaks district of Kent, England. The town is about two hours outside of London.
3. Archie’s first role was in 2019.
The actor’s first-ever role was in Taika Waititi’sJojo Rabbit. Archie played Yorki, Jojo’s best friend, in the film. His performance in his first movie earned Archie a nomination for Best Young Performer at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020. “I was absolutely happy the film turned out so beautiful, and I was just so shocked how good it turned out,” Archie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020.
4. He loves to experience the outdoors.
Archie is on Instagram, and his account is run by his parents. When he’s not acting, Archie stays busy. Archie’s hobbies include boating, camping, and traveling.
5. He’s already been to the Oscars!
Jojo Rabbit was nominated for 6 Oscars in 2020 and ended up winning Best Adapted Screenplay. At just 11, Archie went to the Oscars to celebrate his first film. He walked the red carpet with his young co-star Roman Griffin Davis.
Sutton Stracke hosted “A Parisian Night In LA” at her namesake boutique in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.
After attending the opening of Kyle Richards‘ new store in Palm Springs, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast ventured to Sutton, where they enjoyed the debut of French designer Alexis Mabille‘s spring/summer 2022 collection and filmed scenes for season 12.
For the event, Sutton draped herself in a red blazer-style dress, which she paired with red lips and black heels.
Sutton Stracke attends attends her showcase event at her boutique. Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages
Kyle Richards wore a black dress and boots with a silver necklace and large hoop earrings.
Jennifer Tilly, a close friend of Sutton’s and critic of RHOBH, was also present, and she wore a sparkling, printed mini-dress.
Actress Jennifer Tilly supports her friend Sutton at her showcase event. Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages
On Instagram, the Bravo Housewives shared a group photo of the cast, which included rumored newbie Sanela Diana Jenkins.
“The ladies of Beverly Hills filming tonight at The Sutton Concept! Newbie Diana Jenkins was in attendance,” the fan page wrote.
A number of others also shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the event.
As her castmates filmed at Sutton’s store, Erika Jayne, who feuded with Sutton for nearly the entire 11th season, took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a cryptic quote potentially in regard to her absence.
“And that’s show biz, kid,” her message read.
As for Lisa Rinna, she was not in attendance at the event because she was tending to her mother, Lois Rinna, who recently suffered a stroke.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 began filming last month and will air sometime in 2022.