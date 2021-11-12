For Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews and former Quinnipiac teammate, Hockey Fights Cancer night brings special meaning

Whenever Sam Anas needs to remember what kind of friend he has in Devon Toews, all he needs to do is look up at the driver’s side visor in his car.

There, tucked inside, is a bookmark that reads:

In lieu of a favor, a donation has been made to Hockey Fights Cancer, in loving memory of Deme Anas. We feel the greatest gift is one which helps others living with and moving past cancer. We truly appreciate your being part of our special day. — Devon and Kerry

The bookmark, placed on every seat at Devon and Kerry Toews’ wedding on Oct. 10, 2020, came as a surprise to everyone in attendance, including their friend Sam Anas.

“I didn’t even see it when I sat down,” Anas, who is playing for the St. Louis Blues’ AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass., told The Post in a phone interview. “Devon came up at one point and showed me. It was one of those moments where there weren’t many words said. Just a big hug.”

Sam’s mother, Deme, died of cancer months before Devon and Kerry’s big day. In the aftermath, the couple decided to gift their wedding attendees with a donation in their name to the NHL/NHLPA cancer initiative.

The gesture, coming approximately 48 hours before Devon was traded to the Avalanche, made everyone’s day. Sam Anas was particularly moved. He played with Toews for three seasons at Quinnipiac, ending with a loss to North Dakota in the 2016 Frozen Four championship, and was a groomsman at Toews’ wedding.

“Such a selfless thing from both of them on the biggest day of their lives before (children),” Sam said. “It was just something that meant a lot to our family, and me, especially.”

Every NHL team has a Hockey Fights Cancer night at home each season. The Avalanche’s night will be Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. Toews will certainly be thinking of Sam and his mother, and how he and his wife incorporated their love for Sam into their wedding.

Toews said he got the idea from Derek Smith, another Quinnipiac teammate who served as his best man.

“Him and his wife, when they got married, did something similar,” Toews told The Post. “When Sam’s mom passed away, that was a good opportunity to do something. It’s about being there for your friends in need.”

Sam Anas said he will never forget it, or the unique bond he shares with Devon and Kerry, who also attended Quinnipiac, where the couple met.

“Obviously, girls dream of their wedding day their whole life. I think it’s a little different for guys,” Anas said. “The fact that she was willing to do that on her wedding day — she had obviously got to get to know my mom from going to games and stuff — but they really didn’t have to do that and it was just over the top and so special. Very meaningful.”

Toews is now in his second season with Colorado, sixth professionally and fourth in the NHL. Anas is beginning his first with the Springfield Thunderbirds after playing for two previous AHL teams over five seasons.

The former teammates still talk regularly. They were roommates in college and during the summer of 2019 when they trained in Connecticut. They were also scheduled to live and train together in Connecticut in 2020 before COVID hit. The pandemic also postponed Toews’ wedding.

It finally happened in the New Jersey backyard where Kerry grew up after Toews and the New York Islanders were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL playoff bubble in Edmonton.

“Getting married was nice. It was in the works. Then it wasn’t in the works. Four or five dates at one point,” Toews said. “To fit that in right after the bubble was nice. It worked out well — smaller, obviously than what we were planning, but it worked out perfectly. And that was a tough time for Sam to lose his mom. At the same time, he was able to be home. In a regular year in August, you might be at your respective city already or somewhere else training. But he was able to be home with his mom and with her for every moment down the stretch. I’m happy for that.”

Deme Anas fought breast cancer for more than 20 years, Sam said, before battling lung cancer. It was a brain tumor that took her at age 59.

“She really went through the thick of it,” Sam said.

Because of COVID in 2020, the AHL shut down its season on March 12 and it never resumed. Sam devoted all of his time to his mother and the rest of the family in Potomac, Maryland. But it was very difficult.

“Because it was the heart of COVID there was only one person allowed in the hospital, so it was only my dad who was allowed, which really complicated things because there were times when she’d be in there for a week or so,” he said. “It was extremely tough.”

But he had plenty of friends. Mostly former teammates from Quinnipiac. And Toews always stood out.

“Such a selfless guy. I think that’s the best way to describe him,” Anas said of Toews. “No matter what, it’s always team-first. He’s just someone that is always looking out for other guys or to help out in any way, shape, or form. I’ve lived with him in college and lived with him in Connecticut while training in the summer. He’s an amazing player and a great resource for me in reaching out and speaking to him about so many things. He’s just a great friend.”