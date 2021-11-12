Four Clinical Studies Prove Cayenne Pepper Kills Cancer Cells

Share Pin 0 Shares

Did you know cayenne pepper has been documented as capable of destroying cancer cells? Who has reported this? None other than the American Association of Cancer Research. This should be reported in the American media but endless celebrity stories about Paris Hilton or the Conan O’Brien/NBC feud are judged more important. With the stranglehold that Big Pharma and the government have on health information and services in this country, it’s not a surprise. It is, therefore, left to the truth seeker to discover alternative options.

Capsaicin, the secondary metabolite in cayenne pepper that makes peppers (and cayenne) hot to the taste, kills androgen-independent prostate cancer cells within the male body. Aside from its numerous and varied health benefits, cayenne pepper’s anticancer properties should be enough to warrant a closer look but when one considers cayenne’s heart health benefits not to mention its affects upon every organ in the body, it rightly qualifies as nothing short of miraculous.

In an article entitled, “Hot Pepper Kills Prostate Cancer Cells in Study” as published in Reuters on March 16, 2006, Dr. Soren Lehmann of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine said the following, “Capsaicin had a profound anti-proliferative effect on human prostate cancer cells in culture.” It caused 80 percent of the prostate cancer cells growing in mice to “commit suicide in a process known as apoptosis.” Additionally, researchers said this in Cayenne Pepper “dramatically slowed the development of prostate tumors formed by those human cell lines grown in mouse models.”

Researchers say that while there is not that much difference in prostate cancer cells from other cancerous cells so this study is quite interesting to say the least. So, how do you take cayenne pepper? You can take it in a capsule form, but its greatest benefits are taken by drinking it? “Drinking it”? Yes, taking it orally. By doing so, it has a literal immediate effect. You simply mix 1/4th of a teaspoon of cayenne pepper powder in an eight ounce glass of water (distilled or purified water is best), mix it up and drink it. Don’t worry, it won’t hurt you but is highly beneficial. In time, you’ll want to move up to a full teaspoon or more, but start slow. The body will adapt. The first few times you take it, it will come out of your eliminative organs with some heat. Don’t be alarmed. It’s perfectly natural. By the third time I drank it, my body had acclimated.

Cayenne pepper has amazing curative and healing powers and is fantastic for the entire system. Its effects upon the venous structure and heart are nothing short of miraculous.

Famed homeopathic herbalist Dr. John Christopher testified repeatedly that by getting his patients to take cayenne pepper, it could immediately stop a heart attack. It is enormously nourishing to the heart but that is not its only health benefit. It is now a scientifically proven catalyst to destroying cancer cells as well as stopping their growth — and that’s something every cancer sufferer should know.

Conclusion

In 1971, then president Richard Nixon declared a war on cancer. Almost 40 years later, with the War on Cancer proceeding like the War in Iraq, you now have another scientifically proven tool to help eliminate cancer in your body. This humble yet miraculous medicinal spice will benefit you in many ways. Don’t take my word for it. Check it out for yourself and you’ll soon be convinced as to the incredible efficacy of this king of the herbal kingdom.