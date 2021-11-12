HEALTH
Four Clinical Studies Prove Cayenne Pepper Kills Cancer Cells
Did you know cayenne pepper has been documented as capable of destroying cancer cells? Who has reported this? None other than the American Association of Cancer Research. This should be reported in the American media but endless celebrity stories about Paris Hilton or the Conan O’Brien/NBC feud are judged more important. With the stranglehold that Big Pharma and the government have on health information and services in this country, it’s not a surprise. It is, therefore, left to the truth seeker to discover alternative options.
Capsaicin, the secondary metabolite in cayenne pepper that makes peppers (and cayenne) hot to the taste, kills androgen-independent prostate cancer cells within the male body. Aside from its numerous and varied health benefits, cayenne pepper’s anticancer properties should be enough to warrant a closer look but when one considers cayenne’s heart health benefits not to mention its affects upon every organ in the body, it rightly qualifies as nothing short of miraculous.
In an article entitled, “Hot Pepper Kills Prostate Cancer Cells in Study” as published in Reuters on March 16, 2006, Dr. Soren Lehmann of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine said the following, “Capsaicin had a profound anti-proliferative effect on human prostate cancer cells in culture.” It caused 80 percent of the prostate cancer cells growing in mice to “commit suicide in a process known as apoptosis.” Additionally, researchers said this in Cayenne Pepper “dramatically slowed the development of prostate tumors formed by those human cell lines grown in mouse models.”
Researchers say that while there is not that much difference in prostate cancer cells from other cancerous cells so this study is quite interesting to say the least. So, how do you take cayenne pepper? You can take it in a capsule form, but its greatest benefits are taken by drinking it? “Drinking it”? Yes, taking it orally. By doing so, it has a literal immediate effect. You simply mix 1/4th of a teaspoon of cayenne pepper powder in an eight ounce glass of water (distilled or purified water is best), mix it up and drink it. Don’t worry, it won’t hurt you but is highly beneficial. In time, you’ll want to move up to a full teaspoon or more, but start slow. The body will adapt. The first few times you take it, it will come out of your eliminative organs with some heat. Don’t be alarmed. It’s perfectly natural. By the third time I drank it, my body had acclimated.
Cayenne pepper has amazing curative and healing powers and is fantastic for the entire system. Its effects upon the venous structure and heart are nothing short of miraculous.
Famed homeopathic herbalist Dr. John Christopher testified repeatedly that by getting his patients to take cayenne pepper, it could immediately stop a heart attack. It is enormously nourishing to the heart but that is not its only health benefit. It is now a scientifically proven catalyst to destroying cancer cells as well as stopping their growth — and that’s something every cancer sufferer should know.
Conclusion
In 1971, then president Richard Nixon declared a war on cancer. Almost 40 years later, with the War on Cancer proceeding like the War in Iraq, you now have another scientifically proven tool to help eliminate cancer in your body. This humble yet miraculous medicinal spice will benefit you in many ways. Don’t take my word for it. Check it out for yourself and you’ll soon be convinced as to the incredible efficacy of this king of the herbal kingdom.
Beauty
Acceledent – Your Solution For Faster Teeth Straightening
Having straight teeth allows you to smile with confidence, and also gives you the benefit of a clean mouth and the ability to speak well. You miss out on all this when you have crooked teeth, but the good news is that you can actually get that perfect smile effortlessly, conveniently and yes, very fast. With AcceleDent, nobody needs to know you are on treatment, and the treatment period is reduced drastically, allowing you to move on with your life uninterrupted while getting that perfect smile.
What is AcceleDent?
The AcceleDent system is one of the latest technologies in orthodontic treatment and was developed to complement any type of orthodontic treatment. The orthodontic forces which are normally applied by Invisalign, braces or other orthodontic devices are enhanced; it therefore shortens the time needed for treatment by up to a half. A non-invasive, removable mouthpiece is designed to fit around your orthodontics, and all you need to do is to bite the mouthpiece to start the activator for 20 minutes each day.
Using AcceleDent
Your bite should be strong enough to allow you to do other things while the device is in your mouth. The movement of the teeth is enhanced by a technology which stimulates remodeling of the bones safely and comfortably. When you visit your orthodontist, he will be able to advice on how much faster your teeth are moving with AcceleDent. Orthodontists will normally measure the teeth movement to determine the rate at which the teeth are shifting. When you first begin to use AcceleDent, you may experience a tingling sensation in your mouth, but this normally decreases as your mouth gets used to the vibrations.
Caring for your AcceleDent
You can clean your AcceleDent after every use by washing out the mouthpiece using warm water. Brushing the mouthpiece with toothpaste or mild soap once in a while is also recommended. The metal contacts should be cleaned using cotton swabs, and you can clean the activator by using a cloth that is damp.
Charging the device
Once you have fully charged your AcceleDent device, you should be able to use it for five sittings before a recharge is required. It is advisable that you only put the device on power to charge when the battery gauge indicates that the battery is low.
Benefits of AcceleDent
The most significant benefit of using AcceleDent is that it accelerates your orthodontic treatment without compromising the desired result of the treatment. AcceleDent can be used by patients of all ages, including teens and adults, and is completely safe for any age group. Since the AcceleDent is hands free, you can perform other tasks while your teeth are straightened.
HEALTH
Lung Cancer Awareness: Learn About LCAM and EPA’s Awareness Campaigns and How to Participate
November is the international month for lung cancer awareness. Some of the ways people show their support are by wearing a pearl ribbon, wristband, or key magnet chain. The official ribbon color for lung cancer is pearl. Lung Cancer Alliance (LCM) is the only national non-profit organization dedicated solely to providing patient support and advocacy for people living with or at risk for the disease. Their mission is to win the war against the dreaded disease.
The group has launched an aggressive membership campaign including an educational and information campaign for susceptible people to undergo cancer screening by means of CT scan. A CT scanner can detect early lung disorders and symptoms of cancer which can make it curable. The scanner can take x-ray images which are sliced and reformat in 3-D to visualize the size and shape of lung nodules. This capability can reduce lung cancer fatalities through early detection. Most types of lung cancers are detected during incurable late stages.
The national campaign to increase lung cancer syndrome awareness in the United States is the Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Supporters organize rallies and distribute educational materials. They hold fund-raising events, lobby for a bill for LCAM to be passed in Congress, write press release letters to different newspaper editors, and ask the media for an interview for the public to know more about this leading killer disease. Lung cancer has been responsible for deaths more than prostate, colon and breast cancers combined.
In your area, you can support this campaign in many ways. You can organize an auction or flea market event to encourage people to help raise funds for lung cancer research. Participants pay entrance tickets and buy pearl ribbons. Some hold fun runs like the “Race for Breath” in VA Beach, VA. You can make your voice heard by the media. Many supporters distribute educational pamphlets and LCAM’s Public Service Announcement to local media. LCAM has a sample proclamation letter for lung cancer support which you can send to your governor.
One group, the Kozer-Keystone Health System has a range of awareness activities to render health education about lung cancer prevention and treatment. They arrange educational programs by setting up informational tables in many hospitals and alternate places. Free spirometry screenings and lectures are conducted by pulmonologist and oncology experts like Dr. Thomas Prestel, M.D. Chief of Pulmonology at Delaware Country Memorial Hospital, Dr. Rajesh Thirumaran, DCMD medical oncologist, Dr. Daniel DuPont, Taylor Hospital’s chief of Pulmonary Medicine, Dr. Asad Khan, Crozer-Chester Medical Center’s pulmonologist, Dr. John Lamond, Dr. Leonard Berkowitz, Dr. John Sprandio, medical director of Delaware County Regional Cancer Center,Dr. Walter Scott, chief of Thoracic Surgery at Fox Chase Cancer, etc. Employees of Kozer-Keystone are also encouraged to support these activities by their active participation.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the second leading cause of lung cancer deaths next to smoking is radon exposure. Each year, it claims 20,000 American lives. The public is encouraged to learn more about the risk from radon. You can’t see, smell, or taste it. Unless you conduct a radon level test in your home, you will not be able to detect it.
In 2008, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched the Radon Video Contest, a public radon awareness campaign for the submission of a 30-60 second video with the theme “Radon: Test, Fix, Save a Life”. The winning video entry featured the true story of lung cancer survivor Eddie Metcalfe. EPA is now promoting “The Eddie’s Story” Radon Public Service Announcements (PSAs) all over the country to highlight the dangerous health risk radon. Now, they are sponsoring media campaigns like Living Healthy and Green featuring a former professional football player, Fuad Reveiz who builds radon resistant homes and EPA’s annual radon poster contest.
To learn more about radon, you should read “A Citizen’s Guide to Radon” and visit the websites of the EPA, WHO, National Cancer Institute, American Lung Association, Radon Mitigation System, U.S. Surgeon General, etc. You should also take steps to do your part in encouraging your community to conduct lung cancer awareness activities including radon level testing of homes, schools and buildings in your community. Radon level testing is done by testing kits which are affordable and easy to use. If a high radon level is detected, the problem can be remedied immediately to protect yourself and your family.
Beauty
Private Label Products – Anti-Aging Skin Care Lotions, Cremes, and Spot Treatments Considered
If you own a company which sells cosmetic products of any type whether it’s the high-end expensive brand name type or a low-cost high-volume alternative; either way, it makes sense to outsource the manufacturing of these products and your private label. Interestingly enough, all of the top luxury brand cosmetic products do not own their own laboratories or manufacturing facilities, oh, I suppose a few do, those that have been in business for many decades, but most all of them outsource.
Why you ask? It’s simple really most of these big brand name companies which sell cosmetic products such as anti-aging skin cream, lotions, and foundations are really marketing companies. They spend all their time marketing, branding, and advertising their products. They are busy putting on promotional events, and sending people out in the field to represent their products.
That’s what they are good at and that’s what they do. For instance you’ve seen top level products in the shopping malls where a pretty gal will give you a sample of a skin cream, serum, toner, or even a spot treatment. Once they put this sample on your skin, you can feel its soothing process, and thus you are more apt to buy it. This is what they specialize in, and they do it because that’s what they’re good at.
Companies do much better when they can extend their product lines to solve all of their customers and clients needs. For instance they might want different types of skin cream which help in different situations. For instance exposure to UV light to prevent sunburns, or cream which soothes the skin after contact for long periods with salt water. Also, the ingredients in these products must be able to interact with chlorine water, and at all different temperatures.
Does your company have the laboratories to do all that, do they have the experience, and where are you going to find the top chemists in the country to do all this for you? Are you beginning to see the incredible capital expenditure required to have your own labs and manufacturing facilities? Now you can see why so many of the top companies outsource the manufacturing of these products to companies which specialize private-label manufacturing.
There’s a lot more to moisturizers, skin creams, suntan lotion, and skin products. You can’t know everything, and that’s why you need a good solid laboratory, and manufacturer behind you. You need someone who can coordinate the private-label, a specially branded container, and just the right product to present to your brand loyalists who are willing to pay you big money to solve all of their cosmetic needs. You also have a responsibility to do it right, and still retain a profit.
In this case, outsourcing and contract manufacturing works. It’s not only logical, when you stop and think about it, it is really the only answer. Outsourcing is the solution, now it’s your job to execute that strategy. Indeed I hope you will please consider all this.
