GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political rhetoric
By JILL COLVIN
NEW YORK (AP) — In the past week, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted a video showing a character with his face killing a figure with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s face. Several of the 13 House Republicans who backed a bipartisan infrastructure bill said they faced threats after their vote. In one profanity-laced voicemail, a caller labeled Rep. Fred Upton a “traitor” and wished death for the Michigan Republican, his family and staff.
The response from Republican leaders? Silence.
Less than a year after former President Donald Trump’s supporters staged a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in an effort to halt the peaceful transition of power, the GOP’s refusal to broadly and forcefully condemn more recent examples of disturbing rhetoric and behavior suggests an unsettling shift. One of the nation’s two major political parties appears increasingly tolerant of at least some persistent level of violence in American discourse, or at least willing to turn a blind eye to it.
In an interview, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who has emerged as a top Trump critic in her party, said Gosar should be censured “for his continued indefensible activities.” And she blasted House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy for his silence on the matter.
“It’s a real symbol of his lack of strength, the lack of leadership in our conference right now, and the extent to which he and other leaders seem to have lost their moral compass,” said Cheney, who was ousted from her leadership post after voting in favor of Trump’s impeachment. “In a moment where you’ve got an avowed white nationalist in Rep. Gosar who has posted a video advocating the killing of another member, the idea that our leader will not stand against that but that he’s somehow going after and allowing attacks against 13 members who are conducting themselves in a serious and substantive way is really outrageous.”
Representatives for McCarthy did not respond to requests for comment.
Pressed on violent rhetoric in their own ranks, Republicans often point to protests in Portland involving left-wing antifa activists. But President Joe Biden has said those engaged in violence should be prosecuted. And in 2018, then-House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi criticized fellow California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters for calling on supporters to harass Trump administration officials.
The GOP’s reluctance to crack down on — or even mildly criticize — violent rhetoric in its own ranks is part of a broader pattern in which the party tries to minimize such behavior. Gosar removed the tweet aimed at Ocasio-Cortez, but the Arizona congressman and his digital director said those offended by his tweet should “relax.” Trump, meanwhile, has attempted to divert attention from the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol by saying that last year’s Election Day was the “real insurrection.”
There was no insurrection on Election Day. There was a free and fair election won by Biden.
While threats and violent political imagery are nothing new in American politics, they became increasingly normalized under Trump. The former president embraced violence as a political tactic from the earliest days of his 2016 campaign, egging on his supporters to rough up protesters who interrupted his rallies. At one point during a speech, he called on them to “knock the crap out of” potential disruptors, and even promised to pay their legal bills.
In office, Trump mulled having U.S. officials shoot at people trying to cross the border illegally and spoke of the good old days when he said police could rough up suspects without impunity. He labeled the press the “enemy of the state,” and praised as “my type” the now Montana governor who physically assaulted a reporter.
In 2017, Trump tweeted a doctored World Wrestling Entertainment video that depicted him body-slamming and pummeling wrestling promoter Vince McMahon, whose face had been replaced by a CNN logo. The video quickly became the former president’s then most-shared post on the site.
And he spent months convincing his supporters the 2020 election had been stolen, culminating in the violent storming of the Capitol building in an effort to halt the certification of Biden’s win.
Trump “seems to have wanted to promote opponents as being intimated by wielding violent rhetoric,” creating a culture, especially in the Republican Party, of “violent threats as being excused as offbeat humor,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, of the precedent Trump had established.
Nonetheless, he said that having a congressman threaten somebody, “whether it’s in a cartoon or words,” puts a target on her back.
“Knowing that AOC is facing serious death threats and then to turn it into a meme or a dark twisted fantasy joke is reprehensible. And it’s hard to imagine that somebody in 2021 would feel that that kind of behavior was acceptable in a civil society,” he said, calling for criminal prosecution. “We cannot go around and threaten people’s lives and call it humor.”
Former Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who suffered extensive brain damage during a 2011 assassination attempt, said threats against political figures “have no place in our democracy.”
“Not only do they threaten the personal safety of our public servants, their staff, and their families — they undermine the very foundation of our democracy,” she said in a statement. “All leaders must decisively condemn violent rhetoric and threats in our politics, and recognize the danger to our democratic process posed by armed threats, harassment, and intimidation.”
Charlie Dent, a former Republican congressman from Pennsylvania, said: “I do think GOP leadership has to step up and address issues of members who step out of line as it related to misconduct or incendiary comments. … They should be very forceful to those who are bringing discredit to the institution.”
Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson Lauren Hitt declined to comment on the volume of threats against her, citing security advice.
Lilliana Hall Mason is a professor at Johns Hopkins University and co-author of the upcoming book “Radical American Partisanship,” which examines Americans’ attitudes toward political violence. She said that, in general, around 10-20% of self-identified Democrats and Republicans tell researchers they support the use of violence for accomplishing political goals.
But their studies found those attitudes can be strongly influenced by messages they hear from political leaders. When politicians use pacifying rhetoric, she said, people from both parties respond by becoming less approving of violence. But when Democrats hear violent rhetoric from Republicans, and vice versa, it feeds into perceptions that the opposite party is more approving of violence than it really is, and encourages them to respond with the same.
“It seems that people respond to violence events by increasing their approval to violence,” she said of their findings. “Violence begets violence” in what she described as a “vicious cycle” that make using violent rhetoric “a really dangerous game.”
“It’s just so irresponsible,” she added.
___
Associated Press writer Alan Fram contributed to this report from Washington.
State volleyball: Energized East Ridge advances to Class 4A final
Waiting in the hallway for their post-match press conference after East Ridge downed Eden Prairie in Thursday’s Class 4A semifinals of the state tournament, Raptors coach Steve Anderson and his players discussed whether they saw this as the end result way back in the beginning of the season.
“No,” Anderson said. “It’s unbelievable.”
But it’s gotten a bit more believable every step of the way for the Raptors. Each set, each win led to a bit more confidence that this group may be special enough to do something of this magnitude. That confidence reached a level Thursday where Anderson had “no doubt” East Ridge was going to knock off the second-seeded Eagles.
And they did so convincingly, winning 25-13, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17.
“We’re peaking right now,” senior Britt Carlson said. “We’re definitely playing our best volleyball, and we’re playing the most like a team. I think everything is clicking for us right now.”
Eden Prairie coach Chad Becker said the Eagles (20-7) made too many unforced errors in the first two sets to dig themselves a 2-0 hole. Eden Prairie faced the same deficit in the quarterfinals against Forest Lake, and was able to rally to victory. But the Eagles — who were at less than 100 percent, with senior leader Paige O’Connell fighting through an ankle sprain suffered before the team’s section final — were unable to climb all the way back against East Ridge.
“We did it once, not easy once you get deeper into this tournament, and East Ridge made us pay for it,” Becker said. “They were on their game, and they just outplayed us in the end.”
Carlson was certainly the offensive star for the Raptors (23-9). She finished with 27 kills and hit .500. Eden Prairie had no solution for her. But Carlson had plenty of help, too. East Ridge’s balance is something to behold. The Raptors had four players — Carlson, Mikayla Mcdougall, Camryn Greenwald and Hadley Burger — finish with at least eight kills.
“Whoever gets it can finish for us,” Carlson said.
Carlson noted that balance takes pressure off each hitter and keeps the defense guessing. If East Ridge setter Macey Spolidoro sees the block cheating one way, she’ll reverse her set to give the hitter on the opposite side of the floor a good look at a kill.
East Ridge is playing a perfect team game, which is symbolic of its season. Anderson said this group of players is “super, super close.” They have one another’s backs, joke with one another and even dance and sing.
“They try to sing,” he clarified.
Anderson even occasionally joins the dance party.
“I did a little scissor kick in there,” he said. “Not a lot.”
It’s all part of the culture that has helped East Ridge reach its first state title match at 7 p.m. Saturday against undefeated Wayzata in downtown St. Paul. Everyone is involved, from the stars to the bench players added for the section roster.
“The energy is insane,” Carlson said, “and it’s so much fun.”
Anderson noted when things aren’t clicking as a team, it can have a negative impact. But when they are, as is currently the case with the Raptors, a certain synergy is generated. That makes the game more fun and, frankly, makes the play more successful.
“We all have a spot on the team, whether you’re on the court or off the court. I feel like that shows,” Raptors junior Ellenor Crimmins said. “We have a flow, and that just creates wins for us.”
Vikings’ Klint Kubiak looking to get the ball more to Justin Jefferson
Entering the bye week, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was on pace for a 1,500-yard receiving season. His pace has since stalled.
Over the past two games, both Minnesota losses, Jefferson has been targeted just nine times, and just has five receptions for 90 yards. He did have a 50-yard touchdown reception in first quarter last Sunday at Baltimore but wasn’t involved much after that, finishing with three catches for 69 yards in a 34-31 overtime loss.
“You don’t want to come out of a game and Justin has those kind of targets,’’ offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Thursday when asked about the past two games. “He’s well deserving of getting the ball more. He helps us win games, so certainly every week we want to get our playmakers the ball.”
In the first six games, Jefferson averaged 9.8 targets per outing and had 41 catches for 542 yards, putting him on pace to finish with 1,536 yards in the NFL’s first 17-game season. Entering Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers, he now has 46 catches for 632 yards and four touchdowns, putting him on pace for a 1,343-yard season.
“That’s just the way the game goes,’’ Jefferson said of his reduced targets the past two games. “It’s not something that I can really control. But I mean if Klint’s saying they want to get me the ball more, I’m all for it. All for making big plays for the team. Whenever my name’s called, going out there and making a play.”
Jefferson last season set Vikings rookie records by catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and made the Pro Bowl but they went just 7-9. Now, the Vikings are 3-5, and Jefferson doesn’t deny it’s been difficult.
“It’s very frustrating,’’ he said. “Pretty much every single loss that we’ve had is between one and seven points. So it’s been tough. These are the worst losses, losing by those few little points. Playing our heart out and just losing at the end of the game. We’ve just got to find a way to finish a game. … We’ve just got to find a way to get over that hump. It doesn’t have to be close. Just putting points on the board, not being conservative, just going up and score.”
GRIFFEN’S SNAP COUNT
After playing a career-high 87 snaps against the Ravens, defensive end Everson Griffen said he felt no ill effects.
“I feel great,’’ he said. “I really do.”
When Griffen, 33, re-signed last August with the Vikings, it was first to be as a reserve. But Griffen eventually moved into the starting lineup and now he’s carrying a heavy load with star defensive end Danielle Hunter having been lost for the season due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered against the Cowboys.
“Griffen has done a nice job of taking care of his body and he looks like he’s in really good shape and can handle it,’’ said co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer.
Griffen said made sure to take care of his body during the bulk of his 12-year career.
“I do acupuncture, massage, stretch,’’ he said. “I have a routine and I think a routine can help a guy recover faster if you stick to your routine.”
What’s really making Griffen sore, though, is the Vikings having lost two straight games.
“Being 3-5 is not cool,’’ Griffen said. “We need to get a win. So whatever that entails, finishing the game, playing close attention to details, running to the ball more, communicating more.”
BRIEFLY
Kubiak did not have an update on practice squad guard Dakota Dozier, who was hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues. “He’s a top, top-notch teammate that all these guys care really deeply about,’’ Kubiak said. “So, he’s in our thoughts and in our prayers.” … While the Chargers are last in the NFL in rush defense, Kubiak said “the numbers don’t tell the whole story.” He said they have some stout defenders, including nose tackle Linval Joseph, who played for Minnesota from 2014-19.
Court temporarily delays release of Trump’s Jan. 6 records
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the release of White House records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, granting — for now — a request from former President Donald Trump.
The administrative injunction issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit effectively bars until the end of this month the release of records that were to be turned over Friday. The appeals court set oral arguments in the case for Nov. 30.
The stay gives the court time to consider arguments in a momentous clash between the former president, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and President Joe Biden and Congress, who have pushed for a thorough investigation of the riot. It delays the House committee from reviewing records that lawmakers say could shed light on the events leading up to the insurrection and Trump’s efforts to delegitimize an election he lost.
The National Archives, which holds the documents, says they include call logs, handwritten notes and a draft executive order on “election integrity.”
Biden waived executive privilege on the documents. Trump then went to court arguing that as a former president, he still had the right to exert privilege over the records and releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday rejected those arguments, noting in part, “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.” She again denied an emergency motion by Trump on Wednesday.
In their emergency filing to the appeals court, Trump’s lawyers wrote that without a stay, Trump would “suffer irreparable harm through the effective denial of a constitutional and statutory right to be fully heard on a serious disagreement between the former and incumbent President.”
The Nov. 30 arguments will take place before three judges nominated by Democratic presidents: Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, nominated by former President Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, an appointee of Biden.
Given the case’s magnitude, whichever side loses before the circuit court is likely to eventually appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The White House on Thursday also notified a lawyer for Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, that Biden would waive any executive privilege that would prevent Meadows from cooperating with the committee, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The committee has subpoenaed Meadows and more than two dozen other people as part of its investigation.
His lawyer, George Terwilliger, issued a statement in response saying Meadows “remains under the instructions of former President Trump to respect longstanding principles of executive privilege.”
“It now appears the courts will have to resolve this conflict,” Terwilliger said.
The committee late Thursday threatened to begin contempt proceedings against Meadows if he doesn’t change course and comply.
“Simply put, there is no valid legal basis for Mr. Meadows’s continued resistance to the Select Committee’s subpoena,” the committee wrote to Terwilliger, saying it would view Meadows’ failure to turn over documents or appear at a scheduled deposition on Friday as “willful non-compliance.”
The House has already referred former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution for contempt of Congress.
___
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Mark Sherman contributed to this report.
