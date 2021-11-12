HEALTH
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
In November of 2008, the Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses presented a 450 page report to Secretary of Veterans Affairs James Peake. The report stated that the Gulf War Syndrome (GWS), previously dismissed as a psychosomatic disorder, is a very real illness affecting between 25-50% of the 700,000 U.S. Veterans who participated in the 1991 Gulf War.
GSI was likely caused by repeated exposure to toxic chemicals, including overused pesticides, drugs given to the U.S. troops for protection against nerve gas, smoke from oil fires, anthrax vaccines, and exposure to depleted uranium. Additionally, a 2004 British study found that Gulf War veterans (GWV) were 40-50% more likely to be unable to start a pregnancy and were 2 to 3 times more likely to having children with birth defects.
Pesticides
According to the report, 62% of ground troops interviewed reported some form of pesticide use. Forty-four percent used pesticide sprays daily and 26% used pesticide lotions a median of 20 times per month. The most commonly used compound was DEET, used by half of all personal almost daily. Permethrin was used by fewer personnel but was on average, used daily.
The Pesticide Information Project of Cooperative Extension Offices of Cornell University states that “Everglades National Park employees having extensive DEET exposure were more likely to have insomnia, mood disturbances and impaired cognitive function than were lesser exposed co-workers”. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency classified permethrin as “Likely to be Carcinogenic to Humans” by the oral route. This classification was based on two reproducible benign tumor types (lung and liver) in the mouse, equivocal evidence of carcinogenicity in Long- Evans rats, and supporting structural activity relationship information.
Permethrin also has been shown to kill 1 in 10 cats exposed to permethrin with 90% of them displaying symptoms of twitching and convulsions. Furthermore, a study by the Predictive Toxicology Research Group in Inda found significant functional impairment of the blood-brain barrier following pesticide exposure during development in rats, even after one exposure.
Depleted Uranium
Depleted uranium, used in tank kinetic energy penetrator and autocannon rounds on a large scale in the Gulf War, has been recognized as a neurotoxin. Uranium is a heavy metal and chemical toxicant with nephrotoxic (kidney damaging), teratogenic (birth defect causing), and carcinogenic properties and is usually associated with a variety of illnesses. In a study of U.K. troops serving in the gulf, the risk of malformation among pregnancies reported by men was 50% higher in GWV, compared to non-GWVs.
Depleted uranium has been shown to induce cancer development and genetic mutations, autoimmune diseases and the core functionality of T cells, which play a central role in cell-mediated immunity.
Chemical Weapons
Many of the symptoms of GWS are similar to the symptoms of organophosphate, mustard gas, and nerve gas poisoning. GWV were exposed to a number of sources including nerve gas and pesticides. Over 125,000 U.S. troops were exposed to nerve gas and mustard gas when an Iraqi depot in Khamisiyah, Iraq was bombed in 1991.
Additionally there is speculation that residual chemical agents from the Iran-Iraq war caused environmental contamination and chronic exposure to the troops, consistent with the increased observation of birth defects amongst the Iraqis during the period of the Gulf War.
Nerve Gas Protection
Pyridostigmine bromide (PB), an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor intended to protect against nerve agents was used extensively by GWV. According to the National Academy of Sciences, excess illness in Persian Gulf War veterans (GWV) can be explained in part by exposure of GWV to organophosphate and carbamate acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (AChEis), including pyridostigmine bromide (PB), pesticides, and nerve agents. Evidence germane to the relation of AChEis to illness in GWV was assessed. Many epidemiological studies reported a link between AChEi exposure and chronic symptoms in GWV.
It has been suggested that intake of PB by GWV may induce a condition termed bromism, a condition induced from the excessive intake of bromide, with neurological, psychiatric, dermatological, and possibly endocrine effects. Psychiatric symptoms may include, in the earlier stages, disinhibition, self-neglect, fatigue, sluggishness, impairment of memory and concentration, irritability or emotional instability, and depression.
Symptoms of more advanced disease may include confusion but occasionally schizophrenic-like behavior or hallucinations in clear consciousness. Behavior can become violent, especially at night or under the influence of drugs or alcohol and there may be severe auditory and visual hallucinations.
Anthrax Vaccines
During Operation Desert Storm, 41% of U.S. combat soldiers were vaccinated against anthrax. This was a source of serious side effects relating to GWS, as well as local skin reactions, some lasting for weeks or months. Remarkably, while approved by the FDA, it never went through any large scale clinical trials, unlike almost all other vaccines in the United States. Even after the war, troops that had never been deployed overseas developed GWS symptoms after receiving the vaccine. The Pentagon additionally failed to report 20,000 cases where soldiers were hospitalized after receiving the vaccine.
A U.S. Federal Judge ruled that there was good cause to believe it was harmful, and ordered the Pentagon to stop administering it in October of 2004. The ban was lifted in February 2008 after the FDA re-examined and approved the drug again. The vaccine is the only substance suspected in GWS to which forced exposure has been banned.
Homeless and Incarcerated Veterans
According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, as of 2001, 23% of the homeless populations in America are veterans, accounting for between 529,000 and 840,000 of the total homeless population. 33% of these were stationed in a war zone, 89% received a dishonorable discharge and 75% experience alcohol, drug or mental health problems. For comparison, as of July 2008, there were 147,000 troops deployed in Iraq.
A 2000 report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics indicated another 225,000 veterans were held in Nation’s prisons or jails in 1998. 60% of incarcerated veterans had served in the Army. 35% of veterans in state prison were convicted of a violent crime, compared to 20% of non-veterans and surprisingly, the average sentence of veterans was 50 months longer than the average of non-veterans.
Summary
Gulf War Syndrome profiles typically include some combination of chronic headaches, cognitive difficulties, widespread pain, chronic fatigue syndrome, chronic diarrhea, skin rashes, respiratory problems, increased birth defects, sleep disorders, memory problems, blurred vision and a variety of other symptoms. To date there is no identified treatment for Gulf War Syndrome that affects a significant number of veterans 17 years after the war.
The Veteran’s Administration has been slow to even acknowledge the problem, less alone, provide treatment for these veterans. Many have lost their families, are unable to hold a job or have even been incarcerated as an indirect result of illnesses caused during their tour in the Gulf War. It’s time that the U.S. Government to take responsibility for exposing unsuspecting soldiers to a toxic soup that will kill Gulf War veterans for years to come.
HEALTH
Important Mono Questions And Answers – Learn All You Can About The Kissing Disease
It used to be called the Kissing Disease and throughout elementary, junior high and high school its name was often mentioned. It was often thrown about with nary a care and used as a disparaging remark. You may remember the school yard taunting of “Betty has mono”, “Kim has mono” or “Greg gave Sherry mono”. Whichever way it was said it was never a good thing. Mono is a genuine concern to youngsters and one that more people should know about. Read further to find out more.
In this article, we will answer many questions regarding this illness. In doing so we hope to give children and parents alike a much better grasp on this so-called ‘rite of passage’ sickness. Sit back and learn about mononucleosis, better known as mono.
What exactly is mono?
Mononucleosis, or mono for short, is a viral infection that typically affects children and young adults. Most have heard of this insidious illness.
What is its cause?
The cause of mono is the Epstein-Barr virus and the cytomegalovirus. Often times, viral infections are more difficult to treat than bacterial infections.
How is it spread?
Mono is mainly spread through the exchange of saliva, hence its old-fashioned name of the Kissing Disease. Due to the fact that children and young adults are experimenting with their sexuality through kissing their friends, this age group is particularly vulnerable.
How can one catch it?
As previously mentioned, kissing is a main mode of transmission as is the sharing of utensils, as in a spoon for ice cream or some other treat that children and young adults often partake in. One can catch mono by even the simple act of holding hands with an infected individual.
How long is the contagious period?
The contagious period of mono is up to two full months. This gives children and young adults ample time to spread the virus while at school, at social activities, or merely by staying at home around family members.
What are the symptoms?
Mono has several different symptoms, amongst which the main ones being sore throat and fever. Along with these symptoms fatigue also plays a large role. Depending on the severity of the infection, and the infected one’s age, spleen problems may also arise.
How long does it last?
Mono symptoms may last up to four or so weeks. Energy levels can typically take much longer to rise.
Can I get it more than once?
As with any virus it is typically caught once in a lifetime, if that. In some very rare cases individuals have been known to be re-infected, but they are very few and far between.
How will I know it if I have it?
A standard test can, and should, be performed by your internist to ascertain if one is infected with mononucleosis.
Is it a big deal if I am positive for it?
No, generally mono is not a huge problem and will get better over time. Unfortunately, sometimes complications from the viral infection will arise thus making it a health concern for the infected party.
Beauty
How To Brush Your Teeth Correctly – Personal Dental Care
Dental care by brushing may date as far back as the Babylonians and their ingenious use of a twig. We are fortunate that we do not have to cut a twig, fray the end and scrub our teeth with such a tool.
Today we have an assortment of tooth brushes available to us for our dental needs. Brushes range from a straight brush with bristles ranging from very soft to extremely stiff, to rotary electric brushes and brushes that use sound waves to blast plaque from the recesses of our teeth.
Our choices are abundant, but the most important thing is that we brush!
You should brush your teeth at least twice a day. A soft bristle will clean without damaging the gums. Also be careful. Many of us think in an over-abundant mode. If 2 minutes is good then wouldn’t five or ten minutes be better.
Your teeth are with you for life. After your permanent teeth come in, there are no more natural replacements. Excessive brushing, over time will wear down the enamel and cause premature damage to your teeth. It may also damage your gums. So stick with the two minute limit. That will allow plenty of time to clean your teeth and gums.
We talk about brushing our teeth. But in effect, you are cleaning your mouth. Bacteria forms everywhere in your mouth, not just on your teeth. So take the time to gently brush your gums, the inside of your cheeks and yes, your tongue.
Many brands of toothpaste are available. Any brand that provides you with fluoride protection is usually good. Be careful to ensure that it does not have abrasive cleaning material in the paste. This too, over time and you certainly want to be around for a long time, can cause excessive wear to your teeth.
You do not need a large glob of toothpaste on your brush. Don’t follow the example of the commercials where they squeeze toothpaste the length of the bristles. Yes this will sell more toothpaste but it will not increase the effectiveness. You only need a small amount, about the size of a pea, too clean your teeth.
To brush effectively:
1) Use a soft bristle brush.
2) Use fluoride toothpaste with no abrasive compound included.
3) Brush for two minutes.
4) Brush your gums, inside cheeks and tongue.
5) And brush twice a day.
If you will consistently apply these simple rules, along with correct and conscientious flossing, you will enjoy excellent dental care. Look for correct flossing techniques in another article.
HEALTH
Why Women Are At A Greater Risk of PTSD Than Men: A Comparative Study
Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a debilitating and persistent psychological disorder that occurs after experiencing or witnessing any life changing or life threatening traumatic event in life. The traumatic event can include near to death experience, accident, demise of loved ones, natural disaster, war, abuse or sexual assault.
The common symptoms of PTSD include:
- Negative thoughts and reoccurring thoughts of the traumatic incident.
- Experiencing anxiety, fear, loneliness, sadness, isolation and guilt.
- Self -harm reactions taking shape such as suicidal thoughts, anger, irritability, self destructive behavior and lack of focus.
- Difficulty in sleeping.
Prevalence of PTSD in men and women?
There are many studies conducted on the symptoms and rate of PTSD occurrence in men and women that yielded very different results. It was evident that 10% of women developed PTSD after the traumatic event while only 4% of the men reported PTSD after the traumatic incident. This statistics might be due to our social acceptance or tolerance towards women in expressing their emotions. It is not socially acceptable for men to express their emotions.
However, to establish this fact many other studies were done out of which a study conducted by US Veteran studies remains prominent. It showed results supporting the data that every 5 in 10 women suffer from PTSD and while only 2 in 10 men suffered from PTSD after any traumatic incident. While some symptoms of PTSD like re-experiencing, numbing, avoidance and hyper arousal are same for both men and women, there are many other symptoms detected in women that were significantly different than men.
How risk of experiencing trauma differs in men and women?
A large study conducted on mental health showed that both men and women broadly experience different types of trauma. Men majorly experience physical traumas such as war or accident. On the other hand, women are more likely to experience both emotional and physical traumas such as sexual assault or childhood abuse. Incidents of sexual assault are significantly higher for women than men.
How symptoms in women are different than men?
Studies have shown that women are at a greater risk of sexual assault than men. There are evidences that have shown that women sustain injuries during the incident leading to added consequences of emotional turmoil. Women suffering from PTSD show signs of depression, fear, become emotionally numb, and avoid situations, objects or person that remind them of the trauma. On the other hand men are more likely to express their PTSD through uncontrolled anger, irritability and developing susceptibility to do drugs, alcoholism or any other substance abuse.
Women, however, do not get enough social support after the trauma and experience severe emotional reactions during the time of the incident. It results in longstanding PTSD symptoms. These women then get addicted to drugs or alcohol to numb their emotions. A host of studies have shown women experience symptoms of PTSD for longer period than men. Women might experience PTSD perpetually up to four years, while men are likely to suffer from PTSD for just a year.
However, both men and women can develop physical health issues due to PTSD.
Research done on LGBTQ community also shows that they experience PTSD resulting from gender identity crisis, social isolation and discrimination. Several incidents of crime, violence and abuse reported for LGBTQ community often lead to a greater risk for PTSD in them.
Women in military are at a higher risk of emotional injury, especially during times of war. Although men are more likely to be involved in hostilities, the number of women getting subjected to hostilities is also on the rise. Also, women in the military are more likely to be sexually harassed or attacked than men. More research is needed to better understand the impact of hostility and sexual violence on women vis-à-vis enduring PTSD symptoms.
What are the challenges faced during PTSD treatment?
There are many good treatment options available for PTSD including medication and psychotherapy. However, not all people suffering from PTSD seek treatment. Studies reveal that women are more likely to seek help than men after traumatic events. At least one study has shown that women respond to PTSD treatment the same way or even better than men. This may be because women are more comfortable in sharing their emotional trauma or personal experience than men.
How we can help?
Mental illness or trauma is not gender biased, and can affect anyone irrespective of age, gender or class. What is important is to recognize the symptoms and seek PTSD treatment at the earliest.
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
What to Expect When Auditioning For Vocational Dance Training
Aisling Bea makes leap from adult standup to Disney+ debut
Kart Racing League Announces Public Sale of Governance Token
Important Mono Questions And Answers – Learn All You Can About The Kissing Disease
How Much Does Satellite Radio Advertising Cost?
How To Brush Your Teeth Correctly – Personal Dental Care
Moore: ‘Tax the rich’ ruse hasn’t worked before, won’t now
Why Women Are At A Greater Risk of PTSD Than Men: A Comparative Study
The Deadly Traits
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper