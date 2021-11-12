Celebrities
Helena Christensen, 52, Sizzles In Plunging Black Bodysuit For Sexy New Photos
Model Helena Christensen stunned in a sexy black bodysuit from her brand Stærk&Christensen.
Helena Christensen stunned in a black bodysuit from her brand Stærk&Christensen. The model, 52, shared some behind the scenes glam snapshots on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She wore a sexy plunging bodysuit while in a studio.
“BTS glam and a little black number,” she captioned the post, which began with a close up of her wavy hair and makeup. The model posed in front a full length mirror in the last two images.
Helena launched Stærk&Christensen, a New York-based brand that specializes in fashion, interiors, architecture, and film, in 2016 with designer Camilla Stærk. In a joint interview with Interview Magazine in 2015, Helena revealed how the collaboration came to be. “We’ve known each other for many years, but it started with work and collaborations,” she said. “It organically evolved into more collaborations, and eventually a friendship.”
She continued, “Usually it’s the other way around. You’ll know a girlfriend for many years and then you’ll say, ‘Maybe we should do something together.’ But with us, it was an instant ‘We should do something together.’ And then it was, “Oh, hey, why aren’t we also hanging out together besides working…having white wine?’ We met 15 years ago, but it’s nice to develop friendships later in life.”
On top of her work at Stærk&Christensen, the model is also the creative director of fragrance brand strangelove, often modeling in the photo campaigns. These days, Helena has been sharing more glimpses into her life and home on Instagram. She and her son Mingus, 22, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Norman Reedus, starred in a Mother’s Day campaign for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret in April. Mingus looked like the spitting image of his mother.
In September, her son ran into legal trouble when he was arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face in New York while at the San Gennaro festival, per the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Mingus spoke to New York Daily News after and alleged the woman and her friends came after him and he “threw his arm out,” accidentally striking her in the face. “I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group,” he claimed, adding, “It was very apparent that these girls were under the influence and looking for a fight.”
Celebrities
Paris Hilton Is Breathtaking In Oscar De La Renta Dress For Wedding To Carter Reum
Paris Hilton looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her wedding gown while tying the knot to Carter Reum.
If there’s one thing for sure about Paris Hilton, 40, it’s that she always goes all out with her looks and that’s exactly what she did on her wedding day. Paris looked breathtaking in her wedding gown as she married Carter Reum, 40. In a teaser picture shared to her Instagram account on the evening of her wedding, the socialite revealed she wore Oscar de la Renta for her big day! The white gown was decked out in floral appliqué and featured a turtleneck cut — see the photo here.
The socialite partially covered her face with a sheer wedding veil, allowing her smokey eye makeup and french manicure to poke through. “My forever begins today…11/11, #justmarried #ForeverHiltonReum,” she captioned the first post about her wedding.
We have been waiting patiently to see Paris’s wedding gown and she has been teasing us with a slew of looks leading up to the big day. The couple went on a joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Las Vegas on October 8. Paris rocked a ton of fun bright-colored mini dresses with bride-related accessories including a sash that read, “Bride to be.”
Meanwhile, when the couple got engaged, Paris shared photos of the moment when she rocked a long-sleeve plunging V-neck sequin gown. The dress had a thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt that revealed her toned legs and she topped her look off with a tiara and white leather flats.
Paris and Carter got engaged just one year after dating and the couple announced their engagement to Vogue back in a Feb. 17 interview. Carter popped the question just four days before Paris’s 40th birthday while the lovebirds were vacationing on a private island.
Gushing about their engagement, Paris shared with the magazine, “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait.”
Celebrities
Emma Roberts Attends Paris Hilton’s Wedding Without Garrett Hedlund, Holds Hands With Another Man
Emma Roberts held hands with Britney Spears’ longtime manager Cade Hudson on Thursday as she stepped into Paris Hilton’s wedding, notably without Garrett Hedlund.
Emma Roberts attended friend Paris Hilton‘s wedding on Thursday noticeably without partner Garrett Hedlund, 36. The 30-year-old actress entered the event holding hands with Cade Hudson, aka Britney Spears‘ longtime manager. The Scream Queens star walked into the Bel Air locale with her friend wearing a stunning black tulle spaghetti strap dress and a black tuxedo jacket over her shoulders.
Emma also carried a small black purse on her right while holding hands with Cade on her left. She wore her honey blonde locks long and straight while accessorizing her look with a thin silver necklace, small silver earrings, black, pointed toe pumps with an embellished strap. Cade, for his part, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and black oxford loafers, topping the style off with small round sunglasses.
Although they like to keep their relationship pretty low-key, Emma and Garrett have been spotted a few times since welcoming their child, Rhodes, together last Dec. 27. Rumors of their potential split, however, have made the rounds, as numerous social media detectives noticed the pair both unfollowed each other on Instagram, per the Daily Mail.
Emma and Garrett first began dating in early 2019, shortly after Emma ended her engagement to her on-again, off-again fiancé and American Horror Story co-star, Evan Peters. After an often tumultuous relationship, the couple broke up for the third and final time in January 2019. Emma and Garrett have kept their relationship pretty private, save for some sweet instances of PDA. All the same, the duo hasn’t opened up about their relationship publicly.
Prior to Emma, Garrett was famously in a long term relationship with Kirsten Dunst. The couple, who met on the set of their film On the Road in 2011, dated from 2012 to 2016 but never tied the knot. Kirsten welcomed her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons, her Fargo co-star, in 2018.
Celebrities
Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (10 Min.)’ Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Blamed Breakup On Age Difference
The ten minute version of ‘All Too Well’ paints a fuller picture of Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s breakup from the singer’s point of view, and she points out their 11-year age difference in the heartbreaking lyrics.
It’s no secret that Taylor Swift’s fan-favorite song from Red, “All Too Well,” is about her breakup from Jake Gyllenhaal, and on Red (Taylor’s Version), she shared the full, original version of the song for the very first time. The song, which fans have been begging for Taylor to share for years, is more than 10 minutes long. In some of the new lyrics, Taylor details more about what happened when she and Jake broke up (the two dated for a few months in 2010 and were 10 years apart in age).
“You said if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die,” Taylor sings in the new All Too Well, revealing that Jake blamed the large age gap on the relationship’s demise. She also hinted that the two secretly got back together after their breakup, only to realize that it was never meant to be. “And there we are again, when nobody had to know, you kept me like a secret, but I kept you like an oath,” she sings. “Sacred prayer and we’d swear to remember it all too well.”
Of course, the song also features the original lyrics that fans have come to know and love, but there’s also more than four minutes of additional track. “Taylor’s Version” also references the story told on another song from Red, “The Moment I Knew,” where Jake disappointed her by skipping her 21st birthday party. “You, who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes, sipping coffee like you were on a late night night show,” Taylor writes. “But then he watched me watch the front door, all night, willing you to come, and he said, ‘It’s supposed to be fun, turning 21.’”
Red is the second album that Taylor re-recorded and publicly released. Earlier this year, she dropped the new version of Fearless, which contained six new songs that had never been heard before. We’ve also gotten to hear Taylor’s Version of the song “Wildest Dreams”, which is from 1989. However, Taylor has not confirmed when the full re-recorded version of 1989 will be released.
In addition to these three albums, Taylor will also be re-recording the three other albums that she no longer owns the masters to: Speak Now, Taylor Swift and Reputation. Her three most recent albums — Lover, Folklore and Evermore — were all recorded under her new record label and are already owned by Taylor. See a full breakdown of why Taylor is re-recording her first six albums here.
Helena Christensen, 52, Sizzles In Plunging Black Bodysuit For Sexy New Photos
Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles
Paris Hilton Is Breathtaking In Oscar De La Renta Dress For Wedding To Carter Reum
Wild can’t complete comeback in 3-2 loss to Golden Knights
Emma Roberts Attends Paris Hilton’s Wedding Without Garrett Hedlund, Holds Hands With Another Man
Kiszla: How singing “Star-Spangled Banner” for Avs healed a hole in the heart of Jake Schroeder
Personal luxury market snaps back to pre-pandemic levels
State football: Big plays power Maple Grove to Class 6A quarterfinal win over Woodbury
Discord Planned To Integrate Ethereum. Huge Backlash Made Them Cancel Everything
Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (10 Min.)’ Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Blamed Breakup On Age Difference
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19