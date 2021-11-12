News
Homemade green bean casserole recipe
By Sarah Jampel, The New York Times
There’s nothing wrong with using a can of soup in green bean casserole. But if you do want to make your own mushroom gravy, as Sarah Jampel does in her take on the holiday classic, and spike it with red-wine vinegar and red-pepper flakes, it’ll reach a depth of flavor that is otherwise impossible.
Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole
Total time: 45 minutes to 1 hour
Yield: 8 to 10 servings
If you think you don’t like green bean casserole, withhold judgment until you’ve tried this entirely from-scratch version. It has all the classic elements of the Thanksgiving favorite, but its base is a mushroom gravy amped up with red-wine vinegar, red-pepper flakes and fresh thyme rather than a can of soup. If you don’t want to fry the onions yourself (we understand), you can always substitute 1 1/2 cups store-bought fried onions or even crispier fried shallots.
Ingredients
For the crisp onions:
- 2 medium yellow onions (about 14 to 16 ounces), halved and thinly sliced with a sharp knife or mandoline
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons bread crumbs (panko or regular)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- High-heat oil, like canola, safflower or vegetable, for frying
For the casserole:
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the dish
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for the blanching water
- 1 1/2 pounds green beans, trimmed and halved
- 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- 12 ounces mixed mushrooms (like a mix of cremini and shiitake), trimmed and sliced into 1/2-inch pieces
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups chicken stock or vegetable broth
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 pinch ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon red-wine vinegar or sherry vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire or soy sauce (optional)
Preparation
1. Make the onions: In a medium bowl, combine the onions with the flour, bread crumbs and salt, and toss to coat the onion pieces.
2. In a heavy skillet with high sides, pour enough oil to reach 1/2-inch up the side. Heat over medium-high until the oil is hot — a drop of water should sizzle and sputter when flicked into the oil.
3. Add the onions in batches, taking care not to overcrowd them. Fry until golden-brown (they don’t have to be deep brown, as they’ll continue cooking in the oven), about 5 to 6 minutes, then use a slotted spoon or a pair of tongs to transfer to paper towels. Sprinkle lightly with salt. Repeat until you’ve fried all of the onions.
4. Butter a shallow 4-quart baking dish and heat the oven to 400 degrees.
5. Blanch the green beans: Bring a large pot of water to a boil with an ice bath nearby. When boiling, salt the water generously, add the green beans, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until slightly tender and bright green. Immediately transfer beans to the ice bath. When beans are chilled, drain and set aside.
6. Pour water out of the pot, wipe dry and return to the stovetop. Over medium-high heat, melt 3 tablespoons butter. When melted, add the red-pepper flakes and thyme, and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until they start to brown significantly, 8 to 10 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon salt and sliced garlic and stir until fragrant, another 1 to 2 minutes.
7. Sprinkle the flour all over and stir to coat the mushrooms. Gradually add the stock and milk, and bring to a simmer, stirring all the while. Turn the heat down to medium and continue to stir until the sauce is thick and creamy and coats the back of a spoon, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Add nutmeg, black pepper, vinegar and Worcestershire, if using. Taste for salt, pepper and acidity.
8. Add the green beans and half of the onions, stir to combine, and transfer to prepared baking dish. Top with remaining onions and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until bubbling. Serve immediately.
Tips: You can make the onions a day in advance. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and store at room temperature. The beans can be blanched and mixed with the mushroom sauce a day in advance.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 10
Every Sunday, Kevin Cusick makes his predictions against the latest Las Vegas point spread, the way God intended …
Vikings at Chargers (-2½):
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and his former girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, are accusing each other of domestic violence after a November 2020 incident in his Inver Grove Heights home. Their stories are so starkly different that the only fact the two of them can agree on is that Aaron Rodgers is a lying weasel.
Pick: Chargers by 3
Seahawks at Packers (-3½):
Green Bay fans spent the past week desperately counting on Aaron Rodgers’ availability for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. They could take confidence in the fact that it would be much easier for their quarterback to pass a COVID-19 test than, say, a polygraph test.
Pick: Packers by 7
Browns at Patriots (-1½):
New England quarterback Mac Jones denied he made a dirty play when he twisted the leg of Carolina’s Brian Burns after a fumble last Sunday. He was not fined, which means the NFL considers Jones’ actions even less serious than if he had violated COVID protocols in Green Bay.
Pick: Browns by 4
Falcons at Cowboys (-9½):
Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo made his third game-winning field goal of the season to beat New Orleans last week. North Korean media reports it’s the greatest athletic accomplishment by a Korean since 1958, when Kim il Sung shot 18 at Augusta National.
Pick: Cowboys by 3
Chiefs at Raiders (+2½):
Las Vegas cut cornerback Damon Arnette after video surfaced of him waving a gun and making death threats. At the pace they’re currently on, the Raiders are expected to run out of employees before the end of Week 17.
Pick: Chiefs by 7
Saints at Titans (-3½):
Former Viking Adrian Peterson came off the street to score a touchdown last Sunday night in his first game with Tennessee. It was one of the few scores by the Titans that didn’t come off a pass from the Rams’ Matthew Stafford.
Pick: Titans by 7
Rams at 49ers (+3½):
Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Rams after as many as eight teams inquired about the cantankerous one-time star receiver. It’s an indication that OBJ wanted to cap off his career by sitting on the sideline at the Super Bowl and watching Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods playing in it.
Pick: Rams by 6
Panthers at Cardinals (-10½):
Carolina receiver Robby Anderson was caught on video yelling at his quarterback, Sam Darnold, on the sideline during the Panthers’ latest demoralizing loss. It turns out Darnold’s bad play was due to a broken bone in his shoulder, and not his usual suckage.
Pick: Cardinals by 14
Lions at Steelers (-9½):
Winless Detroit gained on all of its division rivals during its bye week. So now the Lions are just three long COVID-19 outbreaks in Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota away from winning their first ever NFC North title.
Pick: Steelers by 3
Bills at Jets (+13½):
Buffalo is reeling a little after a humiliating loss to the 14½-point underdog Jaguars last week in Jacksonville. However, because of weak competition in their AFC East division, Aaron Rodgers says the Bills are immunized against missing the playoffs.
Pick: Bills by 21
Jaguars at Colts (-10½):
The Colts’ Carson Wentz says he will skip the birth of his second child if it conflicts with Sunday’s game at Indianapolis. Family welfare advocates agree this is likely the worst decision made this season by an NFL quarterback outside of Wisconsin.
Pick: Colts by 8
OTHER GAMES
Buccaneers at Washington (+9½):
Pick: Buccaneers by 14
Eagles at Broncos (-2½):
Pick: Broncos by 3
Byes:
Bears, Texans, Giants, Bengals
RECORDS
Week 9
8-6 straight up
8-6 vs. spread
Season
87-49 straight up (.640)
74-60-2 vs. spread (.552)
Point spreads through Thursday. You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
Jamie Dornan, in Denver for “Belfast,” on the film’s Oscar-worthy take on 1960s Northern Ireland
Jamie Dornan’s perfectly angled cheekbones and chin line, tasteful stubble, and eyes like soft blue lasers preceded him as he entered a Four Seasons Hotel conference room on Wednesday, less than an hour before he walked the red carpet at Denver Film Festival’s premiere of his new movie, “Belfast.”
“I really wanted to spend the night in Denver, but we just couldn’t make it happen,” said Dornan, 39, who had just touched down from Los Angeles. “I always remember that movie ‘Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead’ when I think of Denver, which had the amazing Andy Garcia in it. What’s funny is that I just saw him at the ‘Belfast’ premiere in L.A. on Monday.”
Dornan’s whirlwind press tour for “Belfast” is humming along as the film hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 12. Having world-premiered at Telluride Film Festival in September, the black-and-white stunner is already collecting Oscar buzz for its nuanced portrait of director-screenwriter Kenneth Branagh’s hometown, and how he brilliantly captures one working-class block of the city in 1969.
Having Belfast natives Dornan, Ciarán Hinds (as family patriarch Pop) and the radiant, 11-year-old Jude Hill (as the main character/young Branagh stand-in Buddy) helped bring a Northern Irish authenticity to the film, Dornan said, and even allowed him to inject some of his personal history to his role as Pa.
“I come from a long lineage of Belfast men, who are often married to country women, like my mom,” Dornan said. “She was from out in the sticks. My family history is pretty bland, because there’s literally no outside influence from anywhere but Ireland, so I feel 100% Irish. A lot of that work you’re usually putting into a role to discover or get comfortable with who you’re portraying wasn’t necessary.”
Despite breaking out as the statuesque, darkly alluring Christian Grey in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” film trilogy, Dornan had already proved his dramatic fundamentals in stage and screen projects, particularly Netflix’s “The Fall” (in which he played a serial killer for three seasons) and in his first splashy role for U.S. audiences, as Sheriff Graham in ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”
But the comedy-drama of “Belfast” and its very real subject matter — the violent “troubles” between Protestants and Catholics in working-class Belfast neighborhoods — had to be nailed down early by Branagh. How to tell the story of a family — including Oscar-winner Judie Dench as Granny, and Irish actor Caitríona Balfe as Ma — in the midst of their daily joy, sorrow and tension? How to find a tone that felt realistic, but that doesn’t drown viewers in a relentlessly overcast period piece?
The film’s universality lies in its family focus and the main character’s “Peanuts”-like, knee-level perspective. Pacifists caught in the middle of tribal conflicts and civil wars, putting themselves at risk as a result, still must go about their workaday lives. Growing up watching Westerns at movie houses, and seeing your parents as similarly iconic, untouchable matinee idols, is as true for Buddy as it was for Branagh and countless others. So was realizing that life can be brutal, and that families can find hard-won hope and resilience through it all.
“We’ve had so many people coming up to myself, Ken and everyone in the cast saying how it reminded them of their childhood, and most of them are from nowhere near Belfast,” Dornan said. “At the core, it’s about that family trying to deal with unprecedented situations and divisions and their future, which has resonated in a lovely way.”
Given the film’s timing, real-world issues couldn’t help but lurk on the film’s corners — most of them complicated, or outright devastating. As the first U.K. production to begin during COVID, according to Dornan, Northern Ireland location shooting was out of the question. With lockdowns in effect, residents could not be moved from their homes, and any location shots turned into remote, small-crew trips to Belfast. Dozens of COVID tests, when finally available, were administered each day to cast and crew on an elaborate set built in England.
Van Morrison, the veteran Belfast-born singer whose music makes up most of the movie’s soundtrack, was last week sued by Northern Ireland’s health minister, Robin Swann, for dismissing COVID as media hype and railing against it in his music, according to The New York Times. (An unwelcome, jarring distraction ahead of the film’s premiere week.)
On March 15, Dornan’s physician father died due to complications from COVID, adding another tragic note to his family history (his mother died from pancreatic cancer when he was 16; Dornan is now married with three daughters). And before and during all of this, he was required to find a make-or-break rapport with his “Belfast” screen family.
“Ken did a really lovely thing in the rehearsals where he sat us all down for the first time, then asked us loads of questions about our childhood. Some of those were very exposing,” Dornan said. “That vulnerability was a great way of breaking barriers and putting us all at ease with each other. People were crying and being like, ‘I haven’t talked about this since therapy!’ ”
With plenty of improvisation and a supportive director, Dornan said he felt more at ease on-set than in any film project he’s worked on, even with acting legends such as Dench and Hinds on hand.
“You’re always (soiling) yourself going into any scene as an actor, and if you’re not you shouldn’t be doing it,” he said. “But I felt really free on this based on the atmosphere that Ken created. Everything’s kind of heightened, and just enough to get across Buddy’s view of life.”
News
Next battleground at Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions
KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week.
Jurors will soon begin deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
Rittenhouse’s lawyers rested their case Thursday, putting on about 2 1/2 days of testimony to the prosecution’s five, with the most riveting moment coming when the 18-year-old told the jury that he was defending himself from attack when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020.
Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, which took place during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice.
He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.
Jury instructions will be worked out on Friday, and closing arguments are expected on Monday. After closing arguments, names will be drawn to decide which 12 jurors will deliberate and which ones will be dismissed as alternates. Eighteen people have been hearing the case. The panel appeared overwhelmingly white.
The protests in Kenosha were set off by the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. Rittenhouse, then 17, went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, with a rifle and a medical kit in what the former police and fire youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.
Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, in an initial confrontation and just moments later fatally shot Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.
The case has stirred fierce debate over vigilantism, self-defense, the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other police violence against Black people.
Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, which is Wisconsin’s murder count; attempted first-degree intentional homicide; first-degree reckless homicide; reckless endangering; and illegal possession of a weapon by a person under 18.
Prosecutors said they will ask Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder to allow the jury to consider possible lesser charges on some of the counts — potentially the intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide charges.
One of the final witnesses for the defense was a use-of-force expert, John Black, who testified that less than three seconds passed between the time somebody fired a bullet in the air and Rittenhouse opened fire on the first man he shot, Rosenbaum.
Black took the stand as part of an effort by Rittenhouse’s lawyers to show that he had reason to fear for his life and acted in self-defense.
Rittenhouse, in his own turn on the stand Wednesday, testified that he heard a gunshot directly behind him as he was being chased by Rosenbaum. Authorities said the shot was fired by someone else in the crowd.
The account Rittenhouse gave has largely been corroborated by a wealth of video and the prosecution’s own witnesses: Rittenhouse said that Rosenbaum cornered him and put his hand on the barrel of his rifle, the second man hit him with a skateboard and the third man came at him with a gun of his own.
At one point Wednesday, his lawyers angrily demanded the judge declare a mistrial and bar Rittenhouse from being retried — essentially asking that the whole case be thrown out. They accused the chief prosecutor of asking Rittenhouse out-of-bounds questions.
The judge lambasted the prosecutor but pressed on with the case.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Forliti from Minneapolis; Associated Press writers Tammy Webber from Fenton, Michigan; Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin; and Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed.
___
Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
