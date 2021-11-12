News
Hot Property: Beacon Street digs exemplify the Boston experience
Does it get more Boston-y than a handsome stone facade across the street from the Common?
Boston-area buyers looking for uber-luxe digs that combine single-family-like square footage with the ease of a concierge building are going to swoon over Unit 1, currently on the market in The Tudor — a 19th century boutique condominium building in a primo Beacon Hill locale.
With this coveted address come all the usual perks of living in the middle of everything, as well as valet parking, a private entrance and a heavenly private patio.
Arriving at a whopping 2,620 square feet — we told you it had single-family heft — the condo enjoys elegance and high-end touches at every turn, starting with a grand entrance into the sunlit foyer. From there, the home unfolds with a family room on one side and a formal living room on the other, with light streaming in from the south-facing shuttered bay windows.
While the craftsmanship in the home is outstanding, it pops in the gourmet kitchen. Set under dramatic coffered ceilings, the kitchen and dining area are pleasantly roomy, with custom storage and a built-in banquette for casual meals.
Officially listed as a two-bedroom, unit 1 adds two bonus rooms — an intimate office with a Murphy bed tucked into the wall, as well as a brick-walled den for kicking back for a cozy night. Anything but an afterthought, both bedrooms are well appointed with en-suite bath, built-ins, and detailed millwork. The primary suite dazzles with a pair of walk-in closets, a lush en-suite bathroom with deep standalone soaking tub, and direct access to the restful patio area.
To learn more about the property, on the market for $3,995,000 and located at 34½ Beacon St., contact Rebecca Davis Tulman of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-510-5050.
News
Superman II: Panthers bring QB Cam Newton back home
By STEVE REED
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Superman has returned.
Whether or not Cam Newton can rescue the Carolina Panthers’ sinking season remains to be seen.
The Panthers (4-5) announced they’ve signed Newton to a one-year contract, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 — and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after he lost eight straight games as a starter.
The deal is worth $10 million, including $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce financial terms of players’ contracts.
“A healthy Cam Newton is a special player,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said.
Carolina was in need of a quarterback after an MRI on Monday revealed starter Sam Darnold would miss at least four weeks with a incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade. Rhule said he called Newton on Tuesday night to gauge his interest in returning to Carolina, and the quarterback was excited about the possibility.
“He loves Charlotte. He loves the Carolina Panthers. He made that very clear to me,” Rhule said.
Rhule said P.J. Walker will still start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad earlier in the week, will serve as his primary backup. Rhule isn’t sure if Newton would be active this week because he hasn’t practiced yet.
Rhule wouldn’t speculate on if Newton would be the starter beyond this week, but general manager Scott Fitterer said Newton “came here to play” — and the money the Panthers invested in him for the final eight games of the season is a strong indication they plan on him being more than just a backup.
Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who grew up about 30 minutes from Charlotte and played with Newton in New England, spoke to the importance of the QB’s return to the Carolinas.
“There’s a lot of important people in South Carolina and North Carolina, but Cam Newton is probably right up there at the top two or top one,” Gilmore said.
Outside the gates of Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, a fan wearing Newton’s No. 1 jersey stood waiting for the QB to arrive and greeted people entering the facility with a giddy smile saying “this feels like Christmas to me.”
Inside the empty bowl of the stadium the team lit up the scoreboards with the words “He’s Back.”
Newton met with owner David Tepper and Fitterer earlier in the day and later passed his physical. His plan was to stay late into the night to learn the team’s playbook. He’s expected to join his new teammates at practice on Friday.
“We had a heartfelt, sincere discussion with him and it wasn’t about anything in the past,” Fitterer said. “It was more about what are we going to do now moving forward and what is Cam’s role and how can he help us and what can we do to support him.”
Newton is expected to address the media on Friday.
Newton spent nine seasons with the Panthers, throwing for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdown passes and 111 interceptions. He also set an NFL record for most career touchdowns rushing by a quarterback during his tenure in Carolina.
He won league MVP honors in 2015 when he combined for a career-best 45 touchdowns — 35 passing and 10 rushing — and helped the Panthers go 15-1 during the regular season and reach Super Bowl 50. However, Newton struggled mightily on the game’s biggest stage and the Panthers lost 24-10 loss to Von Miller, Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.
He’s not been able to return to that MVP level since.
Shortly after Matt Rhule was hired in 2020, the Panthers cut Newton with questions surrounding the strength of his surgically repaired shoulder and a foot injury.
The move saved Carolina $19.1 million under the salary cap.
“We made a football decision at the time based on his health,” Rhule said. “Cam understands that these are football decisions and football-based evaluations that you have to make. … He’s healthy now and you see he’s healthy. As he said to me, he’s as healthy as he possibly could be.”
Newton is 7-16 in his last 23 starts with 20 interceptions and 17 touchdown passes. He’s run for 16 touchdowns during that span. He was released on Aug. 31 after one season with the New England Patriots, with coach Bill Belichick going with rookie Mac Jones as his starting QB.
Meanwhile, the Panthers have struggled to find a replacement since Newton left.
Teddy Bridgewater went 4-11 as a starter last season before being traded to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick. The Panthers then added Darnold earlier this offseason, but he’s been a letdown with 10 interceptions in his last six games while playing in front of a stadium with plenty of empty seats.
Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore said he’s stayed in touch with Newton and even worked out with him one day in Atlanta this offseason.
He said Newton’s arm strength looked fine.
Moore said Newton will bring “positive energy” to the team.
“Everybody knows Cam as a superstar, but within the locker room he brings a different energy and he’s a vet that P.J. can lean on and actually learn something from,” Moore said. “With them it’s going to be amazing to see how they push each other. And then when Sam comes back it will be amazing to see all three of them push each other.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
News
Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles
By KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are looking to give U.S. automakers with union employees the inside track on the burgeoning electric vehicle market, triggering vocal opposition from foreign trade partners and Republicans who worry that manufacturers in their home states will be placed at a competitive disadvantage.
The $1.85 trillion spending package that Democrats are laboring to pass through Congress includes an array of programs designed to curb global warming and slash U.S. emissions. It includes incentives to hasten the transition to electric vehicles, which represent a small but rapidly growing share of the market.
If enacted, the bill would provide a $7,500 tax credit for consumers who buy electric vehicles through 2026. Beginning the following year, only purchases of electric vehicles made in the U.S. qualify for the credit. The base credit goes up by $4,500 if the vehicle is made at a U.S. plant that operates under a union-negotiated collective bargaining agreement. Only auto plants owned by General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV qualify.
“I want those jobs here in Michigan, not halfway around the globe,” Biden said when visiting a UAW job training center last month.
The union friendly add-on is raising hackles internationally and inside the U.S., testing the Democratic Party’s commitment to a labor-friendly approach that Biden has made central to his political brand. The provision could boost the sale of electric vehicles while disadvantaging foreign automakers with U.S. plants that employ tens of thousands of manufacturing workers, particularly in Southern states where laws have made it hard to unionize.
Democrats are undaunted. They say supporting union jobs is good for the economy and the country.
“I’m a student of America’s economic history and labor unions have consistently helped build out the middle class,” said Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich. “We should have a policy that’s consistent with our values. Our values are that communities are stronger, the economy is stronger when workers have wages, benefits and protections that not only apply to them, but set the highest standard for all other employees.”
But one key Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, spoke against the provision when visiting a Toyota plant in his home state Thursday. Automotive News quoted Manchin as saying that in a capitalistic economy, “you let the product speak for itself, and hopefully, we’ll get that, that’ll be corrected.”
In the evenly divided Senate, Manchin’s opposition could well prove fatal to the union-friendly tax credit.
Ambassadors from the European Union, Canada and South Korea are among those who recently wrote to congressional leaders saying the credit is inconsistent with U.S. trade commitments and “tarnishes the spirit of trade laws that seek to establish the free and fair movement of goods.”
Eleven governors complained that the more generous tax credit for cars made in union plants would punish companies and workers in their states. Republican lawmakers portray it as payback for a major Democratic benefactor, the United Auto Workers, which spent about $1.25 million in support of federal candidates in the 2020 elections, more than 99% for Democratic candidates, according to OpenSecrets, which tracks campaign money.
Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he didn’t expect a more generous tax credit for union-made cars to be decisive for car buyers, but said it will be a factor.
“There’s nothing about a union-made electric vehicle that makes it greener than a nonunion vehicle, so it just seems pretty obvious it’s funneling money to supporters. I think it’s shameful,” said Cornyn, whose state was selected by Tesla for a manufacturing plant as well as for its new corporate headquarters.
“It’s a terrible idea,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss, whose state is home to Nissan and Toyota plants. “It just strikes me as a blatant gift to a political friend. I don’t see any other way to look at it. It’s an obvious payoff.”
All but the richest Americans would qualify for the tax credit, which would apply to vans, SUVs and pickups costing less than $80,000 and cars costing less than $55,000.
UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement supporting the bill that it would support “good paying union jobs and stands to benefit our country for decades to come.”
“In addition, this framework encourages nonunion manufacturers to let their workers freely organize,” Curry said.
Labor unions have seen their power recede in recent decades, largely due to declining membership. Kildee’s congressional district includes the city of Flint, where a sit-down strike by General Motors workers in 1936-1937 brought about one of the biggest victories for labor unions in America’s history. Within a year, UAW membership grew from 30,000 to 500,000 and wages for autoworkers increased by as much as 300%.
“It transformed the community, and we think everybody should have that opportunity,” Kildee said.
Foreign carmakers have been steadily expanding their U.S. manufacturing footprint in states such as Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas — states where workers cannot be compelled to become members of a union as a requirement of their job. Efforts to unionize plants in Mississippi and Tennessee have fallen short multiple times.
“Let’s keep in mind that the American autoworkers that my members employ have chosen not to unionize,” said Jennifer Safavian, president and CEO of the trade group, Autos Drive America, whose members include a dozen foreign automakers. “They have made that choice for themselves, and that should be respected.”
The combined $12,000 credit for cars made in U.S. plants with union workers would cut the starting price of a Chevrolet Bolt small electric hatchback from about $32,000 to around $20,000. That’s well below the average price of a new vehicle, now over $42,000. The car also qualifies for additional $500 credit that is available for batteries made in the U.S.
“It plays into the mix, of course, because it makes it more affordable and more accessible to people,” IHS Markit auto analyst Stephanie Brinley said of the tax credits.
Just how much of a sales bump the credit will produce is difficult to predict. A global shortage of the computer chips needed to manufacture vehicles, for example, is expected to persist well into 2022, Brinley said.
“Semiconductors will keep inventory constrained for a while,” Brinley said. “It’s harder to have an immediate impact on that with incentives.”
What’s likely to have a bigger impact on sales is the sheer number of fully electric models rolling off production lines, many in the most popular segments of the U.S. market. Those include compact SUVs and full-size pickup trucks, two of the most popular vehicle types. There are about 35 fully electric models today, but that will jump to around 150 by 2025, Brinley said.
Electric vehicle sales are now 2% of U.S. new vehicles sales, but IHS Markit, a research and analytics company, expects the share to grow to 32% by 2030.
____ AP Auto Writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report.
News
Wild can’t complete comeback in 3-2 loss to Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS — As shaky as the Wild looked in the opening 20 minutes of Thursday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, nothing encapsulated their struggles quite like their inability score on a 5-on-3 midway through the game.
With the Golden Knights doing everything in their power to throw the game away — defensemen Nicolas Hague and Alex Pietrangelo dumped the puck into the seats on back-to-back shifts — the Wild failed to take advantage.
The best look came late in the 5-on-3 as Joel Eriksson Ek had a chance in front of goaltender Laurent Brossoit. He put the puck right in his chest.
For the Wild, that missed opportunity was a microcosm of the game as a whole. They waited too long to get going against the Golden Knights, even though star players like Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson were out of the lineup.
In the end, the Wild suffered a 3-2 loss at T-Mobile Arena, which will go down as a missed opportunity in the record books.
After looking so dominant in Wednesday’s game over the Arizona Coyotes — take that win with a grain of salt — the Wild looked like a completely different team for most of Thursday’s a game against the Golden Knights.
No doubt the Wild having start times less than 24 hours a part played a role in the sluggishness. And the Golden Knights made them pay throughout the first period by winning nearly every battle imaginable.
Honestly, if it wasn’t for Cam Talbot, the Wild might’ve gotten blown out in the opening 20 minutes. They couldn’t keep control of the puck and the Golden Knights finally broke through with winger Paul Cotter scoring the first goal of his NHL career to make it 1-0. Not to be outdone, winger Jonas Rondbjerg stretched the lead to 2-0 roughly 10 minutes later with the first goal of his NHL career.
Those milestone moments forced the Wild to chase the game for the umpteenth time this season.
While the struggles on the power play were a bad omen for the Wild, a bad turnover by Matt Dumba late in the second period made things 10 times worse. Instead of putting the puck deep, Dumba got careless with the puck in the neutral, and a few seconds later, winger Jonathan Marchessault made him pay with a snipe to make it 3-0.
It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Wild made things interesting down the stretch. That’s been their calling card this season.
The comeback effort started early in the third period with Jared Spurgeon burying a pretty pass from Kirill Kaprizov to cut the deficit to 3-1. Later in the frame, Ryan Hartman scored on bended knee to make it 3-2 heading into the home stretch.
That was as close as the Wild got as they couldn’t muster the tying goal in the final minutes.
Hot Property: Beacon Street digs exemplify the Boston experience
TA: Ethereum Recovers Losses, Why ETH Could Aim A Test of $5K
Superman II: Panthers bring QB Cam Newton back home
Helena Christensen, 52, Sizzles In Plunging Black Bodysuit For Sexy New Photos
Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles
Paris Hilton Is Breathtaking In Oscar De La Renta Dress For Wedding To Carter Reum
Wild can’t complete comeback in 3-2 loss to Golden Knights
Emma Roberts Attends Paris Hilton’s Wedding Without Garrett Hedlund, Holds Hands With Another Man
Kiszla: How singing “Star-Spangled Banner” for Avs healed a hole in the heart of Jake Schroeder
Personal luxury market snaps back to pre-pandemic levels
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19