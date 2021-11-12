How to
How Much Will It Cost to Build Your Own Social Media App?
The concept of social networking has revolutionized the world. And as technology keeps on updating itself every day, it has become tougher to sustain in the competition. App development has been on the rise like never before. More and more entrepreneurs have sprung up ever ready to launch their social web or mobile applications in the market. Among these talents those that could penetrate deeper have even become overnight billionaires.
Now the question is, what does it take to make your social networking application a hit? And how much needs to be invested to come up with products like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest etc.? However, before you start approaching the best mobile app development company for custom price quotes, you need to be clear on a few mandatory factors. For example, key features, customization, platform on which the app is to be built etc. Here’s how you need to go about:
Identify your target audience – Who do you wish to cater to? Identify your end users and try to understand their needs. Discover the common audience’s frustrations and build something that will appeal on a huge scale. For example, when teens got tired of their parents hanging out and eve’s dropping on their account on Facebook, Snapchat came along that offered the much required anonymity and less public shaming with disappearing messages. Extensive market research and a few direct surveys will do the trick. However, remember it can get a bit overwhelming at times. But don’t worry. You’ll get through.
Consider the right platform – Do you wish to create a web app, mobile app or both? The next question will be is it for iOS or Android users? Your decision will depend on your target market preferences. However, web app requires a bit longer to get developed compared to mobile apps. Also if you are considering two app versions via. cross-platform development, it will still take more time and of course bigger budget. Android apps in a native platform contain 40% more code and take 30% more time to develop compared to iOS. Hire best app developers and other parts of North America work at about $150 per hour and those from India and Eastern Europe charge about $30-50 an hour.
User Experience is important – Your app can only be appealing if it is easy to use and pleasing to the eye. The design and usability should be self-explanatory. With innumerable apps storming the app store, people will stop using your app if it has poor UX. Ask your developer to take care of the structure – wireframing -prototype – and finally add design and usability principles. Start with a well-supported MySQL or PostgresSQL database for structured data. Facebook, Twitter etc. uses it too.
Features of your app – Basic features of the app like easy registration, users being able to add, edit and remove personal data, manage personal information and preferences, one-click invite, contact import, search bar and algorithm around hashtags and random words, selections of new users to connect with, private messaging, newsfeed, multi-language support, posting media content, tools for self-expression, geo tagging and the likes are mandatory.
Time-to-market and cost – The cost of development will definitely vary according to the complexity, platform and features of your app. However, there are two major factors that needs to be determined: hours required and hourly cost. Following are a few cost estimates listed by The Next Web:
- Twitter-like app: $50,000 to $250,000
- Instagram clone: $100,000 to $300,000
- WhatsApp messenger: $125,000 to $150,000
- Pinterest: around $120,000
- Snapchat: $75,000 – $150,000
- Vine: $125,000 and $175,000
When it comes to time, it may take around 2-4 months to build the MVP for your social media app. Most development companies normally charge around $15,000 – $20,000. That being said, here is another estimate of the time required for building a social network app:
- Android: 500 hours approx.
- iOS: 400 hours approx.
- Back end: 500 hours approx.
- UX/UI: 200 hours approx.
- QA: 230 hours approx.
- PM: 150 hours approx.
- Total time: 1400 hours approx. for one platform
For native application it normally requires 10 weeks for back-end and 8 weeks for the front-end development. However, not all apps require backend and use it only to cut down on the development time and related complexities.
As an aspiring entrepreneur, you would want to create a demand in the market and build something totally out-of-the-box to fulfill that demand. This is probably what the next Mark Zuckerberg would do. But, plan your decisions only after active market research of your idea, its requirements and budget.
How Can Men Navigate Today’s Era of Women’s Rights?
This question may have too many answers but few of them can be realistic in today’s world. For a long time, planet earth has been known to be male-dominated. However, this phenomenon is running out pretty quick and women empowerment is gaining shape courtesy of the United Nations’ Council for Human Rights. The effect of this impacts negatively and positive on men as well as the society at large.
The female gender has been vulnerable to social injustices lodged against them by men. Talk of Female Genital Mutilation, regard as an inferior gender in relation to the male counterparts as well as gender-based violence, women have been between rocks and hard places. This mistreatment holds no tangible meaning. This triggered the United Nations’ Council of Human Rights, a body tasked with taking care of human rights, to take action. The body saw it better to revive the female gender and place them on a platform on which they can be as equally important as males. In its entirety, this move was absolutely ethical and right owing to the dejection and mistreatments they faced.
On the other hand, males are losing their cup of pride because females are becoming as competitive as they are in politics, an economy as well as the economy. This poses a threat that men have to deal with. But how? This article will digest that!
The Competition
Courtesy of the United Nations’ Council of Human Rights, females are now getting educated at equal rates as their male counterparts. The equality in education is the game-changer because women are getting equipped with skills that enable them to work like men. Owing to equality in education, women can take jobs that were dedicated to educated men. Men are already feeling the heat of this because of the high rate of unemployment since they’re scrambling for the same position with women. An excellent example of this can be seen with the Weaccountax accountancy services .
This competition is fueled by the campaign for the girl child to explore fields previously dominated by men. Since life has to continue, men have to find a way of handling this in a civilized way. For one reason, the world’s transformation is undeniable, and so, gender violence to put off women will never work. There has to be a way of working this out.
But how?
Let’s dive in!
Toeing the Line
It can be argued out that, “men have made hay while the sun was shining!” for all the time men have been in control of almost everything should be enough glory to celebrate. Therefore, if they want more power and pleasure, they must to the line and adhere to the demands of human rights regarding women. Thus, they shouldn’t view this as oppression against them. Instead, they should accept the challenge and work hard to prove their power and masculinity through outstanding performance in their work.
Education
Education is the precursor of the competition and the referee that mediates the dueling between men and women. Men shouldn’t bury their heads in the sun and wait for a miracle to happen. They, instead, must keep up with the pace through advanced education. By this, they will stand the test presented by women. If not so, their position will pretty fast, and no one will ever recollect the fact that they were once giants.
Accepting the Challenge and Upholding Outstanding Competition
By setting the bar high, women already have a red flag at their doorstep that they should work their boots to overturn the existing trend. This sets a neutral and fair battlefield where one’s skills and Intel wins for them. Because women are rising up to the occasion, men shouldn’t shy off and ignore the competition. It’s justice to themselves as well as the society to showcase their might and power by winning the battle. They can achieve this by outsmarting them in technical fields such as accounting work rendered at Weaccountax accountancy services.
Taking Advantage of the Rich History
Men have experience, unlike female. In matters of politics and administration, economic prowess as well as education, they are far much better. This gives them an undue advantage in the battle, and they stand a better chance of carrying the day. This advantage is owed to their dominance for a long time. Should they lose, shame will prevail unto them for as long as nobody cares.
Seeking Fairness
civil societies, humanitarian organizations as well as churches have stressed the point of empowering the girl child. This has left men with an uphill task when it comes to finding a place or seeking refuge politically, socially and economically. As a result, women are now posting better results than men, and this isn’t the true image of gender equality. This gives a glimpse of the gender bias in societies today, and this is a threat to the position of men. It shouldn’t be a shock to the world when men are rendered.
The solution to this is appealing to fairness, justice, and equality for men as bonafide members of the society. If not, the worst can happen. The reality is that men will not sit and watch the injustice against them. They will try to keep up with the challenge. However, then the game reaches the unbearable extremities, they may choose to retaliate the hard way. This, definitely, will be unhealthy for the society due to the disruption of peace and co-existence. The society may end up judging them based on the barbaric choices they make, not knowing the options they have on the table.
Men, thus, should wake up and act wisely!
Make Money With A Website – Methods To Increase Sales
There are several methods to increase sales and make money with your website. You need to first figure out how to make your own website or blog. I will give you 3 quick strategies to help you make money.
Strategy #1: Google AdSense-
This is when people allow ads to be put on their site. The ads that read “Ads by Google” are AdSense ads. Depending on what ever niche you are targeting, you can put specific ads on your website or blog that have to do with your content or niche is all about. For example, If my site or blog is about “internet marketing” I can have ads posted on my site about online marketing. The more specific you are within your niche the more money you will make. For Example, you can get even more specific and make blog or website that has to do with “article marketing.” You will have more specific and relevant ads from Google AdSense on article marketing.
If you are more specific, you are able to target keywords that you can rank easily and this will bring you a lot of traffic. If you can get consistent traffic a day, you will make money with a website when using AdSense.
Strategy #2: Affiliate Programs-
You can find can find specific affiliate programs to with offers that have to do with your niche market. You can offer a bonus for anybody who buys from your link. you can also capture an email to add to your subscribers list. This is a great way to give away free and valuable information. You will build relationships with your list, which in turn they will buy from you in the future. This is another great method to increase traffic and make money with a website.
You can go here and sign up for some affiliate networks…Also go to Clickbank.com and get an account. These are all free.
Strategy #3: Sell your website-
Once you get the consistent traffic to your website, and start generating sales through either AdSense or affiliate programs, you can sell your website for a nice profit. This is a big part of internet marketing that make people rich in one day. A site or blog that gets tons of traffic, and conversions can sell for around $50,000-$100,000 or more. People are willing to pay that much for your website.
These are effective strategies on how to make money with a website.
Vail Ski Resort – Unique in So Many Ways
There’s so much to say about what is special about a Vail ski resort. They take care of so many things for you, making it easy to relax and just enjoy your holiday. The staff in Vail try to do everything in their power to make sure you have a wonderful time – from the lift operators to retail staff to the bell staff in the hotels and waiters in the many top class restaurants. They use the strap-line “like nowhere on earth” and this service, as well as the many amazing dining, shopping & lodging options, really makes sure Vail lives up to its reputation.
Vail has a plethora of high quality accommodation in its 2 main villages – Vail Village and Lionshead Village, plus of course Golden Peak and the outer areas of Vail. Luxury hotel residences like The Arrabelle Hotel for example provides impeccable service and all the top-notch amenities you could wish for such as roof top pool and I-pads connecting you to the concierge and room service. Of course it’s ski in, ski out too, giving you the ultimate in convenience getting to and from the slopes, plus the ski valet will help you with your boots if you need it!
Options for food lovers in Vail are immense! The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is perfect for families with a sweet tooth for toffee apples or truffle treats or try the decadent $18 hot chocolate in The Sebastian Hotel complete with gold dust.
Fine dining restaurants abound in Vail – sample the delights of the famous longstanding Sweet Basil or La Tour in Vail Village, just make sure you make a reservation. Innovative bars such as Frost mean guests can party in an exciting atmosphere with premium drinks served all round.
Vail also offers indulgence in the most unlikely places – Bol in Vail Village is a bowling alley doubling as a smart restaurant. Bowlers can consume delicious wines, bubbly & platters on hors d’oeuvres, whilst showing off their skills at knocking down those pins.
It’s super easy to get around in Vail, again showing how committed they are to making everyone’s visit enjoyable and easy. The buses run from village to village every few minutes, are free and punctual. Even wandering around the town you’ll be helped out when it’s chilly, with open fires and heaters dispersed throughout the pedestrian areas, plus gorgeous sculptures to peruse. There’s even a fountain with fire dancing in it, quite a sight to be seen on a beautiful chilly winter evening.
If you’d like to spend some time shopping there are all sorts of boutique, high-end establishments in Vail. From Gorsuch to jewelers to crystal & fossil shops to cowboy boots, you can find it all in Vail, plus of course there are art galleries galore. So you can squeeze in as much as you’d like to do (and have energy for!) or of course relax and do not much at all, whatever your heart desires.
Now we haven’t even begun to talk about the mountain! Suffice to say a Vail ski resort is famous throughout the world for a reason – it’s the largest ski resort in Colorado USA and really has skiing for everyone. The front side offers beginner, through intermediate to advanced runs with groomers, glades, steeps & chutes to choose from. The back bowls though in Vail are truly legendary. Most of the bowls are left natural and there’s nothing else like them, particularly on a powder day. Miles & miles of terrain stretching as far as the eye can see, waiting for you to explore.
The beauty, the vastness, the luxury nature of it all is something to behold. Find your spirit “only in Vail”.
