How To Brush Your Teeth Correctly – Personal Dental Care

Dental care by brushing may date as far back as the Babylonians and their ingenious use of a twig. We are fortunate that we do not have to cut a twig, fray the end and scrub our teeth with such a tool.

Today we have an assortment of tooth brushes available to us for our dental needs. Brushes range from a straight brush with bristles ranging from very soft to extremely stiff, to rotary electric brushes and brushes that use sound waves to blast plaque from the recesses of our teeth.

Our choices are abundant, but the most important thing is that we brush!

You should brush your teeth at least twice a day. A soft bristle will clean without damaging the gums. Also be careful. Many of us think in an over-abundant mode. If 2 minutes is good then wouldn’t five or ten minutes be better.

Your teeth are with you for life. After your permanent teeth come in, there are no more natural replacements. Excessive brushing, over time will wear down the enamel and cause premature damage to your teeth. It may also damage your gums. So stick with the two minute limit. That will allow plenty of time to clean your teeth and gums.

We talk about brushing our teeth. But in effect, you are cleaning your mouth. Bacteria forms everywhere in your mouth, not just on your teeth. So take the time to gently brush your gums, the inside of your cheeks and yes, your tongue.

Many brands of toothpaste are available. Any brand that provides you with fluoride protection is usually good. Be careful to ensure that it does not have abrasive cleaning material in the paste. This too, over time and you certainly want to be around for a long time, can cause excessive wear to your teeth.

You do not need a large glob of toothpaste on your brush. Don’t follow the example of the commercials where they squeeze toothpaste the length of the bristles. Yes this will sell more toothpaste but it will not increase the effectiveness. You only need a small amount, about the size of a pea, too clean your teeth.

To brush effectively:

1) Use a soft bristle brush.

2) Use fluoride toothpaste with no abrasive compound included.

3) Brush for two minutes.

4) Brush your gums, inside cheeks and tongue.

5) And brush twice a day.

If you will consistently apply these simple rules, along with correct and conscientious flossing, you will enjoy excellent dental care. Look for correct flossing techniques in another article.