How To Brush Your Teeth Correctly – Personal Dental Care
Dental care by brushing may date as far back as the Babylonians and their ingenious use of a twig. We are fortunate that we do not have to cut a twig, fray the end and scrub our teeth with such a tool.
Today we have an assortment of tooth brushes available to us for our dental needs. Brushes range from a straight brush with bristles ranging from very soft to extremely stiff, to rotary electric brushes and brushes that use sound waves to blast plaque from the recesses of our teeth.
Our choices are abundant, but the most important thing is that we brush!
You should brush your teeth at least twice a day. A soft bristle will clean without damaging the gums. Also be careful. Many of us think in an over-abundant mode. If 2 minutes is good then wouldn’t five or ten minutes be better.
Your teeth are with you for life. After your permanent teeth come in, there are no more natural replacements. Excessive brushing, over time will wear down the enamel and cause premature damage to your teeth. It may also damage your gums. So stick with the two minute limit. That will allow plenty of time to clean your teeth and gums.
We talk about brushing our teeth. But in effect, you are cleaning your mouth. Bacteria forms everywhere in your mouth, not just on your teeth. So take the time to gently brush your gums, the inside of your cheeks and yes, your tongue.
Many brands of toothpaste are available. Any brand that provides you with fluoride protection is usually good. Be careful to ensure that it does not have abrasive cleaning material in the paste. This too, over time and you certainly want to be around for a long time, can cause excessive wear to your teeth.
You do not need a large glob of toothpaste on your brush. Don’t follow the example of the commercials where they squeeze toothpaste the length of the bristles. Yes this will sell more toothpaste but it will not increase the effectiveness. You only need a small amount, about the size of a pea, too clean your teeth.
To brush effectively:
1) Use a soft bristle brush.
2) Use fluoride toothpaste with no abrasive compound included.
3) Brush for two minutes.
4) Brush your gums, inside cheeks and tongue.
5) And brush twice a day.
If you will consistently apply these simple rules, along with correct and conscientious flossing, you will enjoy excellent dental care. Look for correct flossing techniques in another article.
Yorkshire Terrier Grooming
By taking your dog to a groomer regularly you will keep him/her looking and feeling great. You can also learn Yorkie grooming techniques at home. Remember, practice makes perfect and you will notice every time you groom it gets easier for both you and your Yorkie.
Grooming is a good bonding time for both your Yorkie and you.
Grooming Basics
Shampoo & Conditioner:
· Use a high quality shampoo and conditioner formulated specifically for dogs. I use Coat Handler or Pure Paws products.
· Yorkshire Terriers have only a single coat of hair, whereas many breeds have both outer and under coat. In this respect, a Yorkie’s coat is similar to a human’s hair. Despite this, do not use shampoo meant for humans on your Yorkie. Human shampoo can result in dry, flaky skin creating dandruff on your Yorkie.
· I never brush my Yorkie’s coat when it is completely dry unless the coat is clean like after a bath, since it could damage the coat. Keep a spray bottle on hand with a mixture of water and conditioner and lightly spray the coat before you brush or comb.
Bathing:
Bathing bi-weekly will prevent odor and preserve the coat. Be sure to work out the tangles since they can and will get worse with each passing day. Wet the hair tangle with warm water and work it out with your fingers as you bathe. Putting a small amount of conditioner on the hair tangle will help loosen the tangle.
· I bathe my Yorkie in the kitchen sink. Be careful when bathing in the sink. If they do not feel safe and secure, they may attempt to jump out of the sink. A bath tub can also be used.
· Be sure to completely rinse your Yorkie’s hair after shampooing and conditioning. Male Yorkies may dribble urine on themselves in the course of doing their business. You may wash this area daily with a damp cloth and warm water, or use an unscented baby wipe. Depending on the length of your Yorkie’s coat, you may wish to blow dry the coat. If so, be sure to watch the heat as you can easily burn your Yorkie with the hot air. Make sure all tangles are out of the coat.
· Comb through the coat after drying and brushing with the metal comb. This will eliminate most of the tangles, knots, and mats.
· A flea comb may be used on a daily basis.
· Daily face washing and ear checks, teeth brushing, nail trims and bi-weekly baths is recommended.
Hair trimming:
· Trim the hair under the pads of the feet. It is traditional to trim the top 1/3 of the ear; shaven for a cleaner ear, and will also make them look smaller The hair around the anus should be trimmed very short on a regular basis for cleanliness. Brushing the coat will vary with texture and coat length.
· Many people choose to keep their Yorkie’s coat trimmed in a short puppy cut year round. This can be done with a pair of scissors or with a set of electric clippers.
Necessities:
Comb – Metal comb with long teeth.
Brush – There are many choices, but we recommend a pin brush with a rubber back. Natural bristle brushes are less likely to damage the coat than synthetics such as nylon.
Scissors – Basic hair-cut trim scissors
Ear Trimmer – Wahl’s mustache trimmer; its cordless and rechargeable (available at Wal-Mart).
Nail Trimmer – Human nail clipper while they are a puppy. As they age, use the dog nail clippers; sometimes it will be necessary to use a nail file to file the sharp edges of the nail after clipping. Stop Bleed is a must. If you cut too short, the nail will bleed. Dab the Stop Bleed on the affected area immediately.
Stop Bleed – Available at most Pet Stores.
Ear Cleaner – There are many choices. I use NutraVet ear wash with tea oil and q-tips.
Three Ways Bad Teeth Can Ruin Your Life
Bad teeth don’t just make you look awkward-they may seriously ruin your whole life! Bad teeth smell bad, look pathetic, and become loose, infected and eventually fall out, leaving you-yes, you guessed it-toothless. In addition, bad teeth can cost you days of agonizing pain that pulsates from the sick teeth with a force that feels like your head is going to explode.
Your cheeks might also become swollen, your gums might bleed…OK, you get the point: bad teeth are no fun and should be fixed.
But if you’re still not persuaded to make an appointment with your dentist, continue reading to learn about three ways bad teeth can ruin your life.
Let’s talk about your social life…
Chances are, the discussion about your social life will be very short because you simply do not have one. As soon as you open your mouth to talk or make a friendly smile, people instinctively start to move away from you. While this might be a good thing on those days when you would like to be left alone, it can ruin your social life in the long run. Perhaps you should take the time to balance out the pros and cons of seeing one of your local cosmetic dentists, as this might lead to a revelation that you are long overdue for an appointment.
How about your professional life?
Bad teeth affect your whole life, not just your social interactions. Perhaps you’ve noticed that you’re consistently being overlooked for a promotion, or that you’re always assigned projects that don’t require any team leading or public speaking whatsoever. Maybe these are coincidences. But all the people who do get promoted seem to have perfectly even pearly whites that make their smiles look almost irresistible. Even if you won’t do it for simple aesthetic reasons, perhaps the prospect of being professionally recognized might make you get a simple teeth whitening treatment or even cover the Invisalign braces cost.
The bottom line: Your health
If you’re still on the fence about seeing a dentist, how about doing it for the sake of your health? Wouldn’t you like to get rid of recurring teeth and gum infections, fix bleeding gums, strengthen your teeth, stop clenching and grinding in your sleep? All of these uncomfortable symptoms might be signs of a disease that can be treated without the dreaded dental drill but with a simple orthodontic device. A case in point is temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ). This condition can cause years of discomfort and pain in the jaw-neck region. However, a custom TMJ treatment, such as a nighttime teeth device, can help you get rid of your symptoms and get on with your life.
The Many Treatments and Procedures for Younger Rejuvenated Skin
We are all different and we will all age in different ways. Some of us, if we are lucky, will grow old having firm, clear skin with a minimal of wrinkles, however, many of us won’t. Over the years, we have lots of concerns about our skin’s condition, and stress, worry, sun damage and even genetics, all play their part in how we’ll look when we grow old.
We all know that as we get older everything can start to go steadily downhill and this means that our skin will eventually start to show its age, with fine lines and wrinkles beginning to appear. The skin becomes dull and our skin might lose elasticity, as our bodies no longer makes collagen at the same levels it used to. Luckily, these days we can actually do a lot to repair the outer damage, and give us back our healthy looking complexion.
The skin’s outer layers begin to show wear and tear:
- Ageing, in the form of wrinkles and fine lines
- Thinner skin
- Acne scars
- Liver and sun spots
- Dry skin
- Sun damage
- Hyper-pigmentation
- Age spots & freckles
- Spider and thread veins
- Redness; rosacea
- Texture problems
We all have to deal with the changes that come with ageing. The truth is, that whether we like it or not, as time goes by our skin will look different. We would all like to have smooth, clear and even skin and thankfully there are different treatments that we can use to treat the skin to keep its natural beauty, whether it’s dull or damaged skin, wrinkles, freckles or pigmentation, there is a treatment to help restore a more youthful, clear complexion.
Cosmetic clinics have a number of treatments to repair the damaged outer layers of the skin:
- Laser skin resurfacing using a Smartxide Co2 fractional laser
- Chemical peels
- Microdermabrasion
- Micro-needling
- Radio frequency skin tightening
Skin resurfacing treatments work by removing the damaged outer layers, and revealing healthier, smoother skin in its place. Lots of the treatments can easily be used on the hands and body, as well as on the face, and these non-surgical treatments usually involve little, or no downtime after the treatment.
Skin treatment benefits include:
- Revitalising the skin by stimulating collagen and elastin formation
- They are an ideal treatment for open pores, and will help to tighten and freshen the skin
- Treatments give immediate results, even after just one treatment
- The treatments allow deeper exfoliation of blemished skin
- A fresher looking appearance after a number of treatments
- Minimal downtime, allowing a return to normal activities immediately
Yorkshire Terrier Grooming
