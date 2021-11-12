How will Bill Belichick’s suddenly elite Patriots defense evolve next?

FOXBORO — Days out from kicking off the Browns, Brian Belichick can’t remember much about his dad’s coaching time in Cleveland.

But he can guarantee this much: Bill Belichick was willing to run any scheme to win then, just as he is now.

“Whether it’s week to week, year to year — he’s willing to change, and I think that’s just something that’s stood out to me over the 20 years,” Brian Belichick said. “Not every team’s like that, and not every coach is like that.”

Case in point: The Patriots pivoted from running the NFL’s second-highest rate of man-to-man coverage through Week 7 this season to one of the league’s highest rates of zone the past two games. During that stretch, they pushed Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert into his worst game of the season and scored more points defensively against the Panthers than they allowed. Combined, those outings have now carried them to a top-five ranking in Football Outsiders’ opponent-and-situation-adjusted metric, DVOA.

As his defense dominated, veteran safety and captain Devin McCourty declared the Patriots had discovered their blueprint for winning, another way of saying the team had found its identity. How much of it is tied to their increased use of zone?

“We’ll see,” McCourty said Wednesday.

He then cited the defense’s game plan for Super Bowl LIII, a zone-centric plan that yielded the best defensive performance in Super Bowl history. It followed a regular season when the Patriots ranked among the league leaders in man coverage. Think the Rams were surprised?

The problem with McCourty’s example is the 2018 Pats were loaded with high-end, versatile defensive backs. They could execute any coverage called, and did over a three-game playoff run. Now, McCourty and J.C. Jackson are the only healthy holdovers from that secondary, and Jackson is the lone defensive back in New England capable of locking down an above-average receiver.

Still, defensive play-caller and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick insisted Tuesday the Patriots prefer man coverage, and that they will morph week to week based on their opponent. But these coaches and players do not plan and play in the abstract. They must execute on the field and within their own limits. The Pats’ current limits include a secondary whose collective talents favor zone over man-to-man.

The identity test comes Sunday.

The Browns’ passing game has performed appreciably worse versus man-to-man than zone this season, which would seemingly incentivize the Patriots to play more man coverage. Before they can bottle up Baker Mayfield, the Patriots must corral Cleveland’s league-leading running game. Because the Pats tie their fronts to their coverages, how they choose to stop the run will relate to their game plan for Mayfield.

Returning to the Super Bowl LIII example, Belichick short-circuited the Rams’ vaunted rushing attack by playing a 6-1 front that encouraged penetration and set a strong edge against their preferred outside scheme. This front paired perfectly with the two-high zone coverage behind it, whereas man-to-man would’ve been more difficult to play down to down.

Last week in Carolina, the Patriots’ increased use of zone was tied to their fronts via their personnel. The Pats played more base defense — three defensive linemen and four linebackers — versus the Panthers than any previous opponent. Because their linebackers lean bigger and slower, the Pats wisely kept themselves out of 1-on-1 matchups by playing more zone.

It’s possible this thinking will also guide their game plan for Cleveland, despite the Browns’ struggles versus man-to-man. McCourty said he’s prepared for both.

“Whether it’s zone or man, we’ll figure it out that week. And I think it’s on us as players to do a good job of whatever that is. It’s not easy to be in and out of things, but the more we get to rep and do different things and work on those things, I think the better we’ll play,” McCourty said. “And that will be the key to how we perform.”

The benefits of mixing coverages are obvious. On a given Sunday, it can upend an opponent’s game plan and force quarterbacks and receivers to dust off skills they hadn’t sharpened in practice.

As Pats wide receiver Nelson Agholor explained: “There’s discipline to playing against a zone defense. Depth and spacing, precise route-running. Versus man, it’s about winning leverage and things like that.”

And in the big picture, the eight Super Bowl rings on Belichick’s fingers — two won with the Giants and six in New England — are proof positive that flipping from man to zone and back again works. The only constant with his defense, indeed, is change.

“There’s obviously things he loves to have as core principles of the team, but he’s not afraid to evolve,” Brian Belichick said. “And I’d say that’s been a big contributing factor to his success here.”