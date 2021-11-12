News
How will Bill Belichick’s suddenly elite Patriots defense evolve next?
FOXBORO — Days out from kicking off the Browns, Brian Belichick can’t remember much about his dad’s coaching time in Cleveland.
But he can guarantee this much: Bill Belichick was willing to run any scheme to win then, just as he is now.
“Whether it’s week to week, year to year — he’s willing to change, and I think that’s just something that’s stood out to me over the 20 years,” Brian Belichick said. “Not every team’s like that, and not every coach is like that.”
Case in point: The Patriots pivoted from running the NFL’s second-highest rate of man-to-man coverage through Week 7 this season to one of the league’s highest rates of zone the past two games. During that stretch, they pushed Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert into his worst game of the season and scored more points defensively against the Panthers than they allowed. Combined, those outings have now carried them to a top-five ranking in Football Outsiders’ opponent-and-situation-adjusted metric, DVOA.
As his defense dominated, veteran safety and captain Devin McCourty declared the Patriots had discovered their blueprint for winning, another way of saying the team had found its identity. How much of it is tied to their increased use of zone?
“We’ll see,” McCourty said Wednesday.
He then cited the defense’s game plan for Super Bowl LIII, a zone-centric plan that yielded the best defensive performance in Super Bowl history. It followed a regular season when the Patriots ranked among the league leaders in man coverage. Think the Rams were surprised?
The problem with McCourty’s example is the 2018 Pats were loaded with high-end, versatile defensive backs. They could execute any coverage called, and did over a three-game playoff run. Now, McCourty and J.C. Jackson are the only healthy holdovers from that secondary, and Jackson is the lone defensive back in New England capable of locking down an above-average receiver.
Still, defensive play-caller and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick insisted Tuesday the Patriots prefer man coverage, and that they will morph week to week based on their opponent. But these coaches and players do not plan and play in the abstract. They must execute on the field and within their own limits. The Pats’ current limits include a secondary whose collective talents favor zone over man-to-man.
The identity test comes Sunday.
The Browns’ passing game has performed appreciably worse versus man-to-man than zone this season, which would seemingly incentivize the Patriots to play more man coverage. Before they can bottle up Baker Mayfield, the Patriots must corral Cleveland’s league-leading running game. Because the Pats tie their fronts to their coverages, how they choose to stop the run will relate to their game plan for Mayfield.
Returning to the Super Bowl LIII example, Belichick short-circuited the Rams’ vaunted rushing attack by playing a 6-1 front that encouraged penetration and set a strong edge against their preferred outside scheme. This front paired perfectly with the two-high zone coverage behind it, whereas man-to-man would’ve been more difficult to play down to down.
Last week in Carolina, the Patriots’ increased use of zone was tied to their fronts via their personnel. The Pats played more base defense — three defensive linemen and four linebackers — versus the Panthers than any previous opponent. Because their linebackers lean bigger and slower, the Pats wisely kept themselves out of 1-on-1 matchups by playing more zone.
It’s possible this thinking will also guide their game plan for Cleveland, despite the Browns’ struggles versus man-to-man. McCourty said he’s prepared for both.
“Whether it’s zone or man, we’ll figure it out that week. And I think it’s on us as players to do a good job of whatever that is. It’s not easy to be in and out of things, but the more we get to rep and do different things and work on those things, I think the better we’ll play,” McCourty said. “And that will be the key to how we perform.”
The benefits of mixing coverages are obvious. On a given Sunday, it can upend an opponent’s game plan and force quarterbacks and receivers to dust off skills they hadn’t sharpened in practice.
As Pats wide receiver Nelson Agholor explained: “There’s discipline to playing against a zone defense. Depth and spacing, precise route-running. Versus man, it’s about winning leverage and things like that.”
And in the big picture, the eight Super Bowl rings on Belichick’s fingers — two won with the Giants and six in New England — are proof positive that flipping from man to zone and back again works. The only constant with his defense, indeed, is change.
“There’s obviously things he loves to have as core principles of the team, but he’s not afraid to evolve,” Brian Belichick said. “And I’d say that’s been a big contributing factor to his success here.”
Ask Amy: Dater fears he will never be a player
Dear Amy: I’m a man in my late-50s.
I’m currently dating — or trying to date.
It’s clear to me now that I’ll never know women, so please explain what just happened here: I met a woman on a dating app, and we had one of those perfect first dates — lots of laughs, lots of agreement, finishing each other’s sentences, easily planning the next date.
At the end I kissed her, and she kissed me back.
Second date, I made dinner. We had a great time and great conversation. We had agreed beforehand that this was not an overnight. Another good date, and at the end, we kissed.
Third date was dinner and a play. At dinner I walked around to her chair and kissed her, and she kissed me back.
But by now I was realizing that I was the only one reaching in for a kiss.
She didn’t pull back or shy away, but she never initiated it.
So, at the end of the date, I refrained from kissing her.
Later on, I texted her and pointed out the fact that I had deliberately not kissed her, and she responded, “I know, and that made me want to kiss you!”
What the heck does that even mean?
Not long after that she showed her character by ghosting me, so I’m comforted by the fact that I didn’t lose much.
— Confused by Women
Dear Confused: You seem to excel at the mechanics and dynamic of wooing: (Third-date dinner and a play? Well done!)
I can’t speak for all women (or even some women), and yet — the dynamic you describe as baffling seems — to me — to be simple human nature. When you retreat a bit, creating space, another person will instinctively move forward.
All the same, developing a sexual/romantic relationship can seem like participating in a tennis match choreographed by Twyla Tharp. You volley, she returns. You advance, she meets you at the net. You step back, she does a grand jete.
You have done nothing wrong. You noticed a pattern and communicated about it. She then told you exactly what you needed to know: when you held back, it created a desire in her.
Her return text might have brought on a round of fun flirtation. Instead, you seem flummoxed.
There are times when two people simply crash together. This is rare and wonderful.
For all of those other times, I suggest that you initiate less kissing and instead do more … leaning. Physical closeness, eye contact, a touch on the arm will telegraph your interest. If she’s into you, she’ll show it. You should let her.
Dear Amy: I have been divorced from the father of my two children for over 20 years. Our children are adults now but were quite young at the time of our divorce.
My ex-husband was physically and verbally abusive.
My older sister has been friends on Facebook with him for years.
I know this because my ex-husband mentioned it and joked about her extreme political posts.
I asked her about it several years ago and she said she was Facebook friends with him because she wanted to see his photos of my children.
I did not like her answer but did not press the issue.
I feel betrayed by her.
Yesterday, I asked her again about it and she defended it again with the same answer but said she would remove him as a friend from Facebook (for me).
I still feel betrayed. How do I get over this feeling of betrayal?
— Loyal Sibling
Dear Loyal: The way for you to recover from this persistent feeling would be for you to reframe your sister’s choice as a blunder or a mistake. The word “betrayal” is loaded, and while this word may accurately describe the way you feel, detaching from the word will help you to detach from the feeling.
Understand that your sister has the right to connect with anyone on Facebook.
If this hurts your feelings, you should tell her so.
Dear Amy: I am glad you explained credit card “churning” to your readers.
My brother got into this, big time, goaded along by message boards on the internet.
Unfortunately, in trying to game the system, the system ended up gaming him.
He landed even more in debt, and now his credit is ruined.
— Concerned
Dear Concerned: While this practice isn’t illegal, people who try it need to be organized — and pay their bills on time!
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Week 10 high school football preview: Division 2 playoffs are loaded
No matter if it’s the new statewide football tournament or the previous playoff system, one thing remains the same — Div. 2 is loaded.
If you need further proof that this is the best division of the eight, check out the left side of the tournament. Undefeated Reading, ranked sixth in the Boston Herald Sweet 16, travels to No. 1 Catholic Memorial for a quarterfinal matchup.
Oh, it gets better.
The other two teams on that side are strong, too, as undefeated Lincoln-Sudbury (ranked third in the Sweet 16) travels to Marshfield (No. 9) to face a Rams team whose only loss came in the final seconds to St. John’s Prep.
Lest we think the other side of the draw is chopped liver. No. 15 Natick and Milford met last night in a rematch of a game won by the Scarlet Knights in the final seconds. The other two teams, Hockomock Kelley-Rex rivals King Philip (No. 11) and Mansfield, meet for the second time in three weeks (KP won the first matchup, 24-6).
The Div. 1 quarterfinals are quickly shaping into the Catholic Conference Invitational as Xaverian, St. John’s Prep and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) all won their first-round contests. Add in Central Catholic and there is some serious star power.
Xaverian could face the toughest foe in a very talented Springfield Central squad, while Central Catholic and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) meet once again (CC prevailed 31-7 earlier in the season). Methuen, fresh off an upset win over Everett, travels to Franklin to face the top-seeded team in the division.
Marblehead has its way with every opponent but the one facing them in the Div. 3 quarterfinals. Masconomet jumped out to a 21-7 lead, before the Magicians took over, scoring the final 26 points of the game. Hanover‘s air attack heads north to face a solid Billerica squad, while North Attleboro hosts Milton.
Top-seeded Scituate should face a stiff challenge in undefeated Ashland in a Div. 4 quarterfinal. Wilmington will look to pick up its second straight road win, but the task will not be an easy one as Foxboro is very tough at home.
Tri-Valley League Small power Dover-Sherborn will try to slow down high-powered Swampscott in what figures to be the best of the four Div. 5 quarterfinal matchups. Another TVL Small foe, Medway, visits St. Mary’s in a Div. 6 quarterfinal.
Cohasset is peaking at the right time and will look to get past Hamilton-Wenham in a Div. 7 quarterfinal. Randolph travels to Ware in a Div. 8 quarterfinal, while Hull and KIPP should be a good matchup.
Traditions vanish in haunting debut ‘Nothing Stays the Same’
MOVIE REVIEW
“THEY SAY NOTHING STAYS THE SAME”
Not rated. In Japanese with subtitles. On Digital and VOD.
Grade: A-
In writer-director Joe Odagiri’s Zen-like, meditative and gleaming feature film debut, “They Say Nothing Stays the Same,” a monk-like Japanese boatman named Toichi (a glorious Akira Emoto) faces being rendered obsolete by a bridge being built downriver. For the moment, he is still the only way people can get from one side of the river to and from a nearby village.
We mostly see only Toichi’s universe, which includes the river that is his livelihood and the surrounding woods and mountains and his large rowboat with a long pole serving as both paddle and rudder. Often he shovels water into the boat to wipe down all the surfaces. Toichi lives alone in a one-room wooden hut built on a rocky outcropping. He has also built a crooked, wooden walkway with railing over the outcropping leading from the land with the steps down to the water for his passengers. Toichi ferries a Fellini-esque variety of people: drunkards, a hunter, an upper-class young mother with a baby, a doctor from the town, costumed members of a traveling, musical troupe and a farmer with a cow.
Like Charon of Greek mythology, who is referenced in the film, Toichi ferries people from one side of the river to the other endlessly. He is kind of a cross between Charon, who ferries the dead over the river Acheron (aka “the river of woe”), and Sisyphus, the Greek mythological figure, who rolled a rock up a hillside over and over again.
Toichi is an existential symbol of a human life and an example of the Latin proverb “laborare est orare,” i.e., “to work is to pray.” He is happy in his work, which he performs free for the villagers and for a few coins from others. Some of the others are rude to him. One of them tells him that he “stinks like a corpse.” When he isn’t ferrying, Toichi fishes for the small catch he skewers and grills in his outdoor campfire and eats with millet. Every now and then, Toichi is visited by a young mischievous man named Genzo (Nijiro Murakami), and they share a meal.
Toichi at times has visions of a ghostly figure of a woman clad in white, who is reminiscent of the Japanese supernatural classic “Kwaidan.” She appears to be related to an atrocity that occurred in a nearby village. One night, Toichi finds the body of a young woman (Ririka Kawashima) in the river. He carries her to the hut, where she awakes after a long period of unconsciousness. Is she the ghost come to life?
In addition to Emoto’s magnificent, minimalist performance as the humble, haunted boatman, recalling some of the great performances of Italian neo-realism (the setting seems to be early 20th century) and Kawashima as the mystery girl, one of the glories of “They Say Nothing Stays the Same” is the luminous cinematography of Christopher Doyle (“Hero,” “In the Mood for Love”), which transforms the locations into works of visual art evocative of Ukiyo-e. Also adding to the film’s dark magic is the score by Armenian jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan.
“They Say Nothing Stays the Same” may go on too long. But it reminded me of Akira Kurosawa’s 1975 offbeat, outdoor effort “Dersu Uzala.” Like that great film, “They Say Nothing Stays the Same” leaves an afterglow.
(“They Say Nothing Stays the Same” contains violence and disturbing images.)
