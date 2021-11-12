HEALTH
Important Mono Questions And Answers – Learn All You Can About The Kissing Disease
It used to be called the Kissing Disease and throughout elementary, junior high and high school its name was often mentioned. It was often thrown about with nary a care and used as a disparaging remark. You may remember the school yard taunting of “Betty has mono”, “Kim has mono” or “Greg gave Sherry mono”. Whichever way it was said it was never a good thing. Mono is a genuine concern to youngsters and one that more people should know about. Read further to find out more.
In this article, we will answer many questions regarding this illness. In doing so we hope to give children and parents alike a much better grasp on this so-called ‘rite of passage’ sickness. Sit back and learn about mononucleosis, better known as mono.
What exactly is mono?
Mononucleosis, or mono for short, is a viral infection that typically affects children and young adults. Most have heard of this insidious illness.
What is its cause?
The cause of mono is the Epstein-Barr virus and the cytomegalovirus. Often times, viral infections are more difficult to treat than bacterial infections.
How is it spread?
Mono is mainly spread through the exchange of saliva, hence its old-fashioned name of the Kissing Disease. Due to the fact that children and young adults are experimenting with their sexuality through kissing their friends, this age group is particularly vulnerable.
How can one catch it?
As previously mentioned, kissing is a main mode of transmission as is the sharing of utensils, as in a spoon for ice cream or some other treat that children and young adults often partake in. One can catch mono by even the simple act of holding hands with an infected individual.
How long is the contagious period?
The contagious period of mono is up to two full months. This gives children and young adults ample time to spread the virus while at school, at social activities, or merely by staying at home around family members.
What are the symptoms?
Mono has several different symptoms, amongst which the main ones being sore throat and fever. Along with these symptoms fatigue also plays a large role. Depending on the severity of the infection, and the infected one’s age, spleen problems may also arise.
How long does it last?
Mono symptoms may last up to four or so weeks. Energy levels can typically take much longer to rise.
Can I get it more than once?
As with any virus it is typically caught once in a lifetime, if that. In some very rare cases individuals have been known to be re-infected, but they are very few and far between.
How will I know it if I have it?
A standard test can, and should, be performed by your internist to ascertain if one is infected with mononucleosis.
Is it a big deal if I am positive for it?
No, generally mono is not a huge problem and will get better over time. Unfortunately, sometimes complications from the viral infection will arise thus making it a health concern for the infected party.
How To Brush Your Teeth Correctly – Personal Dental Care
Dental care by brushing may date as far back as the Babylonians and their ingenious use of a twig. We are fortunate that we do not have to cut a twig, fray the end and scrub our teeth with such a tool.
Today we have an assortment of tooth brushes available to us for our dental needs. Brushes range from a straight brush with bristles ranging from very soft to extremely stiff, to rotary electric brushes and brushes that use sound waves to blast plaque from the recesses of our teeth.
Our choices are abundant, but the most important thing is that we brush!
You should brush your teeth at least twice a day. A soft bristle will clean without damaging the gums. Also be careful. Many of us think in an over-abundant mode. If 2 minutes is good then wouldn’t five or ten minutes be better.
Your teeth are with you for life. After your permanent teeth come in, there are no more natural replacements. Excessive brushing, over time will wear down the enamel and cause premature damage to your teeth. It may also damage your gums. So stick with the two minute limit. That will allow plenty of time to clean your teeth and gums.
We talk about brushing our teeth. But in effect, you are cleaning your mouth. Bacteria forms everywhere in your mouth, not just on your teeth. So take the time to gently brush your gums, the inside of your cheeks and yes, your tongue.
Many brands of toothpaste are available. Any brand that provides you with fluoride protection is usually good. Be careful to ensure that it does not have abrasive cleaning material in the paste. This too, over time and you certainly want to be around for a long time, can cause excessive wear to your teeth.
You do not need a large glob of toothpaste on your brush. Don’t follow the example of the commercials where they squeeze toothpaste the length of the bristles. Yes this will sell more toothpaste but it will not increase the effectiveness. You only need a small amount, about the size of a pea, too clean your teeth.
To brush effectively:
1) Use a soft bristle brush.
2) Use fluoride toothpaste with no abrasive compound included.
3) Brush for two minutes.
4) Brush your gums, inside cheeks and tongue.
5) And brush twice a day.
If you will consistently apply these simple rules, along with correct and conscientious flossing, you will enjoy excellent dental care. Look for correct flossing techniques in another article.
Why Women Are At A Greater Risk of PTSD Than Men: A Comparative Study
Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a debilitating and persistent psychological disorder that occurs after experiencing or witnessing any life changing or life threatening traumatic event in life. The traumatic event can include near to death experience, accident, demise of loved ones, natural disaster, war, abuse or sexual assault.
The common symptoms of PTSD include:
- Negative thoughts and reoccurring thoughts of the traumatic incident.
- Experiencing anxiety, fear, loneliness, sadness, isolation and guilt.
- Self -harm reactions taking shape such as suicidal thoughts, anger, irritability, self destructive behavior and lack of focus.
- Difficulty in sleeping.
Prevalence of PTSD in men and women?
There are many studies conducted on the symptoms and rate of PTSD occurrence in men and women that yielded very different results. It was evident that 10% of women developed PTSD after the traumatic event while only 4% of the men reported PTSD after the traumatic incident. This statistics might be due to our social acceptance or tolerance towards women in expressing their emotions. It is not socially acceptable for men to express their emotions.
However, to establish this fact many other studies were done out of which a study conducted by US Veteran studies remains prominent. It showed results supporting the data that every 5 in 10 women suffer from PTSD and while only 2 in 10 men suffered from PTSD after any traumatic incident. While some symptoms of PTSD like re-experiencing, numbing, avoidance and hyper arousal are same for both men and women, there are many other symptoms detected in women that were significantly different than men.
How risk of experiencing trauma differs in men and women?
A large study conducted on mental health showed that both men and women broadly experience different types of trauma. Men majorly experience physical traumas such as war or accident. On the other hand, women are more likely to experience both emotional and physical traumas such as sexual assault or childhood abuse. Incidents of sexual assault are significantly higher for women than men.
How symptoms in women are different than men?
Studies have shown that women are at a greater risk of sexual assault than men. There are evidences that have shown that women sustain injuries during the incident leading to added consequences of emotional turmoil. Women suffering from PTSD show signs of depression, fear, become emotionally numb, and avoid situations, objects or person that remind them of the trauma. On the other hand men are more likely to express their PTSD through uncontrolled anger, irritability and developing susceptibility to do drugs, alcoholism or any other substance abuse.
Women, however, do not get enough social support after the trauma and experience severe emotional reactions during the time of the incident. It results in longstanding PTSD symptoms. These women then get addicted to drugs or alcohol to numb their emotions. A host of studies have shown women experience symptoms of PTSD for longer period than men. Women might experience PTSD perpetually up to four years, while men are likely to suffer from PTSD for just a year.
However, both men and women can develop physical health issues due to PTSD.
Research done on LGBTQ community also shows that they experience PTSD resulting from gender identity crisis, social isolation and discrimination. Several incidents of crime, violence and abuse reported for LGBTQ community often lead to a greater risk for PTSD in them.
Women in military are at a higher risk of emotional injury, especially during times of war. Although men are more likely to be involved in hostilities, the number of women getting subjected to hostilities is also on the rise. Also, women in the military are more likely to be sexually harassed or attacked than men. More research is needed to better understand the impact of hostility and sexual violence on women vis-à-vis enduring PTSD symptoms.
What are the challenges faced during PTSD treatment?
There are many good treatment options available for PTSD including medication and psychotherapy. However, not all people suffering from PTSD seek treatment. Studies reveal that women are more likely to seek help than men after traumatic events. At least one study has shown that women respond to PTSD treatment the same way or even better than men. This may be because women are more comfortable in sharing their emotional trauma or personal experience than men.
How we can help?
Mental illness or trauma is not gender biased, and can affect anyone irrespective of age, gender or class. What is important is to recognize the symptoms and seek PTSD treatment at the earliest.
Yorkshire Terrier Grooming
By taking your dog to a groomer regularly you will keep him/her looking and feeling great. You can also learn Yorkie grooming techniques at home. Remember, practice makes perfect and you will notice every time you groom it gets easier for both you and your Yorkie.
Grooming is a good bonding time for both your Yorkie and you.
Grooming Basics
Shampoo & Conditioner:
· Use a high quality shampoo and conditioner formulated specifically for dogs. I use Coat Handler or Pure Paws products.
· Yorkshire Terriers have only a single coat of hair, whereas many breeds have both outer and under coat. In this respect, a Yorkie’s coat is similar to a human’s hair. Despite this, do not use shampoo meant for humans on your Yorkie. Human shampoo can result in dry, flaky skin creating dandruff on your Yorkie.
· I never brush my Yorkie’s coat when it is completely dry unless the coat is clean like after a bath, since it could damage the coat. Keep a spray bottle on hand with a mixture of water and conditioner and lightly spray the coat before you brush or comb.
Bathing:
Bathing bi-weekly will prevent odor and preserve the coat. Be sure to work out the tangles since they can and will get worse with each passing day. Wet the hair tangle with warm water and work it out with your fingers as you bathe. Putting a small amount of conditioner on the hair tangle will help loosen the tangle.
· I bathe my Yorkie in the kitchen sink. Be careful when bathing in the sink. If they do not feel safe and secure, they may attempt to jump out of the sink. A bath tub can also be used.
· Be sure to completely rinse your Yorkie’s hair after shampooing and conditioning. Male Yorkies may dribble urine on themselves in the course of doing their business. You may wash this area daily with a damp cloth and warm water, or use an unscented baby wipe. Depending on the length of your Yorkie’s coat, you may wish to blow dry the coat. If so, be sure to watch the heat as you can easily burn your Yorkie with the hot air. Make sure all tangles are out of the coat.
· Comb through the coat after drying and brushing with the metal comb. This will eliminate most of the tangles, knots, and mats.
· A flea comb may be used on a daily basis.
· Daily face washing and ear checks, teeth brushing, nail trims and bi-weekly baths is recommended.
Hair trimming:
· Trim the hair under the pads of the feet. It is traditional to trim the top 1/3 of the ear; shaven for a cleaner ear, and will also make them look smaller The hair around the anus should be trimmed very short on a regular basis for cleanliness. Brushing the coat will vary with texture and coat length.
· Many people choose to keep their Yorkie’s coat trimmed in a short puppy cut year round. This can be done with a pair of scissors or with a set of electric clippers.
Necessities:
Comb – Metal comb with long teeth.
Brush – There are many choices, but we recommend a pin brush with a rubber back. Natural bristle brushes are less likely to damage the coat than synthetics such as nylon.
Scissors – Basic hair-cut trim scissors
Ear Trimmer – Wahl’s mustache trimmer; its cordless and rechargeable (available at Wal-Mart).
Nail Trimmer – Human nail clipper while they are a puppy. As they age, use the dog nail clippers; sometimes it will be necessary to use a nail file to file the sharp edges of the nail after clipping. Stop Bleed is a must. If you cut too short, the nail will bleed. Dab the Stop Bleed on the affected area immediately.
Stop Bleed – Available at most Pet Stores.
Ear Cleaner – There are many choices. I use NutraVet ear wash with tea oil and q-tips.
