Insurance and Personal Injury Law in Rhode Island – Why Do We Decieve the Jury?
The Issue of whether Defendant’s procurement or lack of procurement of Liability Insurance should be disclosed to the Jury is a very thorny issue in a negligence trial. A wrongful disclosure of Liability Insurance to the Jury in a Rhode Island Personal Injury Trial could cause upheaval at the trial. Such a disclosure could prejudice the jury improperly. The wrongful disclosure may cause the judge to start a new trial or cause the judge to issue a curative instruction to the jury. What is the Rhode Island Law or rule that governs Insurance Disclosures at Rhode Island Personal Injury or Premises Liability Trials? Why is it so dangerous to the notion of justice and a fair trial that Juries not be told whether the Defendant has Liability Insurance?
“Rule 411 states that evidence that a person was or was not insured against liability is not admissible upon the issue whether he acted negligently or otherwise wrongfully. R.I. R. Evid. 411. The rule is intended to discourage inquiry into a defendant’s indemnity in a manner calculated to influence the jury.” Lemont
A wrongful and unlawful disclosure to the jury of Liability Insurance “may be cured by a timely cautionary instruction. Id., 330 A.2d at 78. The Rhode Island Superior Court Judge must determine whether such wrongful disclosure”so irreparably prejudiced the Defendant as to require a new trial.” Cochran v. Dube, 114 R.I. 149, 152, 330 A.2d 76, 78 (R.I. 1975)
Why is evidence of Defendant’s Insurance or Lack of Insurance so harmful to the administration of justice and the notion of a fair trial? There are many reasons:
1) The Jury may decide the case not on the central issue in the case: the negligence of the defendant. but rule in favor of the plaintiff because the Insurance Company has deep pockets to pay the claim.
2) The Plaintiff can improperly assert that the only reason the Plaintiff purchased Insurance was because he or she must have known there was a dangerous condition.
An example of this is Lemont in which the court stated “Particularly troublesome examples include Plaintiffs statements that Defendant had a dangerous [situation], so she bought insurance to cover it in case there was an accident; and that landowners should honor you by insurance when they make mistakes.”
3. If the Defendant is able to get into evidence that Defendants lacks Insurance coverage, this could evoke sympathy of the Jurors. The jury may sympathize with the defendant’s economic plight and rule in favor of the defendant. Ability and resources of the Defendant to pay a judgment is not something a jury should consider when determining a Rhode Island Personal Injury Case.
There are numerous other reasons why the Courts withhold info concerning Defendant’s Liability Insurance to the Jury.
There are also numerous exceptions to this Liability Insurance Rule.” Rule 411 specifically provides for the admission of evidence of liability insurance when it is offered for other purposes, including “bias or prejudice of a witness, or when the court determines that in the interests of justice evidence of insurance or lack of insurance should be permitted.” OLIVEIRA v. JACOBSON
The Judicious Art of Choosing a Traffic Ticket Attorney
America, the land of the free… and the home of roughly one and a quarter million attorneys like me. Some of us love our jobs and some of us not so much. There are definitely some areas of practice that are more exciting than others, and there are as many motivating factors that make attorneys choose certain areas of practice as there are attorneys themselves. Consider this my disclaimer – I am not here to advocate for lawyers. My sole intention is to somewhat explain some of the various practice areas and why some attorney choose them.
One of the more seemingly glamorous fields of law is that of high-powered lawyers working for “Corporate America.” It may not be popular with a lot of people, but they do serve very practical purposes by ensuring that companies act within the guidelines of the laws that govern business. These are also the guys to tell manufacturers to put warning labels on such things as desiccant packs. Now, a lot of you may think that you are unfamiliar with this term, but these are the little, white packages found in so many products that say “Do Not Eat.” There intended purpose is to act as a drying agent in a variety of products. I suppose the “Do Not Eat” label is because they are often found in food packaging or medication. Yes, to most of us, it would seem reasonable not to eat these items, but maybe someone did at some point which elicited this response from a corporate attorney in effort to protect his client from being sued.
This type of attorney is generally the kind that gives the rest of us a bad name because much of their responsibility is to ensure the best interests of companies or political offices. For many of them, if they have to trod upon the well-being of others to accomplish this goal, well then, so be it. They are often viewed as having little or no conscience, and as though they are simply trying to make money off of the hard luck of others. Obviously, there are various disciplines among non-corporate attorneys, too.
Defense attorneys are often considered to be just as odious. This is because they are charged with defending the guilty and the innocent alike. Many people find this particularly offensive when it seems as though there is little doubt about a defendant’s guilt, especially when it comes to heinous, emotionally charged offenses such as murder, rape, brutal assault, and so forth. Defending individuals in such circumstances may be hard for someone to understand, however, the Sixth Amendment states:
“In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right… to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.”
So, whether we think someone is entitled to a good defense or not, the Constitution ensures that this privilege is extended to everyone regardless of race, religion, gender, or suspected level of guilt. Most attorneys who have to defend someone who they feel is guilty get no pleasure in doing so, but by choosing to practice defense law, they take a solemn oath to do so.
Then there are injury attorneys. This particular group is also often viewed as repugnant by many. It is not uncommon to hear them referred to by the term “ambulance chasers,” and the general feeling is that they make a lot of money off of the suffering of others. It is customary for them to charge a fee equal to one-third of whatever settlement the client is awarded for their pain, suffering, and other damages. This seems like a lot, and it is, but often these cases can carry on for years and require extensive research. It may sound like a lousy way to make a living, but this method of billing clients assures that the attorney is going to recover as much money in damages as he can for his client, thereby assuring a larger payday for himself.
Let’s not forget about those lawyers who seem to represent anyone with a checkbook. We have all seen advertisements for these attorneys, usually with a list beside their name of all of the areas that their law office covers and then a phone number. Although this is perfectly legal, I would have concerns about the level of understanding of the law in many disciplines. It is a lot easier to learn a lot about one or two subjects than to try to learn many areas of law. Doing so successfully can be challenging which is why you always want to choose someone who specializes in a particular area.
As you can see, attorneys and the kinds of law in which they are well-versed are as diverse as doctors and the types of medicine they practice. You wouldn’t go to a gynecologist for a prostate exam, so you probably shouldn’t go to a personal injury attorney for a traffic ticket. Very few attorneys work strictly pro bono, so they obviously do go into law with an expectation of making a living. Some may make more than “a livable wage,” some may make a fortune, but a lot of attorneys are in this field to earn their living AND help “the little guy.”
I am one of those attorneys. I have worked in corporate law, but it wasn’t something that I found fulfilling. Consequently, I made the change to traffic ticket law because I believed that there was a need in this field. Some of the other types of lawyers may be willing to represent someone with a traffic ticket, but it usually costs a lot of money to retain them, and then they would have to pay a lot more when fines and other penalties were imposed by the courts.
Just turn on the television and you will see that traffic ticket law has become big business, and there is a lot of aggressive advertising going on. No matter how smooth the pitchman is, pay attention to how many other types of law they practice. If it is anything more than traffic ticket law, they may not have the level of experience and expertise required to get your traffic ticket dismissed or reduced. I have being doing this for about 16 years, and I have not regretted making the change. Seeing local municipalities stuff their pockets with the money they get from traffic tickets just appalls me. It should not be the responsibility of some hapless driver to ensure that cities, counties, or the state meet their budgetary shortfalls, but this is what happens every time someone pays a traffic ticket.
Of all of the biting commentary that is made about attorneys, one thing is probably more accurate than the others. As an attorney – taking on the legal system in front of a room full of people – we do all have to maintain a certain level of confidence. Naturally, a bit of ego develops after representing clients successfully a few times. This is especially true in cases that seem like they will be tough to win, yet through our professional negotiations, our clients emerge victorious. It is this experience with success that allows me to be confident in saying that we have a 99% success rate in getting our clients’ traffic tickets dismissed or reduced, so give us a call at 954-967-9888 for a free consultation.
How to Overcome: "Another Attorney Dropped His Fee to Just 25%"
One thing intake specialists have a hard time dealing with are objections and stalls from potential new clients. As I’ve written about earlier, most intake specialists come from a call center or customer service background-they don’t have a strong sales background-so when they get stalls or objections, they usually fold on the call and let the prospect get away.
In fact, just this week I was monitoring calls for a client firm I work with, and when a caller called in to cancel the day after signing the contract, the IS (intake specialist) literally said:
“That’s perfectly okay to take your time. Our agreement gives you three days to cancel and if you’re not comfortable with our firm, then you can definitely walk away… “
Seriously, she said, “You can walk away”! In fact, she went on for over 3 minutes telling this prospect that he should “take your time and it’s perfectly okay if you choose to go elsewhere… “
I’m not making this up. This is literally how many intake reps deal with objections or stalls. And in your legal intake department, your reps are getting their share of them day in and day out. Ask yourself, how many of these stalls sound familiar?
“I want to think about it.”
“I need to talk to my spouse first.”
“I want to read the contract before I sign.”
“Your fees are too high.”
“Another attorney said he would do this for just 25%”
“I want to get a second opinion.”
“I’m just looking right now.”
“I’m not sure I need an attorney.”
I know these sound familiar because your team gets these stalls over and over again. I promise you-if your intake team hasn’t been trained to deal with these objections effectively, then they’ll sound just like the example above, and your new case-and the fees that go with it-will go right out the door with them.
The good news is that you can stop losing cases like these by providing your intake team with proven and effective responses to deal with and overcome these and other objections and stalls. Let me show you how:
If your prospect tells you that XYZ attorney is willing to drop their fees to 25%-instead of your 33%–then you simply respond with:
“Well (first name) if my new attorney was willing to quickly drop his fees just to get my case, then I’d be worried that he’d just as quickly drop his settlement amount to get paid as well.
“I don’t know about you, but I prefer to have an attorney that works hard for me, who is strong in negotiating for me, and who will get me the best settlement I can get. Isn’t that the kind of attorney you want fighting for your settlement, too?”
[Once you get buy in, close the case!]
“That’s right, so put us to work for you today. We’ve won over $50 million dollars for our clients and that’s the kind of success that I know you’re looking for. Here’s what we need to do… “
How much more effective would your team be if they used scripts like that?
This is just one example of the kinds of scripted rebuttals we provide our client firms with. The teams that go through out training finally have the tools to close cases and bring them into your firm instead of letting them go elsewhere. And this kind of proven skill training can lead to increases of 40% and more in conversions for your firm.
Also, once intake reps have been through our proven training and have effective scripts like these, their confidence goes up and they perform better in all areas of their job. It also makes it easier to hire and onboard new reps and make them productive much faster. This, in turn helps you retain good reps and you know how much that matters to the growth and stability of your intake department.
The Hidden Dangers of Air Bags and Sun Visors During Car Accidents
You expect your air bags to protect you from injury during an accident. You expect to be able to use your sun visor to shield your eyes from the bright glare of the sun. However, in some vehicles, the combination of deploying air bags and in-use sun visors can have dangerous consequences, including blinding you. This page describes those dangers in some of those vehicles.
The Accident
A young man was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse in rural Texas. Because the sun was setting on the horizon, the passenger had her sun visor down to shield her eyes. As the car turned slowly into a Little League parking lot, its left front wheel struck a small post in the center of the driveway that had been obscured by dust kicked up by other cars. Despite the low speed, and despite the lack of any damage to the front bumper or front end, the air bags deployed.
As the passenger air bag deployed, it slammed into the passenger’s sun visor (sun shade), smashing it apart and sending it flying. As a result, our client was hit in the face and was blinded in one eye. The sun visor remained attached to the car by only a single strand of wire, since the air bag smashed it off its attachments.
The force from the deploying air bag was so strong, that it ripped a jagged metal insert from inside the sun visor right through the visor’s plastic shell. The force was also strong enough to shatter the vanity mirror that was part of the sun visor.
Given this dangerous interaction between the air bag and the sun visor, and given the devastating injury that it caused, it is not surprising that there was blood on the surface of the air bag.
Our Testing
To determine whether the passenger air bag was designed in a way that allowed it to rip the sun visor off during deployment when the visor was being used, we tested another 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse at an independent air bag test facility. For the testing, we used both real-time video cameras and very sophisticated high-speed cameras. This high-speed video of the testing allowed us to capture the passenger air bag / sun visor interaction in great detail, and to clearly document how the air bag rips the sun visor off its attachments.
In every one of our tests, the passenger air bag smashed into the sun visor, ripped it off its attachments, and sent it flying through the cabin of the car, where it could pose a danger to the passengers.
Although this accident, and the testing we conducted, was in a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse, other cars are also at risk for the same danger. For example, our investigation has revealed the following cars sold in the United States all use the same or substantially similar passenger air bags and passenger sun visors as the ones we tested that demonstrated the danger:
o 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse
o 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
o 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005 Dodge Stratus
o 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005 Chrysler Sebring
Other cars may use different air bags or different sun visors, but that does not necessarily mean that they are free from danger. For example, some other vehicles may also have a passenger air bag that deploys upward, along the windshield, and that can strike a sun visor that is being used. At the same time, some other vehicles may have sun visors that are not specifically designed to stay together after being hit by an air bag.
