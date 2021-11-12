Bitcoin
Interesting Crypto Battle- Cardano (ADA) vs Binance Coin (BNB)
- Binance Coin (BNB) have been climbing upward in recent months.
- Its Bullish trend has overtaken Cardano (ADA) in the market.
- BNB coin ranks third with a market cap of $102 billion.
Binance Coin (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency of Binance, world’s largest crypto exchange for its high trading volume. BNB coin achieved a significant success ranking third overtaking the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA). Also, Binance Coin beats Cardano with a difference of $36 billion in terms of market capitalization.
However, the crypto market always fluctuates changing its trends either to bull or bear depending on the cryptocurrencies. With such ups and downs both BNB and ADA are competing with one another. As per today’s market status, Binancians are excited as BNB coin climbed to third position in the ranking score.
Binance Coin (BNB)
Binance Coin (BNB) is already popular with a high rate of investors who are part of Binance exchange community. BNB coin holds an important integral part supporting many of the Binance sub-projects. Also being a local currency of Binance, BNB successfully functions to project its name in global finance.
In addition, the current market status of Binance Coin is $615.42 with a high trading volume of more than $2 billion in the last 24 hours. Moreover, surpassing the other altcoins, BNB is ranking third with an overall market cap of $102 billion. Thus, BNB holds a pride for listing one line below the top digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Cardano (ADA)
It might be a hard time for ADA, but it was rocking the entire crypto market in recent times with its massive rise. Notably, Cardano (ADA) is expected to hit the moon with its new hydra update and developments. Moreover, Cardano empowers its network with innovative updates remaining competitive for the entire blockchain platform.
In mid of October, crypto analysts predicted Cardano (ADA) to reach $15 recording a primary bullish signal in its price. Thus, Cardano was performing a bullish trend surprising it’s investors and remaining competitive for other altcoins.
More so, the live market status of Cardano (ADA) is $2.03 with a notable trading volume over $3 billion in the last 24 hours. Also the market trend is down 3.62% in one day. However, it might be a pullback time for ADA capturing a downside momentum.
Thus, both BNB and ADA are good competitors with strong potential to survive in the challenging crypto market. And the life of cryptocurrencies are always curious and unpredictable. So it will be interesting to watch the market performances of these digital currencies in the near future.
Bitcoin
ADA Finance Builds The First DeFi Ecosystem On Cardano With Affiliate Incentives
The decentralized finance (DeFi) community has long awaited the arrival of heavy duty DeFi protocols on Cardano. With the Alonzo hard fork, Cardano is making progress to release smart contract deployment on its blockchain, and the stage has been set for revolutionary new financial services to build on the network.
Over its short history, DeFi has expanded into a behemoth community with a total value locked (TVL) that stands at around $275 billion today. However impressive these numbers may seem, the total AUM of traditional finance (TradFi) still looms large over DeFi, and for many this represents an exponential room for DeFi’s growth.
DeFi represents a people powered financial community that is built for the community to benefit the community. In the spirit of building a greater DeFi community, ADA Finance has introduced an affiliate rewards program that incentivizes users to refer their friends and family to the protocol and earn an increased share of passive income for helping build its user base.
ADA Finance Builds Momentum on Awards Nomination
ADA Finance was recently nominated “Best DeFi Project of the Year” by the AIBC Summit, potentially the largest blockchain summit in Europe. The prestigious nod places ADA Finance in the running with five other projects noted for their outstanding work towards making DeFi the next big disruption in industry, and awards will be decided on November 16th.
The AIBC Summit has opened voting for their awards, and other nominees include the artist whose NFT sale was heard round the world, Beeple. In March of this year, Beeple broke records by selling a work of NFT art through the auction house Christie’s for $69 million.
Since the beginning of this year, DeFi and NFTs have been on a course to make history as the explosion of new users into each sector has been tremendous. ADA Finance’s referral program creates an innovative and lucrative way for its users to further this growth and introduce more people to the DeFi community and the services ADA Finance has to offer.
How ADA Finance Makes DeFi Easy for Everyone
The DeFi world is an evolution within the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry as it brings a whole new opportunity for earning multiple passive income streams. The incentives, rewards, and blockchain-enabled security DeFi provides its community are tipping the balance in DeFi’s favor as the traditional finance industryi struggles to offer percentage yields on savings accounts that edge into whole numbers.
The numbers don’t lie: DeFi is shaping up to be the ultimate in financial services. DeFi as a whole has bloomed into a vast array of services within its ecosystem, and ADA Finance is making DeFi easier for everyone by developing multiple services that can be accessed in one place.
ADA Finance delivers DeFi services that have become commonplace for the community to find across multiple protocols, spreading wallets thin across networks and reducing the ability for these services to easily work together.
By offering services for borrowing and lending, yield farming, staking, swapping tokens, and even margin trading on one protocol, ADA Finance lets users take advantage of opportunities for growing wealth that arise when these services can be used in tandem.
Additionally, users can yield even greater gains by participating in all of these services in one place, because ADA Finance’s address milestones rewards users who are active within the protocol, something that’s impossible to do when users are forced to interact with different smart contracts on different protocols.
ADA Finance Builds the DeFi Community From the Ground Up
The ease of finding everything one needs to participate in DeFi is a huge draw for many users, and providing a referral rewards program and incentives to use all of ADA Finances services sets the protocol apart from the competition. However, making DeFi better for those already involved is only half the battle.
In a bid to draw even more users to DeFi and help the community grow, ADA Finance has begun an airdrop rewards campaign to further increase the number of users who can leverage $ADAFI tokens to better their financial situation.
The airdrop will reward 100 lucky users with a prize pool of $5,000 worth of $ADAFI, and all entrants need to do is perform several tasks in order to register. As the ADA Finance community continues to grow, DeFi will benefit in the long run.
Bitcoin
Stream Live — A Blockchain-Based Rewarding Live Streaming Platform
Progressively, existing platforms are being phased out in favour of a relatively new concept: live-streaming platforms. Every day, fans tune in to watch, interact with, and reward their favourite online performers.
However, a new streaming service called Stream Live offers an all-in-one streaming solution. A single platform allows viewers to search for and see live broadcasts from all major platforms, saving viewers time and effort. Similarly, broadcasters on Stream Live may simultaneously go live on popular streaming sites like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.
Additionally, Stream Live has developed an innovative method of rewarding broadcasters and customers. Users may earn STREAM coins (STRM) by viewing advertising on Stream Live for their favourite programmes.
The service is entirely decentralised, with users able to send and receive STRM using any cryptocurrency wallet that accepts Binance Smart Chain (BSC) tokens. By eliminating transaction costs and enabling flawless peer-to-peer connections, the platform intends to provide a smoother streaming experience for customers and broadcasters alike.
Stream Live wants to integrate an NFT Marketplace ecosystem into the service in the future. Additionally, they want to mint streamed content as NFT’s. In February of 2022, a public auction will be conducted to launch the ideation process.
As a result, Stream Live seems to be a forward-thinking streaming solution capable of handling some of the decade’s most inventive and intriguing ideas. The network seems to have endless potential, owing to its own high-speed STREAM blockchain, which pays viewers and broadcasters alike, as well as its own STRM coin. In particular, all are excited to see how Stream Live will make use of the NFT marketplace.
About Stream Live
To help streamers expand their following and reward their fans, Stream Live has developed an all-in-one blockchain-based platform for live streaming video content. When using Stream Live, broadcasters may press one button and begin broadcasting to a variety of platforms at once. The mission is to connect users from all around the globe with a single tap and one portal.
Visit to Know More
Website | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. TheNewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Bitcoin
KINGSHIP-Bored Apes Gorillaz Band to Rock Music in Metaverse
- New NFT music band, KINGSHIP is set to rock upon Metaverse.
- KINGSHIP consists of four Bored Apes images based upon Gorillaz NFTs.
- Universal Music Group to fund and lead KINGSHIP.
Music industry is one of the most profuse indulgers with the Non-Fungible-Token (NFT) industry. Ever since the beginning they have been in hand to hand with each other. In such terms, a new revolution for the first time is said to take place upon the NFT industry.
A new series of NFT collectibles based upon a new band is set to hit the charts. Accordingly, the major uniqueness is that this NFT band will perform upon the NFT Metaverse itself. In such terms, music is said to go virtual and perform virtual now.
The KINGSHIP
The KINGSHIP is the new music NFT band set to rock upon the Metaverse universe. This band actually comprises four Bored Apes NFT images. These Bored Apes images are completely inspired from the huge hit NFTs, the Gorillaz.
Accordingly, these four Bored Apes, cartoon images are set to perform their music and orchestra upon the digital Metaverse.
Moreover, these four Bored Apes cartoon images are actually from the Bored Apes yacht Club NFTs.
In spite of all this, the back funder for this ambitious hit music NFT project is the Universal Music Group. And so, the KINGSHIP will perform along with major music stars such as Taylor Swift, Queen, Nirvana and Billie Eilish.
Besides, this KINGSHIP is said to be undertaken under the custody of Nicholas Adler. In such terms, Nicholas Adler will be managing the entire KINGSHIP band.
More to the note, Nicholas Adler is also the manager of famous rock rapper, Snoop Dogg.
Views of Adler
Accordingly, Adler terms that this is a completely new revolution upon the NFT industry itself. In addition, Adler terms that almost the entire music industry is into the NFTs in one way or the other.
Many music stars and artists are into NFTs, such as branding one, launching their own NFTs, launching NFTs endorsed by them, trading NFTs and much more. However, none have till now launched live music upon the NFT platform itself, Adler comments.
Also, he assures that the performance of KINGSHIP will be completely fresh and new, nothing so far witnessed anything as such.
Interesting Crypto Battle- Cardano (ADA) vs Binance Coin (BNB)
Kyle Richards Stuns In Plunging Green Dress For Niece Paris Hilton’s Wedding With Husband Mauricio
Peyton Manning’s “Monday Night Football” experiment has been a big success for ESPN
ADA Finance Builds The First DeFi Ecosystem On Cardano With Affiliate Incentives
Holiday film ‘Love Hard’ starring Jimmy O. Yang as a dating app catfish is surprise No. 1 on Netflix
Mother of teen viciously punched at basketball game calls for attacker’s mother to also be arrested
Franklin RB Mack Gulla made early impression on Panthers coach
Six Denver-area art exhibitions you absolutely must see right now
Stream Live — A Blockchain-Based Rewarding Live Streaming Platform
Guregian: Patriots inching closer to becoming real contenders
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper