International travelers could provide a boost to Colorado’s tourism recovery
About a million international visitors a year came to Colorado in more normal times, before pandemic-related travel restrictions kept many would-be visitors out of the country. The easing of those restrictions on Nov. 8 could provide a timely boost to the state’s tourism economy, although one expected to be felt more this summer rather than in the upcoming ski season.
“Our international tourists are very important to us because they are Colorado’s highest value travelers. In terms of economic impact, sustainability, they are an incredibly important market for us,” said Andrea Blankenship, director of international tourism at the Colorado Tourism Office.
Visitors from Canada and Mexico on average spend three times what a domestic tourist will spend on their visits to the state. International tourists from other countries spend on average about five times what domestic tourists do on their visits, she said.
Stated another way, although international tourists only represented 2% of visitors to the state, in normal times they accounted for 8% of tourism spending — and their absence has left a void the past 19 months. They are a small but mighty crowd, Blankenship said.
International visitors are important to tourism and tourism is important to the Colorado economy, representing about $1 out of every $20 in economic activity in the state, according to the Pew Trust. Although not as tourism-dependent as Nevada or Hawaii, Colorado is up there with the next tier of states such as Arizona, Montana and Florida. And tourism is especially important in many rural areas of the state.
Restrictions on non-citizens entering the U.S., implemented at the start of the pandemic, were lifted last week for vaccinated travelers from 28 European countries, as well as South Africa, Iran, Brazil, India and China. Land borders with Canada and Mexico have also just reopened to vaccinated travelers.
But don’t expect a mad rush. The unvaccinated still can’t enter and vaccines used in Russia and China also aren’t on the approved list for entry into the U.S. Domestic restrictions in place in China and Japan, two important sources of U.S. visitors, also make it difficult for residents there to return if they do leave. And with U.S. consulate offices not operating at full capacity, getting a visa can be daunting.
Blakenship said international visits to Colorado this winter should return to about 30% to 50% of pre-pandemic levels and by next season get back to 85% to 90% of prior levels. The summer rebound will be more noticeable, with international visits back to 70% next year, due in part to pent-up demand in places like the United Kingdom and Germany.
“The pandemic had an obvious and huge impact on international visitations, pushing them down to their lowest level in 25 years,” said Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA, an industry trade group. Despite a sharp rise in visitors from other states, the lack of international traffic drove a 3.7% decline in overall ski visits last season to the group’s member resorts.
Mills said at some Colorado resorts, international visitors represent a fourth or more of the guests. Those who have been to the state before, representing about half of the international visitors in any given year, are expected to lead the wave of returning foreign skiers. Blankenship adds that Japan became a Colorado alternative for Asian and Australian skiers due to U.S. travel restrictions. But Japan has clamped down in response to a COVID-19 surge this summer, which could work in Colorado’s favor.
Mills said given the long lead time involved with planning ski trips, resorts aren’t expecting a full recovery in international visits, aside from Mexico, which is closer and hasn’t faced the same restrictions on air travel. Where looser travel restrictions may help resorts the most this season is in securing foreign workers who come in on temporary visas.
“They make up a really important component of our seasonal workforce and we have hired a lot of folks to come over this winter,” Mills said. Resorts are trying to bring in 2,000 to 3,000 foreign workers, trying to fill a gap in available workers that has existed in mountain counties long before the pandemic.
Those foreign workers were missing last season, but limits placed on dining and other activities reduced staffing needs. And while the number of foreign workers likely to arrive this year will be down from the past, every bit helps.
“Things are looking better in some countries than in others in terms of folks being able to get appointments in their consular affairs office, but we are optimistic we will have a good solid turnout,” she said, noting the picture should become clearer over the next three to four weeks.
Having enough help will be vital if the state’s tourism industry is to avoid the reputational hit Hawaii took when it struggled to accommodate a surge in visitors, eventually causing Gov. David Ige to ask the public to postpone trips, which travelers started doing.
Colorado’s leisure and hospitality sector, which covers hotels and restaurants, is plagued with severe labor shortages and has a high number of unfilled job openings, similar to other states. But Blankenship said she doesn’t see a Hawaii scenario playing out.
“We are a large, large state with a lot of places that people can visit, and we have a variety of things that we can offer people from camping to luxury stays. We hit on all levels,” Blankenship said.
As international travel opens up more, travelers from other states who visited Colorado during the pandemic may decide they want to go overseas. That could reduce some of the pressure that a continued increase in domestic visits combined with a return of international visits would generate, Blankenship said.
Reduced international visits since the start of the pandemic have cost one million U.S. jobs and $300 billion in lost spending, according to the U.S. Travel Association. That is a big reason the travel industry pushed hard to have the restrictions lifted, as did governments in Europe and other countries being blocked.
“It was very important in both personal and political terms,” Belgium’s ambassador to the United States, Jean-Arthur Régibeau, said in Denver Wednesday after a lunch meeting hosted by the World Trade Center Denver.
It was important in personal terms because families and loved ones were being kept apart. Those individuals are filling the early waves of arrivals to the United States from abroad. In political terms, Europe opened to vaccinated U.S. travelers on July 1 and concerns were growing about why the U.S. was taking so long to reciprocate, Régibeau said.
“We were insisting that they open,” he said.
There are some other ways the easing of travel restrictions could help out. United Airlines, the largest carrier at Denver International Airport, relies heavily on its international routes and is planning to add a new nonstop flight between Denver and Munich next year, which should fare better with recent changes.
Colleges and universities in the state are also expected to start welcoming more international students once again. The University of Colorado Denver is seeing a four-fold increase in applications from abroad, said Catherine Ebert-Gray, director of global education at the university’s Anschutz Medical Campus.
Likewise, some of those international tourists may decide to buy property in the state, especially in resort areas, although Gretchen Rosenberg, CEO of Kentwood Real Estate, said she doesn’t expect that trend to be as pronounced in Colorado as it is in states such as New York, California or Florida.
Aspen Skiing Co. concerned that housing, worker shortages will affect guest experiences
Aspen Skiing Co. executives say they are battling the worker shortage by raising wages, renting a hotel in Glenwood Springs and doubling up on duties — but still doubt they will fill all positions this ski season.
The culprit is the lack of housing. Even with the addition of 150 new beds at Skico’s new employee housing complex called The Hub at Willits, chief human resource officer Jim Laing said the company would not be able to house all employees who apply to work.
“It’s really at a critical level,” Laing told the Basalt Town Council Tuesday night. Skico executives hold a near-annual preseason discussion with elected leaders of local governments.
Skico has 1,013 beds in its inventory that it owns or manages. That includes about 750 beds for seasonal employees.
“We’re going to need about double that number of seasonal beds just to maintain our current business model,” Laing said.
Read the full story from our partner at aspentimes.com.
Denver Fashion Week, MCA birthday goodies, comedy picks and more things to do in Denver this week
Denver Fashion Week’s glitzy return
Tuesday-Nov. 21. The Mile High City’s quiet but powerful fashion scene had to make do without in-person gatherings last year. But our notable designers (think “Project Runway’s” Mondo Guerro, or up-and-comers Crystal Lee and Jevon Taylor), and entrepreneurial, social-justice-minded street fashionistas have been thrumming for more than a decade. What better way to celebrate them than with the return of Denver Fashion Week’s live events?
From the work of local boutiques, stylists and makeup artists to national brands and runway walks, the Nov. 16-21 events collect the best of the city, state and region’s contemporary fashion talent. Runway shows will take place at McNichols Civic Center Building, including Ready to Wear (Nov. 18), Local Designers (Nov. 20) and Sustainable Fashion categories (Nov. 21). Industry workshops (Nov. 16-17) also take place at McNichols. Reservations are required at eventbrite.com, tickets are $20-$120, and seats are going fast. denverfashionweek.com — John Wenzel
What are YOU laughing at?
Friday. The deadpan “Tonight Show” favorite Nate Bargatze may have been the biggest stand-up taking the stage along the Front Range this week, but he’s certainly not the only one. While the comic played the Paramount on Nov. 11, club shows and indie showcases are filling in the local gaps.
Fort Collins’ excellent newcomer The Comedy Fort this week features Emma Willmann (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”) Nov. 12-13, with tickets at $19 each. Denver’s Comedy Works clubs host Byron Bowers (downtown, Nov. 11-13 for $22) and “SNL” alum Kevin Nealon (south club, Nov. 12-13 for $40), while the comedy-friendly Wide Right welcomes back Portland, Ore., comic-transplant Andie Main’s hilarious “The Bi Agenda” showcase (Nov. 14, $12). The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues is also hosting more great showcases, such as “Faded Comedy” (hosted by David Gborie and Brent Gill, Nov. 19). Visit 5280comedy.com for a full listing of metro area shows. — John Wenzel
Women’s film in the spotlight (and online)
Friday-Sunday. Even as the Denver Film Festival continues through Nov. 14, the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival offers a welcome complement to DFF’s broader programming. The Friday, Nov. 12-Sunday, Nov. 14 event — the festival’s 34th overall — features 20-plus in-person screenings and filmmaker forums exploring narrative and nonfiction themes at North America’s longest-running fest devoted to women in film.
If you’re not able to attend in person, a virtual encore will take place take place the following week with 10 additional films, organizers said. Various screenings at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave. in Colorado Springs. Tickets: $139 for full-festival pass; $99 weekender (Saturday and Sunday); and $15-$59 for single-day passes. Full schedule and titles at rmwfilm.org. — John Wenzel
MCA, Clyfford Still’s birthday goodies
Opening Friday. To celebrate their respective anniversaries, the Clyfford Still Museum and Museum of Contemporary Art Denver are offering free and unusual programming for museum-goers — and especially those who aren’t regular museum-goers.
The Still, which turns 10 this year, is featuring new director Joyce Tsai at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, for a state-of-the-museum keynote, at Sharp Auditorium in the Denver Art Museum next door. Register online or watch on YouTube. The museum will also open its doors for a free day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, as well as a public voting platform that will shape the museum’s next big exhibit that will debut on Aug. 12, 2022. Visitors can also check out “A Decade of Discovery: Clyfford Still in Denver,” which opened in mid-October and revisits the institution’s very first exhibit. clyffordstillmuseum.org
As it celebrates its 25th anniversary, MCA Denver is bringing back the cheeky Black Sheep Fridays, which this week (Friday, Nov. 12) features “Let’s Taco ‘Bout It: Tacos & Positive Self-Talk.” Future installments include “This is My Jam: Jam Tasting & Music Trivia” (Nov. 19) and “You Quack Me Up: Rubber Duckie Decorating & Comedy Show” (Dec. 3). $20 per show. More information, including for free virtual events and podcast premieres, at mcadenver.org. — John Wenzel
70 minutes at Astroworld: A countdown to catastrophe
Anticipation had been building for hours, but never more than now, as the red numerals on the countdown clock disappeared and the first synthesized notes vibrated. An image of an eagle in a fireball hovered above the stage, a neon red tunnel appeared and eight towers of flames rose to the sky. Leaping from darkness into the glow, rapper Travis Scott emerged, the instant for which tens of thousands gathered before him had waited.
In the thrill of the moment, clamoring for an idol, many pushed forward, thrusting revelers into revelers, closer and closer and closer, until it seemed every inch was swallowed. Then, fighting the compression or seeking escape, people pushed from the front to the back, and new ripples came with it.
What followed last Friday in Houston is clouded by unanswered questions and strikingly different experiences based on where someone stood, which swells of movement reached them, and how they handled the crush. But in the 70 minutes the headliner was on stage in a show that left nine dead, one thing was certain: Nearly everyone felt the waves of humanity, borne of excitement but soaked with risk, as they spread.
“You became an organism,” said 26-year-old Steven Gutierrez of Ellenville, New York, who is 6-foot-2 and 391 pounds but nonetheless found himself struck by the power of the pushes that sent him drifting from his spot. “We’re all one. You’re moving with the crowd. The crowd’s like water. It’s like an ocean.”
The enthusiasm of some 50,000 spectators at the sold-out Astroworld festival was evident from the time gates opened seven hours earlier, when some of the earliest arrivals rushed through entrances with such force that metal detectors were toppled as security guards and police on horseback struggled to keep up. Though the concert grounds hosted numerous acts, Scott, a Houston-born musician who founded the festival in 2018 on the heels of his chart-topping album “Astroworld,” was undoubtedly the top draw. Some fans made a beeline for the stage built solely for the headliner, staking out positions they would hold for hours under the manufactured peaks of “Utopia Mountain.”
As afternoon turned to evening and the countdown clock appeared around 8:30 p.m., the crowd grew denser and denser, attendees said, and the first waves of motion began to ripple.
With five minutes left and latecomers pushing in, it tightened more.
In the final 30 seconds on the clock, the craggy peaks of the stage’s mountain turned to a volcano, and when the moment came, the crowd chanted: “Ten, nine, eight, seven, six …”
Scott appeared. The pushes grew stronger. The first shockwaves of fear emerged.
Eligio Garcia, 18, of Corpus Christi, Texas, figures it was just 40 seconds into Scott’s set that he looked at his girlfriend with concern. They felt heat swaddle their bodies. It became hard to breathe.
Screams echoed, begging: “Please, help me!” Behind him, people were falling. It looked to him like a human whirlpool. They felt the push and his left arm slipped away from her.
In an instant, both found themselves tangled on the ground in a pile of bodies.
They managed to get up, and Garcia said they screamed to nearby production staff for help but got no response. Every way out seemed impossible, but they eventually made their way to safety.
“We gotta get out of here,” he told his girlfriend. “We can’t fall back into this pit.”
Travis Scott’s fans are dubbed “ragers” and are expected to be in constant motion at a show. The rapper, who dreamed of being a wrestler as a child and has said he wants his shows to resemble WWF matches, cheers chaos from the stage and stirs up frantic energy. He even has a gold necklace mimicking a street sign: A jewel-encrusted red circle with a person standing still, a diagonal red slash through the body.
The message is clear: No bystanders at concerts. Ragers only.
And so the show continued, Scott headbanging and shrieking, running through a quick succession of hits.
Some experienced concertgoers in the crowd grabbed whistles around their necks or shouted “Open it up!” to trigger those around them to form mosh pits, circles that were the only voids in the jam-packed horde. Moshers shoved and heaved their bodies against one another in an aggressive ritual toeing the line between dance and violence. Around mosh pits’ perimeter, circles of participants rotated and crowdsurfers took flight.
Moshers want their pits to grow as big as possible. Their outward push, combined with the rotations of participants, can create a swirl of motion that moves through the crowd. It was nothing new to many at the show. But, combined with the push toward the stage, others felt the crowd compress in ways they hadn’t before.
Billy Nasser, 24, of Indianapolis, noticed it a few songs in. His raised arms no longer had room to come down. People were falling. Some stepped on the lifeless body of a passed-out man with his eyes rolled back in his head.
“I had to let him go .. It was every man for himself,” Nasser said. “And that was when I realized how bad it was because I literally had to drop him and no one else would help me.”
As flashpoints emerged in some places, the show went on. Lasers springing from the stage’s tunnel made it look at times like a prism capturing a blaring sun.
Some 530 Houston Police officers were on the scene and their walkie-talkies crackled with a warning: Don’t leave your group. No fewer than 10 officers together. Danger looms.
“We’re having some structural issues that could be catastrophic,” a voice cautioned.
About 22 minutes into his set, Scott seemed to see something in the crowd.
“Make sure he good,” he said. “Walk with him. Take him.”
Around the same time, over police radio, a voice advised: “Folks are coming out of the crowd complaining of difficulty breathing, crushing type injuries. It seems like the crowd is compressing.”
The mass of people continued to tighten in spots, but escape paths remained.
Kevin Perez, a 19-year-old from Davenport, Florida, saw a mosh pit collapse behind him and realized he no longer was controlling his own movement. His forearms felt bound to his chest, his hands clenched in fists near his neck. He tipped his chin toward the sky for shallow breaths.
“It went from like excited to scared,” he said. “People were trying to get out.”
Perez followed a snake of people cutting through the crowd. Others climbed barricades.
In the hindsight of their escapes, the moments of this night would take new meaning.
An opening song entitled “Escape Plan.” T-shirts brandished with “See you on the other side.” A man in the crowd holding a white sign that asked “Will we survive.”
The situation appeared to be worsening, the waves growing stronger, the opportunities to break free fewer.
“It got to the point,” said 21-year-old Jason Rodriguez of Texas City, Texas, “where nobody could move.”
About 28 minutes into Scott’s set, a golf cart with flashing blue and red lights barely inched through the sea.
“There’s an ambulance in the crowd,” the rapper said. “Whoa, whoa, whoa.”
He paused for about a minute. Scott told the audience to raise their hands to the sky. “You all know what you came here to do,” he said, a cue for two men who were picked from the crowd to launch into stagedives.
Scott finished “Upper Echelon” as he hit the 30-minute mark onstage. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner later said this was the point his department noticed attendees “going down.”
At the medical tent, where the capacity was just 10 people, according to permit filings, concern grew. On police radio, word was broadcast: “There’s a lot of people trampled and they’re passed out.”
On the perimeter of the concert area, people were being thrust against metal barricades. Some began to bend.
During the next song, a young woman was captured on video climbing a platform with a cameraman.
“There is someone dying!” she cried. “There is someone dead!”
A young man joined her on the camera platform, screaming: “Stop the show! Stop the show!”
The show went on.
What the rapper could see remains unknown. He soon had a new vantage atop an elevated platform at center stage and said at one point he could see “all the way in the back.” But in videos looking out at the spectators, thousands of glowing phones look like a sky of glittering stars. His attorneys said later he didn’t know about the deaths or injuries until after the show.
As Scott sang from the platform, security guards were seen responding in the crowd, saying “He’s not having a pulse” and “There’s like four people out here without a pulse.” Police say the festival’s promoter, Live Nation, agreed to cut the show short around this time. Inexplicably, though, the concert continued.
Forty minutes had passed since Scott took the stage, and again he briefly stopped.
“We need somebody help. Somebody passed out right here,” he said.
He returned to work shortly, singing lyrics that speak of “standing in the ocean.” Before him, the real-life sea of humanity bubbled with problems. Panic spread.
“I gotta get out! I gotta get out!” Ariel Little cried, her chest throbbing under the crowd’s crush.
“You’re going to get trampled!” Michael Suarez told himself, struggling not to fall.
“I’m going to die in here!” Stacey Sarmiento thought as she tried to escape.
One woman bit a man to make her way through. A man said humans turned to animals as the situation spiraled.
It felt to some as if it couldn’t get worse, but another rush was coming. Fifty-two minutes into Scott’s set, superstar rapper Drake appeared on stage, a surprise that sent the crowd again pushing.
Gutierrez, a hulking former lifeguard, had returned to the crowd after a brief retreat after guiding two people to safety. Now, he was back among them, overwhelmed by the joy of seeing Drake before him.
“You felt the rush to the stage and there was a big push,” he said. “The Drake effect.”
Scott and Drake shared the stage for 14 minutes until, alone again, Scott delivered a final song as the mountain behind him burst with color and fireworks rocketed overhead.
“Make it home safe!” he yelled before jogging offstage.
The ocean receded, baring ground littered with shoes and clothes and trash. A field hospital bloated with the injured. And, from the lips of concertgoers, word of tragedy spread.
Sedensky can be reached at [email protected] and https://twitter.com/sedensky
Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Juan Lozano, Jamie Stengle and Robert Bumsted in Houston; Ryan Pearson in Los Angeles; and David Sharp in Portland, Maine.
