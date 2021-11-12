News
Jamie Dornan, in Denver for “Belfast,” on the film’s Oscar-worthy take on 1960s Northern Ireland
Jamie Dornan’s perfectly angled cheekbones and chin line, tasteful stubble, and eyes like soft blue lasers preceded him as he entered a Four Seasons Hotel conference room on Wednesday, less than an hour before he walked the red carpet at Denver Film Festival’s premiere of his new movie, “Belfast.”
“I really wanted to spend the night in Denver, but we just couldn’t make it happen,” said Dornan, 39, who had just touched down from Los Angeles. “I always remember that movie ‘Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead’ when I think of Denver, which had the amazing Andy Garcia in it. What’s funny is that I just saw him at the ‘Belfast’ premiere in L.A. on Monday.”
Dornan’s whirlwind press tour for “Belfast” is humming along as the film hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 12. Having world-premiered at Telluride Film Festival in September, the black-and-white stunner is already collecting Oscar buzz for its nuanced portrait of director-screenwriter Kenneth Branagh’s hometown, and how he brilliantly captures one working-class block of the city in 1969.
Having Belfast natives Dornan, Ciarán Hinds (as family patriarch Pop) and the radiant, 11-year-old Jude Hill (as the main character/young Branagh stand-in Buddy) helped bring a Northern Irish authenticity to the film, Dornan said, and even allowed him to inject some of his personal history to his role as Pa.
“I come from a long lineage of Belfast men, who are often married to country women, like my mom,” Dornan said. “She was from out in the sticks. My family history is pretty bland, because there’s literally no outside influence from anywhere but Ireland, so I feel 100% Irish. A lot of that work you’re usually putting into a role to discover or get comfortable with who you’re portraying wasn’t necessary.”
Despite breaking out as the statuesque, darkly alluring Christian Grey in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” film trilogy, Dornan had already proved his dramatic fundamentals in stage and screen projects, particularly Netflix’s “The Fall” (in which he played a serial killer for three seasons) and in his first splashy role for U.S. audiences, as Sheriff Graham in ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”
But the comedy-drama of “Belfast” and its very real subject matter — the violent “troubles” between Protestants and Catholics in working-class Belfast neighborhoods — had to be nailed down early by Branagh. How to tell the story of a family — including Oscar-winner Judie Dench as Granny, and Irish actor Caitríona Balfe as Ma — in the midst of their daily joy, sorrow and tension? How to find a tone that felt realistic, but that doesn’t drown viewers in a relentlessly overcast period piece?
The film’s universality lies in its family focus and the main character’s “Peanuts”-like, knee-level perspective. Pacifists caught in the middle of tribal conflicts and civil wars, putting themselves at risk as a result, still must go about their workaday lives. Growing up watching Westerns at movie houses, and seeing your parents as similarly iconic, untouchable matinee idols, is as true for Buddy as it was for Branagh and countless others. So was realizing that life can be brutal, and that families can find hard-won hope and resilience through it all.
“We’ve had so many people coming up to myself, Ken and everyone in the cast saying how it reminded them of their childhood, and most of them are from nowhere near Belfast,” Dornan said. “At the core, it’s about that family trying to deal with unprecedented situations and divisions and their future, which has resonated in a lovely way.”
Given the film’s timing, real-world issues couldn’t help but lurk on the film’s corners — most of them complicated, or outright devastating. As the first U.K. production to begin during COVID, according to Dornan, Northern Ireland location shooting was out of the question. With lockdowns in effect, residents could not be moved from their homes, and any location shots turned into remote, small-crew trips to Belfast. Dozens of COVID tests, when finally available, were administered each day to cast and crew on an elaborate set built in England.
Van Morrison, the veteran Belfast-born singer whose music makes up most of the movie’s soundtrack, was last week sued by Northern Ireland’s health minister, Robin Swann, for dismissing COVID as media hype and railing against it in his music, according to The New York Times. (An unwelcome, jarring distraction ahead of the film’s premiere week.)
On March 15, Dornan’s physician father died due to complications from COVID, adding another tragic note to his family history (his mother died from pancreatic cancer when he was 16; Dornan is now married with three daughters). And before and during all of this, he was required to find a make-or-break rapport with his “Belfast” screen family.
“Ken did a really lovely thing in the rehearsals where he sat us all down for the first time, then asked us loads of questions about our childhood. Some of those were very exposing,” Dornan said. “That vulnerability was a great way of breaking barriers and putting us all at ease with each other. People were crying and being like, ‘I haven’t talked about this since therapy!’ ”
With plenty of improvisation and a supportive director, Dornan said he felt more at ease on-set than in any film project he’s worked on, even with acting legends such as Dench and Hinds on hand.
“You’re always (soiling) yourself going into any scene as an actor, and if you’re not you shouldn’t be doing it,” he said. “But I felt really free on this based on the atmosphere that Ken created. Everything’s kind of heightened, and just enough to get across Buddy’s view of life.”
Next battleground at Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions
KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week.
Jurors will soon begin deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
Rittenhouse’s lawyers rested their case Thursday, putting on about 2 1/2 days of testimony to the prosecution’s five, with the most riveting moment coming when the 18-year-old told the jury that he was defending himself from attack when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020.
Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, which took place during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice.
He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.
Jury instructions will be worked out on Friday, and closing arguments are expected on Monday. After closing arguments, names will be drawn to decide which 12 jurors will deliberate and which ones will be dismissed as alternates. Eighteen people have been hearing the case. The panel appeared overwhelmingly white.
The protests in Kenosha were set off by the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. Rittenhouse, then 17, went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, with a rifle and a medical kit in what the former police and fire youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.
Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, in an initial confrontation and just moments later fatally shot Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.
The case has stirred fierce debate over vigilantism, self-defense, the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other police violence against Black people.
Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, which is Wisconsin’s murder count; attempted first-degree intentional homicide; first-degree reckless homicide; reckless endangering; and illegal possession of a weapon by a person under 18.
Prosecutors said they will ask Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder to allow the jury to consider possible lesser charges on some of the counts — potentially the intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide charges.
One of the final witnesses for the defense was a use-of-force expert, John Black, who testified that less than three seconds passed between the time somebody fired a bullet in the air and Rittenhouse opened fire on the first man he shot, Rosenbaum.
Black took the stand as part of an effort by Rittenhouse’s lawyers to show that he had reason to fear for his life and acted in self-defense.
Rittenhouse, in his own turn on the stand Wednesday, testified that he heard a gunshot directly behind him as he was being chased by Rosenbaum. Authorities said the shot was fired by someone else in the crowd.
The account Rittenhouse gave has largely been corroborated by a wealth of video and the prosecution’s own witnesses: Rittenhouse said that Rosenbaum cornered him and put his hand on the barrel of his rifle, the second man hit him with a skateboard and the third man came at him with a gun of his own.
At one point Wednesday, his lawyers angrily demanded the judge declare a mistrial and bar Rittenhouse from being retried — essentially asking that the whole case be thrown out. They accused the chief prosecutor of asking Rittenhouse out-of-bounds questions.
The judge lambasted the prosecutor but pressed on with the case.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Forliti from Minneapolis; Associated Press writers Tammy Webber from Fenton, Michigan; Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin; and Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed.
___
Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
Muslim mayor, all-Muslim city council elected in Michigan in national first
A city in Michigan made history last week after it elected the U.S.’ first-ever all-Muslim city council led by a Muslim mayor.
Who they are: Adam Albarmaki, Amanda Jaczkowski and Khalil Refai won Hamtramck’s City Council election on Nov. 2. They will join current council members Nayeem Choudhury, Mohammed Hassan and Mohammed Alsomiri. All six individuals identify as Muslims. Amer Ghalib, who was elected mayor, is also Muslim.
- Five of the new set of councilmembers are immigrants, while one is a Muslim convert with ancestors who came from eastern Europe, according to the Detroit Free Press. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which claims to be the country’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization, told Axios that Hamtramck is likely to be the first city in the nation to elect both an all-Muslim city council and a Muslim mayor.
- While they are all Muslims, the councilmembers stressed that religion will not influence their decisions. “We will all take an oath … to protect the Constitution of the United States, and that includes the concept of separation of church and state,” Jaczkowski told the Detroit Free Press.
(To view the photos and full post below, click on the link to look through the social media platform.)
The big picture: Hamtramck was once known as an enclave for Polish Catholic immigrants. Today, nearly half of its 29,000 residents are believed to be Muslims, as per census ancestry data.
- The city is also now home to other immigrants. “This City Council truly represents all the elements of Hamtramck history, whether they are Arabs, South Asian or European descendants,” M. Baqir Mohie El-Deen, policy program manager at the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC), told NBC News.
- A total of 110 Muslim American candidates ran for the general election across 24 states and Washington, D.C. in 2020, according to a report by CAIR, Jetpac and MPower Change. The groups said it was the highest number they have seen since they started mapping the electoral progress of Muslim politicians.
- The number of registered Muslim voters has also increased. In 2020, 78% of eligible voters registered to vote, up from just 60% in 2016, according to a study from the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU).
Aside from Hamtramck, Dearborn and Dearborn Heights also elected Muslim mayors for the first time, the Free Press noted. They will each have three Muslim members in their City Councils as well.
Featured Image via Khalil Refai (left), Amer Ghalib (center) and Adam Albarmaki (right)
‘Squid Game’ lead Lee Jung-jae gracefully answers question from American reporter unaware of his stardom
An American reporter has gone viral on social media for asking Lee Jung-jae an awkward question about his fame following the international success of the Netflix show “Squid Game.”
The moment: Lee, 48, was attending the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 10 to promote “Squid Game” when he was approached by “Extra” reporter Katie Krause.
- “I’m sure you can’t leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?” the interviewer asked, seemingly oblivious to the fact that Lee has been a star in South Korea for decades.
“For you, I’m sure you can’t leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?”🤡
OH THE CRINGE pic.twitter.com/Z9h35yDWxG
— Fel (@Fel_Space) November 10, 2021
- “Yeah, you are right, indeed. The biggest change has to be that I’m so recognized by everybody everywhere,” the actor replied through an interpreter. “That is, in the United States, at that.”
- “When I would go to restaurants, out on the streets, I get recognized by so many people. Sometimes, when they are staring at me, I get startled and think, ‘Why are they looking at me like that?’ he added. “But then when our eyes meet, they would instantly talk about ‘Squid Game.’ Those are the moments when I truly feel like we really did make it big.”
Reaction: Many social media users took to Twitter to criticize the reporter for her question.
“IN AMERICA”
Super cringe. Lee Jung Jae has been a star for over two decades in Korea. Just because he is Hollywood famous now, does not mean he was not uber famous before 🙄 https://t.co/Pg6ddUrCnL
— Maggie Kang (@maggiemkang) November 10, 2021
America loves thinking just because THEY just discovered Lee Jung Jae, it must be his break through performance. Man’s BEEN successful, put some respect on his name. America is NOT the standard. The ONLY breakthrough act excited to be seen is Ho Yoen. Simmer down. pic.twitter.com/KIkxClOBE7
— Kdramalama (@kdramalama) November 11, 2021
lmaoooo he’s THE lee jungjae..he’s been a top star since 90s…he experienced all that way before squid game 😭😭 https://t.co/JfINOjNtpl
— 알린 🏸 (@allynsays) November 10, 2021
Many thought this question was insensible and disrespectful….Lee Jung Jae a star since the 90s…Netizens criticized that the reporter would have been aware of this fact if she had done a little bit of research before the interview. #facts #LeeJungJae #SquidGame via @allkpop https://t.co/9noEVdZ3kd
— Sandra Choute (@geekchic9) November 10, 2021
Lee Jung jae is a top star in Korea.
His popularity is not sudden to him.
It’s such a Hollywood-centered question. #squidgame https://t.co/3rP0C16BSR
— oreocheesecake (@kikzsk) November 11, 2021
I just like how lee jung jae just smiles when the translator got to the part where “you can’t leave the house without anyone recognizing you NOW” acknowledging how ridiculous it sounds and then proceeded to emphasize “yes, in AMERICA”
He answered with such sass and grace 👏 https://t.co/zA0RcyLPEJ
— Megumi (@MegumiChan00) November 10, 2021
About Lee Jung-jae: The actor made his acting debut in the 1993 TV drama “Dinosaur Teacher” after two years of modeling, according to South China Morning Post. He was reportedly scouted while working at a coffee shop in Seoul.
- At 21 years old, Lee won best newcomer awards at three of South Korea’s most prestigious award shows: the Blue Dragon Film Awards, the Baeksang Arts Awards and the Grand Bell Awards.
- His other acting credits include “Deliver Us from Evil” (2020) and “The Thieves” (2012). His 2000 film “Il Mare” was remade by Hollywood in 2006 and titled “The Lake House,” starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, according to Metro Style.
Featured Image via extratv
