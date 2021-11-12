Bitcoin
Kart Racing League Announces Public Sale of Governance Token
Gainesville, USA / FL, 12th November, 2021, Chainwire
Blue Monster Games, the gaming studio behind the non-fungible token (NFT) driven Kart Racing League, has announced the public sale of their highly anticipated $KRL governance token will start on Friday, November 12th at 2:00 PM UTC.
Kart Racing League will be amongst the first 3D NFT-based games to market this year, combining the play-to-earn and evolution features of Axie Infinity, with the addictive game-play of titles such as Rocket League.
$KRL , the governance token behind Kart Racing League, will be available to purchase at CopperLaunch’s auction which will run from November 12th to November 15th.
Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Monster Games, Joseph Rubin, says, “We are thrilled to announce our public sale will start on Friday, November 12th. Bringing a project of this size to market is breaking a lot of ground in the NFT-gaming space and it’s going to turn a lot of heads. Giving our community the chance to directly buy into the project, and to shape their own universe, is the future of gaming.”
Blue Monster Games is focusing its efforts on the emerging play-to-earn NFT game industry, a segment that is expected to see tremendous growth.
Rubin says, “The growth of play-to-earn and NFT-driven games like Kart Racing League is something that won’t be ignored for long. Mega-game studios are still trying to get their heads around this space, whereas $KRL governance token holders have a ticket to be first in line. I’m not only excited for us as a company, but I’m also excited to see our community directly benefit as a result.”
Kart Racing League will launch on November 19th, 2021. The $KRL governance token will go on sale on Nov ember 12th and can be purchased directly on our CopperLaunch page .
For more information, and frequently asked questions, individuals can visit the Kart Racing League Medium.
About Blue Monster Games
Blue Monster Games Inc. is a Florida-based corporation dedicated to the development of video games utilizing NFT technology. These gaming projects are based on a play-to-earn model, meaning that players have the opportunity to earn money in-game.
Blue Monster is the maker of Kart Racing League, which features 3D NFT characters that can be used to play a Sonic-inspired kart racing game, earning rewards for every race they win. The team is also working on several different projects that will be announced over the coming months.
Website – https://www.bluemonstergames.com/
Twitter – @bluemonsternft
About Kart Racing League
Kart Racing League is a Sonic-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can race one another in an online multiplayer format, collect, trade, and evolve, their playable NFT characters.
Combining the best elements of electrifying arcade and fast-paced competitive style kart racing, Kart Racing League lets players face off online in intense multiplayer racing, across brilliant tracks, collecting power-ups and speed boosts along the way.
The key difference between KRL and a traditional kart racing game is that Blockchain economic design is used to reward our players for their contributions to the ecosystem. This new model of gaming has been dubbed “play to earn.”
Website – www.kartracingleague.com
Twitter – @KartRacingNFT
Discord – https://discord.gg/jukKKamX
Instagram – @KartRacingNFT
Facebook – /KartRacingNFT
Telegram – https://t.me/kartracingleague
Medium – @KartRacingNFT
Contacts
Chief Operating Officer
Wells Fargo Collections
First, Wells Fargo is like any other institution in that they are simply trying to collect the money that they may have lent to you. So, if you have received a collection letter from Wells Fargo, or you have received a telephone call from a collection officer; you can be assured that this negative account is showing up on your credit report.
Try not to avoid the collection calls or to ignore the collection letters from Wells Fargo. What you need to do is to face the music and own up to whatever debt obligation that you might have. Call directly or if they have sold off your debt to some other agency, call that collection agency.
Then begin to work out a payment plan with Wells Fargo. This is the first step to repairing your credit score by getting rid of negative accounts. You may not be able to remove a charge off immediately from your credit report through Experian, TransUnion, or Equifax (the three major credit reporting agencies).
In fact, depending on how late your Wells Fargo collection account is whether it be a 30 day late, 60 day late, 90 day late, or 120 day late account; Wells Fargo may be willing to reduce the amount you owe. For simply coming clean and telling them that you are willing to work out a payment plan they may reduce a $10,000 debt down to 50% of that or more, it really depends on the situation. If nothing else, they may be willing to stretch out the maturity of your loan (or credit card payment or business line payment or whatever credit collection obligation that you might have with them). Wells Fargo is also willing to reduce interest rates if necessary to facilitate your ability to collect payment from you.
This is the first step to repairing your credit score when you have a Wells Fargo collection payment. There are many more, and in fact there are many little know credit repair secrets that could make this much easier.
Home Mortgage Loan
Refinancing home has become even easier with the low home mortgage rates. The best way to refinance home is to modify your existing rate in to a new rate which is lower than the older one. Even a 1% reduction of your existing mortgage rates will save you a good amount of money. You have to have proper knowledge about modifying the adjustable loan you have and converting it in to a more stable home mortgage loan having much better and lower home mortgage rates. Refinancing home with such precautions will save you a lot of money and will also prevent you from paying unnecessary interest rates. The high interest rates are the biggest evils in home loans or any kind of loans. The heavy amount that goes from your pocket to the bank, monthly, in the form of interest pains you a lot.
Refinancing home mortgage also have a particular limit which states clearly how many times you can refinance home mortgage in order to improve your payments. This knowledge is essential as with the low home mortgage rates people are literally fighting to get in the line and modify their home mortgage loan so that they might reduce their monthly mortgage. If you want to refinance home mortgage, you need to have perfect credit scores and a good broker. If you do not have good credit scores then the mortgage rates will be pretty high and it wouldn’t be possible for you to afford such loans. In sticky situations like these you will need some professional expert help of a broker who have good knowledge about how to handle such circumstances.
If it is your biggest dream to built a house of your imaginations and have the basic requirements to get a home loan then we advice that you go for it and seize the opportunity. You will easily find many financial institutions that offer good home loans and with such low home mortgage loan rates you will easily find a rate to cut the deal. Even if you do not have a good credit, in fact you define your credits pretty bad then also there are specialists available who would help you to get good loans with preferable rates with the present credits you have.
During your life, you will probably need money to fund needs like pursue higher education, borrow to buy a home, a car, manage your money to be sure to fulfill the requirements of your family and take insurance to be sure all you have won’t disappear… It is the reason why I create in this website different sections that contains articles, lists of references, and other resources ranging from refinancing home to auto insurance, managing (and accumulating) personal wealth, and so on. Here is a little presentation of the more important topics of this site:
Home Mortgage Loan
With all that happen in the market, with economic crisis, changing interest rates and multiplication of lenders, it could be useful to learn (a lot) more about the best way to buy what will probably be the most important thing of your life: your home! In a highly competitive market, it will be useful for you to reduce your credit, to make the best choice regarding refinancing home or to know which type of lender to choose for your home mortgage loan. This section of my site also tells you what words are used by the mortgage expert and gives you more reference, as a mortgage calculator and a complete list of important banks and lenders in the United States.
Payday Loans: Some Helpful Tips
Payday loans are short term loans that help you meet your financial needs. Usually, people go to a bank to get this type of loan when they are in an emergency and need financial support. However, the catch is that if you fail to return the loan amount, you will have to bear a heavy amount of interest, which is, sometimes, 200% of the principal amount. So, If you have to pay your loan back on time, you may need some help. Failing to pay back the loan on time may create more problems for you down the road. Given below are 5 tips to help you with this. Read on to know more.
1. Consider your needs
Before you apply for a payday loan, we suggest that determine your needs first. Once you have understood your needs, you should not borrow more than what you need. Smaller amounts are easy to pay back than larger ones. Therefore, you should borrow the smallest amount possible to meet your needs. After all, your purpose to apply for the loan was to deal with an emergency. It’s not a good idea to opt for this option to buy something you want, such as a smartphone or camera.
2. Use what you need
Once you have got the loan, use as much amount as you need. For instance, if you borrowed $2,000, say, and you spent $1,000 to meet your needs, don’t spend the rest of the money on something you don’t need. Instead, you should put that money aside for repayment of the loan.
3. Set your priority
If you want to payback your payday loan, we suggest that you commit to the task. What you need to do is make you payments on time no matter what. If possible, you should get money from other sources to pay back the loan. For instance, you can sell something you don’t need on eBay, volunteer for a few days or work overtime. So, you may want to set your priorities should you want the bank to accept your application.
4. Electronic withdrawal
You can prevent payment delays if you let your lender withdraw funds from your account. This can cost you a lot of money. If this option is not feasible, you may have to repay the amount the expiry of due date. Failing to pay the loan on time will incur penalties and fees. However, you may want to keep in mind that online lenders require you to give them authorization for fund transfer.
5. Emergencies
It is a good idea not to take a payday loan unless you have an emergency. These short terms loans are designed in order to help people deal with unexpected situations and circumstances. So, they can be used for the purpose of covering emergency expenses.
Therefore, if you are habitual of taking out payday loans for ongoing situations and impulse purchases, you will find yourself in a lot of trouble down the road. These loans are not granted to help people buy the new model of their favorite smartphone.
As a matter of fact, your first priority should be to pay off your payday loan as soon as possible. This is the most important thing that you may want to keep in mind when applying for this loan. This will help you prevent things from making worse in the future.
Long story short, if you have been in trouble, we suggest that you borrow funds from your friends, relatives or colleagues. Payday loans should be your last resort when you have no other option to consider. Hopefully, these tips will help you make the best choice.
