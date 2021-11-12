Connect with us

Kathy Hilton Wears White Dress Covered In Hearts For Daughter Paris Hilton’s Wedding — Photos

Kathy Hilton
Kathy Hilton made the most gorgeous mother of the bride at her daughter Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11.

Even though it was her daughter’s big day, Kathy Hilton, 62, managed to steal the show when she looked absolutely stunning in this outfit at her daughter, Paris Hilton’s wedding. Paris officially married Carter Reum on November 11, and their wedding was nothing short of perfect. Despite white normally being off-limits to wedding guests, Kathy pulled off her white wrap dress to perfection. The ankle-length gown was covered in pink hearts and belted around the middle with a string

The dress also featured a ruffled neckline and hemline, along with loose-fitted sleeves. Overall, the look appeared comfortable and not over-the-top, allowing for Paris to shine in her Oscar De La Renta wedding gown. To complete her look, Kathy wore blush-colored heels and had her hair styled in curls. She arrived to the nuptials alongside her husband, Rick Hilton.

Kathy Hilton at her daughter, Paris’s, wedding. (APEX / MEGA)

Kathy is always rocking some sort of stunning outfit, so we were not surprised when she rocked this beautiful outfit to the wedding. Luckily, we were able to see a slew of looks from Kathy leading up to the wedding, considering Paris and Carter had a ton of pre-wedding events. Earlier in October, Paris had an Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower that was of course, fabulous, and Kathy rocked a pretty pink dress. The chiffon mini dress was light pink and featured bright pink flowers all over it while the bodice featured a cape style top. Her waist was cinched in while the skirt was flared and flowy. Kathy topped her look off with a pair of pale pink, pointed-toe satin pumps. Kathy was joined at the bridal shower by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates including her sister, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Luckily, we can see even more details from the wedding as it was filmed for a Peacock series about Paris’s life, titled, Paris in Love. Other celebrity guests at the lavish nuptials included Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul and many more. Kathy must be one proud mama!

STEM Sistas: Spotify’s ‘Dope Labs’ Podcast Hosted By Dr. Titi Shodiya & Dr. Zakiya Whatley Returns For Fourth Season

STEM Sistas: Spotify’s ‘Dope Labs’ Podcast Hosted By Dr. Titi Shodiya & Dr. Zakiya Whatley Returns For Fourth Season
Two dope ladies are back in the dope labs!

Source: Spotify / Dope Labs

Dr. Titi Shodiya and Dr. Zakiya Whatley are back for season four of their Spotify podcast “Dope Labs” that serves up scientific principles with a healthy dose of tea by unpacking pop culture through the black lens. A press release notes that these two sistas in stem are dishing on everything from cuffing season to Cardi B while tackling what’s trending and “putting it under the microscope with the help of some very smart (and cool) scientific friends.”

At Dope Labs, we believe “science is for errybody” and our mission is to bring out the inner scientist in YOU (especially communities typically left out of the science field, many of which are women and people of color)

“Dope Labs” is a product of Spotify’s Sound Up podcast accelerator program, educating and supporting women of color in the podcasting space, offering tools and resources to turn participants’ creative ideas into fully-developed podcasts. Through programs like Sound Up, Spotify provides curated listening experiences to connect users with culture in a visceral and personal way, while inspiring a new wave of cultural and socially-minded podcasts.

On episode one of season four, Titi and Zakiya chat with acclaimed authors Dr. Gale Sinatra and Dr. Barbara Hofer about their book “Science Denial: Why it Happens and What to Do About It,” exploring the psychological issues that keep folks from having a broad understanding of science as well as solutions to combat the spread of misinformation.

 

 

 

This season, Dope Labs, the weekly series, will feature guests that delve into pertinent conversations around science denial, COVID-19 era anxiety, fintech and how technology can make shopping more accessible, representation and HBCUs, and more.

 

About Dr. Titi Shodiya, Executive Producer & Host

Spotify’s “Dope Labs” Podcast

Source: Spotify / Dope Labs

Titi obtained a B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering with a concentration in electronic and photonic materials from The Pennsylvania State University in 2010. She received a M.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Duke in 2012 and recently obtained her PhD from Duke University in 2015 studying Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science.

Currently, she works in the National Voluntary Lab Accreditation Program as a Program Manager for Calibration labs. She manages accreditation and accreditation activities for over 150 labs that cross disciplines all over the US and internationally. This requires a breadth of knowledge in science, engineering, international standards, cutting edge technology, science policy and governmental requirements. She is part of standards writing groups that develop scientific practices and protocols. She also coordinates proficiency testing for their calibration labs and work very closely with the labs on NISTs campus in their development and implementation.

About Dr. Zakiya Whatley, Executive Producer & Host

Spotify’s “Dope Labs” Podcast

Source: Spotify / Dope Labs

Zakiya believes in science education for all, formal or informal, across multiple platforms. Her efforts focus on broadening access to and persistence in STEM careers. Much of her work targets populations historically underrepresented in the sciences. She likens her work to building a ramp – if it’s there, everyone can use it, both those who need it and people who may have otherwise taken the stairs.

She is the Program Manager of the Biological Sciences Graduate Program in the College of Computer, Math, & Natural Sciences at the University of Maryland. Prior to joining Maryland, she was an Assistant Professor in the Biology Department at Gettysburg College, where she taught Cell Biology, Introductory Biology, and an advanced research seminar – The Molecular Basis of Biofilms. Her lab focused on sociomicrobiology, particularly factors involved in early stages of multi species biofilm formation & persistence.

She earned her PhD in Genetics & Genomics and Cellular & Molecular Biology at Duke University in the laboratory of Dr. Kenneth Kreuzer.

Spotify’s “Dope Labs” Podcast

Source: Spotify / Dope Labs

 

Will YOu be listening to Dope Labs season 4?

Jashyah Moore Found Safe in New York City

Photo may have been deleted
Teenage runaway Jashyah Moore was found safe in New York City after she was last seen at a deli in East Orange, NJ a month ago.

No Amber Alert was issued for the wayward 14-year-old after she was reported as a possible runaway on October 14.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens confirmed Jashyah was found safe on Thursday.

“Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services. She will be returned to NJ shortly. No additional information is available at this time,” said Stephens in a press release.

During a press conference, law enforcement officials said Jashyah was initially reported as a runaway. Jashyah’s family denied she was a runaway and expressed concerns that her life was in danger.

According to a family member’s post on Facebook, Jashyah has run away from home before. She is active on social media and may have been lured away from home by a social media user.

A $20,000 reward was offered for her safe return.

Jamie Moore believed her daughter was abducted and she insists her daughter would not run away from home. “She didn’t go. She ain’t missing. Somebody got my daughter,” she said last month. “Please come home Shyah. We miss you.”

Kyle Richards Stuns In Plunging Green Dress For Niece Paris Hilton’s Wedding With Husband Mauricio

Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards looked stunning when she attended her niece, Paris Hilton’s, wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. The ‘RHOBH’ star was shining bright in an emerald green dress.

Kyle Richards, 52, always makes a statement in her outfits, no matter where she goes, and that’s exactly what she did at Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. Paris’s aunt looked gorgeous in her outfit as she arrived to the nuptials with her husband, Mauricio Umansky. The actress/reality star wore a deep green dress, which featured a low-cut neckline and hugged her figure nicely.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky head to Paris Hilton’s wedding. (APEX / MEGA)

To complete the look, Kyle wore her long, brunette hair in loose curls. She carried a silver clutch and rocked silver heels to match. She also wore coral-tinted blush and rosy lipstick, along with dark makeup lining the tom and bottom of her eyes. Meanwhile, Mauricio was super handsome in a black suit with white button down and his glasses.

kyle richards mauricio umansky
Kyle Richards shows off her gorgeous dress at Paris Hilton’s wedding. (APEX / MEGA)

Not only did Kyle look gorgeous at the wedding, but so did her sister, Kathy Hilton , who was the mother of the bride. Kathy showed up to the wedding in a loose-fitted white dress, which was adorned with small hearts. Kyle has been with her sister, Kathy, and Paris, every step of the way during the wedding process. Earlier in October, Paris had an Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower that was over-the-top and fabulous, and of course, Kyle was in attendance to support her niece.

For the bridal shower, Kyle looked amazing in a long-sleeve black mini dress that was covered in neon flowers. The dress featured a deep V-neckline that was lined with rainbow stripes and she topped her look off with a pair of bright red, peep-toe mule heels. Kyle was joined at the shower by her family, friends, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates including Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Ever since Paris and Carter got engaged in Feb. 2021 after one year of dating, the couple has been having a ton of celebrations for their big day. Aside from her bridal shower, Carter and Paris actually had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas where they were surrounded by friends and family. Congratulations to the happy couple!

