Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Black Dress With Massive Cutouts At Friend’s Wedding — Photos
Kendall Jenner looked sexier than ever for a friend’s recent wedding, wearing a tight black dress with cutouts that left little to the imagination. See the sultry photos here!
Kendall Jenner looked simply smokin’ in a recent Instagram story, showing off her stunning, tight black dress with major cutouts that revealed her amazing bod. The 26-year-old model posted a few stories to her social media while at her friend Lauren Perez‘s wedding, sharing the details of the dress while posing in the mirror with pals Bella Hadid, 25, and Hailey Beiber, 24.
In the first shot, Kendall and the gals posed for an Instagram boomerang as Kendall’s tight dress took center stage. The dress hugged around her shoulders, waist, and hips, but featured massive cutouts that exposed practically the whole front part of her body, skimpily covering her chest and putting her navel on display.
In the second Instagram story, Kendall took a video of just she and friend Hailey, both posing in a sexy manner as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed fans an even better view of the dress. Kendall completed the sultry wedding guest look by wearing her dark brown locks down and tousled and sported minimal, yet glowing makeup.
Kendall is no stranger to rocking a skimpy look. Last month the reality star showed off her cinched 24-inch waistline when she wore a tiny pea-green bikini for her millions of Instagram followers. She topped off the look with a bedazzled fringe pink cowboy hat with her initials, ‘KJ’ on the top.
The brunette beauty was presumably at the same friend’s bachelorette party for that look, holding a bedazzled cup with her initials. She captioned the post with none other than a few emojis, a brain, heart, and a bow to be exact. Fire emojis and hearts were seen throughout the comments as fans posted in admiration for the look — and her supermodel bod, undoubtedly!
When Kendall’s not taking over our socials in the hottest photos or promoting her new tequila line, she is enjoying much-needed alone time with her beau, Devin Booker, 24. The pair started dating in Apr. 2020, but didn’t take their romance Instagram official until Feb. 2021. They’ve embarked on jet-setting vacations and lakeside hangouts, but the couple generally likes to keep the details of their relationship pretty low-key — something she also admitted to during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Bailey Makes A Life-Altering Decision While Mourning A Devastating Loss
The ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ crew lost one of their own during the November 11 crossover episode. Meanwhile, Amelia and Link both made bold confessions.
The November 11 episode doesn’t start in the immediate aftermath of the Station 19 explosion, it begins in Minnesota. Meredith is getting flirty texts from Nick before she heads into the clinic. Meanwhile, Amelia is already at the clinic, but Kai got there even earlier. While doing a trial, Tom shows up to help the group.
Megan sends Farouk into heart surgery, and she’s trying not to freak out. Hayes is there to calm her worries. While Owen and Teddy are working on a veteran, the room begins to shake. Owen thinks it’s a bomb, but it’s actually the pipeline explosion from Station 19. Bailey can’t get in touch with Ben, and she starts to worry.
There are no patients flooding the OR in the aftermath of the explosion. Owen is patiently waiting for the room to fill. Teddy can’t seem to find Megan. Owen is preoccupied with the “bomb,” but Teddy reminds him that this was an explosion and not a bomb.
In the middle of Farouk’s surgery, Megan comes rushing in because of the explosion. She sits down to hold Farouk’s hand during the surgery. Winston doesn’t think it’s a good idea for her to be there. Hayes tries to talk her down, but she’s forceful, so she stays.
Miller Is Dead
The first ambulance to arrive from the explosion contains Vic. She seems to be OK and doesn’t know what happened to Miller. When the second ambulance arrives, there’s no siren. “There’s a dead person in there,” Bailey says.
The door opens and Jack walks out and then Ben. Miller is dead. They tried to save him, but it was too late. Ben soon remembers the promise he made to Miller about taking care of baby Pru if something ever happened to him.
Travis and Andy show up and learn the devastating news of Miller’s death. Travis doesn’t want to keep the news from Vic. He sits down and tells her about Miller as Ben and Bailey watch. Ben tells Bailey that he told Miller that he would take care of Pru.
Before Bailey can react, Vic starts to code. There’s a scary few seconds for Vic, but she makes it. “Is it real?” Vic cries to Travis. Travis can’t lie. Miller is gone forever.
Back in Minnesota, Hamilton doesn’t want Tom to work on the Parkinson’s project because Tom slept with his daughter. Meredith tells Hamilton to not hold a grudge, but Hamilton is insistent. Meredith decides to go to Nick about what’s going on with Hamilton. Doctors make the worst patients, Nick says. Nick advises Meredith to remember that she’s in charge of this project. Meanwhile, the flirt is ON between Kai and Amelia.
Bailey and Ben pick up their conversation about baby Pru. “You know how badly I’ve always wanted a little girl,” Bailey admits. She’s just worried that she’ll fall in love with Pru, and then her grandparents will come to take her away. Bailey can’t deal with that.
Travis breaks down to Schmidt about what happened with Miller. Travis, Andy, and Theo rally around Vic as they mourn the loss of Miller.
Bailey & Ben Take In Pru
Bailey is still trying to figure out what to do about Pru. Jo helps convince Bailey to take Pru in. Pru deserves a loving home that Bailey and Ben can provide. Andy soon brings Pru down to the lobby. Bailey opens her arms and Pru walks right to her. Bailey tells Pru that everything’s going to be OK.
Megan breaks down after Farouk’s surgery, and Hayes is once again there to comfort her. Hayes does end up telling Owen and Teddy about what’s happening with Megan and Farouk. They rush to her side.
After their shift is over, Jo is outside waiting for Link. “What happens if I die?” Jo asks Link. She wants to know what will happen to Luna. Link doesn’t hesitate to tell Jo that he’ll take Luna in. “I’ve got her,” he promises.
Kai and Amelia are the last ones at the lab. Kai brings up what Tom said about Amelia’s “happy little family.” Amelia reveals to Kai that she has a beautiful son with Link, but she’s single. Amelia asks whether or not Kai is single. Kai says they’re married… to the lab.
Meredith and Nick meet up after work, and they’re done keeping their feelings at bay. They share a passionate kiss before heading to dinner.
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Married: Couple Weds After 2 Years Of Dating
Paris Hilton tied the knot on Nov. 11 to her now-husband Carter Reum — congrats to the newly wed couple!
Paris Hilton is a married woman! The 40-year-old socialite wed her husband Carter Reum, 40, on Thursday November 11, after about nine months of being engaged E! News confirmed. While Paris has been engaged on a few occasions, Carter is her first husband! “Paris selected her dress late last night..there is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris,” a source also old the outlet. Photos of the nuptials have yet to be seen, however, her aunt Kyle Richards and mom Kathy Hilton were seen heading into the venue. Celebrities like Paula Abdul and Emma Roberts were also seen.
Paris and Carter got engaged back on February 13, while the pair were vacationing on a private island together to celebrate the heiress’s 40th birthday! Paris showed off her engagement ring during a March 1 interview with Ryan Seacrest, and showed that the emerald cut diamond, which is estimated to be up to 15 carats, has a “P” engraved in it.
While they’re married now, the pair have been dating since December 2019. Paris recounted what had happened when Carter proposed in front of their families, in an episode of her This Is Paris podcast. “I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said, shortly after getting engaged. “It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to celebrate the moment.”
The newlyweds’ future plans remain to be seen, but Paris did open up about wanting to have children with Carter, shortly after he popped the question. “I can’t wait to have a family with him….it’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to,” she said in a preview for This is Paris shortly after they got engaged. “It’s something we’ve talked about a lot ever since we’ve been together… First the wedding, then the babies.”
While Paris seemed excited to start a family, she did shut down rumors that she was pregnant on July 27. “I want you to hear it all directly from me,” she tweeted. “People always make up rumors, I’m very used to it at this point being in the industry for as long as I have.” While she denied being pregnant, she did hint that kids might be right around the corner, now that they’re married. “I am not yet pregnant. I will be after the wedding. I can’t wait to have children in 2022,” she said.
Paulina Porizkova, 56, Looks Sensational In Tiny White Bikini While ‘Pondering Life’ On Vacation
Paulina Porizkova rocked a tiny white bikini and shared more Paulinaisms about ageism while on vacay.
Paulina Porizkova offered more Paulinaisms about ageism while on vacation. The 56-year-old model stunned in a white bikini and posed against a palm tree at the beach in a new Instagram post shared on Thursday, Nov. 11. In the caption, Paulina reflected on the biases that older women face, lamenting that older men are rarely afforded the same scrutiny by “trolls” on the internet.
“Being on vacation is wonderful for many reasons, one of which is all the time I have to read – and ponder life,” the model began her ruminative post. Paulina then cited recent comments made by Sarah Jessica Parker, in which she called out the “misogynist chatter” about her gray hair. The actress recently noted to Vogue for her December 2021 cover that her good pal Andy Cohen, who has a “full head of gray hair,” has never been subjected to the scrutiny.
“And he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!” SJP told the magazine, adding, “It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”
The comments resonated with Paulina, who continued in her post, “SJP rightly pointed out that in a photo of her and Andy Cohen – he sits there with a full head of grey hair and way more wrinkles, and is considered a sexy guy – while she gets comments about how she should ‘fix herself.’” The model then reflected on the messaging that “there is something wrong with your face if it shows your age. If you’re a WOMAN.”
“Certainly, part of it is biology. Women become invisible when no longer fertile. In the caveman days- that may have made sense. . . . The problem is we no longer live in caves. The men that run our world today (big brains- small muscles) would have never made it past childhood in the olden days. It’s called evolution. So come on ladies, let’s not be left behind.” The model has long been vocal about the ageism and beauty standards faced by women in the industry.
Paulina recently appeared in StyleLikeU’s “Defying Ageism” series, stripping down to her underwear as she recounted the dissolution of her marriage to the late Ric Ocasek, spoke about her refusal to be seen as invisible in middle age, and embraced feeling “pretty freaking awesome” at the age of 56.
