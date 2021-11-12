Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Inside Their ‘Awkward’ Reunion At Kris Jenner’s Party
Scott Disick attended Kris Jenner’s 66th birthday party — and naturally, the reunion with ex Kourtney Kardashian was a bit ‘awkward,’ sources reveal to HollywoodLife exclusively.
Scott Disick reunited with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker at a recent family soirée, but it apparently did not play out like a dramatic episode of reality TV. Sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Scott, 38, attended Kris Jenner’s 66th birthday party on Friday, Nov. 5 — and while Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, were naturally in attendance, there was no “unnecessary drama” as Hulu camera crew filmed for the family’s upcoming show.
“Scott was there at the same time as Kourtney and Travis at Kris Jenner’s birthday party, but he did not stay for long after they arrived,” one source shared. “Hulu cameras were filming the whole thing and this will absolutely be used on the show. Regardless of how they feel about each other, Kourtney and Scott know that they have a job to do at the end of the day.” The source maintained they’ve had “worse falling outs,” stating that Kourtney harbors no “ill feelings” towards the father of her children.
The media personality agreed to attend the party because Kris offered him a spot on the upcoming Hulu series, the source explained. “She is an insanely smart business woman and knows that Scott brings the drama that they need.” the source added. “He knows that he is going to have to be a part of their lives and that he has to get over his feelings about this for the sake of their kids.”
Scott and Kourtney share children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, together. A second source said that Scott was “grateful” that he had Kourtney’s sister Khloé “to lean on for support” at the party. (He even shared an Instagram Story with the Good American founder, 37, at the party, calling her “gorg.”) “Scott and Khloé have always been close, and they will continue to be regardless of Kourtney’s relationship status with Travis,” the source said. “Khloé looks at Scott as family because he is. She absolutely adores him.”
While he didn’t “stay too long” at the party because it was a “bit awkward,” the source said that Scott “handled himself like a perfect gentleman because he doesn’t have the energy left to cause any unnecessary drama, particularly with the mother of his children.” It looks like Scott might appear in the Hulu series recurrently, too. After the birthday party, he and Kris were spotted filming together in Woodland Hills on Nov. 8. It’ll be an interesting series, indeed.
Helena Christensen, 52, Sizzles In Plunging Black Bodysuit For Sexy New Photos
Model Helena Christensen stunned in a sexy black bodysuit from her brand Stærk&Christensen.
Helena Christensen stunned in a black bodysuit from her brand Stærk&Christensen. The model, 52, shared some behind the scenes glam snapshots on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She wore a sexy plunging bodysuit while in a studio.
“BTS glam and a little black number,” she captioned the post, which began with a close up of her wavy hair and makeup. The model posed in front a full length mirror in the last two images.
Helena launched Stærk&Christensen, a New York-based brand that specializes in fashion, interiors, architecture, and film, in 2016 with designer Camilla Stærk. In a joint interview with Interview Magazine in 2015, Helena revealed how the collaboration came to be. “We’ve known each other for many years, but it started with work and collaborations,” she said. “It organically evolved into more collaborations, and eventually a friendship.”
She continued, “Usually it’s the other way around. You’ll know a girlfriend for many years and then you’ll say, ‘Maybe we should do something together.’ But with us, it was an instant ‘We should do something together.’ And then it was, “Oh, hey, why aren’t we also hanging out together besides working…having white wine?’ We met 15 years ago, but it’s nice to develop friendships later in life.”
On top of her work at Stærk&Christensen, the model is also the creative director of fragrance brand strangelove, often modeling in the photo campaigns. These days, Helena has been sharing more glimpses into her life and home on Instagram. She and her son Mingus, 22, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Norman Reedus, starred in a Mother’s Day campaign for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret in April. Mingus looked like the spitting image of his mother.
In September, her son ran into legal trouble when he was arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face in New York while at the San Gennaro festival, per the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Mingus spoke to New York Daily News after and alleged the woman and her friends came after him and he “threw his arm out,” accidentally striking her in the face. “I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group,” he claimed, adding, “It was very apparent that these girls were under the influence and looking for a fight.”
Paris Hilton Is Breathtaking In Oscar De La Renta Dress For Wedding To Carter Reum
Paris Hilton looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her wedding gown while tying the knot to Carter Reum.
If there’s one thing for sure about Paris Hilton, 40, it’s that she always goes all out with her looks and that’s exactly what she did on her wedding day. Paris looked breathtaking in her wedding gown as she married Carter Reum, 40. In a teaser picture shared to her Instagram account on the evening of her wedding, the socialite revealed she wore Oscar de la Renta for her big day! The white gown was decked out in floral appliqué and featured a turtleneck cut — see the photo here.
The socialite partially covered her face with a sheer wedding veil, allowing her smokey eye makeup and french manicure to poke through. “My forever begins today…11/11, #justmarried #ForeverHiltonReum,” she captioned the first post about her wedding.
We have been waiting patiently to see Paris’s wedding gown and she has been teasing us with a slew of looks leading up to the big day. The couple went on a joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Las Vegas on October 8. Paris rocked a ton of fun bright-colored mini dresses with bride-related accessories including a sash that read, “Bride to be.”
Meanwhile, when the couple got engaged, Paris shared photos of the moment when she rocked a long-sleeve plunging V-neck sequin gown. The dress had a thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt that revealed her toned legs and she topped her look off with a tiara and white leather flats.
Paris and Carter got engaged just one year after dating and the couple announced their engagement to Vogue back in a Feb. 17 interview. Carter popped the question just four days before Paris’s 40th birthday while the lovebirds were vacationing on a private island.
Gushing about their engagement, Paris shared with the magazine, “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait.”
Emma Roberts Attends Paris Hilton’s Wedding Without Garrett Hedlund, Holds Hands With Another Man
Emma Roberts held hands with Britney Spears’ longtime manager Cade Hudson on Thursday as she stepped into Paris Hilton’s wedding, notably without Garrett Hedlund.
Emma Roberts attended friend Paris Hilton‘s wedding on Thursday noticeably without partner Garrett Hedlund, 36. The 30-year-old actress entered the event holding hands with Cade Hudson, aka Britney Spears‘ longtime manager. The Scream Queens star walked into the Bel Air locale with her friend wearing a stunning black tulle spaghetti strap dress and a black tuxedo jacket over her shoulders.
Emma also carried a small black purse on her right while holding hands with Cade on her left. She wore her honey blonde locks long and straight while accessorizing her look with a thin silver necklace, small silver earrings, black, pointed toe pumps with an embellished strap. Cade, for his part, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and black oxford loafers, topping the style off with small round sunglasses.
Although they like to keep their relationship pretty low-key, Emma and Garrett have been spotted a few times since welcoming their child, Rhodes, together last Dec. 27. Rumors of their potential split, however, have made the rounds, as numerous social media detectives noticed the pair both unfollowed each other on Instagram, per the Daily Mail.
Emma and Garrett first began dating in early 2019, shortly after Emma ended her engagement to her on-again, off-again fiancé and American Horror Story co-star, Evan Peters. After an often tumultuous relationship, the couple broke up for the third and final time in January 2019. Emma and Garrett have kept their relationship pretty private, save for some sweet instances of PDA. All the same, the duo hasn’t opened up about their relationship publicly.
Prior to Emma, Garrett was famously in a long term relationship with Kirsten Dunst. The couple, who met on the set of their film On the Road in 2011, dated from 2012 to 2016 but never tied the knot. Kirsten welcomed her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons, her Fargo co-star, in 2018.
