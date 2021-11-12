Celebrities
Kyle Richards Stuns In Plunging Green Dress For Niece Paris Hilton’s Wedding With Husband Mauricio
Kyle Richards looked stunning when she attended her niece, Paris Hilton’s, wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. The ‘RHOBH’ star was shining bright in an emerald green dress.
Kyle Richards, 52, always makes a statement in her outfits, no matter where she goes, and that’s exactly what she did at Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. Paris’s aunt looked gorgeous in her outfit as she arrived to the nuptials with her husband, Mauricio Umansky. The actress/reality star wore a deep green dress, which featured a low-cut neckline and hugged her figure nicely.
To complete the look, Kyle wore her long, brunette hair in loose curls. She carried a silver clutch and rocked silver heels to match. She also wore coral-tinted blush and rosy lipstick, along with dark makeup lining the tom and bottom of her eyes. Meanwhile, Mauricio was super handsome in a black suit with white button down and his glasses.
Not only did Kyle look gorgeous at the wedding, but so did her sister, Kathy Hilton , who was the mother of the bride. Kathy showed up to the wedding in a loose-fitted white dress, which was adorned with small hearts. Kyle has been with her sister, Kathy, and Paris, every step of the way during the wedding process. Earlier in October, Paris had an Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower that was over-the-top and fabulous, and of course, Kyle was in attendance to support her niece.
For the bridal shower, Kyle looked amazing in a long-sleeve black mini dress that was covered in neon flowers. The dress featured a deep V-neckline that was lined with rainbow stripes and she topped her look off with a pair of bright red, peep-toe mule heels. Kyle was joined at the shower by her family, friends, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates including Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.
Ever since Paris and Carter got engaged in Feb. 2021 after one year of dating, the couple has been having a ton of celebrations for their big day. Aside from her bridal shower, Carter and Paris actually had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas where they were surrounded by friends and family. Congratulations to the happy couple!
‘Dickinson’ Season 3 Episode 4: Gay Bars, Mermaids, & Sea Shanties – Oh My
Prepare to see Walt Whitman as only Billy Eichner could play the famed American poet: drunk, sex-crazed, and loud AF.
Over the course of three seasons, Dickinson has pushed the narrative Emily’s life in so many wonderfully weird ways. The show shines brightest when Alena Smith and Co. throw all concept of reality out of the window and embrace magical realism in their storytelling. Case in point: episode four of season 3 finds Emily coming face to face with the other acclaimed poet of her generation, Walt Whitman, even though they never met in real life. And boy, do they have a good time!
The episode kicks off with Emily’s letter finally being delivered to Thomas Wentworth Higginson, who while an author himself, is currently leading the first federally authorized black regiment in South Carolina fighting in the Civil War. But before he gets a chance to dive into Emily’s letter, the Colonel meets his newest recruit: Henry!
Yes, this is where the Dickinson’s beloved house hand has ended up, prepared to fight for freedom just as he did while writing for the Constellation and working with John Brown. When Henry arrives, he’s surprised to meet a very, shall we say, ‘woke’ Colonel Higginson. Here is a white man very dedicated to the abolitionism movement, using all of his resources to help build towards freedom for all – but is it enough? Not if you ask his other recruits, all of which are former slaves, and who look on Henry with initial disdain when he introduces himself as their new teacher. Colonel Higginson hopes that by teaching these men how to read and write, the Army will look more favorably on them to fight. But it seems these men know better. Already, they’ve been denied clean uniforms, decent food, and worst of all, no pay. Clearly, there is work to be done, and Henry gives them his word he’ll help them become real soldiers.
Back in Amherst, the “hellscape”of war, as Mrs. Dickinson puts it, is being felt by Emily’s family. Vinnie has taken up burying herself alive in the barn to feel closer to all her dead ex boyfriends, Mr. Dickinson receives horrible news about his brother in Georgia, and with nothing to do, Austin tries to be an attentive father to his new child, though Sue insists he’d be better staying out of the way.
Meanwhile, Emily is consumed with her poetry once more, and after Betty’s comments about how “writing that shuts real life out is as good as dead,” she turns to someone she thinks will understand for guidance: Walt Whitman. Escaping to her conservatory with arguably his most famous work, Leaves of Grass, she settles in to read …
Suddenly, she’s in a NYC field hospital, following around a scatterbrained Whitman, who is helping to tend to soldiers as a nurse. (A historically accurate fact, look it up.) Played artfully by Billy Eichner, Whitman is, well, a lot. He talks a mile a minute and he’s constantly on the move, almost as if he was running around the streets of NYC with a dollar bill in one hand, a mic in the other, all while asking strangers to name a Jennifer Lopez song.
But I digress — he’s also dolling out some serious perspective that Emily needs to hear. As she talks to him about exploring “pain” in her poetry, he very knowingly teases her. “Ah, so you are into pain, huh?” he smirks, before adding, “Well, then you have come to the right place. This is New York City, baby! The Bronx is up, the Battery is down, and pain is everywhere! Follow me, Emily Dickinson. Let’s go hurt ourselves.”
As they make their way around the hospital, they run into Louisa May Alcott, played once again by Zosia Mamet. Yes, another “surprisingly, legitimate fact” about her is that she too was a nurse during the Civil War – and she is still all about that hustle. While she’s taking down notes about the “smells” of death, Walt is still trying to get Emily to connect to soldiers around her, to no avail. Emily just can’t relate to these people or their struggle. Whitman tries another approach. “Exist as you are,” he tells Emily. “That is enough.”
When it becomes clear Emily isn’t getting the answers she needs from either him or Alcott about how to make her poetry matter in this time of war, Whitman takes her to Pfaff’s Beer Cellar, considered by many as America’s first gay bar. The clientele is wild – men making out in corners, waiters wearing no pants, sea shanties being crooned out by actual mermaids – and suddenly, Emily looks like she belongs. Whitman invites her to get out of her mind and into her body, to stop thinking about the pain and start thinking about pleasure. They knock back a few drinks before he puts her on the spot. “What turns you on?” he asks her. When she timidly answers Sue, he challenges her to own her truth, to stop running from it, and be who she really is. With a deep breath, she shouts the truth to the heavens. “I LOVE SUE,” she yells. “I want her and I can’t get enough of her. And if I was on my deathbed right now, all I would want, is Sue. “ And with that and a smile, Walt tells her, “Now that’s a poem.”
But has Emily truly found her way ? Down South, Higginson finally settles in to read Emily’s work, and right away, he’s captivated by her words. “This is my letter to the World. That never wrote to Me—” A smile on his face proves Emily’s finally on her path, well on her way to writing some of her best work during her lifetime.
‘Dickinson’ season 3 debuts all-new episodes on Friday on AppleTV+.
Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Inside Their ‘Awkward’ Reunion At Kris Jenner’s Party
Scott Disick attended Kris Jenner’s 66th birthday party — and naturally, the reunion with ex Kourtney Kardashian was a bit ‘awkward,’ sources reveal to HollywoodLife exclusively.
Scott Disick reunited with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker at a recent family soirée, but it apparently did not play out like a dramatic episode of reality TV. Sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Scott, 38, attended Kris Jenner’s 66th birthday party on Friday, Nov. 5 — and while Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, were naturally in attendance, there was no “unnecessary drama” as Hulu camera crew filmed for the family’s upcoming show.
“Scott was there at the same time as Kourtney and Travis at Kris Jenner’s birthday party, but he did not stay for long after they arrived,” one source shared. “Hulu cameras were filming the whole thing and this will absolutely be used on the show. Regardless of how they feel about each other, Kourtney and Scott know that they have a job to do at the end of the day.” The source maintained they’ve had “worse falling outs,” stating that Kourtney harbors no “ill feelings” towards the father of her children.
The media personality agreed to attend the party because Kris offered him a spot on the upcoming Hulu series, the source explained. “She is an insanely smart business woman and knows that Scott brings the drama that they need.” the source added. “He knows that he is going to have to be a part of their lives and that he has to get over his feelings about this for the sake of their kids.”
Scott and Kourtney share children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, together. A second source said that Scott was “grateful” that he had Kourtney’s sister Khloé “to lean on for support” at the party. (He even shared an Instagram Story with the Good American founder, 37, at the party, calling her “gorg.”) “Scott and Khloé have always been close, and they will continue to be regardless of Kourtney’s relationship status with Travis,” the source said. “Khloé looks at Scott as family because he is. She absolutely adores him.”
While he didn’t “stay too long” at the party because it was a “bit awkward,” the source said that Scott “handled himself like a perfect gentleman because he doesn’t have the energy left to cause any unnecessary drama, particularly with the mother of his children.” It looks like Scott might appear in the Hulu series recurrently, too. After the birthday party, he and Kris were spotted filming together in Woodland Hills on Nov. 8. It’ll be an interesting series, indeed.
Helena Christensen, 52, Sizzles In Plunging Black Bodysuit For Sexy New Photos
Model Helena Christensen stunned in a sexy black bodysuit from her brand Stærk&Christensen.
Helena Christensen stunned in a black bodysuit from her brand Stærk&Christensen. The model, 52, shared some behind the scenes glam snapshots on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She wore a sexy plunging bodysuit while in a studio.
“BTS glam and a little black number,” she captioned the post, which began with a close up of her wavy hair and makeup. The model posed in front a full length mirror in the last two images.
Helena launched Stærk&Christensen, a New York-based brand that specializes in fashion, interiors, architecture, and film, in 2016 with designer Camilla Stærk. In a joint interview with Interview Magazine in 2015, Helena revealed how the collaboration came to be. “We’ve known each other for many years, but it started with work and collaborations,” she said. “It organically evolved into more collaborations, and eventually a friendship.”
She continued, “Usually it’s the other way around. You’ll know a girlfriend for many years and then you’ll say, ‘Maybe we should do something together.’ But with us, it was an instant ‘We should do something together.’ And then it was, “Oh, hey, why aren’t we also hanging out together besides working…having white wine?’ We met 15 years ago, but it’s nice to develop friendships later in life.”
On top of her work at Stærk&Christensen, the model is also the creative director of fragrance brand strangelove, often modeling in the photo campaigns. These days, Helena has been sharing more glimpses into her life and home on Instagram. She and her son Mingus, 22, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Norman Reedus, starred in a Mother’s Day campaign for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret in April. Mingus looked like the spitting image of his mother.
In September, her son ran into legal trouble when he was arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face in New York while at the San Gennaro festival, per the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Mingus spoke to New York Daily News after and alleged the woman and her friends came after him and he “threw his arm out,” accidentally striking her in the face. “I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group,” he claimed, adding, “It was very apparent that these girls were under the influence and looking for a fight.”
