Leave this unfunny, unnecessary ‘Home Sweet Home’ alone
MOVIE REVIEW
“HOME SWEET HOME ALONE”
Rated PG. On Disney+.
Grade: C-
Leave it to the evil elves at Disney to take the John Hughes-scripted 1990 smash hit, slapstick comedy “Home Alone” and repackage it as an unfunny, unpleasant 94 minutes on Disney+. Re-scripted by “SNL” writers Streeter Seidell and Mikey Day and directed by “Dirty Grandpa” helmer Dan Mazer, “Home Sweet Home Alone,” a 20th Century Studios production, replaces the original’s 8-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) with a 10-year-old British boy named Max (Archie Yates, “Jojo Rabbit”), presumably so that people can refer to him (hilariously, right?) as Harry Potter over and over.
Max and his mother Carol (Aisling Bea) stop at the open house of Pam (Ellie Kemper) and Jeff (Rob Delaney, TV’s “Catastrophe”) and their real estate agent Gavin (a mirthless Kenan Thompson). Jeff shows Max a vintage doll with an upside down head. Later, Jeff, who has lost his job, making it necessary for him and Pam to sell their house and uproot their children, realizes that the doll is worth a small fortune. But it’s gone, and he suspects Max of stealing it. He and Pam plan to steal it back.
At the same time, Max is left behind when his mother and her family fly separately to Tokyo (because that’s where families go for Christmas, right?). Max, who lives in a wealthy neighborhood, realizes what Jeff and Pam plan to do and sets booby traps for them all over the lavish home. This makes Kemper and Delaney this film’s Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. The booby traps include ice all over the driveway, Legos to fall and step upon with (conveniently) bare feet, exploding bottles of soda, a puddle of lighter fluid with which to set humans on fire and an air gun firing billiard balls. Did I mention that Jeff will be dressed as Santa Claus while suffering the physical punishment of repeatedly falling down stairs and smashing face first into a wall unit while wearing virtual reality goggles?
For some reason, everyone makes faces at the camera while speaking the horribly stilted and unfunny dialogue, beginning with a bit about deviled eggs and the toilet. Just when you’re thinking — Wait, was that a gay joke? — Carol realizes that her family has left Max behind and books her return flight, on which she will be tormented by an overweight man beside her who offers to share his blanket.
Meanwhile, Jeff and Pam are performing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” with hand bells at a senior facility, where the writers throw in a joke about dementia. There is also a shot of an old woman removing her dentures. I can’t tell you how funny I found that. Seriously, I can’t.
Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s oldest brother Buzz in the original, returns as a clueless police officer and fast-food enthusiast. Buzz’s funny bit is talking with his mouth full. Kemper (“Bridesmaids”) and Delaney are at a loss to make any of the dialogue or action amusing. Shouting does not make any of this material any less dreadful. The original film has already spawned four sequels, the final two TV movies. This one will go down in film history as yet another unnecessary and uninspired attempt to cash in on a famous title without bothering to pay it any respect.
(“Home Sweet Home Alone” contains slapstick violence, rude jokes and harsh language.)
‘Belfast’: Coming of age amid the Troubles, all there in black and white
MOVIE REVIEW
“BELFAST”
Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, Coolidge Corner Theatre and suburban theaters.
Grade: A-
An Irish “Roma,” the similarly black-and-white memoir “Belfast” drops us into the life of a 9-year-old boy living in a city with a family about to explode. My only serious misgiving about the film is the all-Van Morrison score, which gives it the aura of a jukebox musical.
Writer-director Kenneth Branagh (“Henry V,” “Cinderella”) begins his semi-autobiographical memoir during the Troubles in 1969 when a gang of Protestant rioters attacks the neighborhood where the film’s protagonist, Buddy (Jude Hill), lives with his older brother and his parents. The rioters wield clubs and rocks, throw Molotov cocktails and break windows. They want the Catholics out, even though they have lived there with their neighbors in peace for ages. Buddy’s family is Protestant. But his classmates include Catholics, one of them a smart girl (Olive Tennant) whom he has a crush on and wants to marry.
Buddy has not only his big brother Will (Lewis McAskie) to keep him company. He has his beloved Granny (Judi Dench) and Pop (Ciaran Hinds) and an entire network of aunts, uncles and cousins. The family’s primary caretaker is the beautiful mother known as Ma (the charismatic Caitriona Balfe of TV’s “Outlander”). We first hear her in the film calling out Buddy’s name on the street, no doubt a sweet memory for Branagh. Her counterpart Pa (Jamie Dornan) is a young man whose job keeps him in England, away from his family, except for weekends. The family lives in semi-poverty in a rented house. They have been paying an onerous back tax bill. Buddy’s parents often fight about money and about Pa not coming home on a weekend. The local Protestant “chief,” who wants to “cleanse” the neighborhood, wants Pa to join the fighters or help to fund them. A confrontation looms.
When we first meet Buddy, he is wielding a wooden sword and a garbage can lid as a shield like one of Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits. He is a fierce movie fan and loves nothing more than to see a film at the local theater with his family. Among the movies he and his family watch are “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” “High Noon” and the Hammer Films entry “One Million Years B.C.” featuring Raquel Welch in a fur bikini. They sing along to “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” The family will also see a stage production of “A Christmas Carol.”
After the attack, the families erect a barricade. British troops move in, causing further upheaval. Buddy watches “Star Trek” at home and hears about the fire and brimstone horrors of hell from his preacher. Budding artist Buddy draws a fork in the road. The family faces a real one: After considering moves to Vancouver and Sydney, Pa wants to move the family to England, where he has gotten a promotion, and they have been offered a house. Ma and Buddy do not want to leave Belfast.
Touching upon religion, pop culture, politics, family bonds and education, “Belfast” captures the confusion, turmoil and magic of childhood, folding in themes from James Joyce and the cinema. The child actors are excellent. But the adults own the film. Dornan and Balfe make marriage look exciting, again, and must be the most glamorous screen parents in ages. But Dench, who once directed Branagh in “Much Ado About Nothing,” and Hinds steal the show as the old couple facing the end together.
“Belfast” is an old-fashioned crowd pleaser.
(“Belfast” contains violence and profanity.)
‘Only the Animals’ – something wicked & very strange this way comes
MOVIE REVIEW
“ONLY THE ANIMALS”
Not rated. In French with subtitles. At Landmark Kendall Square.
Grade: A-
From director Dominik Moll of “With a Friend Like Harry …” comes the “Fargo”-esque murder mystery “Only the Animals,” a crime drama set for the most part in France’s wintry Grands Causses Highlands with more sinners, sins, twists and puzzle pieces than you’ll be able to keep up with.
It’s a fun, dark ride that begins after an African prelude with a French insurance agent going a bit far to please her farmer customer. Her name is Alice (the divine Laure Callamy of “Call My Agent!”), and his is Joseph (Damien Bonnard). He is a weird dullard. They are both delusional in their own special ways. Although she is married to Michel (Denis Menochet), Alice believes she and Joseph are in love. He thinks she is annoying.
In fact, he becomes more amorously interested in a dead woman’s body he later finds on his property. He can’t bring himself to dispose of the corpse and instead installs it princess-like in a palace of hay, where he spends time talking to it. Perhaps, the cold will preserve it. Alice has her own problems. She tries to run a sheep farm with husband Michel, who helps her when he isn’t being catfished by a young man in the Cote d’Ivoire city of Abidjan, who is pretending to be a hot young French woman named Amandine (Juliet Douchet). The young scammer’s name is Amand (Guy Roger “Bibbisse” N’Drin). Also on the scene in Causses Plateau is Alice’s elderly and dyspeptic father (Fred Ulysse).
In another segment, we meet Evelyne Ducat (Valerie Bruni Tedeschi), a chic, married woman, who is bisexual and picks up a hot, young restaurant worker named Marion (Nadia Tereszkiewicz) for a fling. Evelyne wants to end the weekend affair. But Marion has other ideas and stalks Evelyne. Evelyne’s husband Guillaume has a country house in the same vicinity as the farms. This cannot be good.
“Only the Animals” opens with a shot of a young Black man in Cote d’Ivoire on a bicycle with a goat clinging to his back with its front legs draped over the man’s shoulders, holding on. It’s both comical and ominous. The young man — we will learn — is Amand, and he wants to see Papa Sanou (Christian Ezan) about his goat. Is this some form of magic? Yes, and so is “Only the Animals.” The puzzle pieces interlock in funny and terrible ways as if bewitched.
A toy monkey head gets passed around. The snow is driven, and so are the drama’s players. Most are driven by lust. Only one is greedy for money. The film twice evokes William Faulkner’s short story “A Rose for Emily.” As he did in “With a Friend Like Harry …” director Moll mixes his deadly cocktail with a skeletal sneer. The film’s scariest bit involves a bottomless crevasse. I assure you — you won’t forget it.
(“Only the Animals” contains violence, profanity and sexually suggestive scenes.)
Barabak: Kamala Harris, the incredible disappearing vice president
WASHINGTON – Whatever happened to Kamala Harris?
She shattered all kinds of ceiling glass when Joe Biden made California’s junior senator his running mate and Harris was elected vice president. Since then, she’s largely receded from Washington’s daily doings and the cliff-hanging drama that’s surrounded the fight over the president’s agenda.
Part of the answer is simple: What happened to Harris is she became vice president.
Even as she shoulders an array of policy portfolios, even as she visits Paris this week seeking to address the administration’s ruptured relations with France, it remains a fact that the No. 2 job in the White House is inherently a diminishing one.
It’s neither racist nor misogynistic to point that out when the jobholder happens to be Harris.
Virtually every vice president in modern history — save Dick Cheney, who played an unusually prominent role guiding defense and foreign policy under President George W. Bush — has looked smaller than when he or she accepted the position.
That’s because a main job requirement is stepping away from the spotlight, except when cheerleading for the president and his agenda.
This requires varying degrees of sycophancy. Mike Pence, whatever else he accomplishes in life, has managed to set new standards for tolerance and self-abasement.
But there were different, heightened expectations for Harris, chiefly because of her groundbreaking election. No one like her — the first woman, first Black person, first Asian American elected vice president — has ever moved through Washington’s uppermost reaches. Her every move would be unprecedented and surely, it seemed, merit special notice and great amounts of news coverage.
But that one cardinal rule — to never purposely overshadow the president, or seem eager to take his place — doesn’t yield to history or celebrity. That’s especially true when the chief executive is a brittle 78-year-old.
So ever since taking office, Harris has made humility a top item on her public-facing agenda, alongside the assignments — voting rights, space exploration, women in the workforce, immigration from Central America and more — the president has given her. It’s no surprise. Caution has long been a hallmark of Harris’ political career, and the subservient nature of the vice presidency, as well as the scrutiny of Biden loyalists sensitive to the merest hint of personal ambition, reinforce that inclination.
(There is a long history of tensions between presidential and vice presidential staff members, and the Biden White House is no exception.)
Another reason for Harris’ fade to the background is her thin Washington resume.
Typically, vice presidents are chosen because they are perceived as “doing something the president can’t do, or can’t do very well,” said Chris Devine, who teaches political science at the University of Dayton and has co-written two books on the vice presidency.
Biden, Cheney and Al Gore had the Capitol Hill experience that the presidents they served under — Barack Obama, Bush, Bill Clinton — lacked. Pence, a congressman for more than a decade before becoming Indiana’s governor, served as Trump’s emissary to the conservative and evangelical wings of the GOP.
There’s not a whole lot Harris can do that Biden cannot, or hasn’t done already — including acting in the job she now holds.
The president served 36 years in the Senate and Harris just four — much of which she spent preparing for a 2020 run for president — so it’s not as though Biden needs Harris’ help forging relationships with lawmakers or finding his way up Pennsylvania Avenue to the House and Senate. Although the vice president was among those making phone calls last week from the war room established to push Biden’s big infrastructure bill past the finish line, she hasn’t played the role of legislative closer that Biden did under Obama.
Harris, 57, is on her third foreign trip as vice president. Biden began traveling overseas as a senator when Harris was still in grade school.
Harris was chosen to run alongside Biden in great part because she brought balance — relative youth, her race and gender — to the Democratic presidential ticket. In the White House, the president has strived to make his vice president appear to be a full partner in the “Biden-Harris administration.” In practice, though, she’s more like an apprentice.
— Tribune News Service
