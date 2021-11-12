Celebrities
LeBron James Trolls Kyle Rittenhouse After His ‘Tearful’ Testimony: ‘Knock It Off’
After Kyle Rittenhouse broke down at his murder trial for the 2020 Kenosha shooting, LeBron James slammed the teenager and accused him of faking tears on the stand.
18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears during his testimony in front of a court room in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Nov. 10. Kyle was defending himself against homicide charges that stem from the shooting deaths of two men during a night of police brutality protests in Aug. 2020. But not everyone was sympathetic towards Kyle after the tearful testimony. LeBron James, for instance, trolled Kyle on Twitter, and he even accused the teenager of faking his tears.
“What tears????? I didn’t see one,” the NBA superstar, 36, wrote. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.” LeBron added three laughing-emojis to close out his message. At the time of publishing, LeBron’s tweet racked up over 180,000 likes and more than 30,000 retweets. You can see the tweet for yourself below.
What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021
Kyle has been charged by prosecutors with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, according to People. The Antioch, Illinois native was 17 at the time of the shooting, and according to prosecutors, he was reportedly protecting Kenosha businesses from protests that sparked following the police shooting death of Jacob Blake, 29. Kyle had an encounter with several protestors, which led to him fatally shooting Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, with an AR-style .223 rifle. Kyle also shot and wounded a third protester, Gaige Grosskreutz, per People.
In court, Kyle claimed that he only meant to stop the protestors, and did not intend to kill them. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” he reportedly said on the stand. “I defended myself.” Kyle’s trial is ongoing. If found guilty, he faces up to 60 years in prison.
Kenya Moore Says Ramona Singer Was “Disrespectful” During RHUGT Filming, Talks NeNe Leakes’ Possible Return to RHOA
Though Kenya is a full-time castmate on RHOA, her hands are in many pots. In addition to the new spinoff on Peacock (when she vacationed with Ramona), she just competed on the last season of Dancing with the Stars.
As she spoke with Page Six, Kenya mentioned that Ramona was “blatantly disrespectful.” From the beginning of the trip, Kenya found the Real Housewives of New York star to be “very rude. She cursed at me within 30 minutes of meeting her.” Kenya later added that she is “not the girl to be disrespectful with.”
In a preview for the spinoff, Ramona and Kenya are shown on a boat with the other women. Ramona eventually says “f–k you” to Kenya, who immediately stands up for herself. “What you’re not gonna do is say, ‘F–k you,’ to me,” Kenya responds. “Who the f–k do you think you are, Ramona?”
Although Kenya tried to get through to her, nothing seemed to make a difference. The former beauty queen revealed in the interview: “You’re not going anywhere. It was like, I’m just doing it now for the sake of abusing myself . . . Because the more you kept trying to talk to her and talk sense into her, it was like hitting your head against a brick wall.”
When asked about Ramona’s alleged racism, however, Kenya shared, “I’d hate to speculate on something like that . . . That could be very damaging to someone, especially if it’s not true.”
In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Kenya was asked about Nene’s possible return to RHOA (after NeNe expressed the idea in another interview). Kenya explained: “You know, I don’t know. I know she has a lot of fans and people love her, and definitely she has made her mark on the show and she made the show what it is.”
Kenya also expressed, “I think that interview was from her, you know, wanting to come back.” But Kenya didn’t know if “there’s a future for her . . . with the network.”
Most likely, Kenya is referring to comments NeNe made about the network’s alleged racism (which also involved Andy Cohen). As a castmate since 2012, Kenya knows that Bravo doesn’t take kindly to people who spill unpleasant secrets. The only question is if they’ll overlook NeNe’s ‘slip-up’, or continue to keep her at arms length.
‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’ Exclusive Clip: Taraji And Bretman Rock Bond Over Their Shared Social Anxiety—‘You So Are Not Alone’
Another episode of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook Watch show is on the way and it features a social media superstar dishing on his anxiety.
On Monday’s episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade will continue shining a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today, this time with Bretman Rock.
Bretman who boasts over 50 million followers joins the ladies to reveal that he struggles with social anxiety and luckily for him, Taraji can relate.
“All of the stuff you are saying, I can identify with,” says Taraji while noting that she has the disorder despite being in Hollywood for over 20 years. “I moved to this house on top of a hill far, far away from humanity. I think I did it on purpose because of my anxiety. Baby, you so are not alone,” she adds.
Bretman then shared that he moved to an isolated home as well that he only leaves “every 72 hours” and amid the pandemic, it’s hard for him to make connections.
“COVID really did not help,” says Bretman. “Right when I was getting better at meeting people…”
“The world shut down,” agrees Taraji.
“It’s getting hard to exercise meeting people again,” the social media influencer adds.
Take an exclusive look below.
The “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” episode aptly titled “50 Million Followers and Social Anxiety with Bretman Rock” debuts this Monday (11/15) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.
Check out an official episode description.
While most of us don’t think twice about things like going to the grocery store, for people living with social anxiety disorder, those little everyday things can become terrifying. Social media star Bretman Rock shares his experience with social anxiety and how he has learned to manage it. Then, an investment broker reveals how her social anxiety has affected so many areas of her life. And licensed therapist, Minaa B. offers tools to help whether you suffer from social anxiety yourself or are trying to help a loved one who might be struggling from it.
Peace of Mind with Taraji, debuts new episodes every Monday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.
Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page: facebook.com/tarajiphenson
Honey County Asks ‘Do You Want To Build A Snowman’ To Help You Get In The Holiday Spirit
If your heart is ‘frozen’ like a lump of coal, Honey County is ready to make you feel as jolly as Olaf with a delightfully twangy and heartfelt rendition of a Disney classic.
Don’t bother checking the forecast. No matter what The Weather Channel predicts, the forecast calls for some holiday cheer, courtesy of Honey County. With a swirl of country twang from the deep South and a blend with harmonies straight out of California’s Laurel Canyon, the group – Dani Rose and Sofie Lynn – head to colder climates to help usher in the holiday season. The duo channel Anna and Elsa for a version of “Do You Want To Build A Snowman.” In the song, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Honey County transforms the song into a new staple for your holiday playlists. It’s a fresh take on the song while retaining the same magic of the original.’
“Growing up, Disney movies were staples for both of us,” the band tells HollywoodLife, “and when Frozen came out, we loved the story of the two sisters because they reminded us of our relationship – even though we’re not sisters, we might as well be.” Rose and Lynn said they knew they wanted to write a holiday song “spending our last winter in Park City, Utah building snowmen [and] we knew that ‘Do you want to build a snowman’ was the perfect fit!” Now, the duo could have done a straight cover of the song and called it a day, but they didn’t settle on that. “To make ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman‘ our own,” they share, “we sang the song as a stripped-down duet featuring an acoustic guitar, pedal steel, and our voices.” The song is full of such love and joy that one can’t help but want to go outside and make an Olaf for yourself.
“Do You Want To Make A Snowman” caps off an incredible year for Honey County, who released two songs – “Got It From My Mama” and “Love Hangover” – earlier in the year. These songs continue the band’s momentum from the prior year. After rebranding as a duo, the group released “Woke Up Tired,” a vibe if there ever was one, and “Cry Wolf.” The singles introduced the next chapter of the band and revealed that fans have a lot to look forward to.
Fans were clearly hyped. “Got It From my Mama” helped the group find a new audience on TikTok, racking up over two million views on the platform. With new music on the horizon, the last thing fans should do is “let it go.” Instead, they should hold on tight and get ready for great new things from Honey County.
