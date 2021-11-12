News
‘Let’s love them back:’ Charlie Baker honors veterans at Faneuil Hall
Gov. Charlie Baker honored veterans with a special ceremony at Faneuil Hall on Thursday where he reminded citizens that when it comes to veterans, gratitude isn’t enough.
“On this Veterans Day, as we think about this opportunity to honor those who chose to put on a uniform because they love their country, let’s not just be grateful,” Gov. Charlie Baker said, speaking Thursday at Faneuil Hall.
He added: “But let’s love them back for what they’ve done, who they are, what they stand for and what they’ve meant to all of us who have benefitted so gratefully from the love that they have shown to all of us.”
The Republican governor was flanked by administration officials and former service members. As he reflected on the sacrifice of service, Baker said he’s realized “the biggest and most important motivation for most people who join the service to serve their country is love.”
“It’s love of their country, it’s love of their family who may have served in the military, it’s love of their friends who choose to serve in the military, it’s love of the man or woman who’s standing next to you in basic training, it’s love for that person who is with you on the field of combat,” Baker said during the ceremony. “It’s love for the opportunity to serve this country.”
Air Force Col. Katrina C. Stephens, commander of the 66th Air Base Group at Hanscom Air Force Base, said that only 1% of Americans answer the call to serve in the nation’s Armed Forces.
“It is my distinct honor and privilege to say ‘thank you’ to all of America’s veterans. Men and women who have made it possible for me to serve, and to recognize that the strength of the Armed Forces is seen in all those who have worn and continue to wear the uniform,” Stephens said. “Veterans Day is a wonderful opportunity to reflect, remember, and honor all veterans who have had a significant role in shaping America’s past, our present and undoubtedly, our future.”
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito held up a white star as she made her remarks. The star — one of several salvaged from the tattered remains of an American flag in Yarmouth following the recent nor’easter — was given to Massachusetts residents as a solemn symbol to never forget the country’s veterans.
“The spirit of Veterans Day is embodied in the valor and courage displayed by our brave men and women who serve our great nation each and every day,” she said.
Milford grounds out win over Natick, advances to Div. 2 state football semifinals
MILFORD — When the teams met in the regular season, Milford beat Natick, but it had to be a little unsatisfying, as the latter outplayed the Scarlet Hawks for large portions of the second half.
But in Thursday night’s rematch in a Div. 2 quarterfinal, there were no such letdowns for the hosts. Not even a little bit.
Behind a stingy defense and a dominant rushing attack, Milford earned a hard-fought, 21-7 victory to advance to the Div. 2 semifinals. The Scarlet Hawks will face the winner of the Mansfield-King Philip game, both of whom Milford has also played in the regular season. With the win, Milford improves to 8-2, while Natick falls to 8-2.
“At times, (Natick) limited the box, and they were trying to double (Milford wide receiver) Isaiah (Pantalone),” Milford coach Dale Olson said. “We just said to the quarterback, ‘If they’re doubling Isaiah and go with a limited box, run the football. If they don’t double Isaiah, throw Isaiah the football.’”
It proved to be the right strategy. Tyler Lane rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Quarterback Evan Cornelius also rushed for 62 yards on 11 attempts, and Grant Scudo added 49 yards on 10 rushes. Cornelius also threw for 130 yards on 13-of-25 passing, but this one was won on the ground.
The teams were tied, 7-7, at halftime, and Milford made a quick stop to start the third quarter. The Scarlet Hawks took over at their own 9-yard line, and embarked on a 15-play drive in which all the yards gained came on the ground. There weren’t many long gains, but Lane had a 23-yarder to get it in the red zone. Three plays later, Lane was in from a yard out, and Milford held a 14-7 lead with 3:04 left in the third quarter.
“Tyler’s a dude,” Olson said. “I don’t want to give him the ball that much because he’s a great linebacker. Early in the season, we gave him the ball 29 times in one game. The first two days after that he was in an ice bath. The kid could barely walk by Wednesday. I said, ‘We can’t do that.’ We’ve got other talented backs. When it comes down to it, Tyler’s a 210-pound kid. He’s not the fastest kid in the world, but, man, he runs hard.”
You won’t see Natick arguing with that assessment. Milford’s defense forced a punt on the next Natick series, and the Scarlet Hawks went right back to work, this time on an 18-play drive. Lane finished it off again with a 1-yard touchdown.
Natick could not pull any closer, and Milford had a 21-7 win after just a 28-27 edge in the regular season.
“Definitely satisfying,” Lane said. “Kind of limited the touches the past couple weeks because I was injured (a little). We were able to bounce back, get the touches and get in the end zone. It felt really good.”
Natick scored first when Colby LeBlanc hit Matthew Pole on a 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter. But Milford pulled even when Cornelius found Pantalone on a 34-yard go route before the half.
Lingering coronavirus symptoms in college athletes is rare, Mass General study finds
College athletes who get coronavirus are very unlikely to have persistent symptoms, a new study out of Massachusetts General Hospital found, but researchers say any new chest pain athletes feel upon returning to exercise must be taken seriously.
“Collegiate athletes are probably one of the healthiest segments of the population, and when they get sick it’s less severe,” said Dr. Aaron Baggish, director of the MGH Cardiovascular Performance Program and a co-author of the study.
The research published earlier this month took a look at 3,597 male and female National Collegiate Athletic Association athletes across 44 different colleges and universities who got coronavirus. They represented 26 different sports disciplines.
Researchers found that just 1.2% of the athletes had persistent symptoms that lasted more than three weeks such as loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath, or cough or chest pain.
By comparison, about half of the general population that gets coronavirus has lasting symptoms for upwards of six months, but that figure includes people of all ages with varying degrees of health.
In addition, the amount of athletes who returned to exercise and had concerning symptoms like chest pain was very low, at about 4%, but Baggish said it’s crucial for athletes to report those symptoms to a medical professional.
He said chest pain following COVID infection could be a symptom of inflammation of the heart called myocarditis, and pushing through that can have dangerous outcomes, as the best way to treat it is with rest and time.
Of the athletes in the study who had chest pain, 20% of them had probable or definite cardiac issues from coronavirus.
Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez developed myocarditis after getting infected with coronavirus last year and was out for the season, as previously reported in the Herald, but he recovered.
Rodriguez is one of many Boston athletes to have caught coronavirus, though myocarditis is rare. Celtics star Jayson Tatum struggled with respiratory symptoms after coronavirus infection and needed to use an inhaler.
Baggish said being healthy and fit provides an extra layer of protection against coronavirus, but no one is completely immune from harmful effects. He said many athletes with coronavirus have symptoms for just a week or two and want to jump back into exercise right away.
For anyone returning to exercise following a coronavirus infection, Baggish recommended light intensity that ramps up over a matter of weeks.
Three Boston city councilors eyeing council presidency
Three city councilors are currently jockeying for the council presidency, each with at least a couple of backers to lead the chamber.
City Councilors Ricardo Arroyo, Kenzie Bok and Ed Flynn are all in discussions with their colleagues as they each look to take the reins of the council, sources say.
Each is trying to line up support among the other 10 councilors, and has at least a couple in their corner for the presidency, which lasts two years.
Arroyo was the only one to comment for this article, saying “each of us has unique qualities.”
Flynn, the son of former Mayor Ray Flynn, would be the most politically moderate pick, a congenial Navy vet from South Boston who has advocated for more funding for police and other city services.
Arroyo, a sharp-tongued former public defender from Hyde Park, also comes from a political family as the son and brother of former city councilors Felix G. and Felix D. Arroyo, who’s now the county’s registrar of probate; Ricardo Arroyo has advocated for leftward positions such as allowing the tent encampment at Mass and Cass to stay and was one of the few strong supporters of Acting Mayor Kim Janey on the council.
Bok, an academic former Boston Housing Authority policy adviser from the Back Bay, falls politically somewhere between the two, and as the Ways and Means chair has been in charge with dragging the budget through back-to-back deeply contentious approval cycles as different councilors from various sides bombed away at it.
If past is prologue, one of the councilors will end up shifting support to another — likely with the promise of a choice committee chairmanship assignment, the primary carrot that a presidential hopeful has to dangle.
Also factoring into the calculations are who endorsed whom, as the city councilors from various district and the at-large seats back each other in crisscrossing webs of support. And then their political considerations, in terms of who it would be good to be seen supporting or opposing — just ask Mayor-elect Michelle Wu, who’s still taking flak from some progressives multiple terms later for backing Bill Linehan over Ayanna Pressley for president in 2014 — and personal ones, like who the councilors individually get along with.
This past year has shown how much the council presidency can matter. Janey rose to that big office in March when then-Mayor Martin Walsh left by dint of the presidency. No one sees it as likely that Wu will hit the road in the next two years — but being next up in the line of mayoral succession is still a factor.
Janey as acting mayor is still the current council president though, following precedent, she hasn’t been attending council meetings since taking over the executive branch. In her absence, President Pro Tempore Matt O’Malley — who’d sought to win the presidency two years ago, when it ultimately went to Janey — has had the reins. Neither of the two will be on the council come January.
The council presidency also a way to make connections around Boston and outside of it. Especially for district councilors like the three eyeing it now, the presidency is a way to meet the movers and shakers from other parts of town.
It’s no coincidence that three of the four councilors who ran for mayor this year — Wu, Janey and Andrea Campbell — have all served a term as president.
And council presidents attend national meetings and conventions with others in the same position in different cities — a good way to expand someone’s political network.
The council president has some agenda-setting abilities, as they can add, remove or change committees and their chairs. The president also wields informal power, speaking as the chosen voice of the body, and can set staffing policies like a department head. O’Malley, for example, implemented a coronavirus vaccine mandate for councilors and staff before Janey did for the city.
