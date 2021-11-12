HEALTH
Magic of Mesquite
The Tree of Life: The mesquite is a tree or bush that grows in desert regions throughout the world, areas not suitable for most agriculture. On 25% of our planet species of mesquite can be found growing without any assistance from fertilizers, pesticides, irrigation or capitalization. This is not surprising since the mesquite tree’s root system can grow more than 100 feet down in search of water, making it a hardy survivor in harsh climates. Like many members of the legume family, mesquite restores nitrogen to the soil.
Mesquite forms fruit of bean-like pods in the fall that have long been a nutritious food source to humans, wildlife & livestock. Mesquite pods do not open when ripe. The pods of all 3 common species of mesquite – Honey Mesquite, Screwbean Mesquite & Velvet Mesquite – are edible, although the Screwbean is less flavorful than the more widespread Honey Mesquite. A favorite of bees and other insects, mesquite flowers produce a fragrant honey.
The mesquite is known as the tree of life because of its many uses – the Native Americans of the desert regions in Arizona & California utilized all parts of the tree. Its bark was used for basketry, pottery, fabrics, rope & medicine. The trunk & branches were used in the manufacture of bows, arrows, mortars & furniture; because it burns slowly and smokeless, mesquite is a good firewood. Thorns were used for tattooing and to make sewing needles. Leaves were used for making tea, as an eyewash and for head & stomach aches. The gum was used as a sweet gum, glue for mending pottery, face paint, pottery paint & hair dye.
But it was the mesquite pod, with its nutritious, bittersweet pulp, that provided the greatest benefit to the desert peoples. Pods were collected in the fall, when they were yellowish-brown in color and still hanging from the tree. They were dried in the sun, then stored in large baskets for future use. Beans (both pods & seeds) were ground into a coarse meal, then by adding water, were transformed into a cake without cooking. Some cultures removed the seeds from the pods & ground them into a flour called pinole, from which a bread was baked.
Mesquite as Food: Mesquite meal has a sweet nutty flavor. This fragrant flour can be used in baking or as a seasoning on food & in drinks.
- When used in baking, it is used in combination with other flours – the ratio is generally 1 part of mesquite flour for 2 to 3 of cup grain or rice flour. Since the mesquite is sweet, you might want to decrease the sugar in the recipe. Try mesquite in your pancakes, muffins, cakes, corn bread or cookies.
- As a spice, mesquite meal is great for flavoring steaks, chicken, pork & fish. Sprinkle mesquite on meats & vegetables before grilling; add it your breading for meat & fish. It can be added to vegetable stir-fries, scrambled eggs, biscuits, breads, soups, even ice cream.
For anyone that drinks a morning smoothie or uses a meal replacement drink, try adding one tablespoon of mesquite meal. Hunger won’t return for 4 to 6 hours. Or use mesquite to make a cool summer drink or tea!
- Summer Mesquite Drink: Add 2 Tbsp finely ground mesquite flour to 1 cup cold water. Stir & let sit for a couple of minutes, then strain, add honey to taste & serve.
- Mesquite Tea: Place 1 lb. of mesquite pods in 1 gallon of water. Boil pods, at a rolling boil, for 30 minutes. Remove pods & strain. Cool broth & serve over ice.
And a Healthy Food at That! Mesquite meal is low in both carbohydrates and fat, low-glycemic, high in dietary fiber, and naturally sweet. The amount of nutrition supplied by mesquite meal is astounding – it is rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, zinc, protein & lysine.
According to medical studies, mesquite “is extremely effective in controlling blood sugar levels” in diabetics. The natural sweetness in the pods comes from fructose, which the body can process without insulin. In addition, soluble fibers, such as galactomannin gum, in the seeds and pods slow absorption of nutrients, which results in a flattened blood sugar curve. The gel-forming fiber allows foods to be slowly digested and absorbed over a 4-to-6 hour period, rather than a 1-or-2 hour period (which produces a rapid rise in blood sugar).
Mesquite as Medicine: The medicinal properties of mesquite have long been utilized by many native tribes throughout the southwest United States and northern Mexico. It is most commonly used to treat eye conditions, open wounds and dermatological ailments. Acting as an antacid it can also treat digestive problems. It is used as an antibiotic and has soothing, astringent, and antiseptic properties.
The roots, bark & leaves are cold and dry. They are antifungal, antimicrobial, astringent, antiseptic & antispasmodic. A powder or tea can be made from any of the above materials for athlete’s foot & general fungal infections. This disinfecting wash or powder can be used for mild infections, stings, bites, sores & scrapes.
Leaves & pods can be made into an eye wash for inflammations of all kinds including pink eye. Diarrhea, dysentery, stomach ulcers, dyspepsia & most gastrointestinal inflammations are soothed by the leaves, roots & bark. Poulticed, the leaves were used topically for headaches or even for red ant stings! The young shoots, ground & toasted, were used to dissolve kidney stones.
The white inner bark is used as an intestinal antispasmodic. The bark is also helpful in stopping excessive menstrual bleeding & reducing fevers.
The mesquite gum or resin is the most used element of the mesquite. It is used as an eyewash to treat infection and irritation. It has several dermatological uses, including treatment for sores, wounds, burns, chapped & raw skin, and sunburn. It is used as a restorative after bouts of dysentery, diarrhea, stomach/intestinal distress, and food poisoning. It is used as a soother for stomach/intestinal pain, ulcers, colitis and hemorrhoids. Mesquite gum is also used as a treatment for lice, cough, sore throat, mouth sores, laryngitis, fever reduction, painful teeth & gums.
PMS – Healthy Ways to Handle the Symptoms
Pre-menstrual syndrome or PMS as we usually name it, is a phase that almost every young female adult and woman go through each month. Studies show that around 85% of women around the world experience physical and emotional symptoms associated with PMS every month; and 3% to 8% of them go through some extreme forms of physical and emotional stress. PMS is usually experienced a week or two before the menstrual cycle starts.
Symptoms of PMS:
PMS is no fun! The symptoms associated with PMS varies from a range of physical to emotional changes –
• Incessant food cravings
• Mood Swings
• Headache
• Muscle cramps
• Lower backache
• Fatigue
• Mild depression
• Bloating
• Breast swelling and tenderness
These are some of the most common symptoms that women complain about during PMS.
Factors leading to PMS:
There is no specific reason understood as to why women suffer PMS before every menstrual cycle; however, there might be a number of factors attributing to PMS –
• Hormonal changes – The levels of estrogen and progesterone rise and fall before/during the menstrual cycle
• Chemical changes – Ovarian steroids modulate activity in certain parts of your brain associated with PMS.
• Lifestyle changes – You may experience extreme forms of PMS if you lead an unhealthy lifestyle. Smoking, alcohol consumption, drinking too much caffeine, lack of vitamins and minerals in the diet are some factors.
• Overweight and lack of exercise – It is often found that obese women go through higher levels of PMS. Also, physical inactivity leads to PMS.
Healthy ways to treat PMS:
Follow a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly to get your PMS over control –
• Smaller meals – We often feel bloated during our PMS days. So, it is advisable to take meals in smaller portions for 4-6 times over the day. You’ll feel less bloated and full.
• Limit Salt and Sugar – It is our craving for salty and sugary food that increases especially during this time. Limit sodium intake to prevent fluid retention and the feeling of bloated out. Excess sugar (candies, cookies, jams & jellies, pies, cake, sweets) leads to rapid fluctuations in blood sugar thus aggravating moodiness and irritability.
• Increase intake of complex carbs and fibres – Whole grains and legumes, brown rice, fruits and veggies work towards enhancing your mood and control unhealthy cravings.
• Say no to cravings – Often to lift our mood and get rid of physical stress, we crave packet food rich in unsaturated fats and processed carbohydrates like chips, cookies and processed cold cuts. These tasty snacks lead to over-eating and upsetting our digestive system.
• Calcium intake – Calcium-rich diet is anyways an essential nutrient in a women’s diet. However, during PMS, increasing calcium intake in diet has been shown to reduce mood swings and depressions, fluid retention and pain. You might also consider taking some calcium supplements under doctor’s prescription.
• Limit caffeine and alcohol – These days you might have to think twice before filling that mug with your favourite coffee. Or you might have to do with a glass of juice or mocktail at one of those parties. Caffeine and alcohol has proven to increase stress and tension while worsening PMS pain.
• Exercise daily – Enjoy aerobics and cardio training (running, jogging, brisk walking or swimming) these days. These exercises set the pace of your heart thus easing anxiety and stress. It also helps maintain your weight during this phase.
• Relax – Take some time out for yourself and treat yourself to a spa or massage day. Relax your body and it will make you feel way better.
• Spend quality time – Good company works wonders on emotional stress. Spend some time with your friends or loved ones. Do what you like doing the most and you’ll end up forgetting half of your PMS symptoms.
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
In November of 2008, the Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses presented a 450 page report to Secretary of Veterans Affairs James Peake. The report stated that the Gulf War Syndrome (GWS), previously dismissed as a psychosomatic disorder, is a very real illness affecting between 25-50% of the 700,000 U.S. Veterans who participated in the 1991 Gulf War.
GSI was likely caused by repeated exposure to toxic chemicals, including overused pesticides, drugs given to the U.S. troops for protection against nerve gas, smoke from oil fires, anthrax vaccines, and exposure to depleted uranium. Additionally, a 2004 British study found that Gulf War veterans (GWV) were 40-50% more likely to be unable to start a pregnancy and were 2 to 3 times more likely to having children with birth defects.
Pesticides
According to the report, 62% of ground troops interviewed reported some form of pesticide use. Forty-four percent used pesticide sprays daily and 26% used pesticide lotions a median of 20 times per month. The most commonly used compound was DEET, used by half of all personal almost daily. Permethrin was used by fewer personnel but was on average, used daily.
The Pesticide Information Project of Cooperative Extension Offices of Cornell University states that “Everglades National Park employees having extensive DEET exposure were more likely to have insomnia, mood disturbances and impaired cognitive function than were lesser exposed co-workers”. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency classified permethrin as “Likely to be Carcinogenic to Humans” by the oral route. This classification was based on two reproducible benign tumor types (lung and liver) in the mouse, equivocal evidence of carcinogenicity in Long- Evans rats, and supporting structural activity relationship information.
Permethrin also has been shown to kill 1 in 10 cats exposed to permethrin with 90% of them displaying symptoms of twitching and convulsions. Furthermore, a study by the Predictive Toxicology Research Group in Inda found significant functional impairment of the blood-brain barrier following pesticide exposure during development in rats, even after one exposure.
Depleted Uranium
Depleted uranium, used in tank kinetic energy penetrator and autocannon rounds on a large scale in the Gulf War, has been recognized as a neurotoxin. Uranium is a heavy metal and chemical toxicant with nephrotoxic (kidney damaging), teratogenic (birth defect causing), and carcinogenic properties and is usually associated with a variety of illnesses. In a study of U.K. troops serving in the gulf, the risk of malformation among pregnancies reported by men was 50% higher in GWV, compared to non-GWVs.
Depleted uranium has been shown to induce cancer development and genetic mutations, autoimmune diseases and the core functionality of T cells, which play a central role in cell-mediated immunity.
Chemical Weapons
Many of the symptoms of GWS are similar to the symptoms of organophosphate, mustard gas, and nerve gas poisoning. GWV were exposed to a number of sources including nerve gas and pesticides. Over 125,000 U.S. troops were exposed to nerve gas and mustard gas when an Iraqi depot in Khamisiyah, Iraq was bombed in 1991.
Additionally there is speculation that residual chemical agents from the Iran-Iraq war caused environmental contamination and chronic exposure to the troops, consistent with the increased observation of birth defects amongst the Iraqis during the period of the Gulf War.
Nerve Gas Protection
Pyridostigmine bromide (PB), an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor intended to protect against nerve agents was used extensively by GWV. According to the National Academy of Sciences, excess illness in Persian Gulf War veterans (GWV) can be explained in part by exposure of GWV to organophosphate and carbamate acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (AChEis), including pyridostigmine bromide (PB), pesticides, and nerve agents. Evidence germane to the relation of AChEis to illness in GWV was assessed. Many epidemiological studies reported a link between AChEi exposure and chronic symptoms in GWV.
It has been suggested that intake of PB by GWV may induce a condition termed bromism, a condition induced from the excessive intake of bromide, with neurological, psychiatric, dermatological, and possibly endocrine effects. Psychiatric symptoms may include, in the earlier stages, disinhibition, self-neglect, fatigue, sluggishness, impairment of memory and concentration, irritability or emotional instability, and depression.
Symptoms of more advanced disease may include confusion but occasionally schizophrenic-like behavior or hallucinations in clear consciousness. Behavior can become violent, especially at night or under the influence of drugs or alcohol and there may be severe auditory and visual hallucinations.
Anthrax Vaccines
During Operation Desert Storm, 41% of U.S. combat soldiers were vaccinated against anthrax. This was a source of serious side effects relating to GWS, as well as local skin reactions, some lasting for weeks or months. Remarkably, while approved by the FDA, it never went through any large scale clinical trials, unlike almost all other vaccines in the United States. Even after the war, troops that had never been deployed overseas developed GWS symptoms after receiving the vaccine. The Pentagon additionally failed to report 20,000 cases where soldiers were hospitalized after receiving the vaccine.
A U.S. Federal Judge ruled that there was good cause to believe it was harmful, and ordered the Pentagon to stop administering it in October of 2004. The ban was lifted in February 2008 after the FDA re-examined and approved the drug again. The vaccine is the only substance suspected in GWS to which forced exposure has been banned.
Homeless and Incarcerated Veterans
According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, as of 2001, 23% of the homeless populations in America are veterans, accounting for between 529,000 and 840,000 of the total homeless population. 33% of these were stationed in a war zone, 89% received a dishonorable discharge and 75% experience alcohol, drug or mental health problems. For comparison, as of July 2008, there were 147,000 troops deployed in Iraq.
A 2000 report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics indicated another 225,000 veterans were held in Nation’s prisons or jails in 1998. 60% of incarcerated veterans had served in the Army. 35% of veterans in state prison were convicted of a violent crime, compared to 20% of non-veterans and surprisingly, the average sentence of veterans was 50 months longer than the average of non-veterans.
Summary
Gulf War Syndrome profiles typically include some combination of chronic headaches, cognitive difficulties, widespread pain, chronic fatigue syndrome, chronic diarrhea, skin rashes, respiratory problems, increased birth defects, sleep disorders, memory problems, blurred vision and a variety of other symptoms. To date there is no identified treatment for Gulf War Syndrome that affects a significant number of veterans 17 years after the war.
The Veteran’s Administration has been slow to even acknowledge the problem, less alone, provide treatment for these veterans. Many have lost their families, are unable to hold a job or have even been incarcerated as an indirect result of illnesses caused during their tour in the Gulf War. It’s time that the U.S. Government to take responsibility for exposing unsuspecting soldiers to a toxic soup that will kill Gulf War veterans for years to come.
Important Mono Questions And Answers – Learn All You Can About The Kissing Disease
It used to be called the Kissing Disease and throughout elementary, junior high and high school its name was often mentioned. It was often thrown about with nary a care and used as a disparaging remark. You may remember the school yard taunting of “Betty has mono”, “Kim has mono” or “Greg gave Sherry mono”. Whichever way it was said it was never a good thing. Mono is a genuine concern to youngsters and one that more people should know about. Read further to find out more.
In this article, we will answer many questions regarding this illness. In doing so we hope to give children and parents alike a much better grasp on this so-called ‘rite of passage’ sickness. Sit back and learn about mononucleosis, better known as mono.
What exactly is mono?
Mononucleosis, or mono for short, is a viral infection that typically affects children and young adults. Most have heard of this insidious illness.
What is its cause?
The cause of mono is the Epstein-Barr virus and the cytomegalovirus. Often times, viral infections are more difficult to treat than bacterial infections.
How is it spread?
Mono is mainly spread through the exchange of saliva, hence its old-fashioned name of the Kissing Disease. Due to the fact that children and young adults are experimenting with their sexuality through kissing their friends, this age group is particularly vulnerable.
How can one catch it?
As previously mentioned, kissing is a main mode of transmission as is the sharing of utensils, as in a spoon for ice cream or some other treat that children and young adults often partake in. One can catch mono by even the simple act of holding hands with an infected individual.
How long is the contagious period?
The contagious period of mono is up to two full months. This gives children and young adults ample time to spread the virus while at school, at social activities, or merely by staying at home around family members.
What are the symptoms?
Mono has several different symptoms, amongst which the main ones being sore throat and fever. Along with these symptoms fatigue also plays a large role. Depending on the severity of the infection, and the infected one’s age, spleen problems may also arise.
How long does it last?
Mono symptoms may last up to four or so weeks. Energy levels can typically take much longer to rise.
Can I get it more than once?
As with any virus it is typically caught once in a lifetime, if that. In some very rare cases individuals have been known to be re-infected, but they are very few and far between.
How will I know it if I have it?
A standard test can, and should, be performed by your internist to ascertain if one is infected with mononucleosis.
Is it a big deal if I am positive for it?
No, generally mono is not a huge problem and will get better over time. Unfortunately, sometimes complications from the viral infection will arise thus making it a health concern for the infected party.
