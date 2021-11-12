Celebrities
Mama Sultra: Jeannie Mai Reveals She Has ‘Beautiful’ Pregnant Sex With Jeezy That Includes Her Jenkins Bump & Breasts
Expectant mother Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy really like to dive into the deep end of pregnancy sex. ‘The Real’ co-host got really personal about her sex life with her rapper hubby, revealing they love to include her baby bump in their sex sessions — specifically when she and her tummy full of love are on top.
Seven-month pregnant Jeannie revealed why she with her baby bump on top of Jeezy is her ‘favorite’ love-making position in the latest video on her YouTube channel “Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai.”
“One of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J because you see your belly, you see his face [and] he gets to play, like when he’s playing with your belly and playing with your breast…some men might be like ‘I don’t want to touch the belly,’ I think that there’s something really beautiful about that.”
Jeannie further explained that she feels most comfortable in that sex position, contrary to her husband to be laying over her bulbous stomach because she knows the baby is “safe.”
Very interesting, right?
Jeannie Mai Jenkins, 42, and Jeezy, nèe Jay Wayne Jenkins, 44, married in April 2021. They shared the news that they were expecting a baby together back in September of this year. Jeezy is already a father of three with two sons and a toddler daughter from previous relationships.
Christopher Schwarzenegger Looks Fit After Weight Loss On Lunch Date With Dad Arnold
The movie icon and his son were having a sweet bonding moment, when they grabbed lunch together in Santa Monica.
Christopher Schwarzenegger was all smiles as he had a father-son lunch date with his dad Arnold on Wednesday November 10. The 74-year-old actor and his 24-year-old son looked very happy, as they headed out after a bite at R+D Kitchen. The Terminator star and his son both looked like they were in great shape, as they were both dressed casually, heading out after the lunch.
Arnold and Christopher were both in comfortable looking clothes, as they headed out. The Total Recall star rocked an all-black look with a t-shirt and pants, except for his sneakers, which were white. He also accesorized with a silver watch and a pair of shades, as he carried a tablet. His son sported an NBA Champions t-shirt, wolverines baseball cap, and gray short-shorts, as he took some leftovers from the restaurant.
Both the dad and son looked great on the outing. Christopher had shown off that he had started some serious weight loss back in July 2020, and it seems like it’s going great! Christopher, whom Arnold shares with his ex-wife Maria Shriver, looked like he slimmed down a lot in July 2021, when he was seen out to lunch in Beverly Hills. In October, he showed off how well he was doing when he was photographed shirtless.
Christopher is the youngest son between Maria and Arnold, but the Terminator actor has three other children with his ex: Katherine, 31, Christina, 30, and Patrick, 28. Arnold also has his youngest son Joseph Baena, 24, from a separate relationship. The former California governor seems like he has strong bonds with all of his kids, and he’s spent a lot of time lately bonding with his children. He got together with all of his children, except Joseph to celebrate Patrick’s birthday back in September. He also wrote a sweet message when Joseph turned 24 on October 3. ” I am so proud of you and I love you!” he wrote in part to his son.
Paula Abdul Slays In Plunging Ruffled Jumpsuit While Attending Paris Hilton’s Wedding
Paula Abdul looked breathtakingly gorgeous at Paris Hilton’s wedding on Nov. 11. The former ‘American Idol’ judge was among the A-list stars to attend the Bel-Air ceremony.
Paula Abdul dressed to the nines for her pal Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. The 59-year-old singer and dancer attended the star-studded event in a ruffled burgundy jumpsuit. Paula styled her hair in a gorgeous up-do, while some of her curls stayed down on either side of her face. In one photo, the former American Idol judge could be seen proudly waving to the cameras while entering the ceremony, which took place in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif.
Paula had lots of accessories that went along with her wedding look. The “Dance Like There’s No Tomorrow” songstress wore several gold and silver necklaces around her neck, as well as stylish gold earrings. Paula also had gold jewelry on both her wrists, which matched her clutch purse. As for the footwear choice of the night, Paula wore silver heels that gave the superstar a significant height boost for the event.
Paula was one of many A-list stars to witness Paris, 40, say “I do.” Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Zoe all attended the event to support their socialite friend. Of course, Paris’ parents Kathy and Richard Hilton were there, as was her sister Nicky Hilton and aunts Kim and Kyle Richards. The wedding is rumored to be a weekend-long affair, with events continuing on Nov. 12 and 13, as well.
Paula and Paris have been friends for years. In August, Paula supported her famous friend by attending the launch event for Cooking With Paris, which is the socialite’s new cooking series on Netflix. Paula wore a black and gold mini dress at the event, and paired the look with a black blazer, black fishnet stockings and copper heels. She swept her brunette tresses back into an up-do and was all smiles as she proudly posed alongside Paris for pictures.
MJF Explains Why He’d Go Farther On ‘DWTS’ Than The Miz Or Chris Jericho: ‘I’m Better Than Everybody’
Ahead of his match with Darby Allin at AEW’s ‘Full Gear,’ MJF talks EXCLUSIVELY about his odds of winning ‘DWTS,’ his ambitions outside of the ring, and Vin Diesel’s feud with The Rock.
Dancing with the Stars is no stranger to the men and women of the squared circle. Stacy Keibler, Chris Jericho, and Nikki Bella have all competed on the ABC dance competition, with The Miz being the latest grappler to take it to the ballroom floor. None have been able to claim the mirror bar trophy, but that winless streak may end, courtesy of one Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF. “I definitely think I would absolutely tear it up on Dancing with the Stars,” he tells HollywoodLife while discussing his upcoming match at All Elite Wrestling‘s Full Gear PPV.
When asked to compare his dance skills to the past competitors – including his current fellow AEW star, Chris Jericho – MJF flips the script, asking. ‘Do I think I would be better than them? I am better than everybody at everything, so that is kind of a dumb question. But also, to be fair, I have dipped my toes outside the wrestling bubble as of late. I have my hands in a lot of different pots. Some things are going to be coming up that people are going to be shocked about that I am involved in or have already finished. Exciting times in the world of MJF.”
MJF has proven that he is a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor. In an October 2020 episode of AEW’s Dynamite, he and Chris Jericho performed a full-fledged dance number set to “Me and My Shadow,” with dancing women and live singing. MJF’s part in the performance received rave reviews in The New York Times – really! – and was listed as one of the “Best Performances of 2020.” So, it seems that it’s not a question of if MJF will take the entertainment world by storm but a question of when.
Maybe MJF will step in for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the tenth Fast & Furious movie? MJF – who battles Darby Allin at Full Gear – weighed in on The Rock’s beef with Vin Diesel and how Vin seemingly offered an olive branch by asking The Rock to return to the franchise. “Was it an apology? Was it actually an apology? Because he calls him little, so I don’t know…” ponders MJF. “Look, I don’t know Vinny D personally. I am sure he is a nice guy, but I don’t know how sincere that apology was if I could offer my two cents.”
In our EXCLUSIVE interview, MJF offers his two cents on his match with Darby Allin, how he’s “changed professional wrestling” – personally – and what might happen when his contract with AEW is up in 2024.
HollywoodLife: What do you think people like about Darby Allin? And at Full Gear, do you think you are doing him a favor by getting in the ring with him?
MJF: Well, I am the bigger star, so I can answer that question right off the bat. When I get in the ring with anybody in my company, I do them a huge favor. There are so many people that we just brought in and spent a lot of money on — if you check the stats, I do bigger numbers than them too, and I never worked for the other company.
As far as why I think people like Darby, well, I have talked about that this week. I think fans see themselves in Darby. A lot of fans – and when I say a lot, I mean all of them — are outcasts. They are not capable of being functioning members of society. So, that is why I think they have a soft spot for Darby Allin and a not so soft spot for MJF.
Then how does it benefit you to be in the ring with him?
Well, it benefits me in the sense that a lot of people have a very skewed opinion of me, and as far as what I am able to do from bell to bell inside a professional wrestling ring — which is laughable considering the fact that I have never been beaten clean in AEW. And I know they look at Darby, and they think he is this incredibly proficient professional wrestler. It is going to benefit me because I am not only going to beat Darby, but I am going to embarrass him.
I am going to beat him strategically. I will be playing chess, he will be playing checkers, and all the fans are going to become very, very aware of the fact — whether they want to be or not — that I am the best literally at everything at this game, and I am absolutely unstoppable.
Hypothetically speaking — if MJF gets a chance at the World Title but never wins it, how do you think that will affect your legacy? Because one of your inspirations, Rowdy Roddy Piper, never won the big one but is easily known as one of the best to do it and still beloved.
I am in this business to fix that wild injustice that occurred. The fact that Roddy Piper was never a world champion goes to show you how sick and twisted in the head that everybody he worked with or associated with was. I felt that Roddy Piper was held down, and he was not allowed to be in the position he should have been in.
I am not going to allow that to happen to me. I feel that if my company is not giving me the matches that I deserve and not giving me the proper spot, there are always other places for me to go. My contract is coming up in 2024.
You are well versed in the ring, but you also are a great singer and dancer. You have clearly shown that you have talents outside of the ring. Would you ever want to do Dancing with the Stars, and how much better do you think you’d do than Chris Jericho and The Miz?
I definitely think I would absolutely tear it up on Dancing with the Stars or a Masked Singer. Do I think I would be better than them? I am better than everybody at everything, so that is kind of a dumb question. But, to be fair, I have dipped my toes outside the wrestling bubble as of late. I have my hands in a lot of different pots. Some things are going to be coming up that people are going to be shocked about that I am involved in or have already finished. Exciting times in the world of MJF.
Well, on that note, I think we need more MJF on TV and in the movies, so are you saying that is something you are pursuing more of?
It’s something I am very interested in, and perhaps, just perhaps, that might have been one of the things I was saying. I was just recently involved with a few things.
Well, a movie you could be a part of is the next one in the Fast series. Just recently, Vin Diesel apologized to The Rock and asked him back to the franchise. If The Rock doesn’t accept the apology, do you think you could fill in for The Rock, or would you want to be a part of the franchise since he and another wrestler in John Cena have thrived in the series?
A) I would love to be a part of the franchise or any movie. I think any movie could use me. That’s A. And B) Was it an apology? Was it actually an apology? Because he calls him little, so I don’t know. Look, I don’t know Vinny D personally, I am sure he is a nice guy, but I don’t know how sincere that apology was if I could offer my two cents.
If MJF is indeed better than all of us, what does one have to do or should do to be a good and or great second place?
A good question! To be as good as me, you have to pray that you pass away tomorrow and get reincarnated as me — which isn’t going to happen. Second place, what you can do is put down the potato chips, hit the gym, and talk to some women or men — whatever your sexual preference is — and get out of your house and get out of your apartment or whatever cardboard box you live in and just try to be more than just a typical 9 to 5 lifer or humanoid who honestly does not contribute at all to society.
You mentioned that in 2024 your contract comes up. You still have a lot of wrestling in your future. When we lean into those years ahead, how will MJF change professional wrestling as the years continue?
I think it is very clear that I have changed professional wrestling because before I got involved in professional wrestling, there was only one show in town. And now, due to my talents and me being an incredibly intriguing attribute, my company –look, people are tuning into AEW not to see some of these ex-WWE talents, as great as they are. People are tuning in for MJF, a guy who has only been on worldwide TV for two, two and a half years? And if that doesn’t scream change, I don’t know what does? And what people should be screaming is ‘thank you’ to me.
Well, you say that people should be reincarnated as you to be as good as you–
Well, they would hope to be.
–If you were forced to live another wrestler’s life for a day, who would that be and why?
I would choose to be Darby, and I would jump off of the highest building I could find onto concrete.
You could provide that at Full Gear.
Granted, the sad thing is that’s something Darby would want to do on a typical Saturday, so I probably would be doing him a favor, to be honest.
Is there anything about MJF that we don’t know or that we need to know more about?
I would say that I am very so much interested in the acting thing and if there is anyone in Hollywood reading this who watches me on TV on a week-to-week basis, you understand that I am the best thing going in any capacity of entertainment or sport and stop being a moron and put me on one of your projects!
—
Watch MJF take on Darby at AEW’s Full Gear on Saturday, Nov. 13, on PPV. Click here for details.
