Man killed near Argo Park in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood
Denver police say a man was killed Friday morning near Argo Park in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood.
The man was likely shot, police said.
Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide. The location is north Denver, near East 48th Avenue and Logan Street, Denver police said on Twitter.
Officials are asking for help gathering information. They have not said if there is a suspect yet.
The man’s name has not been released.
As horse racing stumbles, Colorado considers change that would expand access to betting on the sport
A gambler in Colorado can open a sports betting app on a smartphone to place wagers on any pro sports team in the United States, British soccer games, Russian table tennis, European rugby and even Pakistan’s cricket team.
But they can’t place a bet on a horse race. Not even the Kentucky Derby.
That’s led horse racing to fall behind in popularity and in the amount of money it handles through betting. Now, Colorado officials are considering a change to how people bet on horse races — a move being driven by sportsbooks but one that the state’s sole race track is tentatively supporting — in hopes of boosting the sport’s popularity and financial standing.
“Horse racing has become very stagnant,” Michele Fischer, a vice president at Sports Information Services, a United Kingdom-based company that provides services to the gambling industry, said during a recent Colorado Department of Revenue meeting. “As sports betting has proliferated around the country, including in Colorado, horse racing is getting left behind. When you’re not on the list of sports on a sports betting site are you still a sport?”
Colorado’s Department of Revenue, which regulates horse racing and sports betting, is considering a change this month through a series of meetings that have drawn international attention. And if state officials decide to make the change it would become just the second state to do so, after New Jersey’s legislature adopted new rules earlier this year.
The change would allow for fixed odds wagering on horse racing in addition to parimutuel betting, which is used in the United States by animal racing tracks such as Bally’s at Arapahoe Park, Churchill Downs in Kentucky and Santa Anita in California.
In parimutuel betting, all bets on a race are placed into a single pool. The track that hosts the race takes a cut, and all of the payoffs are made from that single pool no matter where the race is held or where the bet is placed. Someone who puts money on a horse knows the odds can change after placing the bet, based on how other gamblers wager.
For example, if a person puts $10 on a horse at 10-1 odds and the odds change to 5-1 before the race starts, then the gambler would receive a payout based on the 5-1 odds. That payout would be less money than if the odds had not changed.
Under fixed odds wagering, the same gambler’s $10 wager would stay on the 10-1 odds, no matter which way the odds moved before the race started. And individual sportsbooks and betting apps would be able to set their own odds and make payments from their own take rather than from a national pool, opening horse racing to online sports betting.
No model for Colorado to follow
The idea is in its infancy in Colorado and the rest of the United States.
Cory Amend, senior director of specialized business groups at the Colorado Department of Revenue, said the gaming industry approached him with the idea of allowing online horse racing bets. Amend’s group, which oversees the revenue department’s gaming and horse racing divisions, is open to the idea.
But because fixed odds wagering on horses in the United States is so new, there’s no model to follow.
Fixed odds wagering is popular in Australia and New Zealand. In the United States, New Jersey is the only state to allow it but officials there are still sorting out the rules.
“Yet again it’s Colorado getting out in front of everybody. Sometimes in these situations we are moving without a lot of examples out there,” said Peggi O’Keefe, executive director of the Colorado Gaming Association, which represents the state’s casinos and some online sportsbooks.
The gaming industry approached Colorado because insiders believe it would serve as a good test market for the concept, said Chris McErlean, vice president of racing for Penn National Gaming, a Pennsylvania company that owns the Ameristar Black Hawk casino and operates BarStool Sportsbook in Colorado.
“Colorado in a short time has been a fairly progressive state when it comes to sports betting,” McErlean said. “It’s shown flexibility and a willingness to work with the operators on a sports betting side. You need a friendly jurisdiction that’s willing to work with the various entities.”
Sports gambling has proven to be big business in the state. During the first year of legalized sports betting between May 1, 2020, and April 30 this year, wagers totaled $2.3 billion in Colorado.
Bets on horse racing placed in Colorado in the first 10 months of this year totaled just over $75 million, according to data from the revenue department’s racing division. A little more than $2.2 million was bet in 2020 — a year severely impacted by the pandemic when tracks and off-track betting sites were closed and major races were moved from their traditional starts.
Bruce Seymore, executive director of Bally’s Arapahoe Park, the state’s only race track, initially objected to the idea of fixed odds wagering. But he’s keeping an open mind after learning more about it.
“The horse guys are on board with it, but it’s more the people with the betting apps that want it to happen,” Seymore said. “They want it so you can sit at home and play on your computer rather than come to a brick and mortar facility.”
In Colorado, Bally’s owns Arapahoe Park and 13 off-track betting parlors where people can bet on races across the world. But the only bets placed there are through parimutuel wagering. This year’s meet at Arapahoe Park, which ran from Aug. 11 to Oct. 16, brought in $9.5 million through wagers, with about $423,000 of that amount bet at the track, according to data from the Colorado Racing Division.
Threat to local track and racehorse owners?
The concern for Arapahoe Park and Colorado’s racehorse owners is the sportsbooks could cut into their piece of the gambling pie if fixed odds wagering is approved. Rather than place parimutuel wagers at the track, they can spend their gaming dollars with the sports betting companies.
Seymore said he worries that horse racing fans will stay home to bet rather than visit his track, and that would cut into his revenue through lost admission ticket sales and reduced food and beverage sales.
“I’m trying to get on board because my biggest fear is it hurting my live handle, which is the amount of money coming into the track,” Seymore said. “The concern is what is the compensation for the track for lost activity and the compensation for the horsemen.”
During a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday, Jim Mulvihill, interim director of the Colorado Horseman’s Association, said he didn’t trust a lot of the other people in the room to look out for horse owners.
If the race track loses revenue because the sports betting apps start taking wagers on the races, then the prize money paid out to the horse owners would drop, Mulvihill said.
“I would argue the horsemen would take the biggest risk,” he said. “If it wrecks our purse account, it could be detrimental to Colorado racing. Everyone knows Colorado racing is hanging on by a thread.”
But others in the meeting argued that allowing sportsbooks and betting apps to offer horse racing would grow the sport. Right now, younger people don’t follow horse racing except when the Triple Crown races take place in May and June each year. And even then most young people at the tracks are there for the party rather to watch the races.
“Things haven’t gone well in the internet era for horse racing,” said Pat Cummings, executive director of the Thoroughbred Idea Foundation, a Kentucky-based think tank looking to modernize the industry.
The amount bet on horse racing in 2003, adjusted for inflation, was $21 billion, Cummings said. Today, about $11 billion is bet annually on thoroughbred horse racing.
“By reaching mainstream customers through existing sports betting platforms we can’t deny the tremendous opportunity this places as the horse industry’s door step,” Cummings said.
Amend, the revenue department official hosting the meetings about fixed odds wagering, said the last thing he wants to do is hurt any of the businesses in the betting industry. It’s why he is hosting four meetings this month to hear from everyone who might have an interest in it.
There’s no timeline for making fixed odds wagering an option in Colorado, Amend said, because there are big questions that need to be answered. No one is sure at the moment if the revenue department can create a path for it to happen through regulatory changes or whether the state legislature would need to approve the move or a ballot question would need to go to Colorado voters.
Questions also remain about which agency would oversee fixed odds wagering — the racing division, which regulates horse betting, or the gaming division, which regulates casinos, sportsbooks and betting apps.
The stakeholder’s group meets again Wednesday to hear more ideas on how to make it work. Then the revenue department staff, along with lawyers from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, will begin drafting a proposal, Amend said.
“It’s a blank sheet of paper right now.” Amend said. “There’s no reason to be aggressive. I’d rather get it right than get it fast.”
South Dakota lawmakers to press for Kristi Noem daughter’s records
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota lawmakers are pressing Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration to hand over a document that could prove whether there was a plan in place to give her daughter another chance to win a real estate appraiser license prior to a meeting last year that has spurred conflict-of-interest questions.
The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee is readying to initiate a subpoena on Monday if the Department of Labor and Regulation doesn’t hand over a signed agreement between the governor’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, and state regulators. Peters won her appraiser certification after a state agency moved to deny it last year. Noem’s labor secretary has said the agreement was a road map for how Peters could improve her work.
Two lawmakers on the committee — Republican Rep. Randy Gross and Democrat Rep. Linda Duba — said the committee was ready to issue the subpoena. However, any subpoena would also require approval from the Executive Board, a ranking committee of top legislators that will meet later next week.
The timing of when the agreement was put into place has become a key question for lawmakers as they look into an episode that has prompted ethics experts to say Noem appeared to abuse the powers of her office. The Associated Press first reported that just days after a state agency moved to deny Peters application to upgrade her appraiser certification last year, Noem held a meeting with Peters and state employees overseeing her application. Four months later, Peters received her license.
Noem has defended her actions, telling the AP last week that the agreement was already in place prior to the meeting and that it was not discussed at the meeting. The Republican governor, who has positioned herself for a 2024 White House bid, has cast the meeting as part of a long-standing effort to solve a shortage of appraisers in the state.
Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman, who was also at the meeting in the governor’s mansion last year, gave a similar account when she was questioned by lawmakers in October, although she said that the agreement was briefly discussed at the end of the meeting.
After hearing from Hultman, lawmakers moved to request the agreement from her department to confirm the sequence of the agreement being implemented and the meeting. They also agreed to keep any documents confidential to the committee.
The Department of Labor and Regulation did not immediately respond to a question from the AP about whether it would fulfill the request from lawmakers.
Noem has indicated she is loath to turn it over.
“When you make a decision and open something up, it sets precedent,” she said at a news conference last week after being asked if she would release the documents. “That’s why for consistency and to make sure that I’m being fair — because that’s exactly what I’m focused on — I would have to set that same precedent for everybody.”
While the agreements themselves state they are open to public inspection, the Department of Labor and Regulation denied a request from the AP for them, citing an exemption that allows the government to keep records secret if they deal with examinations. An appeals office later ruled that the department was right to deny the records request.
Lawmakers also plan to finalize a list of questions to send to a lawyer representing the former director of the Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren. She was pressured to retire late last year by Hultman, shortly after Peters received her license. Bren filed an age discrimination complaint and received a $200,000 payment from the state to withdraw the complaint and leave her job.
Noem has said the settlement had nothing to do with her daughter.
The committee had requested that Bren appear before them last month, but she declined. Part of her settlement agreement with the state bars her from disparaging state officials. However, Bren told the AP that she would answer questions from lawmakers through her attorney and that she would “correct any factual inaccuracies” in Hultman’s testimony to the committee.
Republican Rep. Chriss Karr, one of the lawmakers on the committee, said, “We’re just trying to sort through it and see what is accurate, what is true and what is misinformation so we get the facts.”
Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom
BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. government attorneys will appear before a federal judge Friday to defend a decision from the waning days of the Trump administration that lifted protections for gray wolves across most of the country, as Republican-led states have sought to drive down wolf numbers through aggressive hunting and trapping.
Wildlife advocates argue that the state-sponsored hunts could quickly reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades in large areas of the West and Midwest.
They want U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California to put wolves back under the legal shield of the Endangered Species Act, which is meant to protect animals from extinction.
But government attorneys contend that wolves are resilient enough to bounce back even if their numbers drop sharply. There’s no need to put them back under federal jurisdiction, U.S. Justice Department attorneys said in court documents filed in advance of the hearing.
The lawsuit does not cover wolves in all or portions of six states in the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains, where the animals lost protections a decade ago.
Federal officials in September said they would consider if those protections should be restored in western states in response to loosened hunting rules in Idaho and Montana. That could take a year or longer.
In Wisconsin, where hunters surpassed a state harvest quota last winter and killed 218 wolves in just four days, this season’s hunt was recently put on hold by a state judge, two weeks before it was set to begin.
Conservatives on a state wildlife board had set Wisconsin’s kill limit at 300 wolves, prompting a lawsuit from wildlife advocacy groups and a federal lawsuit from a half-dozen Chippewa tribes, which consider the wolf sacred.
A state agency controlled by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers later took the unprecedented step of unilaterally reducing the kill limit to 130 wolves, openly defying the board.
Wolves once ranged most of the U.S. but were wiped out in most places by the 1930s under government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns.
A remnant population in the western Great Lakes region has since expanded to some 4,400 wolves in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
More than 2,000 wolves occupy six states in the Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest after of the animals from Canada were reintroduced in Idaho and Yellowstone National Park starting in 1995. Protections for wolves in the Rockies were lifted over the last decade and hunting of them is allowed.
However, wolves remain absent across most of their historical range. Wildlife advocates argue that continued protections are needed so they can continue to expand in California, Colorado, Oregon and other states.
Wyoming also allows wolf hunting, and officials are considering wolf hunting seasons in Michigan and Minnesota.
The Biden administration’s defense of the removal of protections under Trump has angered environmentalists who hoped the election of the Democrat would shift U.S. policy on wolves.
Democratic and Republican administrations alike, going back to former President George W. Bush, have sought to remove or scale back federal wolf protections first enacted in 1974.
___
Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter: @MatthewBrownAP
