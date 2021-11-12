Miley Cyrus Rocks Marilyn Monroe Blonde Hair & Thigh High Fishnet Stockings For New Photoshoot: Pics

Rebel Wilson may be a single gal, but she’s not really going on ‘a ton of dates’ at the moment. Find out more about the ‘How To Be Single’ star’s love life here!

Single and ready to … keep it low key! Rebel Wilson, 40, revealed that although she’s living her best single life at the moment, she’s not necessarily looking to date someone seriously. “I was doing a thing called ‘Hot Girl Summer‘ — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, ‘This sounds fun,’” Rebel told PEOPLE on Nov. 11. “[But] it wasn’t really me. I’m a bit more of a conservative girl, normally.”

The Pitch Perfect actress shared she “did date a few people over the summer” and “had a really nice time,” but that she’s still “looking for the right person,” and therefore not going on a ton of dates at the moment. “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you’re looking for,” she adds. “I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here’s hoping.”

Earlier this year, Rebel split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch, 29, just four months after making their relationship Instagram official. Following that breakup, Rebel said she tried out a dating up, but since deleted her profile. “I got too much attention, so I’m not on anymore,” she explained.

The How to be Single star also said she has her friends to lean on for advice for how to navigate the dating pool. “My friends say certain cities are better to meet people than others. Like, for example, Aspen is a very good place. Now everyone is going to go to Aspen,” she laughed. “If there’s a good social event or something, [and] I feel like there might be interesting people there, I’ll make the effort to go,” the actress continued. “But at the moment, I’m taking a break and just trying to see if it happens organically in real life or through friend setups or something.”

Although Rebel may not be super intentional about starting a relationship just yet, she did admit to having her eyes set on a certain kind of gentleman. “I mean, I love NFL players. Their brute strength and physicality? Awesome! But unfortunately, from my interactions, they’re not the most faithful,” she stated. “So that’s not good!”