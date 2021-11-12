Mindful Eating Tips For Weight Loss

Poodles are not only beautiful to behold, but they also have a most endearing type of personality, which is what makes them much sought after today. As for its physical characteristics, it is a breed that has two different varieties of coats, which are the corded and curly coats, though the corded coated Poodle is pretty rarely found in the United States. Poodles also have three main sizes that are Standard, Miniature as well as Toy and thus will suit different lifestyles as well. Also, Poodles come in a variety of colors though black and also white are their most common colors.

Another facet to the personality of a Poodle is its ability to pick up things very fast and a Poodle is also famous for being energetic and sometimes will even be termed as a clownish dog because of its natural ability to perform tricks. Poodles are also intelligent to a remarkable extent and there are even some people that opine that Poodles are in fact able to reason for themselves and they can also attune them to whichever environment they encounter. What’s more, a Poodle is also a very versatile creature and though originally bred to retrieve game, it is now famous for being a family pet dog.

Poodles are well known for their love for human beings and they are also very good around children, and, in addition, their hunting dog characteristics that have remained with them over the ages have also made them ideal watchdogs as well, especially in the case of a Standard Poodle. However, Miniature Poodles as well as the Toy version will also make good watchdogs and they too will be very alert and quick to warn you should any stranger approach them.

Poodles would have made excellent guard dogs as well but their small size is a limiting factor though even then the Poodle is a very bold animal and he also exudes much confidence and is not known to easily back down when facing other animals and even strangers. Though Poodles are docile creatures, when left to play with small children, it is still advisable to supervise them because in the presence of children who may not know how to treat with a Poodle, it could lead to him being ill treated, thus leading to the Poodle losing its trust in children and acting unpredictably as a consequence.

It goes without saying that Poodles are excellent pet dogs that possess a good nature and are also very intelligent dogs that can adapt well to any surroundings. Poodles love human company and so require a lot of attention and love. And once they are showered with love and affection will soon develop a strong bond with their owners that will last throughout their lifetime. In addition, Poodles are not among those dog breeds that like to be left by them and will love it the most when they are the center of attraction.

Another trait commonly found in all Poodles is that they are very quick to learn tricks and will respond well to training and their willingness to obey is what sets them apart from other dog breeds. Poodles also love stability and routine and will not like it when their routine is changed and they should also not be kept in an environment that is chaotic because that will make them anxious, which is not desirable in this breed. Poodles are often thought of as being one-man and also one-family dogs and are generally shy when strangers approach him. However, once they have been allowed time to settle into their new homes, Poodles will become more relaxed and will turn out to be ideal pet dogs.