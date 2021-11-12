News
Missouri family thankful after local veteran has tough battle with COVID-19
RICHMOND, Mo. — A Richmond, Missouri family is counting their blessings this Veteran’s Day after their hero battled COVID-19 and came close to dying but never game up hope.
A man who fought for our country, in the fight of his life against COVID-19.
Things are starting to look up after more than two months at the VA Center in Columbia, Missouri. He’s recovering now at North Kansas City Hospital.
“He’s been in hospitals for 63 days now,” his wife Jennifer Jobe said. She and her husband Christopher Jobe spent their sixth wedding anniversary in the hospital.
“It was our sixth wedding anniversary and he’s going to be on a second life support machine,” she said.
In September, they both tested positive for COVID-19. So did their 10-year-old daughter. Christopher’s symptoms were the worst.
“His changed into COVID plus Pneumonia,” she said.
Roy County doctors told Christopher there were no open beds at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.
Doctors in Columbia, Missouri had to put the 28-year-old into a medically induced coma. He spent 28 days on a ventilator and an echo machine for 14. Doctors gave him a 20% chance of survival.
“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” he said. “It is a horrible feeling to have to go through all that. But I’m thankful that I made it.”
Christopher said it took mental toughness. A tool he picked up while serving five years as a mechanic in the Marine Corps.
“I tried to stay positive the whole time,” he said. “I kept telling myself you’re going to make it, you’re going to make it. My wife was also telling me you’re going to make it. We prayed a lot and I know there were a lot of people telling me you’re going to make it.”
He said faith and prayer prevailed. He credits a family photo and God for getting him through, almost home to his girls and his wife, proud of her hero.
“He’s the most strongest, selfless, person I know and so I find that every breath is a second chance,” Jennifer said.
The Jobe’s were not vaccinated. That changed. Jennifer just got her second dose and Christopher also plans to get the shot as well.
The family is hoping Christopher will be released by Thanksgiving so the family can spend the holidays together.
Suggest a Correction
News
See inside the new MLS stadium in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The new St. Louis CITY SC stadium in the Downtown West neighborhood is starting to take shape. On Thursday afternoon, FOX 2 and others received a walking tour of the facility.
The MLS complex includes team offices, practice fields, and a team athletic facility. Then, there’s the stadium, which has been under construction for over a year.
“We’re 580 days in,” said Denver Callahan, the general superintendent of Mortenson Alberici Joint Venture.
Veterans Day provided a break for the 600 men and women who have been working daily on the new soccer stadium and complex.
The 22-acre site includes tunneling under Market Street with a back-of-house support network underneath. All four sides of the stadium are open to the public and the 22,500 fans inside.
“We’re excited about the capacity we have outside the stadium,” said Matt Sebeck, chief experience officer of St. Louis City SC. “We have a lot of very intentional green space. We have a pavilion that sits South of Market Street that will be open year-round, along with our three academy fields that will have year-round activity. Whether or not there’s a home match or not there’s going to be excitement year-round.”
The season starts in 2023 with 17 home games and a state-of-art stadium and a new team to show off to the soccer world.
“I think set the bar,” said Callahan. “From what we see and from what we hear from others coming from within the league and visiting this is going to be one of the premiere MLS stadiums within the league itself.”
Seats will go in over the next month and a half. In January, work begins on the pitch followed by the installation of the sod in the spring.
Suggest a Correction
News
Walmart to stop accepting military prescription health insurance after Express Scripts ends deal
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Express Scripts recently ended a multi-year agreement to participate as a pharmacy provider for the Tricare network, affecting veterans and members of the military that fill their prescriptions at Walmart.
We were surprised to hear Express Scripts ended our multi-year agreement to participate as a pharmacy provider for the Tricare network just a few days after Walmart and Express Scripts signed an agreement on September 30 for Walmart to serve these members for the next several years. We value our Tricare and DOD customers and are disappointed in Express Script’s decision and we have requested more information from them to understand their decision. We have asked Express Scripts to honor the agreement we both recently signed. We know many members of the military, veterans and their families rely on Walmart for convenient access to affordable prescriptions and this decision will limit their options. We hope to come to a resolution to continue as a pharmacy provider for the Tricare network. Walmart will continue to offer everyday low pricing on generic drugs that can be accessed by all customers with or without insurance.
Luke Kleyn, Vice President of Payer Relations at Walmart
A local veteran reached out to KNWA/FOX24 News to inform us that he was told by Walmart that they will no longer accept his Tricare insurance, effective December 15, 2021.
In addition to the above statement, a response from the Bentonville-based retailer noted that “Walmart is a long-time supporter of providing pharmacy services to our military communities.”
Walmart has said it’s committed to supporting the active-duty military, veterans, and their families through various initiatives such as:
- Meeting commitment to hire 250,000 veterans.
- Within the last year, Walmart has hired over 49,000 veterans and 27,000 active-duty military spouses.
- Creating the Find A Future platform, which will further aid the men and women transitioning from the armed forces to civilian life.
- Over the last decade, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have granted more than $40 million to organizations that support veterans and military spouses.
- Walmart is a long-time supporter of also providing pharmacy services to our military communities.
Several years ago, Walmart announced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment to hiring 250,000 veterans by 2020.
Since 2013, Walmart has hired more than 400,000 veterans and military spouses at Walmart and Sam’s Club, according to a release. Since May 2021, Walmart has hired almost 30,000 veterans and military spouses – more than we ever have in a single quarter in the company’s history.
Suggest a Correction
News
Missing Lakewood man likely dead and his body dumped in Denver, police say
An 81-year-old missing Lakewood man is likely dead and his body parts dumped in numerous spots in Denver, police said on Thursday.
Gail Wilson was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 leaving his home in the 1300 block of South Reed Street, according to Lakewood police.
MISSING ELDERLY MALE: 81 y/o Gail Wilson has been missing from his Lakewood home since October 31st. If anyone in the public has video / witnessed contents being dumped from the bed of his truck in the Denver area mapped below, pls call LPD Tip Line at 303‐763‐6800. Pls share pic.twitter.com/faDwApZykQ
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) November 11, 2021
On Thursday police said unknown suspects drove Wilson’s truck, a 1997 red Ford F-150, Colorado license plate BXX-317, to various spots in Denver at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. A rolled-up carpet, tall white laundry basket and numerous black bags, “items likely containing the body of Wilson,” were dumped in numerous areas around Colfax Avenue and Broadway, East 6th Avenue and York Street, between 3 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, Lakewood police said.
Police investigators spotted the truck at the Denver locations on surveillance video footage, said John Romero, a Lakewood PD spokesman.
Wilson was reported missing by family members on Nov. 1. His truck was recovered by police on Nov. 5 in the area of I-25 and West Colfax Avenue. The truck is evidence in the case.
Romero could not say whether a search warrant has been served at Wilson’s home. Denver police are assisting in the case.
Anyone with information on the case, or who may have seen Wilson’s truck, is asked to call Lakewood police at 303 763-6800.
