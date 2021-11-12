Connect with us

Moore: 'Tax the rich' ruse hasn't worked before, won't now

37 seconds ago

Nelson: The disingenuous politics of 'Tax the Rich'
Be honest. Does anyone really believe that any of these new schemes that President Joe Biden conjures up every few days to “tax the rich” will cause Bill Gates, Elon Musk or Warren Buffett to pay more taxes?

It’s clear why the superrich are a tempting target to, as Biden puts it, “pay their fair share.” We have billionaires with almost unfathomable riches. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, calls their wealth “obscene.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has attained a wealth that exceeds some countries. Amazon’s stock is now worth close to $1 trillion. He owns perhaps 15% of the stock, which would mean his net worth is somewhere near $150 billion. But as he has correctly pointed out, it also means that he has collectively created some $850 billion of wealth for all of the millions of people who own Amazon stock — which is probably close to one-third of all Americans.

Or consider Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google. He is a billionaire many times over, but he provides an intricate search engine that finds for you nearly any information you want in about five seconds. And the miracle here is that he charged you ZERO for it. So maybe there is an elusive free lunch after all.

The Democrats argue that raising income, capital gains or wealth taxes on these rich people to as much as 55%, or half their annual earnings, is good for the economy because it will help pay for social programs to help the poor, such as free child care. But if you had to choose someone to invest your money in a way that will reward you with a high payoff, who would you choose? An entrepreneur with a proven golden touch like Musk or a politician like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi?

Higher tax rates on the rich are almost sure to make our society poorer, not richer. The government can’t even run a railroad, stop $75 billion of unemployment fraud or build a health care website.

Then there is the question I asked above: Will the rich really pay more if the top tax rate goes to 55% on millionaires? Doubtful. Billionaires like Buffett and Gates hire squadrons of lawyers, lobbyists and tax accountants who find or invent new loopholes in the tax system to shield them from the IRS tax collectors. This is why over the last 50 years, higher tax rates have generally corresponded with lower tax collections from the rich.

The scheme we should all be on to by now is that higher tax rates on the rich are always unfailingly gateways to taxing everyone else.

The original 1913 income tax was 1% for people with incomes above $3,000 (about $83,000 today) and $4,000 in income for married couples (about $111,000 today). The top rate was 7% on $500,000 or more ($13.8 million). About 3% of the population was taxed. Congress promised the public two things: Tax rates would never go above 10%, and the middle class would never pay the tax. A few short years later, the highest rate was 70%, and almost everyone got socked with this new income tax to be paid by the rich.

The Alternative Minimum Tax in the late 1960s was aimed at a handful of multimillionaires. However, it wasn’t long before this tax gadget was squeezing millions of people.

Biden promises he will never tax anyone making less than $400,000. Really? Then why does he want to audit the transaction of every person with $10,000 or more in their bank accounts?

It turns out that you may not think of yourself as rich. But Washington does.

Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.

Editorial: A stoned driver is an impaired driver

12 mins ago

November 12, 2021

Editorial: A stoned driver is an impaired driver
Stoned driving legislation has been a steady companion of sports betting bills on the Massachusetts Legislature’s back burner, where the flame is barely lit.

They’ve been simmering for about the same length of time as well — since 2019 — but neither has passed into law.

The inaction is frustrating, but in the case of the stoned driving bill, it costs lives.

Back in 2018, Massachusetts braced for the fallout of legalized marijuana, as Washington and Colorado experienced an increase in car crashes and impaired driving when they rolled out recreational weed.

Gov. Charlie Baker aimed to get ahead of the situation with an ad campaign. “There is plenty of evidence that no one should drive when they’re impaired, period. Whether it’s alcohol or drugs of any kind,” Baker said. “If somebody is going to partake in recreational marijuana … they should not drive.”

As the Herald reported, marijuana was the most prevalent drug found in Bay State drivers involved in fatal crashes from 2012 to 2016, according to data from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. In 2016, impaired drivers killed 79 people — an increase of 19 deaths from 2015, according to the agency.

Baker introduced a bill in 2019 making it easier to prosecute people for driving under the influence of weed.

It went nowhere.

And so Baker has had to reintroduce the legislation, though this time, it’s named for Thomas Clardy, a state trooper killed while conducting a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Charlton in 2016 when a man who had THC in his system crashed into his cruiser.

A judge found that driver guilty of involuntary manslaughter during a 2019 bench trial, but acquitted him of driving impaired on marijuana at the time of the crash. There was proof he had THC in his system

“Unfortunately, our road safety laws have not caught up to the current public safety landscape with respect to impaired driving,” Baker said, announcing his legislation from the district courthouse in Worcester on Wednesday.

Marijuana is riding a positive cultural and economic wave at the moment — more retail pot shops are opening, allowing for small business entrepreneurship to thrive. There is innovation in the industry with the sale of edibles and other iterations of THC-containing products. Weed is mainstream, weed is on Main Street.

But it’s still a drug. According to research cited by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, marijuana impairs motor skills, lane tracking and cognitive functions. A 2015 study on driving after smoking cannabis stated that THC in marijuana also hurts a driver’s ability to multitask, a critical skill needed behind the wheel.

Clardy’s widow, Reisa Clardy, appeared at the Wednesday briefing with four of her six children.

“There will always be a feeling of emptiness that will never be filled,” Clardy said of the loss of her husband. “My family and I feel that by implementing the Thomas Clardy Law, it will provide measures that will improve roadway safety and prevent another senseless tragedy, another family torn apart by the loss of a loved one.”

Mrs. Clardy should not have had to make that statement. This bill should have passed in 2019.

Kudos to Baker for getting the ball back in play. “I don’t know why this legislation hasn’t found its way back onto my desk,” he said.

Neither do we.

Dear Abby: Homeless addict using man's house as safe space

23 mins ago

November 12, 2021

Dear Abby: Social skills are 'rusty' after pandemic lockdown
Dear Abby: I have an acquaintance I have known for 10 years. He is homeless and a heroin addict. His addiction has gotten worse over the last year and it is really bad now. He shows up at my home at all times of the night, sleeps on my porch and leaves wet, dirty clothes behind. He comes over high on heroin, nods out and acts very strange. I feed him, let him shower and even buy him clothes from the resale shops, but I need this all to STOP.

He continually needs something — money for cigarettes, a ride to here or there, clothes. I am a 65-year-old semi-retired man and I do not want or need a homeless heroin addict in my life in my remaining days on this planet. I have tried repeatedly to end this “friendship,” but he doesn’t have anyone. When I tell him to leave me alone, he breaks down and cries. It breaks my heart.

When we first met, he was a happy, friendly, handsome person, but now it’s horrible. He’s sickly and looks bad. I have even considered selling my home and moving. What can I do to finally get rid of this guy for good?

— Desperate in Florida

Dear Desperate: By now you should have realized that you can’t fix what’s wrong with this person. In fact, you have become his enabler. Tell him you have done everything you can, but it hasn’t helped him straighten his life around. Offer to help him find a drug rehabilitation program. Then tell him that until he demonstrates a WILLINGNESS TO HELP HIMSELF, you do not want to see him again. If he shows up stoned after that, rather than give him showers, money and clothing, call the police and have him removed from your property.

Dear Abby: Two months ago, I started dating a man I’ll call “Hugh” after a mutual friend of a friend introduced us. He is retired, and I still work. Hugh is very sociable and friendly, and drinks much more than I do. His friends are great. One particular single friend, “Terry,” is my age, and we have similar interests. I haven’t been intimate with Hugh because I’m not particularly attracted to him. I also don’t think Hugh is all that interested because we don’t get together too often, although he calls daily for a minute or two to check in. He wants a relationship, but I don’t feel it.

I’m starting to think Hugh is looking more for a friend with benefits. I would prefer to remain just friends. I also want to be able to further a relationship with Terry, who has a lot more in common with me. How do I do it tactfully? Hugh has been nice to me, but, like I said, I feel no romantic connection. I also don’t want to string him along.

— Keeping Options Open

Dear Keeping: Tell Hugh you like him and hope you will always be friends — but just friends. Let him know you see others and hope that he does, too. Throw a party and invite a group of friends, including Terry. If Terry shows any interest in you, respond accordingly. Then cross your fingers.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.

Thursday's tournament scoreboard

34 mins ago

November 12, 2021

Concord-Carlisle gets even, earns berth in Div. 1 field hockey Final Four
FIELD HOCKEY

QUARTERFINALS  – Thursday

Concord-Carlisle 2, Wellesley 0

Franklin 4, Winchester 1

QUARTERFINALS  – Saturday

Shrewsbury at Andover, 11

Wachusett at Walpole, 2

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINALS  – Thursday

Falmouth 2, Reading 0

Masconomet 1, Longmeadow 0

Westwood 2, Danvers 1 (2 ot)

QUARTERFINAL  – Sunday

Holliston at Nashoba, 3

DIVISION 3

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Dover-Sherborn 3, Wayland 1

Foxboro 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1

Sandwich 4, Ashland 0

Swampscott 4, Medfield 1

Triton 3, Hanover 1

Watertown 6, Oakmont 0

SECOND ROUND – Thursday

Austin Prep 4, Notre Dame (W) 1

Pentucket 3, Bishop Stang 0

QUARTERFINALS  – Saturday

Dover-Sherborn at Watertown, 10

Swampscott at Triton, 10

Austin Prep at Sandwich, 1

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Pentucket vs. Foxboro, 12 (Haverhill)

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Cohasset at Uxbridge, 11

Littleton at Monomoy, 12

Sutton at Ipswich, 3

Lynnfield at Manchester-Essex, 5

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Concord-Carlisle at Ludlow, 1

St. John’s Prep at Brookline, 2 (Nickerson Field)

St. John’s (S) at Newton North, 5

Lexington at Leominster, 6

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Longmeadow at Masconomet, 1

Hopkinton at West Springfield, 6

Canton at Amherst-Pelham, 6

QUARTERFINAL – Sunday

Nauset at East Longmeadow, 3

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Cardinal Spellman at Dighton-Rehoboth, 1 (Somerset)

Greater New Bedford at Belchertown, 2

Newburyport at Norwell, 5

Stoneham at Medway, 5

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Cohasset at Frontier, 12

Pope Francis at Easthampton, 1 (South Hadley)

Wahconah at Hampshire, 3

West Bridgewater at Rockland, 4 (Hanover)

DIVISION 5

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Keefe Tech at Douglas, 12 (Milford)

Westport at Millis, 12 (Medway)

Mt. Greylock at Bromfield, 1 (Assabet)

Sutton at Hopedale, 3 (Milford)

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Wellesley at Bishop Feehan, 12

Algonquin at Hingham, 3

Brookline at Newton South, 5

Natick at Acton-Boxboro, 5

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Grafton at Plymouth North, 12

Medfield at Whitman-Hanson, 4

Westwood at Westboro, 4

Danvers at Silver Lake, 5

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Austin Prep at Norwell, 3

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Stoneham at Belchertown, 12

Ursuline at Foxboro, 12:30

Groton-Dunstable at Dedham, 4

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Pope Francis at West Bridgewater, 11

Hampshire at Cohasset, 5

Blackstone Valley at Millbury, 6

Northbridge at Hamilton-Wenham, 6 (SJ Prep)

DIVISION 5

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Carver 2, Tahanto 1

QUARTERFINALS – Saturday

Millis at Monson, 1

Bromfield at Sutton, 3 (Milford)

West Boylston at Palmer, 6

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Barnstable at Franklin, 4

Newton North at North Andover, 5:30

Lincoln-Sudbury at Haverhill, 6

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Needham at Concord-Carlisle, 1

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Melrose 3, Billerica 2

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Woburn at King Philip, 5

Dartmouth at Westboro, 6

Westwood at Hopkinton, 6

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Tewksbury 3, Ashland 0

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Bedford at Cardinal Spellman, 5

Bishop Fenwick at Dennis-Yarmouth, 5:30

Holliston at Old Rochester, 5:30

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Arlington Catholic at Lynnfield, 4

AMSA at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Rockland at Medway, 10

Nipmuc at Ipswich, 11

DIVISION 5

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Frontier Regional 3, Douglas 0

Paolo Friere 3, Whitinsville Christian 0

QUARTERFINAL – Friday

Turners Falls at Mt. Greylock, 5

Bourne at Lee, 6

FIELD HOCKEY

Reese Gallant, Lana Mickelson and Bailey Stock scored as No. 3 Pentucket (18-1-1) defeated No. 14 Bishop Stang 3-0 in a Div. 3 second round contest. … Casey Ahlin, Alexa Blaeser, Kathryn Karo and Isabel Hulse scored as No. 9 Austin Prep (14-4-2) eliminated No. 25 Notre Dame (W), 4-1.

Nevaeah Milton and Avery Johnsen scored as No. 2 Falmouth (14-1-5) advanced to the Div. 2 semifinals with a 2-0 win over No. 7 Reading. … Allie Baker scored the game’s only goal as No. 1 Masconomet (18-0-1) defeated No. 8 Longmeadow, 1-0.

Kaitlin Carney scored twice as No. 4 Franklin (19-1) defeated No. 5 Winchester 4-1 in a Div. 1 quarterfinal contest.

VOLLEYBALL

In a Div. 2 third-round match, No. 5 Melrose (21-2) rallied from a 10-3 deficit in the fifth set to defeat fourth-seeded Billerica 16-14 to cap off a 3-2 victory. Senior captain Elena Soukos was immense with 22 kills for the Red Raiders.

