NeNe Leakes begged Andy Cohen to let her return to RHOA, Andy responds…

NeNe Leakes has expressed an interest in returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality TV show she helped create with Bravo Network.

After the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, NeNe is alone for the first time in her adult life. Friends say money is tight and NeNe is struggling to keep her Linnethia Restaurant & Lounge open.

NeNe’s million Duluth mansion is still sitting on the market after 52 days. She is asking $3.8 million for the property she purchased for $2 million in 2015.

Last week, NeNe admitted she would absolutely be open to returning to the show if her former friend, Bravo producer Andy Cohen would give her a meeting.

Andy has responded to her request.

According to Rhymeswithsnitch, Andy Cohen responded to NeNe on his SiriusXM podcast, Andy Cohen Live.

Here is what he said:

“What I don’t want to do is get into a public thing with her. I think she would probably prefer that I keep her name out of my mouth and that is what I’m going to honor.”

Ouch.