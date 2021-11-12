New Music: Beyoncé’s First Song In A Year, “Be Alive,” Arrives Ahead Of ‘King Richard’ Release

We’re just a week out from the release of ‘King Richard,’ the story of Venus and Serena Williams scrappy start as pre-teen tennis players in Compton, challenged to become world renowned greats by their father Richard, played by Will Smith.

The film, which also stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena reportedly brought the Williams sisters to tears during an early screening (we’ve seen it too and can attest to the emotions it evokes!). It turns out that they (and we) weren’t the only ones moved because none other than Beyoncé herself was so touched after her early screening that she asked to write a song for the movie’s soundtrack. That song, “Be Alive,” was actually used in the film’s latest trailer. We told you about it a bit when the final trailer arrived, but the singer dropped the full song Thursday. It’s her first in over a year. Have you heard it yet?

Check it out below.

We just love her tone on this! Also, Bey always delivers with her lyrics. Did you catch the hook? The lyrics are:

“It feels so good to be alive / Got all my family by my side / Couldn’t wipe this Black off if I tried / That’s why I lift my head with pride.”

The song also refers to the hardships and struggle that are portrayed in the film:

“The path was never paved with gold / We worked and built this on our own.”

It’s such a beautiful thing to take challenges and turn them into championships right?

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” Will Smith said according to VOGUE. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

Any card-carrying member of the Bey-Hive knows that Bey has been friends with Venus and Serena for years and is especially close with Serena, having attended many of her matches. Serena is also featured in Beyonce’s music video for “Sorry,” and she’s come out on stage with her during live shows.

We love it when it makes sense for friends/family to do business!

What do you think about “Be Alive?”

‘King Richard’ arrives on November 19th. Will you be watching?