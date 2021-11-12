Connect with us

New Music: Beyoncé’s First Song In A Year, “Be Alive,” Arrives Ahead Of ‘King Richard’ Release

Published

1 min ago

on

New Music: Beyoncé’s First Song In A Year, “Be Alive,” Arrives Ahead Of ‘King Richard’ Release
We’re just a week out from the release of ‘King Richard,’ the story of Venus and Serena Williams scrappy start as pre-teen tennis players in Compton, challenged to become world renowned greats by their father Richard, played by Will Smith.

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty

The film, which also stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena reportedly brought the Williams sisters to tears during an early screening (we’ve seen it too and can attest to the emotions it evokes!). It turns out that they (and we) weren’t the only ones moved because none other than Beyoncé herself was so touched after her early screening that she asked to write a song for the movie’s soundtrack. That song, “Be Alive,” was actually used in the film’s latest trailer. We told you about it a bit when the final trailer arrived, but the singer dropped the full song Thursday. It’s her first in over a year. Have you heard it yet?

Check it out below.

We just love her tone on this! Also, Bey always delivers with her lyrics. Did you catch the hook? The lyrics are:

“It feels so good to be alive / Got all my family by my side / Couldn’t wipe this Black off if I tried / That’s why I lift my head with pride.”

The song also refers to the hardships and struggle that are portrayed in the film:

“The path was never paved with gold / We worked and built this on our own.”

It’s such a beautiful thing to take challenges and turn them into championships right?

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” Will Smith said according to VOGUE. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Any card-carrying member of the Bey-Hive knows that Bey has been friends with Venus and Serena for years and is especially close with Serena, having attended many of her matches. Serena is also featured in Beyonce’s music video for “Sorry,” and she’s come out on stage with her during live shows.

We love it when it makes sense for friends/family to do business!

What do you think about “Be Alive?”

‘King Richard’ arrives on November 19th. Will you be watching?

Celebrities

‘Hightown’ Sneak Peek: Alan Tells Ray He’s ‘Never’ Getting His Job Back

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 12, 2021

By

James Badge Dale
Alan is forced to be honest with Ray about his future in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 14 episode of ‘Hightown.’ Alan admits Ray will never officially be a police detective again.

Alan shows up at Ray’s place in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 14 episode of Hightown. Alan quickly sours Ray’s good mood. “Smith found out about what we were doing and jumped all the way up my ass,” Alan admits.

Ray doesn’t think this is a big deal at all. He believes that he can just keep on helping investigate Frankie and Jorge. Alan brings more bad news his way. “Look, man, you don’t get it. I gotta cut you loose, alright?” Alan tells Ray. And with that, Ray gets the message.

Ray brings up that Alan is the sergeant. He’s got some power and leverage. Alan says things are “different” for him. “I got responsibilities,” Alan continues. Alan asks Ray what he really thought was going to happen after this case is closed.

“I figured you and I would work this hard, we’d nail the Cuevas’s, and I’d be back on,” Ray says. Alan tells Ray that he likes him and they worked some good cases together, but that’s where their relationship ends. “There’s no we. Those days are over, man. You’re never getting back on,” Alan reveals to Ray.

At this point, Ray has truly hit rock bottom. However, he’s not guilt-free in this situation whatsoever. He was fired after his romantic relationship with Renee was exposed. She was an informant on a case he was working on, and she’s the one who revealed their relationship. As a result, Frankie was released from prison, which caused a major setback for the police department. Ever since then, Ray has been down on his luck. He’s had to result to bartending and construction work.

James Badge Dale and Dohn Norwood in a scene from ‘Hightown.’ (STARZ)

The synopsis for the November 14 episode reads, “Jackie and Ray both realize a distressing truth. Frankie feels threatened and Renee proves herself to be ruthless. Hightown season 2 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on STARZ.

Celebrities

#RHOPReunion Exclusive Clip: Karen & Gizelle Get Emotional When Challenged To ‘Say Something Positive’ To Each Other

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 12, 2021

By

#RHOPReunion Exclusive Clip: Karen & Gizelle Get Emotional When Challenged To ‘Say Something Positive’ To Each Other
The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 6 reunion isn’t just filled drama, it also includes an emotional moment between two of the O.G. housewives.

During part two of #RHOP’s four-part reunion, viewers will see Karen and Gizelle become emotional while discussing their friendship history.

Source: Greg Endries / Bravo

Karen and Gizelle were friends long before they became Bravo housewives but over the years they’ve feuded over Karen’s husband’s tax woes, and most recently, Gizelle’s so-called “death wish” against him that spurned Karen’s “broken whore from Hampton” diss.

#RHOP Reunion

Source: Greg Endries / Bravo

Despite the messiness, Gizelle confessed during the #RHOPReunion, that she was touched by Karen putting their feud aside to bring her a gift at her “Reasonably Shady” podcast launch. She was also particularly touched to see Karen hug her daughters.

“We were in the doghouse with each other but you were woman enough to say, ‘I’m coming to this woman’s house, I gotta bring her something,” said Gizelle when asked to say something positive to Karen.

“That was respectable and then when you saw my kids you jumped up and hugged them. That shows the level of the deepness of a relationship that we have. You’ve seen my kids grow up and you would never disrespect them and so I appreciate that.”

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 6 Reunion

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

“Don’t make me cry,” responds Karen while holding back tears.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 6 Reunion

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Take an exclusive look below.

Looks like their feud might finally be finished.

 

Also during the reunion, the ladies will continue to take Candiace to task for her habitual line-stepping throughout the season, and Mia is questioned about her erratic social media behavior. Not only that but Wendy gets fired up about the Eddie rumors but winds up finding herself in the hot seat.

Part two of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, November 14, at 8pm ET/PT.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 6 reunion kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The three remaining episodes air at the same time the following Sundays. A bonus “Secrets Revealed” episode will air following the reunion on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Celebrities

Orlando Bloom Gives Katy Perry The Thumbs Up On Her Dark Hair Makeover: ‘Finally’

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 12, 2021

By

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom approves! Katy Perry went back to her brunette roots, and her fiancé was very pleased with the hairdo switch-up.

Orlando Bloom gave his stamp of approval on fiancée Katy Perry‘s latest hair-color transformation. The “Roar” songstress, 37, dyed her hair from blonde back to her brunette roots, and she debuted the stunning new look at the CMA Awards on Nov. 10. Katy also documented the hair-dying process in a series of photos and videos in an Instagram post, which garnered a complimentary comment from Orlando, 44.

“Finally,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote on Katy’s post, along with a red heart emoji. Apparently, Orlando had been waiting for Katy to switch things up and return to her natural brunette hair! Other stars approved of Katy’s new look as well, including Karlie Kloss and Erin Foster. Karlie, 29, left a string of fire emojis in the comments section, while Erin, 39, said, “Yess I want it.”

Katy looked so gorgeous in the IG post that Orlando gushed over. A few of the images featured the mother-of-one slaying in the brown leather dress and pearl necklace she wore to the CMA Awards. As for the hair-dying footage, Katy looked very excited as she sat in a chair while the hair colorer darkened her locks. “I just think it’s time to give them everything they want,” she captioned her post, adding the hashtags “Viviennewestwood” and “cmaaawards.”

Katy Perry at the CMA Awards on November 10, 2021 (Photo: Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock)

Katy’s switched up her hair color a few times since she started dating Orlando in 2016. The pair briefly broke up but reconciled, which led to their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2019. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy (full name Daisy Dove Bloom), on August 2020. In an interview with Variety in September for the magazine’s 2021 Power of Women issue, Katy called motherhood the “biggest life changer.”

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in LA on Sept. 25, 2021 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s just the biggest life change ever,” the “Part of Me” singer said. “You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best.”

