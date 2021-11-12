News
‘Only the Animals’ – something wicked & very strange this way comes
MOVIE REVIEW
“ONLY THE ANIMALS”
Not rated. In French with subtitles. At Landmark Kendall Square.
Grade: A-
From director Dominik Moll of “With a Friend Like Harry …” comes the “Fargo”-esque murder mystery “Only the Animals,” a crime drama set for the most part in France’s wintry Grands Causses Highlands with more sinners, sins, twists and puzzle pieces than you’ll be able to keep up with.
It’s a fun, dark ride that begins after an African prelude with a French insurance agent going a bit far to please her farmer customer. Her name is Alice (the divine Laure Callamy of “Call My Agent!”), and his is Joseph (Damien Bonnard). He is a weird dullard. They are both delusional in their own special ways. Although she is married to Michel (Denis Menochet), Alice believes she and Joseph are in love. He thinks she is annoying.
In fact, he becomes more amorously interested in a dead woman’s body he later finds on his property. He can’t bring himself to dispose of the corpse and instead installs it princess-like in a palace of hay, where he spends time talking to it. Perhaps, the cold will preserve it. Alice has her own problems. She tries to run a sheep farm with husband Michel, who helps her when he isn’t being catfished by a young man in the Cote d’Ivoire city of Abidjan, who is pretending to be a hot young French woman named Amandine (Juliet Douchet). The young scammer’s name is Amand (Guy Roger “Bibbisse” N’Drin). Also on the scene in Causses Plateau is Alice’s elderly and dyspeptic father (Fred Ulysse).
In another segment, we meet Evelyne Ducat (Valerie Bruni Tedeschi), a chic, married woman, who is bisexual and picks up a hot, young restaurant worker named Marion (Nadia Tereszkiewicz) for a fling. Evelyne wants to end the weekend affair. But Marion has other ideas and stalks Evelyne. Evelyne’s husband Guillaume has a country house in the same vicinity as the farms. This cannot be good.
“Only the Animals” opens with a shot of a young Black man in Cote d’Ivoire on a bicycle with a goat clinging to his back with its front legs draped over the man’s shoulders, holding on. It’s both comical and ominous. The young man — we will learn — is Amand, and he wants to see Papa Sanou (Christian Ezan) about his goat. Is this some form of magic? Yes, and so is “Only the Animals.” The puzzle pieces interlock in funny and terrible ways as if bewitched.
A toy monkey head gets passed around. The snow is driven, and so are the drama’s players. Most are driven by lust. Only one is greedy for money. The film twice evokes William Faulkner’s short story “A Rose for Emily.” As he did in “With a Friend Like Harry …” director Moll mixes his deadly cocktail with a skeletal sneer. The film’s scariest bit involves a bottomless crevasse. I assure you — you won’t forget it.
(“Only the Animals” contains violence, profanity and sexually suggestive scenes.)
Barabak: Kamala Harris, the incredible disappearing vice president
WASHINGTON – Whatever happened to Kamala Harris?
She shattered all kinds of ceiling glass when Joe Biden made California’s junior senator his running mate and Harris was elected vice president. Since then, she’s largely receded from Washington’s daily doings and the cliff-hanging drama that’s surrounded the fight over the president’s agenda.
Part of the answer is simple: What happened to Harris is she became vice president.
Even as she shoulders an array of policy portfolios, even as she visits Paris this week seeking to address the administration’s ruptured relations with France, it remains a fact that the No. 2 job in the White House is inherently a diminishing one.
It’s neither racist nor misogynistic to point that out when the jobholder happens to be Harris.
Virtually every vice president in modern history — save Dick Cheney, who played an unusually prominent role guiding defense and foreign policy under President George W. Bush — has looked smaller than when he or she accepted the position.
That’s because a main job requirement is stepping away from the spotlight, except when cheerleading for the president and his agenda.
This requires varying degrees of sycophancy. Mike Pence, whatever else he accomplishes in life, has managed to set new standards for tolerance and self-abasement.
But there were different, heightened expectations for Harris, chiefly because of her groundbreaking election. No one like her — the first woman, first Black person, first Asian American elected vice president — has ever moved through Washington’s uppermost reaches. Her every move would be unprecedented and surely, it seemed, merit special notice and great amounts of news coverage.
But that one cardinal rule — to never purposely overshadow the president, or seem eager to take his place — doesn’t yield to history or celebrity. That’s especially true when the chief executive is a brittle 78-year-old.
So ever since taking office, Harris has made humility a top item on her public-facing agenda, alongside the assignments — voting rights, space exploration, women in the workforce, immigration from Central America and more — the president has given her. It’s no surprise. Caution has long been a hallmark of Harris’ political career, and the subservient nature of the vice presidency, as well as the scrutiny of Biden loyalists sensitive to the merest hint of personal ambition, reinforce that inclination.
(There is a long history of tensions between presidential and vice presidential staff members, and the Biden White House is no exception.)
Another reason for Harris’ fade to the background is her thin Washington resume.
Typically, vice presidents are chosen because they are perceived as “doing something the president can’t do, or can’t do very well,” said Chris Devine, who teaches political science at the University of Dayton and has co-written two books on the vice presidency.
Biden, Cheney and Al Gore had the Capitol Hill experience that the presidents they served under — Barack Obama, Bush, Bill Clinton — lacked. Pence, a congressman for more than a decade before becoming Indiana’s governor, served as Trump’s emissary to the conservative and evangelical wings of the GOP.
There’s not a whole lot Harris can do that Biden cannot, or hasn’t done already — including acting in the job she now holds.
The president served 36 years in the Senate and Harris just four — much of which she spent preparing for a 2020 run for president — so it’s not as though Biden needs Harris’ help forging relationships with lawmakers or finding his way up Pennsylvania Avenue to the House and Senate. Although the vice president was among those making phone calls last week from the war room established to push Biden’s big infrastructure bill past the finish line, she hasn’t played the role of legislative closer that Biden did under Obama.
Harris, 57, is on her third foreign trip as vice president. Biden began traveling overseas as a senator when Harris was still in grade school.
Harris was chosen to run alongside Biden in great part because she brought balance — relative youth, her race and gender — to the Democratic presidential ticket. In the White House, the president has strived to make his vice president appear to be a full partner in the “Biden-Harris administration.” In practice, though, she’s more like an apprentice.
— Tribune News Service
Brown: A storm is coming for Democrats in next year’s midterms
The stalemate in Washington, D.C., over the left’s spending agenda has laid bare the major divisions in today’s Democratic Party. Candidate Joe Biden may have succeeded in keeping the restless left on board long enough to get elected, but President Biden is having a harder go of it, and so are Democrats everywhere. Just ask Terry McAuliffe.
The consequences of Biden’s reconciliation bill are far-reaching and multifaceted. Trillions of dollars in additional spending exacerbating inflation and cost of living concerns ahead of the holiday shopping season. Taxpayers getting stuck with the bill.
Democrats control the presidency and both houses of Congress, and if they are looking for a culprit for their current dilemma, they only need to look in the mirror. To their credit, instead of turning their ire toward Republicans, they are blasting each other, especially Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
Biden made matters worse by blaming the duo for the impasse and normalizing the despicable acts of the protesters as “part of the process.” So much for his promise to restore “civility” to America.
Meanwhile, the threat of an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-backed primary challenger should keep certain Democrats up at night, but neither Sinema nor Manchin fall in that camp. Both represent red states — West Virginia went for Donald Trump by 44 points last year. If Democrats were being rational and honest, they would admit that the presence of Manchin and Sinema is the only reason their party runs the Senate.
But liberals in safe blue seats who hew from the party line can find themselves in political jeopardy. Take my former home state of Massachusetts. The deep blue tint of the Commonwealth keeps an all-Democratic delegation constantly looking over their left shoulder where the only threat to their political existence may loom. U.S. Rep. Richard Neal regularly finds himself under siege from his left flank. Ex-representative Mike Capuano went through the revolving door from lawmaker to lobbyist after being felled by future Squad member Ayanna Pressley.
Even longtime Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin has not been immune from left-on-left violence. After dispatching a primary challenge in 2018, Galvin has spent some of his term on a puzzling political war with Robinhood, the online investing app. A particularly baffling pet issue given the app’s popularity with the younger and more diverse voters who tend to vote in primary contests and Galvin would need to fend off a far-left primary challenge in the future. It’s hard to imagine his primary voters would thank him for trying to block their opportunity to invest in their futures. The Commonwealth tried this once before. In the 1980s, regulators tried to block Bay Staters from investing in Apple stock. A bad idea at the time, it looks even more preposterous in hindsight.
As the government spending and broken promises pile up, trust has decreased across the board. Politicians in their own parties do not believe each other, and the public holds all of them in even lower regard. It is a potent concoction — the equivalent of a political storm brewing out at sea before crashing onto the shore in next year’s midterms.
If history is a guide, when the storm hits, no one is safe from its waves — even in blue parts of America. In Virginia, Terry McAuliffe already paid the price. Almost 12 years ago, voter disgust with the status quo helped propel me to the U.S. Senate against the longest of odds. Back then, Obamacare was the catalyst. Now, it’s out-of-control spending and sheer incompetence.
The issues may have changed, but the public reaction will not. It’s not complicated. Midterm elections almost always are a referendum on the party in charge. The Democrats run Washington. Voters overwhelmingly disapprove of the way things are going. Elections are around the corner.
Time tends to be a flat circle — a lesson the Democrats everywhere are about to re-learn.
A former U.S. senator from Massachusetts, Scott Brown served as the ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in the Trump administration. He lives in Rye, N.H.
Aisling Bea makes leap from adult standup to Disney+ debut
Ireland’s Aisling Bea has made her name with adult standup, but now makes a family-friendly debut with today’s Disney+ “Home Sweet Home Alone.”
In this latest installment in the holiday-centric series, Bea, 37, plays the busy mom who in Tokyo discovers her only son Max (Archie Yates of “Jojo Rabbit”) has been left – no spoiler here! — home alone, where he finds himself under siege by irate parents (Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper) who believe he’s stolen an extremely valuable antique doll from them. Max’s incredibly sophisticated defense of his magnificent mansion yields the series’ trademark ferocious slapstick as the house resembles a war zone.
“With my character,” Bea said Wednesday in a Zoom interview, “it’s very important to keep this, without sounding too corny, true hearted because you really have got to believe that this mother actually wants to get home.
“The mother-son dynamic is the heart of the movie. The booby traps and everything else is the real fun but we really have to make sure people know that that mother actually cared to see her son again.”
While it’s the sixth “Home Alone,” “This is not a reboot or remake,” Bea pointed out. “Is it a reimagining? Yes, from the overlap within the same universe.
“Being in New York to do press when we’re only just back into America and being in the city where the iconic second movie took place, it all feels very dreamlike.
“Because a lot of the times with jobs, what it might seem like from afar is very different to the actual reality of show business. With this one, oh my God! I think of little me as a kid in (Kildare) Ireland, in the middle of nowhere with absolutely no connection to the industry. I was a daughter of a retired horse jockey. It didn’t really seem like somewhere I could end up being.
“So to actually be in something that I could go back to if I had a time machine. Where I could go back to literally back then, that feels very special and emotional.
“To know how many homes the show is going to be streaming into — and also that I’m going to be part of people’s Christmases — is really sort of mad in a way.
“Because a lot of my (standup) work is a bit more late night adult stuff. To know that I’m in something that my nephews, nieces and godchildren can enjoy is really heartwarming.
“Not something I’m used to but something I’m really enjoying.”
