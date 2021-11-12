Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum After Two Years of Dating

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in Los Angeles on Thursday, and as expected, many of her family members and friends were in attendance.
According to a series of reports, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards looked on as the couple, both 40, said their “I do’s.” They were also joined by a number of famous faces, including Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, and Evan Ross.
“My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝,” Paris wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself in a wedding veil on November 11, also adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.
In a photo, Kathy was seen arriving at the event in a white wrap dress with red hearts and nude heels.
Mother of the bride Kathy Hilton arrives for daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum in a robe. Credit: APEX/MEGA
Kyle wore a green silk dress as her husband, Mauricio Umansky, looked handsome, as per the usual, in a white button-down with black prints and a black suit and pants.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky arrive for Paris Hilton’s wedding. Credit: APEX/MEGA
Kim wore a black sparkling gown and black booties as she was seen hugging daughter Brooke Wiederhorn.
Kim Richards is seen with daughter Brooke Wiederhorn at Paris Hilton’s wedding. Credit: APEX/MEGA
According to PEOPLE, Paris and Carter’s wedding festivities will continue with two additional parties in the coming days, both of which will be filmed for her new Peacock series, Paris in Love, which premiered on Thursday.
Paris and Carter began dating in November 2019 after meeting through mutual friends, and they got engaged in a beachside proposal in February.
“We just had this incredible chemistry,” Hilton told the magazine in 2020. “We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”
“Before, I don’t think I was ready for a good relationship. If you don’t know yourself fully, you can’t let someone else in. I feel so grateful to have found the perfect match. And this feels like it was always meant to happen. I feel like this is meant to be,” she added.
According to a second report from TMZ, the event was held at Paris’ late grandfather’s sprawling Bel-Air estate.
Last month, Kathy and Kyle were joined by their RHOBH castmates, including Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, to celebrate Paris’ bridal shower.
New episodes of Paris in Love begin streaming every Thursday on Peacock.
Happy Friday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Family Or Fiancé” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure!
Source: Courtesy OWN / Oprah Winfrey Network
On this week’s episode of “Family or Fiancé” you’ll meet Laci and Vidal and her wealthy disapproving parents. The couple sit down with Tracy and unpack their biggest issue — her parents! Tracy lets them know on no uncertain terms, Laci will have to eventually choose between her parents and her beloved designer clothes or her husband to be.
Laci needs to get it together — Vidal is FINE y’all! Just saying…
Here’s the full synopsis of this week’s episode:
A groom desperately wishes to impress his bride’s wealthy parents and prove he will be a suitable husband. His desire for acceptance has left her mother and father completely underwhelmed and worried for their daughter’s choice of a spouse.
These families and their opinions stay making it hard for our couples right?! Sometimes the families are right though. Which do you think will be the case for Laci and Vidal?
“Family or Fiancé” “Laci and Vidal: Will the Real Vidal Please Stand Up?” airs on Saturday, November 13 at 10pm ET/PT. Will you be watching?
Politics Insider for Nov. 12, 2021: Fears from Glasgow; Remembrance Day precautions; and a big find in Newfoundland
Good morning! Today is the final day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Parties have until the end of the day to finalize a draft agreement that—spoiler alert—experts are already saying won’t be enough. An early version of the document came out Wednesday, to much criticism. Thursday’s major outcome was an agreement on zero emission vehicles.
Awkward: Thursday’s national Remembrance Day ceremony didn’t quite go according to plan. While officials would normally arrive at the cenotaph within a comfortable window of 11 a.m. so as to observe a moment of silence, the prime minister walked up at 10:57 and the Governor General was … well … late. Cue the condemnations of callous disregard and blatant disrespect to Canada’s war dead.
Turned out there was an official explanation for the VIP delays. Per an RCMP statement provided to Hill journos: “A suspicious package was reported in the vicinity a few minutes prior to the ceremony. As a precautionary measure, our officers investigated it and the package was cleared a few minutes after.”
Lest we forget: Nov. 11 always brings opportunities to remember Canadian veterans and interrogate how our country has treated them over the decades. At CBC, Murray Brewster had a compelling look at “one-man army” Sgt. Samuel Moses “Moe” Hurwitz, a little-remembered but highly-decorated Jewish-Canadian WWII vet. And in the Toronto Star, former Ottawa Citizen stalwart Tom Spears had an interesting investigation into his own grandfather, Private Jack Spears, and his deteriorating health after the First World War—with insight from historians and physicians as to what’s changed since then.
Like thousands of returning Canadian vets, he came home damaged yet was expected to adapt to civilian life and get a job at a time of high unemployment and labour unrest, without much official help. Certainly without a disability pension. Veterans got a suit of clothes and were turned loose. He got $64.40 in discharge pay.
In case you missed it: Since we were last in your inbox, parliamentary circles have been abuzz over Ashley Burke’s latest scoop. Former staff complained to the CBC that House of Commons Clerk Charles Robert acts “in a partisan fashion that favours the Liberals,” that he sleeps in the chamber during QP and presides over a “disrespectful workplace.” … Annamie Paul is officially (and finally) on her way out of the Green Party … Murray Sinclair will facilitate talks on government compensation for Indigenous children … and Maxime Bernier has lost a defamation suit against Warren Kinsella.
A penny saved: The BBC saw fit to give prominent real estate (at least on its website) to a story straight from the government of Newfoundland, which announced this week that archaeologists found an old English coin at Cupids Cove. “Known as a Henry VII half groat or two-penny piece, it is believed to have been minted more than 520 years ago,” per BBC’s report. If only anything still cost a tuppence a bag.