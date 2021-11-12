Paula Abdul Slays In Plunging Ruffled Jumpsuit While Attending Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Paula Abdul looked breathtakingly gorgeous at Paris Hilton’s wedding on Nov. 11. The former ‘American Idol’ judge was among the A-list stars to attend the Bel-Air ceremony.
Paula Abdul dressed to the nines for her pal Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. The 59-year-old singer and dancer attended the star-studded event in a ruffled burgundy jumpsuit. Paula styled her hair in a gorgeous up-do, while some of her curls stayed down on either side of her face. In one photo, the former American Idol judge could be seen proudly waving to the cameras while entering the ceremony, which took place in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif.
Paula had lots of accessories that went along with her wedding look. The “Dance Like There’s No Tomorrow” songstress wore several gold and silver necklaces around her neck, as well as stylish gold earrings. Paula also had gold jewelry on both her wrists, which matched her clutch purse. As for the footwear choice of the night, Paula wore silver heels that gave the superstar a significant height boost for the event.
Paula was one of many A-list stars to witness Paris, 40, say “I do.” Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Zoe all attended the event to support their socialite friend. Of course, Paris’ parents Kathy and Richard Hilton were there, as was her sister Nicky Hilton and aunts Kim and Kyle Richards. The wedding is rumored to be a weekend-long affair, with events continuing on Nov. 12 and 13, as well.
Paula and Paris have been friends for years. In August, Paula supported her famous friend by attending the launch event for Cooking With Paris, which is the socialite’s new cooking series on Netflix. Paula wore a black and gold mini dress at the event, and paired the look with a black blazer, black fishnet stockings and copper heels. She swept her brunette tresses back into an up-do and was all smiles as she proudly posed alongside Paris for pictures.
Ahead of his match with Darby Allin at AEW’s ‘Full Gear,’ MJF talks EXCLUSIVELY about his odds of winning ‘DWTS,’ his ambitions outside of the ring, and Vin Diesel’s feud with The Rock.
Dancing with the Stars is no stranger to the men and women of the squared circle. Stacy Keibler, Chris Jericho, and Nikki Bella have all competed on the ABC dance competition, with The Miz being the latest grappler to take it to the ballroom floor. None have been able to claim the mirror bar trophy, but that winless streak may end, courtesy of one Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF. “I definitely think I would absolutely tear it up on Dancing with the Stars,” he tells HollywoodLife while discussing his upcoming match at All Elite Wrestling‘s Full Gear PPV.
MJF has proven that he is a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor. In an October 2020 episode of AEW’s Dynamite, he and Chris Jericho performed a full-fledged dance number set to “Me and My Shadow,” with dancing women and live singing. MJF’s part in the performance received rave reviews in The New York Times – really! – and was listed as one of the “Best Performances of 2020.” So, it seems that it’s not a question of if MJF will take the entertainment world by storm but a question of when.
Maybe MJF will step in for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the tenth Fast & Furious movie? MJF – who battles Darby Allin at Full Gear – weighed in on The Rock’s beef with Vin Diesel and how Vin seemingly offered an olive branch by asking The Rock to return to the franchise. “Was it an apology? Was it actually an apology? Because he calls him little, so I don’t know…” ponders MJF. “Look, I don’t know Vinny D personally. I am sure he is a nice guy, but I don’t know how sincere that apology was if I could offer my two cents.”
In our EXCLUSIVE interview, MJF offers his two cents on his match with Darby Allin, how he’s “changed professional wrestling” – personally – and what might happen when his contract with AEW is up in 2024.
HollywoodLife: What do you think people like about Darby Allin? And at Full Gear, do you think you are doing him a favor by getting in the ring with him?
MJF: Well, I am the bigger star, so I can answer that question right off the bat. When I get in the ring with anybody in my company, I do them a huge favor. There are so many people that we just brought in and spent a lot of money on — if you check the stats, I do bigger numbers than them too, and I never worked for the other company.
As far as why I think people like Darby, well, I have talked about that this week. I think fans see themselves in Darby. A lot of fans – and when I say a lot, I mean all of them — are outcasts. They are not capable of being functioning members of society. So, that is why I think they have a soft spot for Darby Allin and a not so soft spot for MJF.
Then how does it benefit you to be in the ring with him?
Well, it benefits me in the sense that a lot of people have a very skewed opinion of me, and as far as what I am able to do from bell to bell inside a professional wrestling ring — which is laughable considering the fact that I have never been beaten clean in AEW. And I know they look at Darby, and they think he is this incredibly proficient professional wrestler. It is going to benefit me because I am not only going to beat Darby, but I am going to embarrass him.
I am going to beat him strategically. I will be playing chess, he will be playing checkers, and all the fans are going to become very, very aware of the fact — whether they want to be or not — that I am the best literally at everything at this game, and I am absolutely unstoppable.
Hypothetically speaking — if MJF gets a chance at the World Title but never wins it, how do you think that will affect your legacy? Because one of your inspirations, Rowdy Roddy Piper, never won the big one but is easily known as one of the best to do it and still beloved.
I am in this business to fix that wild injustice that occurred. The fact that Roddy Piper was never a world champion goes to show you how sick and twisted in the head that everybody he worked with or associated with was. I felt that Roddy Piper was held down, and he was not allowed to be in the position he should have been in.
I am not going to allow that to happen to me. I feel that if my company is not giving me the matches that I deserve and not giving me the proper spot, there are always other places for me to go. My contract is coming up in 2024.
You are well versed in the ring, but you also are a great singer and dancer. You have clearly shown that you have talents outside of the ring. Would you ever want to do Dancing with the Stars, and how much better do you think you’d do than Chris Jericho and The Miz?
I definitely think I would absolutely tear it up on Dancing with the Stars or a Masked Singer. Do I think I would be better than them? I am better than everybody at everything, so that is kind of a dumb question. But, to be fair, I have dipped my toes outside the wrestling bubble as of late. I have my hands in a lot of different pots. Some things are going to be coming up that people are going to be shocked about that I am involved in or have already finished. Exciting times in the world of MJF.
Well, on that note, I think we need more MJF on TV and in the movies, so are you saying that is something you are pursuing more of?
It’s something I am very interested in, and perhaps, just perhaps, that might have been one of the things I was saying. I was just recently involved with a few things.
Well, a movie you could be a part of is the next one in the Fast series. Just recently, Vin Diesel apologized to The Rock and asked him back to the franchise. If The Rock doesn’t accept the apology, do you think you could fill in for The Rock, or would you want to be a part of the franchise since he and another wrestler in John Cena have thrived in the series?
A) I would love to be a part of the franchise or any movie. I think any movie could use me. That’s A. And B) Was it an apology? Was it actually an apology? Because he calls him little, so I don’t know. Look, I don’t know Vinny D personally, I am sure he is a nice guy, but I don’t know how sincere that apology was if I could offer my two cents.
If MJF is indeed better than all of us, what does one have to do or should do to be a good and or great second place?
A good question! To be as good as me, you have to pray that you pass away tomorrow and get reincarnated as me — which isn’t going to happen. Second place, what you can do is put down the potato chips, hit the gym, and talk to some women or men — whatever your sexual preference is — and get out of your house and get out of your apartment or whatever cardboard box you live in and just try to be more than just a typical 9 to 5 lifer or humanoid who honestly does not contribute at all to society.
You mentioned that in 2024 your contract comes up. You still have a lot of wrestling in your future. When we lean into those years ahead, how will MJF change professional wrestling as the years continue?
I think it is very clear that I have changed professional wrestling because before I got involved in professional wrestling, there was only one show in town. And now, due to my talents and me being an incredibly intriguing attribute, my company –look, people are tuning into AEW not to see some of these ex-WWE talents, as great as they are. People are tuning in for MJF, a guy who has only been on worldwide TV for two, two and a half years? And if that doesn’t scream change, I don’t know what does? And what people should be screaming is ‘thank you’ to me.
Well, you say that people should be reincarnated as you to be as good as you–
Well, they would hope to be.
–If you were forced to live another wrestler’s life for a day, who would that be and why?
I would choose to be Darby, and I would jump off of the highest building I could find onto concrete.
You could provide that at Full Gear.
Granted, the sad thing is that’s something Darby would want to do on a typical Saturday, so I probably would be doing him a favor, to be honest.
Is there anything about MJF that we don’t know or that we need to know more about?
I would say that I am very so much interested in the acting thing and if there is anyone in Hollywood reading this who watches me on TV on a week-to-week basis, you understand that I am the best thing going in any capacity of entertainment or sport and stop being a moron and put me on one of your projects!
It’s the return of the Queen. In Beyoncé’s new song from the ‘King Richard’ soundtrack, the icon celebrated Black excellence and how hard women have to ‘fight’ to make it.
After maintaining a low music profile for most of 2021, Beyoncé decided to close out the year by dropping “Be Alive,” a new song featured in King Richard, the Will Smith-starring biopic covering the rise of Venus and Serena Williams from the perspective of their father, Richard (played by Will.) Being that this movie covers not just the Williams’ controversial father but the sisters’ rise to being tennis icons, it’s fitting that Beyoncé’s track is about Black female excellence.
It feels so good to be alive (It feels so, so, so, so good) / Got all my sisters by my side (I got all my sisters by my side) / Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried (Black off if I tried),” she sings on the chorus, per Genius.” That’s why I lift my hеad with pride / Now we’re sitting on top of thе world again, huh.” Later in the track, she boasts that she is “hustle personified” while asking, ” Do you know how much we have cried? / How hard we had to fight?”
Ahead of King Richard’s Nov. 19 debut in theatres and on HBO Max, there were rumblings of new music from Bey. Insider called “Be Alive” one of “the most emotional moments” in the movie, describing the track as having a “powerful, drum-heavy rhythm quality” like “Freedom” from Bey’s 2019 album, Lemonade. “I got all my sisters by my side / I couldn’t rub this Black off even if I tried,” Bey sang. Variety also noted that the song had backing singers intone, “It feels so good to be alive, that’s why I live my life with pride,” while Beyonce’s voice “soars” with, “Do you know how much we have pride / How hard we have to try?”
Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” is her first new original song since the surprise release of “Black Parade” on Juneteenth 2020. The track went on to win the 2021 Grammy for Best R&B Performance. It was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Song. Beyoncé was the most nominated artist that night, with nine nods. She also took home Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion and one for Best Music Video (which also gave her daughter Blue Ivy Carter her first Grammy.) Beyoncé ultimately passed by Alison Krauss to take the record for most Grammys ever won by a singer, male or female, with 28. However, the Los Angeles Times noted that out of those 79 nominations, the Grammys have only given Bey one award in the major categories – Song of the Year, for “Single Ladies” in 2010 – while denying her Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.
In September, Bey did cover “Moon River” as part of a Tiffany’s campaign. The song was the one Audrey Hepburn famously sang in 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s, per Pitchfork.
Bey spoke about the possibility of new music in an August 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!
A Kansas mom and her two minor daughters returned home to find their apartment cleaned out and their personal belongings thrown away.
Myrohn Guthrie said her jaw dropped when she walked into the empty apartment and realized her furniture, electronics, and even the children’s toys were gone.
“I just started crying immediately and my jaw dropped and I was like, oh my God,” Guthrie told FOX 4 Kansas City.
She said the Gateway Plaza Townhomes property management told her to call the police when she initially thought she had been robbed.
Then it became apparent that she was evicted from her home of two years due to a clerical error.
A company hired to clear out the apartment mistakenly missed their assignment by one number.
“They [property management] haven’t responded to anybody and I move Monday, thank God,” Guthrie told Fox News.
Guthrie and her daughters are staying with friends until they find another place.
Guthrie said she doesn’t have renters’ insurance and she created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to pay for furniture, new clothes, toiletries, dishes, pots and pans, and other essentials for the family’s new home.
She estimates her furniture, electronics and other items were worth about $32,000. But some of her personal belongings were irreplaceable, such as her children’s baby photos, original birth certificates and important documents like social security cards.
Guthrie said the property management still hasn’t contacted her to apologize or offer compensation for her loss.
Fox News reached out to the Seldin Company managers, but did not get a response.