Celebrities
Paulina Porizkova, 56, Looks Sensational In Tiny White Bikini While ‘Pondering Life’ On Vacation
Paulina Porizkova rocked a tiny white bikini and shared more Paulinaisms about ageism while on vacay.
Paulina Porizkova offered more Paulinaisms about ageism while on vacation. The 56-year-old model stunned in a white bikini and posed against a palm tree at the beach in a new Instagram post shared on Thursday, Nov. 11. In the caption, Paulina reflected on the biases that older women face, lamenting that older men are rarely afforded the same scrutiny by “trolls” on the internet.
“Being on vacation is wonderful for many reasons, one of which is all the time I have to read – and ponder life,” the model began her ruminative post. Paulina then cited recent comments made by Sarah Jessica Parker, in which she called out the “misogynist chatter” about her gray hair. The actress recently noted to Vogue for her December 2021 cover that her good pal Andy Cohen, who has a “full head of gray hair,” has never been subjected to the scrutiny.
“And he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!” SJP told the magazine, adding, “It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”
The comments resonated with Paulina, who continued in her post, “SJP rightly pointed out that in a photo of her and Andy Cohen – he sits there with a full head of grey hair and way more wrinkles, and is considered a sexy guy – while she gets comments about how she should ‘fix herself.’” The model then reflected on the messaging that “there is something wrong with your face if it shows your age. If you’re a WOMAN.”
“Certainly, part of it is biology. Women become invisible when no longer fertile. In the caveman days- that may have made sense. . . . The problem is we no longer live in caves. The men that run our world today (big brains- small muscles) would have never made it past childhood in the olden days. It’s called evolution. So come on ladies, let’s not be left behind.” The model has long been vocal about the ageism and beauty standards faced by women in the industry.
Paulina recently appeared in StyleLikeU’s “Defying Ageism” series, stripping down to her underwear as she recounted the dissolution of her marriage to the late Ric Ocasek, spoke about her refusal to be seen as invisible in middle age, and embraced feeling “pretty freaking awesome” at the age of 56.
Celebrities
Biden Calling Satchel Paige ‘Great Negro’ Sparks Debates On Social Media
A comment made by Pres. Joe Biden during a Veterans Day speech on Thursday sparked debates on social media.
Biden, 78, referred to baseball legend Satchel Paige as “the great negro” because he pitched in the Negro Leagues before breaking the race barrier in Major League Baseball.
Negro in Portuguese and Spanish means “black” and is derived from the offensive racial slur ni**er.
During his speech at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, Biden said he had “adopted the attitude of the great Negro—at the time—pitcher in the Negro leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros in Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson, his name was Satchel Paige. And Satchel Paige on his 47th birthday pitched a win against Chicago.”
Paige was not a military veteran. His Selective Service records show he was never drafted into the U.S. military.
Twitter users debated Biden’s true meaning when he muttered the word.
Democrats defended their President by advising that he was referring to the Negro Leagues. While others argued that Biden called Paige “a great Negro” in the Negro leagues.
They were called the Negro Leagues. There is currently a Negro Leagues Museum. The N word was a pejorative. Today we do not use the term negro; but taking a sentence from Biden’s speech w/o full context is misleading at the very least.
— AdeleBW (@adelebw) November 12, 2021
One Twitter user wrote: “A white man referring to the negro baseball league would be tore to pieces .. But Biden can get away with being a Supremist.”
Another Twitter user wrote: “Biden’s one hit wonders now include: Calling black children “roaches” And calling famous baseball players “great negros.”
And a third person tweeted: “Biden is calling people of color negros cringe.”
Biden said “negro”. Waiting for the 24 hour, weeks long coverage.
— KonservativeFish (@KonservativeF) November 12, 2021
If trump called satchel paige a negro it would be 24/7 how dare he call him a negro. Yet nothing because it biden and it wrong.
— Brad thought turkey could fly (@BradEssex) November 12, 2021
A white man referring to the negro baseball league would be tore to pieces .. But Biden can get away with being a Supremist..
— Peggy Barton (@PeggyBarton20) November 12, 2021
Biden’s on hit wonders now include:
Calling black children “roaches”
And calling famous baseball players “great negros”#greatnegro
— JoeBidensSecondGreatestNword (@anon_covid) November 12, 2021
Biden is calling people of color negros cringe
— Corey (@Never2Serious1) November 12, 2021
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘Planning’ A Romantic ‘Rendezvous’ For After Paris Hilton’s Wedding
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson are reportedly planning a get-together ‘on the DL’ after Paris Hilton’s wedding according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL.
The romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continues to heat up! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, who shared a kiss with the comedian, 27, on a Saturday Night Live sketch, is reportedly “already planning a rendezvous” with Pete after her friend Paris Hilton‘s upcoming wedding. “She is trying to do this on the DL,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems.”
They went on, “She also finds the city to have a romantic feel to it that LA does not. Lastly, Kanye is in LA. In an ideal world, Kim would sneak away to NY but that is never possible for her to sneak away anywhere. Pete has made it clear to her, however, that he will go wherever she wants him to.”
Celebrities
‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Hospitalized Less Than 1 Week After Running NYC Marathon
A few days after running in her first New York Marathon, Tayshia Adams has been hospitalized. She revealed her body was ‘completely drained’ the night before.
Tayshia Adams has been hospitalized less than one week after running in the New York City Marathon with fiancé Zac Clark. The former star of The Bachelorette, 31, shared an Instagram Story from a hospital bed on Thursday, Nov. 11. While she didn’t specify why she was admitted, Tayshia shared a timestamp that read 3:01 p.m., writing that she has been there since 9:30 a.m. The TV personality is hooked up to an IV and resting in bed in the brief video.
The night before, Tayshia attended a holiday dinner thrown by lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. The star shared a series of Instagram Story videos following the festivities on Wednesday evening, revealing that she has been “completely drained” and “physically could not walk” on Monday and Tuesday after she ran in the marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7. Tayshia called her marathon recovery “rough,” so the hospitalization could possibly be linked to the fatigue.
Tayshia and Zac — who fell in love and got engaged on season 16 of The Bachelorette — were among the Bachelor Nation alums to have ran in the 26.2-mile marathon in the city on Sunday. Besties Tyler Cameron and Matt James also participated. This year’s marathon marked Tayshia’s first and Zac’s eighth. She ran on behalf of World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, while Zan ran on behalf of Release Recovery Foundation, his nonprofit that provides support for those recovering from addiction.
Tayshia had been documenting much of her preparation process on Instagram in the days leading up to the marathon. She shared a workout photo on Nov. 4 and admitted that training has been tough. “I will admit, training for this has been tough and far from what I imagined, but that’s life, right? All excuses aside I’m still proud of myself for showing up when I could,” she wrote. “Whether it would be running bright n early or late at night, right after getting off an 8 hr flight, in the rain, on a hotel treadmill while traveling for work, or after filming all night long!”
“No matter the condition or situation, I was committed to getting it done however or wherever I could, and because of that I can go into Sunday’s race with pride,” she continued. “My marathon time isn’t going to be groundbreaking and I’m pretty sure I’ll be cursing my way through some of it haha, but at the end of the day this isn’t about me. I’m doing this for something bigger, and I can’t thank you enough for all the support you guys have given me!”
YouClout Lists on AscendEX
Paulina Porizkova, 56, Looks Sensational In Tiny White Bikini While ‘Pondering Life’ On Vacation
Missouri family thankful after local veteran has tough battle with COVID-19
See inside the new MLS stadium in St. Louis
Biden Calling Satchel Paige ‘Great Negro’ Sparks Debates On Social Media
Walmart to stop accepting military prescription health insurance after Express Scripts ends deal
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘Planning’ A Romantic ‘Rendezvous’ For After Paris Hilton’s Wedding
Missing Lakewood man likely dead and his body dumped in Denver, police say
‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Hospitalized Less Than 1 Week After Running NYC Marathon
With “The Gut” behind him, rookie Quinn Meinerz ready to step in for Broncos at right guard
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19