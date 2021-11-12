Personal luxury market snaps back to pre-pandemic levels

Suggest a Correction
MILAN — The personal luxury market of high-end accessories, leather goods and apparel has snapped back to pre-pandemic levels as U.S. shoppers outspent those in China in pursuit of the latest fashion trends, according to a study released Thursday.
Global consumer spending on personal luxury goods, including the latest sneaker trend or design collaboration, is forecast to spike by 29% this year, to $325 billion. That’s a return to 2019 levels and a turnaround from the gloom of the 2020 pandemic lockdowns that shuttered stores and halted international travel.
“We are pretty positive, even if the growth rate in particular in China has been slowing down since mid-August. But they are still very strong,” said Claudia D’Arpizio, the Bain partner who headed up the study. “There has been a sharp V-shaped recovery for personal goods.”
The larger global luxury market, which extends to high-end travel, dining, fine art and furnishings, continues to lag 2019 levels, Bain said.
Consumers have shifted spending to high-quality furnishings, as many have been spending time at home instead of globe-trotting. Travel restrictions have been especially hard on luxury hotels, fine dining and cruises, all sectors that have yet to fully recover.
Global luxury comprehensively is expected to reach $1.26 trillion this year, which is about 10% below 2019 levels. The hardest-hit sector is luxury cruises, with spending down 80% from pre-pandemic levels and reduced even from 2020.
With international tourism still hampered, consumers have started picking up their new fashion trends at home, instead of fueling duty-free sales abroad.
Bain forecasts that tourism will rebound by the end of next year to mid-2023, but D’Arpizio said she expects the pandemic will have established new habits, with luxury shoppers doing a lot of spending at home, not necessarily abroad.
“We expect tourists to come back. We don’t expect them to be as relevant as before,” she said.
Woodbury saw its season come to an end Thursday night in a 31-12 loss at the hands of the Maple Grove. The Royals’ defense held strong, but a couple of big plays by the Crimson made the difference.
Maple Grove accounted for three huge touchdowns in a Class 6A state quarterfinal win. Crimson running back Derrick Jameson accounted for two of those big plays with a 74-yard burst in the third quarter and a 59-yard touchdown run in the first.
On the offensive end, the Royals (9-2) failed to get much going even after a few missteps from the Crimson.
“We just had to do our best, keep doing what we’re doing and try to shut down all their best players,” Maple Grove defensive back Jacob Anderson said. “We did just that.”
The Royals couldn’t get much going in the first half, and nearly put points on the board following a muffed punt. Instead of kicking a 30-yard field goal to go into the half, Woodbury pulled out some trickery for a fake FG. The Crimson (10-1) held strong and stopped the Royals inside the five.
The biggest play from the Royals came on a fake punt. Joey Gerlach took a direct snap and ran down the sideline for a 27-yard gain to give Woodbury its first shot in enemy territory.
That was quickly over as quarterback George Bjellos was hit as he threw the ball, and Maple Grove’s Eli Brown came down with the ball to end the threat.
Shortly after, Crimson quarterback Jacob Kilzer connected with Will Anderson for a catch and run of 82 yards to extend the lead to two scores.
“Big plays. Give them a lot of credit, they had three or four huge plays,” Royals head coach Andy Hill said. “I was proud of that — that we battled. We had our opportunities… But we weren’t really on to start the game and that hurts.
Bjellos was unable to get much going in the first half and completed just 50 percent of his throws on 18 attempts for just 64 yards. Maple Grove’s defense held firm in the ground game as well, holding Woodbury to just 146 yards of total offense.
Late into the third, the Royals were finally able to take advantage of a Crimson mistake. After recovering a fumble at their own 45, Bjellos was able to connect with Gerlach for a 7-yard touchdown with 2:19 left in the quarter to cut the lead back to two scores.
The two traded a pair of late touchdowns, and the Crimson added a field goal. Royals wide receiver Blake Rohrer exploded for a monster second half with 127 yards and a last-second touchdown.
“I thought I played pretty well, but I also dropped a pretty crucial ball, can’t be happy with everything,” Rohrer said. “It’s a team game, can’t focus on one person, need the whole team there. Maple Grove played a hell of a game, so props to them.”
WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago say they’ve identified a person of interest in the killing of a 21-year-old woman and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter.
Family members became concerned earlier this week when Ja’nya Murphy hadn’t been to work and had not been in touch. Authorities found the Wheeling mother’s body at her apartment.
Police say they’ve identified a person of interest who had a relationship with Murphy and was traveling in a maroon Dodge Grand Caravan with the Illinois license plate FP139293.
The person and vehicle were found in Missouri but the child was not inside. Murphy’s cause of death has not yet been determined.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of America’s most beloved actresses is getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday – and a company is looking to pay someone $1,000 to binge some of her best work in honor of the centennial celebration.
Betty White, whose career has spanned more than eight decades, will turn 100 on Jan. 17, 2022. Between her roles of Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” as well as appearances on shows like “Saturday Night Live” and movies like “The Proposal,” White has earned the hearts of millions of fans across the world.
In honor of White’s upcoming milestone birthday, Choice Mutual Insurance Agency is looking for one fan to watch 10 hours of the actress’ best work. The lucky fan will earn $1,000.
“We’re looking for someone who adores Betty White,” the company said. “This candidate is probably already planning to binge 10 hours of her classics, but now they get paid to do it!”
According to the posting for the dream job, the fan who is chosen will have 24 hours to watch 10 hours of White’s film and TV appearances. The content will be pre-selected.
The winning person will have to document their Betty White binge-watching experience on social media as they watch, “so friends and family can celebrate alongside you!”
The company is already accepting applications online. Applicants have to be at least 18 years old and be a United States resident. The application includes questions like “What is your favorite Betty White role?” and “Tell us why you think Betty White is a TV/Film icon.” For bonus points, applicants can also link to a video of them explaining why they love Betty White.
In addition to earning $1,000, the winning applicant will also get a DVD player and a “curated selection of Betty White DVDs.”
Submissions will be accepted now through Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST. The winner will be notified within two weeks after the contest closes.
